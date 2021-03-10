Mid-Week 2021 NFL Mock Draft: Three quarterbacks go in the top four.

Round 1:

Jacksonville Jaguars- Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

The draft really starts at pick number two. Trevor Lawrence is the best player in this draft and it just so happens to be at the most important position in the game. Unless something crazy happens, this will inevitably be the first pick.

New York Jets- Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

If the Jets are to move on from Sam Darnold, this pick would have to be a quarterback. Here they take one of the best arms in the draft in Zach Wilson. This pick would give new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur a talented player to work with and develop an offense around.

Miami Dolphins- Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

It’s unfair to prematurely judge Tua Tagovailoa before giving him a real shot. The team needs a solid tackle and playmakers that fit with what Tagovailoa does best. This pick solves the tackle position for the Dolphins.

Atlanta Falcons- Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

It’s a homecoming for Justin Fields. He now gets to be the QB of the future for his hometown Atlanta Falcons. Fields is a tremendous talent that could see himself transitioning Matt Ryan out of town after a year of watching and learning. Atlanta needs to take advantage of where they are drafting, as Matt Ryan gets towards the end of his career.

Cincinnati Bengals- Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

This pick may be a reach but after what happened to Joe Burrow, the Bengals must leave this draft with two quality starters on the offensive line. Darrisaw gives them a solid tackle option to pair with Jonah Williams. Now they’ll have to address the interior offensive line in a very good class later in the draft.

Philadelphia Eagles- Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

From one North Dakota State signal-caller to another, the Eagles find their quarterback of the future with the exciting talent that is Trey Lance. This could allow the Eagles to still give Jalen Hurts a fair shot. If Hurts works out next year, they'll be able to shop one of the quarterbacks for additional picks. They don't figure to be in the hunt this year anyway, so why not secure the position.

Detroit Lions- Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

The Detroit Lions are set up for the future with assets. The best thing they could do now is find another defensive cornerstone to go along with Jeff Okudah. Micah Parsons could be the best defender in this year’s draft and bringing him in would help them build the defense up with a versatile young player.

Carolina Panthers- Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

Carolina went all defense last year in the draft and the streak will continue here. With all quarterbacks worthy of a top ten pick off the board in this scenario, the Panthers get one of the best cornerbacks in the draft. Surtain II is so technically sound and can immediately be their top corner. This is a huge position of need for them and helps strengthen a young and talented defense.

Denver Broncos- Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

The Broncos have some really exciting offensive pieces. Now they’ll need to get some more excitement on the defensive side. Jaycee Horn is potentially the best cornerback prospect in this class. He will give them the opportunity to put him on an island and not have to worry about his match up.

Dallas Cowboys- Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

The Cowboys need defensive help but with a need at tight end and Kyle Pitts being available, they’ll have to wait for the second round to address defense. Dak Prescott is probably going back to Dallas and now he will have the best group of receivers in the league. The Dallas offense would be able to keep up with anyone if they can become solid on the offensive line again.

New York Giants- Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

The first receiver comes off the board here to the Giants. Ja’Marr Chase did excellent things at only 19 years-old. Expect him to immediately come in and be the Giants top receiving option. If the Giants want Daniel Jones to succeed, they’ll have to give him a true top target.

San Francisco 49ers- Rashawn Slater, iOL, Northwestern

You can argue all day as to where Rashawn Slater will line up but the 49ers need help on the offensive line and Slater’s versatility would help there. He should immediately play inside and transition out if they need him to, in spots.

Los Angeles Chargers- Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

No offensive tackle is worth it in this range. Instead, they get another talented weapon for franchise star Justin Herbert, who had a ton of deep touchdown passes last season and that number should only go up with explosive Waddle on his team.

Minnesota Vikings- Christian Barmore, iDL, Alabama

Minnesota needs to improve their interior defensive line. Christian Barmore fits well in this scheme and is the only interior defensive linemen worth a pick this early. Barmore will immediately improve this team's defense and allow them to build through the trenches.

New England Patriots- Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

The Patriots defense took a step back after the outstanding 2019 season. With all of their opt-outs set to return, the Patriots add versatile LB Zaven Collins to play a similar role that Kyle Van Noy had. Collins will be shooting up draft boards the more people watch his tape. He has very rare abilities for someone his size and will make NFL defensive minds mouth’s water.

Arizona Cardinals- Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

The Cardinals made the first big splash of the new season with the JJ Watt signing. Now they need to fix their secondary. Whether they keep Patrick Peterson or not, they’ll need to get another cornerback. Melifonwu has tremendous movement abilities for the position and is very long and athletic. He can easily become a star press-man corner in the league.

Las Vegas Raiders- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

The Raiders need flexibility on their defense and that's where Mr. Versatility Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah comes in. He can play safety or linebacker and will do both very effectively. This would give the Raiders an interesting chess piece to work with on their defense.

Miami Dolphins- DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

The Miami Dolphins use this pick to reunite Tua Tagovailoa and DeVonta Smith. After a Heisman winning season, Smith would be an amazing addition to the Miami offense that needs receivers who can win underneath for Tagovailoa. This pick, along with Sewell, would give the Dolphins two excellent pieces on their offense to build around.

Washington Football Team- Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa

Washington’s major needs are on the offensive side of the ball. Spencer Brown is a massive player with tremendous movement abilities for his size. He can come in and be a cornerstone on the offensive line. The quarterback position will have to wait as there is no player at that position of value here.

Chicago Bears- Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

The Bears are in a sticky situation. The best thing they could do here is focus on the offensive line. They have a couple pieces on offense and defense worth building around but they seem to be in a really bad situation for a team that just made the playoffs. Cosmi is a developmental offensive tackle who could immediately start and will only get better with time.

Indianapolis Colts- Greg Rousseau, EDGE, Miami

The Colts are in a really exciting position. They have cap room and they have a really solid roster. The two huge needs they have are at tackle and edge rusher. Rousseau is a phenomenal and developmental piece at the edge rusher position and he could immediately come in and improve this unit.

Tennessee Titans- Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

Tennessee tried to immediately improve their edge rushers last season with Jadeveon Clowney and Vic Beasley and it did not work out for them. Ojulari would fit in perfectly with them and give them an excellent pass-rusher on the defense.

New York Jets- Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

The Jets got their blindside protector last year in Mekhi Becton and now they get the other side covered with another massive, young offensive tackle. Mayfield gives the Jets an excellent tackle duo to protect their new passer, Zach Wilson.

Pittsburgh Steelers- Dillon Radunz, OG, North Dakota State

The Steelers are not a typical 12-4 team. The defense that they are bringing back should be fairly solid but the offense is questionable. They are bringing back both offensive tackle starters however, so taking Dillon Radunz to play guard and eventually transition to tackle when Villanueva retires would make a ton of sense.

Jacksonville Jaguars- Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

The Jaguars will have a lot of picks in this year’s draft and a lot of cap room in free agency. This could be a quick turnaround for Jacksonville with Trevor Lawrence at the helm. Drafting Caleb Farley to pair with CJ Henderson would give them a dynamic young cornerback duo to work with.

Cleveland Browns- Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

After an impressive 2020, the Browns can focus on defense to improve this roster. Eric Stokes is one of the fastest players in this draft and can keep up with almost any receiver in the league. He would pair well with Denzel Ward.

Baltimore Ravens- Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

The Ravens have not had a ton of luck with receivers but they'll have to try again here with Rashod Bateman. Bateman can win fast and underneath which gives Lamar Jackson a receiver that fits his play style. This would be an excellent fit.

New Orleans Saints- Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

New Orleans could be heading for a rebuild. They will have to cut cap anywhere they can. Kwon Alexander could save them significant money if cut, so they could take Bolton, who is one of the best inside linebackers in the draft and will tremendously improve their run defense.

Green Bay Packers- Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

The Packers will finally take the first round receiver that everyone wants them to take and it’s the electrifying playmaker Toney. He will give them a true number two receiver behind Davante Adams. This pick should give Matt LaFleur’s offense an exciting weapon to help put them over the top.

Buffalo Bills- Javonte Williams, RB, UNC

Buffalo has yet to fix the running game around Josh Allen. Williams would fix that for them. Potentially the best pure runner in this class, Williams is also the best pass protector. This would finally help solve the run game for the Bills and give them a true three-down back.

Kansas City Chiefs- Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

The Chiefs came so close to repeating this past season. Here they get one of the top defensive ends in the class to help their ability to stop the run off the edge. Paye is one of the best edge setters in the class and will immediately give the Chiefs a young infusion and upgrade at the defensive end position.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

Leonard Fournette may have played himself into a decent contract due to his ‘Playoff Lenny’ performances. Now, they draft another big running back that can give them even more gas than Fournette. Harris will be able to impact the game in numerous ways for the Buccaneers and will give Tom Brady a run game to lean on as they attempt to repeat.

Round 2:

Jacksonville Jaguars- D’Ante Smith, OT, East Carolina

New York Jets- Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

Atlanta Falcons- Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State

Miami Dolphins- Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse

Philadelphia Eagles- Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

Cincinnati Bengals- Josh Myers, OC, Ohio State

Carolina Panthers- Trey Smith, OG, Tennessee

Denver Broncos- Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

Detroit Lions- Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC

New York Giants- Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami

San Francisco 49ers- Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

Dallas Cowboys- Levi Onwuzerike, iDL, Washington

Jacksonville Jaguars- Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

New England Patriots- Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas

Los Angeles Chargers- Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

Las Vegas Raiders- Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami

Arizona Cardinals- Hunter Long, TE, Boston College

Miami Dolphins- Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis

Washington Football Team- Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Chicago Bears- Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

Tennessee Titans- Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville

Indianapolis Colts- Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

Pittsburgh Steelers- Creed Humphrey, OC, Oklahoma

Seattle Seahawks- Aaron Banks, OG, Notre Dame

Los Angeles Rams- Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State

Baltimore Ravens- Landon Dickerson, OC, Alabama

Cleveland Browns- Osa Odighizuwa, iDL, UCLA

New Orleans Saints- Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

Buffalo Bills- Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State

Green Bay Packers- Monty Rice, LB, Georgia

Kansas City Chiefs- Tyree Gillespie, S, Missouri

Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma

Round 3:

Jacksonville Jaguars- Elijah Molden, CB, Washington

New York Jets- Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

Houston Texans- Richie Grant, S, UCF

Atlanta Falcons- Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF

Cincinnati Bengals- Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami

Philadelphia Eagles- Patrick Jones, DE, Pittsburgh

Denver Broncos- Marvin Wilson, iDL, Florida State

Detroit Lions- Marlon Tuipulotu, iDL, USC

Carolina Panthers- Adrian Ealy, OT, Oklahoma

Washington Football Team- Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

Dallas Cowboys- Tre Brown, CB, Oklahoma

New York Giants- Tre McKitty, TE, Georgia

New England Patriots- Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame

Los Angeles Chargers- Darius Stills, iDL, West Virginia

Minnesota Vikings- Quinn Meinerz, OG, Wisconsin-Whitewater

Arizona Cardinals- James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati

Las Vegas Raiders- Cameron Sample, iDL, Tulane

Miami Dolphins- Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan

Washington Football Team- Robert Hainsey, OG, Notre Dame

Chicago Bears- Davis Mills, QB, Stanford

Philadelphia Eagles- Asante Samuel Jr., CB, FSU

Tennessee Titans- Dayo Odeyingbo, DE, Vanderbilt

New York Jets- Noah Gray, TE, Duke

Pittsburgh Steelers- Khalil Herbert, RB, Virginia Tech

Detroit Lions- Ar’Darius Washington, S, TCU

Cleveland Browns- JaCoby Stevens, LB, LSU

Minnesota Vikings- Rashad Weaver, DE, Pittsburgh

Cleveland Browns- Austin Watkins Jr., WR, UAB

Green Bay Packers- DJ Daniel, CB, Georgia

Buffalo Bills- Benjamin St. Juste, CB, Minnesota

Kansas City Chiefs- Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville

Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama

New England Patriots- Daviyon Nixon, iDL, Iowa

Los Angeles Chargers- Dylan Soehner, TE, Iowa State

New Orleans Saints- Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, FSU

Dallas Cowboys- Divine Deablo, S, Virginia Tech

Tennessee Titans- Tommy Doyle, OT, Miami (OH)

Los Angeles Rams- James Wiggins, S, Cincinnati

San Francisco 49ers- Michael Carter, RB UNC

Los Angeles Rams- Janarius Robinson, DE, FSU

Baltimore Ravens- Te’Quan Graham, DE, Texas

New Orleans Saints- Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

