Minnesota Vikings 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The NFL Draft is just days away, and one of the teams that is desperate to hit on their draft picks is the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings have been a team that has been up and down the past few years, reaching the Conference Championship in 2018 but missing the playoffs last year. They also lost a few key pieces to their team, with the likes of Riley Reiff, Anthony Harris, and Eric Wilson departing in free agency. This year's draft seems a bit more crucial for the Viking's front office this year than it has in the past.

Virginia Tech's offensive tackle, Christian Darrisaw, has proven to be one of the best prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft class.

With the Viking's previous left tackle, Riley Reiff, leaving in free agency this year, Minnesota has a big hole to fill at a critical position. Their offensive line seems to always need work, so adding Christian Darrisaw with their first pick in the NFL Draft will go a long way to rebuilding their offensive line.

Ben Cleveland has proven to be one of the strongest and most powerful guards in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Vikings currently do not own a second-round pick. With their second pick in the draft coming in the third round, Minnesota goes back to the offensive line, selecting Ben Cleveland from Georgia. Cleveland is a big, powerful guard that can help open up running lanes for Dalvin Cook and add protection in the future for Kirk Cousins or any other quarterback that starts for the Vikings.

Carlos Basham is one of the more underrated defensive ends in the 2021 NFL Draft.

In past years, one of the best positions for the Vikings was their defensive line. Now, they need to add help to their edge rushers. Over the summer, Carlos Basham was referred to as one of the better pass rushers in the upcoming draft class. He has watched his draft stock fall a bit but could end up being a steal for the Vikings in the middle portion of the draft. Basham has the ability to rush from a wide-nine position, a two-point stance, or with his hand in the dirt as a five-tech. This type of versatility will pair nicely with a healthy Danielle Hunter.

Kellen Mond has the athleticism and potential to be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

A position the Vikings need to address at some point in the draft is the quarterback position. They need to find someone to backup Cousins and potentially take over once his contract is up. With the NFL trend shifting to a more mobile quarterback league, Kellen Mond seems to be the perfect player to sit behind Cousins for a couple of years while developing into a potential starting quarterback.

Kendrick Green has the strength and movement skills to be a starting offensive lineman in the NFL.

We've already talked about the Viking's needs across the offensive line. They've addressed two areas already, drafting Darrisaw and Cleveland earlier in the draft. They don't stop there as they select the big, strong, and mobile Kendrick Green from Illinois. Green can play all across the interior offensive line and could be an excellent rotational piece and a solid fill-in if there are any injuries to guys like Ezra Cleveland or Garrett Bradbury.

Benjamin St-Juste has the size and potential to be a quality starting NFL cornerback.

The Vikings head to their backyard and select Minnesota Gopher cornerback Benjamin St-Juste. Minnesota has drafted a corner early in just about every draft over the past few years. None have seemed to stick as of late, as many are still developing into starting caliber corners. St-Juste has shown the potential to be a quality starter in the NFL. He has the size and technique to compete for starting reps with the rest of the Vikings team.

Seth Williams has the size and jump-ball skills to be a significant weapon in the red zone.

The Vikings are loaded at the top with wide receivers having Adam Theilen and Justin Jefferson on their roster. However, they can't look past taking a wide receiver in this class, particularly a big, strong, wide receiver that can win in the red zone. Seth Williams is a wide receiver that can win above the rim and test a team vertically. He will pair nicely with what the Vikings already have on their roster.

Jackson Carman can play both tackle and guard and will find a home in the NFL.

The Vikings continue to address their offensive line needs, taking Clemson Tiger offensive lineman Jackson Carman. Carman is a versatile player that can play both tackle and guard positions. There is enough potential for him to make a roster spot and be a vital depth piece on the Vikings depth chart.

Despite the injury Richard LeCoute III suffered, there is still potential for him to succeed in the NFL.

After losing Anthony Harris to free agency this offseason, the Vikings have a hole to fill at the free safety position. Before suffering the injury after getting into an accident on a motorcycle on Halloween night, Richard LeCounte III was considered one of the better safeties in the 2021 NFL Draft class. After the injury, he hasn't seemed like the same prospect we were used to seeing. If LeCounte can get healthy, he can be a player that could contribute to the Vikings defense early in his career.

Tony Fields II transferred from Arizona to West Virginia and was quietly an excellent linebacker for the Mountaineers.

This class of linebackers is a bit top-heavy with talent. Landing a high-potential prospect will be critical for Rick Spielman. After losing Eric Wilson in the free agency this offseason, finding that linebacker in the latter portion of the draft might be difficult, but it can be done. Tony Fields II was a Senior Bowl standout this offseason. He has flashed the potential to be a quality linebacker that can fit into sub-packages.

