Mock Draft Monday: First Round Picks with Scouting Reports

As we enter the midway point of the college football season, the NFL Draft landscape is starting to take shape. Who are some guys that could be first-round picks, and who are others that could fall to day-two or even further? Here are 32 players that could end up being day-one picks when the draft rolls around in April.

1.Jacksonville Jaguars: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

Scouting Report: "Thibodeaux boasts excellent burst, change of direction and long speed. His first step makes him a threat to reach his opponents' chests on every play."

2. Houston Texans: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

Scouting Report: "Aidan Hutchinson combines freakish athleticism, intense competitive toughness and refined technique to be one of the best defenders in the nation. He's an incredibly detailed pass rusher who always plays with a pre-snap plan."

3. Detroit Lions: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

Scouting Report: Possessing very good underneath accuracy, Corral is able to get the ball to tightly covered receivers. He is a capable off-platform thrower, getting rid of the football under pressure and improvising successfully.

4. New York Jets: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

Scouting Report: "Impressive length, strong hands and the ability to locate the football made Stingley a turnover machine in man coverage as a freshman. The outside corner is an excellent athlete with long speed to carry verticals or drags and crossing routes, great hip fluidity and recovery speed."

5. New York Giants: George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

Scouting Report: "Karlaftis' best trait may be his length and how he is able to use it every single down. He can initiate contact and immediately win leverage because his arms are long and strong to hold ground."

6. Atlanta Falcons: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Scouting Report: "Neal has rare athleticism for his size, possessing quick feet and lower body flexibility to get out of his stance and work to the second level."

7. New York Giants (Via Chicago Bears): Kyle Hamilton, SAF, Notre Dame

Scouting Report: "Early-round safety prospects typically boast either single-high range or a versatile skill set. Kyle Hamilton has both in a 6040, 220-pound frame. The Notre Dame product exhibits excellent short-area burst, long speed, change of direction and clean transitions."

8. Cincinnati Bengals: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Scouting Report: "Great athlete with outstanding foot speed making him almost impossible to beat around the outside as he can run speed tracks around the pocket all day. Cross plays with excellent balance and is able to recover quickly because of it, showing great agility."

9. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

Scouting Report: "Ekwonu is a very aggressive run blocker who creates a push upfront with great strength. He is very competitive, looking to finish defenders and successfully doing so."

Scouting Report: "Hill isn't afraid to get physical at the point of contact and in his tackling efforts. Tremendous play speed. Shows flashes that he can fly around the field, both in coverage and as a run defender."

11. Philadelphia Eagles: DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M

Scouting Report: "Leal was moved all over the defensive line in 2020 for the Aggies defense, which hints at one of his biggest strengths, versatility. His size suggests he will move to an interior role on the defensive line, but he has shown to be proficient in every technique."

13. Philadelphia Eagles (Via Miami Dolphins): Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Scouting Report: "Great overall athlete with springy explosiveness. Booth is shot out of a cannon, allowing him to break and make up lost ground quickly. Trusting his deep speed, he does not have to get hands on receivers as he can run with them stride for stride."

13. Philadelphia Eagles (Via Miami Dolphins): Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Scouting Report: "Extremely fluid athlete, long strider who showcases his acceleration and burst in a flash. Release is smooth with very few hiccups."

14. Carolina Panthers: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Scouting Report: "With the ball in his hands, the excellent athlete is extremely fluid, flexible and shifty. He uses head fakes, jab steps and body language to set up his jukes. He also boasts impressive power and contact balance."

15. Las Vegas Raiders: Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

Scouting Report: "Kenyon Green has a thick build at his position of offensive guard. Furthermore, his frame is very balanced so his athleticism does not slack because of his size. Has the flexibility to drop low in his stance to get good leverage at the beginning of every play."

16. New England Patriots: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Scouting Report: "Nose tackle with great size and strength. Davis eats up space on the interior with his strong anchor. Putting on a clinic in how to stack and shed, he takes advantage of his length and upper body power to extend as he pleases."

17. Minnesota Vikings: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Scouting Report: "Well put together outside cornerback with desired size and length. Elam is a good athlete with sufficient long speed, acceleration and above-average recovery speed. His hips are low and fluid in space allowing him to flip them easily."

18. New York Jets (Via Seattle Seahawks): Drake Jackson, DE, USC

Scouting Report: "The talented pass rusher boasts special lateral agility and change of direction ability. The Trojan star is difficult to touch when he employs head fakes, jab steps and body language to force an offensive lineman into false steps."

19. Denver Broncos: Adam Anderson, OLB, Georgia

Scouting Report: "Possessing a tremendous get-off, Anderson stresses tackles with speed on a consistent basis. He punishes slow blockers by simply running around them, displaying the ability to bend the corner. His play strength allows him to stay on track around the arc."

20. Tennessee Titans: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Scouting Report: "The 6070, 321-pound tackle has impressive movement skills that allow him to navigate the box, pull to lead block, climb, get to space and perform hinge or reach blocks."

21. Miami Dolphins (Via San Francisco 49ers): Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

Scouting Report: Playing inside linebacker for the Bulldogs, Walker possesses plenty of length. This allows him to stack blocks and quick, violent hands help him disengage. In a straight line, he is very fast, closing space quickly and displaying sideline to sideline range."

22. New Orleans Saints: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Scouting Report: "Wilson is a very smooth mover in space, both as a ball-carrier and a route-runner. He makes changing direction at full speed look extremely easy and silky. He has the versatility to line up anywhere on the offense."

23. Los Angeles Chargers: Travon Walker, DL, Georgia

Scouting Report: "Lining up as a five-technique on base downs, Walker has the positional versatility to kick all the way out to a seven or reduce inside and rush from a three-tech alignment. His length is nothing short of special, utilizing it to outreach blockers and creating knockback."

24. Cleveland Browns: Zion Tupuola-Fetui, DE, Washington

Scouting Report: "The scheme-versatile defender has a thick-but-athletic build and boasts a promising athletic profile. The Huskies' standout exhibits impressive burst and lateral movement skills. He uses his change of direction while engaged to take advantage of a blocker's momentum and has the short-area quickness to threaten the inside track."

25. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

Scouting Report: "Aligning at center for the Hawkeyes, Linderbaum displays his wrestling background on every play with an extremely competitive nature exhibited by his tendency to block past the whistle."

26. Arizona Cardinals: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Scouting Report: "Has extreme length on the outside at corner. Is able to bump and run at the line of scrimmage in press coverage with his longer frame and is able to stay with receivers stride for stride down the field. Works well with inside leverage in man coverage, pushing guys towards the sideline and forcing difficult throws."

27. Green Bay Packers: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Scouting Report: "Olave is a very smooth athlete as an outside receiver. He uses his technical refinement to create separation. He has extremely reliable hands in all parts of the field. Relies on a hesitation move out of his release to catch his matchup off guard."

28. Baltimore Ravens: Sean Rhyan, OT, UCLA

Scouting Report: "He is patient, engages with proper timing and rarely lunges ahead of his base. Further, he has persistent hands to re-engage should his punches be swiped away. Perhaps his most impressive trait is his advanced understanding of hand counters."

29. Detroit Lions (Via Los Angeles Rams): Drake London, WR, USC

Scouting Report: "For his size, London is an exceptionally fluid athlete with impressive lateral burst and change of direction ability. He possesses rare movement skills relative to his frame."

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Boye Mafe, DE, Minnesota

Scouting Report: "Super quick jump off the edge. Likes to use speed to power to get right into the chest of the opposing offensive tackle to create pressure and force sacks. Strong, active hands at the point of attack and keeps the intensity throughout the progression of his rushes to get off blocks."

31. Buffalo Bills: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Scouting Report: "Played most of his reps this past season at the nickel for the Washington Huskies in 2020. A smooth athlete with easy movement skills, never looks panicked by the speed or quickness of the receiver lined up across from him."

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College

Scouting Report: "The first thing that stands out on Johnson's film is how good he is in the run game. Johnson can get to the 2nd level with ease and can identify and latch onto defenders."

