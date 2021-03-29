Mock Draft Monday: 2021 NFL Mock Draft

NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella forecasts how the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft could shake out on April 29th!

1. Jacksonville Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson: A new era in Jacksonville ‘officially’ begins.

2. New York Jets – Zach Wilson, QB, BYU: General manager Joe Douglas now has his hand-selected on-field general. Current quarterback Sam Darnold could be dealt for a day three pick or released outright.

3. San Francisco 49ers (via Texans/Dolphins) – Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State: The 49ers are looking to reload and compete immediately. Jimmy Garoppolo could hold the fort until Lance is ready showtime.

4. Atlanta Falcons – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida: The high impact Pitts makes Atlanta one of the top offenses in the NFL.

5. Cincinnati Bengals – Ja’Mar Chase, WR, LSU: While adding a blindside protector appears logical, reuniting Joe Burrow with his favorite Tigers target is enticing; who could forget their prolific performance of two years ago.

6. Miami Dolphins (via Eagles) – Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State: There are whispers of a potential draft-day slide for Parsons but Miami sticks to their guns and takes the best defensive player in the draft at a position of need.

7. Detroit Lions – DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama: A playmaker is a top priority for Detroit; Smith defines just that.

8. Carolina Panthers – Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State: The Panthers hope to catch lightning in a bottle.

9. Denver Broncos – Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon: Without any quarterback upgrades available, Denver decides to help better protect the one they have with a cornerstone left tackle.

10. Dallas Cowboys – Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State: Filling the pass-rush void has been an ongoing problem.

11. New York Giants – Azeez Ojulari, LB, Georgia: As the Giants attempt to ‘keep up with the joneses,’ they too find a much-needed edge rusher available to them.

12. Philadelphia Eagles (via 49ers) – Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama: Most dynamic player Philly has seen since D-Jax.

13. Los Angeles Chargers – Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern: The selection of Slater allows him an opportunity to fill a need at tackle and if it doesn’t pan out, he could kick inside and be a staple up front for the next decade.

14. Minnesota Vikings – Alija Vera-Tucker, OT, USC: Similar to the previous selection, ‘AVT’ has shown enough to warrant the chance to establish himself as a tackle first, he possesses the required arm length necessary.

15. New England Patriots – Mac Jones, QB, Alabama: Enough tools in the toolbox for New England to work with.

16. Arizona Cardinals – Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina: A capable replacement for the departed Patrick Peterson.

17. Las Vegas Raiders – Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan: Las Vegas needs to solve their inability to get the quarterback.

18. Miami Dolphins – Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama: Having multiple picks enables them to capitalize on this value.

19. Washington Football Team – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame: By adding a second-level defender such as ‘JOK,’ the Washington Football Team continues to build one of the more formidable defenses in the NFL.

20. Chicago Bears – Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech: Unable to upgrade quarterback, they improve the line.

21. Indianapolis Colts – Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota: A tall, outside receiver would serve Carson Wentz well.

22. Tennessee Titans – Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami: Would fit-in well with the hybrid, rotational scheme intact.

23. New York Jets (via Seahawks) – Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern: An undervalued player who fills a big void.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers – Najee Harris, RB, Alabama: Maybe the best fit of any selection in round one.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Rams) – Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida: Shades of Percy Harvin too exciting to pass up.

26. Cleveland Browns – Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa: The Browns are a few pieces away and Collins can be a key cog.

27. Baltimore Ravens – Richie Grant, FS, UCF: An upgrade plug-and-play starter on the backend of the defense.

28. New Orleans Saints – Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama: Steps in to help offset the loss of Sheldon Richardson.

29. Green Bay Packers – Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse: The Packers like their cornerbacks lengthy and ‘Iffy’ fits.

30. Buffalo Bills – Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech: A recent back injury has dampened his draft stock somewhat.

31. Kansas City Chiefs – Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas: After cutting both of their starting tackles, there are few choices.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Quinn Meinerz, OG, Wisconsin-Whitewater: Fills immediate need and provides depth.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.