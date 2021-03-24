Mid-week Mock Draft: Who Will Your Favorite Team Select?

The 2021 NFL Draft is just over a month away. Now that Pro Days are well underway and the free-agency picture has become clearer, it is an exciting exercise to consider possible draft-day outcomes.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

The Jaguars need a quarterback to grow with its new coaching staff. Lawrence is the best passer in the draft and has been the favorite to be selected first overall since his freshman season.

New York Jets

Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

The race for QB2 is a very contentious one. This pick could go in multiple directions. Fields is deserving of this pick and is a realistic option to be taken second overall. He is an exciting prospect to grow alongside first-time head coach Robert Saleh.

Miami Dolphins

Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

The Dolphins need to give Tua Tagovailoa more pass-catching talent. There is no better option in this draft than Pitts. He is an excellent athlete, a versatile pass-catcher and a better blocker than he is given credit for.

Atlanta Falcons

Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

The Falcons recently brought in a new regime that will look to add a quarterback to ease the transition from the Matt Ryan era. Lance has arguably the highest potential of any passer in this class and is more NFL-ready than most fans and media members give him credit for. While he can sit and learn behind Ryan, he may be the starter in Atlanta sooner than many expect.

Cincinnati Bengals

Penei Sewell, T, Oregon

The Bengals’ future flashed before their eyes when expected franchise passer Joe Burrow went down with a season-ending knee injury in 2020. Sewell is the best tackle in this class. What’s more, he will only get better as he continues to develop. Drafting the Oregon tackle would be a substantial step towards protecting Burrow for the foreseeable future.

Philadelphia Eagles

Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Many believe the Eagles should take a wide receiver with the sixth pick. That said, this receiver class is extremely deep; they can expect to find a high-level starter in round two. Horn is the top defensive player in this class. What’s more, he fills a massive hole for Philadelphia.

Detroit Lions

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

The Lions bring in an immediate impact three-level threat. Waddle has borderline-elite speed and is excellent after the catch. He adds an element to Detroit’s wide-receiver room that it currently lacks.

Carolina Panthers

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

In April, it will be unlikely that a team gets a top-four quarterback with the eighth pick. In this no-trade scenario, though, the Panthers sit tight and bring in a possible franchise passer. Wilson needs to improve both his decision-making and his ability to read the field; still, his talent is undeniable. He is not a consolation prize; he reasonably hear his name called well before this selection.

Denver Broncos

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

The Broncos need an influx of talent at the second level of their defense after the current group fell short in 2020. Furthermore, they have multiple linebacker contracts expiring after the 2021 season. Parsons is widely considered the top player at the position in the 2021 NFL Draft. While he should be expected to contribute immediately, the former Nittany Lion is an elite athlete who is still learning the nuances of the position. In other words, he is still growing as a player.

Dallas Cowboys

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

The Cowboys’ secondary was a massive weak point on their 2020 roster. Surtain is an NFL-ready corner who will come in and provide starter-quality play immediately. This pick will help Dallas bring its defense up to par with its high-powered offense.

New York Giants

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

The Giants were able to fill several needs in free agency. While bolstering the offensive line was an option with this pick, the organization should feel comfortable with 2020 first- and third-round picks Andrew Thomas and Matt Peart as its starting tackles next year. Instead, New York adds a hyper-athletic and versatile defensive chess piece. Owusu-Koramoah fits in well with a creative defensive coordinator and several other “positionless” defenders.

San Francisco 49ers

Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

This pick is a combination of value and need. The 49ers have only three wide receivers under contract after the 2021 season. Chase is a talented pass-catcher who can operate as both a possession option and a threat with the ball in his hands. What’s more, the LSU product will only get better as he adds nuance to his game.

Los Angeles Chargers

Christian Darrisaw, T, Virginia Tech

The Vikings add a scheme-versatile first-round talent that can start immediately and develop during his rookie contract. Darrisaw’s physicality and mobility will allow him to slot in at four of the five offensive line positions (excluding center). If he hits, he is a high-level starting left tackle. The Virginia Tech product both fills a need and is one of the best players available at this point.

Minnesota Vikings

Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern

Players who can fill multiple roster spots are intrinsically valuable to the team-building process. Slater has the potential to start at tackle, guard or center. That positional versatility gives him the edge over any other option and makes him worth the premium pick.

New England Patriots

Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

While a quarterback is certainly an option for New England, re-signing Cam Newton gives them a year of leeway in addressing the position. Instead, the Patriots select one of the draft’s best pass-catchers. Bateman’s combination of route-running and size is rare. He should become a high-level starter early in his career.

Arizona Cardinals

Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

Even before long-time star Patrick Peterson left in free agency, Arizona needed to add cornerback talent. While the Northwestern product is not as well known as other top-tier prospects in the class, he is an excellent player worthy of this selection. Newsome can thrive in off-man and zone coverage right away; what’s more, he has the potential to develop into a high-level press-man corner. His combination of fluidity, burst and quick feet, physicality and length should make him a sought-after commodity come draft day.

Las Vegas Raiders

Samuel Cosmi, T, Texas

The Raiders have a glaring need at tackle. Cosmi is an athletic, talented lineman who is still improving on the field. That said, he has tremendous potential and a serviceable floor. He should start early and for a long time in Las Vegas.

Miami Dolphins

Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

The Dolphins were rumored to be players in the free-agent market at running back. Instead, they reunite Harris with college teammate Tua Tagovailoa. The Alabama product is the top running back in the class. His blend of power, surprisingly quick feet and pass-catching ability make him an intriguing addition to Miami’s offense.

Washington Football Team

Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

The Washington Football Team adds an athletic and versatile linebacker to its already-impressive front seven. Collins has an impressive combination of size and movement skills. He is one of the best coverage linebackers in this class and will serve as an influx of talent to a linebacker room that is full of soon-to-be expired contracts.

Chicago Bears

Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

It is no secret the Bears are in the market for a quarterback. Andy Dalton and Nick Foles are on the wrong side of 30 and the team recently chose not to re-sign 2017 first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky. Jones is coming off of an extraordinary season for the Crimson Tide. He has starter potential and will likely hear his name called in the first round come draft day.

Indianapolis Colts

Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami

The Colts fall victim to draft math, as they do not have a clear choice to fill their need at tackle with the 21st pick. That said, they can still add a starting-caliber tackle in free agency while bringing in a high-ceiling defensive end who has the length and athleticism to be a difference-maker while still on his rookie contract.

Tennessee Titans

DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

The Titans are the beneficiaries of the surprising lack of receivers taken to this point. Smith is an NFL-ready receiver who has the athleticism, refined skillset and hands to be a star early in his career. While there are legitimate concerns about his weight, his success in the SEC indicates he is a possible outlier among small NFL receivers.

New York Jets

Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

While the Jets have no shortage of holes on their depth chart, they severely lack starting-caliber talent at cornerback. Farley is a long, athletic, versatile corner with the potential to develop into a star. While there are reasonable concerns about his injury history, his upside is worth a shot in the first round.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma

The Steelers were the team to beat early in the 2020 season. To build on that success, Pittsburgh brings in an NFL-ready center that can immediately bolster their offensive line. The Steelers do not have a center under contract beyond the 2021 season. Humphrey has followed up a stellar career at Oklahoma with an excellent performance at the Senior Bowl. He also allayed concerns about his athleticism with a strong showing at his Pro Day.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama

The Jaguars’ new regime goes with the best player available and adds a force on the defensive line. Barmore has tremendous potential and can be a game-changer along the interior if he reaches his ceiling. All the same, he has a high floor and can be an impact player early in his career.

Cleveland Browns

Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

The Browns boast a fairly strong and balanced roster. The Syracuse product gives them a long, athletic, physical cornerback who can contribute immediately. What’s more, he will work alongside Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams to form one of the league’s youngest and most promising cornerback rooms.

Baltimore Ravens

Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

The Ravens need to surround Lamar Jackson with viable weapons. Marshall is one of the draft’s top pass-catchers. He has a great blend of size, speed and route-running ability. He will work his way onto the field early in Baltimore.

New Orleans Saints

Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

While Michael Thomas is a talented receiver, New Orleans brings in one of the draft’s best offensive weapons with the 28th pick to work alongside him. While there are concerns surrounding Moore’s size and injuries, his athleticism and on-field performance speak for themselves. He is an underrated route-runner and is even more dangerous after the catch. Getting Moore into a Sean Payton offense is a scary thought for NFL defenses.

Green Bay Packers

Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

With the 29th pick, Green Bay finally gets Aaron Rodgers a first-round receiver. Toney is one of the most exciting players in this class. He has rare flexibility and burst that helps him run impressive routes. What’s more, he is one of the draft’s best players with the ball in his hands.

Buffalo Bills

Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

The Bills are positioned as Super Bowl contenders for years to come. To stay at the top of the league, they bring in a corner to play opposite Tre’Davious White. Stokes is a hyper-athletic defensive back who should step in and start immediately for Buffalo.

Kansas City Chiefs

Spencer Brown, T, Northern Iowa

The Chiefs released their starting tackles earlier this offseason. Naturally, there is now a glaring need at the position. Brown is a high-ceiling prospect whose upside is that of a franchise player. That said, there are concerns regarding his projection to the next level. If he hits, he can help keep the Chiefs among the NFL’s top teams for the foreseeable future.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Azeez Ojulari, OLB, Georgia

With the last pick of the first round, the Buccaneers take Georgia’s pass-rush specialist. Although Ojulari’s best plays come as a bendy sack artist, he is a well-rounded player who defends the run at a high level. This pick also serves as insurance for Jason Pierre-Paul, whose contract expires after the 2021 season.

