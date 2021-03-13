Indianapolis Colts 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Since taking over as general manager in 2017, Chris Ballard has built one of the best rosters in the NFL. Despite retirements from franchise quarterback Andrew Luck two years ago and left tackle Anthony Castonzo this offseason, the Colts have a promising future. Adding Carson Wentz from the Eagles gives them a signal-caller who has been successful with head coach Frank Reich. Left tackle remains a need as does the pass rush next to DeForest Buckner. A difference-maker at wide receiver as well as cornerback are all viable options for a team that is in the luxurious position to take the best player available for the most part.

Round 1 Pick 21: Azeez Ojulari, OLB, Georgia

The Georgia standout is an advanced pass rusher at a young age. Ojulari uses his hands very well to defeat blockers and has plenty of flexibility to bend the corner. With Buckner pushing the pocket from the inside, Ojulari will win on an outside track consistently, making quarterbacks step up into the Colts’ interior.

Round 2 Pick 54: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

With T.Y. Hilton aging and potentially not being back, Moore would be a perfect replacement given his deep receiving ability. A great player from the slot, he catches everything thrown his way and separates on all three levels of the field. Moore offers an exciting complement to Michael Pittman Jr. and the two will form a cheap, reliable receiving duo for years to come.

Round 4 Pick 128: Keith Taylor, CB Washington

The physical defensive back plays with great size and is a willing contributor in the run game, fitting the Colts’ style of cornerback. Taylor is capable of playing zone and press coverage. In a thin cornerback room, Taylor may be forced into game action quicker than what he is ready for.

Round 5 Pick 166: Jaylon Moore, T, Western Michigan

A Senior Bowl standout, Moore fared very well against high-level competition proving his power would translate. An impressive athlete, he has the foot speed to stay at tackle, but could also make the switch inside. A high upside pick, Moore could develop into a starting-caliber player down the road.

Round 6 Pick 206: Carlo Kemp, DT, Michigan

Kemp is a quick and disruptive 3-technique. He could offer some pass rush on third downs with his active playing style on the interior. Getting stronger would go a long way in making him a three-down player.

Round 7 Pick 249: Darren Hall, CB, San Diego State

A talented zone coverage defender with impressive instincts and spatial awareness, Hall is a scheme fit in Indy’s defense. He can take the ball away, but to make a deep roster, he will have to contribute early on special teams.

This draft addresses needs with the first three picks. All three are quality players that have not reached their ceiling yet and can be developed by a great coaching staff. Thanks to their deep roster, the Colts have the luxury of making high upside picks on day three that could pay off if they hit.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.