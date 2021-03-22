Mock Draft Monday: The Tennessee Titans get their wide receiver to replace Corey Davis

With the first week of free agency in the books, the picture of what the draft could look like has cleared up. This exercise aims to be a prediction of what will happen in little more than one month.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

The first pick remains unchanged after free agency as Trevor Lawrence is the best quarterback in the draft. He possesses exciting physical traits and is very confident on and off the field. Urban Meyer took the Jaguars head coaching job with Lawrence in mind.

New York Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

A three-year experience with Sam Darnold has not resulted in many wins for the Jets and with Robert Saleh taking over as head coach, he will want to bring in his own quarterback. BYU signal-caller Zach Wilson shot up boards with an exciting 2020 campaign. He has a live arm and creates outside of structure.

Miami Dolphins (via Houston): Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

Miami needs to add weapons for Tua Tagovailoa, who struggled with a weak supporting cast throughout much of his rookie season. Ja’Marr Chase is a physically dominant ball-winner who has exciting potential as a route-runner.

Atlanta Falcons: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

With a new regime in place, it is the perfect storm for general manager Terry Fontenot to bring in his own quarterback. Trey Lance is physically gifted and more advanced mentally than most people think. Getting to sit behind former MVP Matt Ryan for a season will help him get acclimated to the speed of the NFL.

Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, T, Oregon

Outside of adding Riley Reiff, the Bengals have not done much to address an offensive line that was one of the worst position groups in the entire league last year and subsequently caused franchise quarterback Joe Burrow to suffer a knee injury. Sewell is the most talented prospect in the draft at a position of need and will step in to protect Burrow’s blind side early.

Carolina Panthers (via Philadelphia): Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

The last of the big four at the quarterback position is acquired by the Panthers through a trade-up. Expect Carolina to be very aggressive as they attempt to add a young signal-caller. Fields is an exciting fit in Joe Brady’s offense, given his athleticism and downfield passing ability.

Detroit Lions: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

The departures of Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. suddenly leave the Lions very thin at wide receiver. Waddle is a speedster who can stretch the field vertically and pick up yards with the ball in his hands. His ability to separate will give quarterback Jared Goff a clear target and open up the field for other receivers.

Philadelphia Eagles (via Carolina): Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

The cash-strapped Eagles have been predictably quiet in free agency and will select one of the safest prospects in the draft after securing an extra second-round pick in a trade down. Surtain is a physical and technically sound cornerback who should step in as a Week-1 starter to bolster Philly’s shaky secondary.

Denver Broncos: Christian Darrisaw, T, Virginia Tech

New general manager George Paton has done a tremendous job of bolstering the Broncos secondary which takes them out of contention for a certain Hokie cornerback. They do however stay at Virginia Tech and select Darrisaw, who is a physically dominant player that will take over at right tackle for Denver.

Dallas Cowboys: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

Dallas had an abysmal secondary last season causing them to repeatedly chase deficits. Farley is a tremendous athlete with impressive size at the cornerback position. If he can stay healthy and continues to develop, he has the potential to be a shutdown cornerback.

New York Giants: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

The Giants’ defense was surprisingly strong in 2020 and brought back most of their starters. With the addition of wide receiver Kenny Golladay and a deep offensive line class, general manager Dave Gettleman can afford to select a blue-chip prospect in the form of linebacker Parsons in the first round.

San Francisco 49ers: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has toyed with the idea of adding a big slot or flex tight end with the drafting of Jalen Hurd in 2019 and the signing of Jordan Reed. Pitts is a rare mismatch weapon who is too big to be covered by cornerbacks or safeties and too fast for linebackers.

Los Angeles Chargers: Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern

Last year’s first-round pick, quarterback Justin Herbert, had a rookie season for the ages and now it is time for the Chargers to shore up their offensive line. Slater is highly regarded in NFL circles for his athleticism and technical prowess. Which position along the line will be his best fit remains to be seen.

Minnesota Vikings: Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

A freak athlete at over 270 pounds, Paye is an ascending pass rusher who combines speed and power. In the run game, he is already excellent. With this selection, Minnesota is rebuilding what was one of the best defensive lines a few seasons ago.

New England Patriots: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

The surprisingly active Patriots have bolstered their roster in multiple key spots during the first week of free agency. Jones is a smart and accurate quarterback who fits their scheme well. He will battle Cam Newton for the starting spot as head coach Bill Belichick hopes he drafted the true successor to Tom Brady.

Arizona Cardinals: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

With the departure of long-time starter Patrick Peterson, Arizona is thin at the cornerback position. Pairing the physical presence that Horn brings with the other additions Arizona has made forms what could be an exciting defense in 2021.

Las Vegas Raiders: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

The Raiders’ young secondary struggled against the pass last season and while Owusu-Koramoah is a linebacker in name, he does his best work in space. The explosive athlete excels in coverage and will take pressure off the secondary with his range at the second level.

Miami Dolphins: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

After drafting Ja’Marr Chase early, the Dolphins continue to add weapons to the offense. Harris is a nimble yet powerful back. At 230 pounds, he adds exciting receiving ability with soft hands out of the backfield to be an outlet in the passing game.

Green Bay Packers (via Washington): DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Realizing their window with quarterback Aaron Rodgers is closing quickly, the Packers move up to draft the falling Heisman Trophy winner. Smith is an exciting playmaker on all three levels of the field and will flourish next to Davante Adams.

Chicago Bears: Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC

Chicago has been shaky up front for multiple years and Vera-Tucker can play tackle or guard. This selection allows them to get the best five on the field and make quarterback Andy Dalton feel more confident in the pocket.

Indianapolis Colts: Samuel Cosmi, T, Texas

The Colts have a loaded roster with few holes, one of which was left by the retirement of left tackle Anthony Castonzo. Cosmi is an athletic tackle who needs to get stronger. Given the Colts’ track record of developing players, Cosmi could start next to Quenton Nelson sooner rather than later.

Tennessee Titans: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

Wide receiver is a need for the Titans after letting Corey Davis and tight end Jonnu Smith walk in free agency. Marshall is a height, weight and speed prospect with exciting separation ability on top. He can be deployed similarly to Davis and gives quarterback Ryan Tannehill a secondary weapon.

New York Jets (via Seattle): Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami

Head coach Robert Saleh wants his defense to get after the quarterback and Rousseau does just that. Combining length and athleticism, he could become a dominant force if developed further.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

The Steelers are all in on one final playoff run with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and an aging roster. Nobody available at this pick will help that effort like Williams, who is a physical ball-carrier and the best pass-blocking back in the draft.

Jacksonville Jaguars (via L.A. Rams): Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

After drafting the best quarterback in the class, Jacksonville comes back around at 25 and selects the best defensive tackle available. Barmore is a strong defender who can get after opposing passers with athleticism and hand usage.

Miami Dolphins (via Cleveland): Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

The Dolphins have plenty of picks, but none of the linebackers available at their next selection will have an impact like Collins. The Nagurski Award winner combines size and athleticism making him an exciting chess piece for head coach Brian Flores.

Baltimore Ravens, Ronnie Perkins, OLB, Oklahoma

After losing Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue to free agency, the Ravens have to improve their pass rush and Perkins fits the mold. A violent power rusher, he is a great scheme fit off the edge in Baltimore’s defense.

New Orleans Saints, Azeez Ojulari, OLB, Georgia

Having to release many impact players to get under the cap, the Saints need help at multiple spots. Ojulari brings speed and bend as well as hand usage to win as a pass rusher and replace Trey Hendrickson.

Washington Football Team (via Green Bay): Spencer Brown, T, Northern Iowa

Washington adds multiple Day-2 picks in a trade down with the Packers and finds themselves in a position to draft one of the most physically gifted tackles in the draft. Brown has the length, strength and athleticism to become a quality starter in the future.

Buffalo Bills: Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

The Bills have tried to fill the spot opposite of Tre'Davious White for multiple offseasons and Newsome is a great fit in Buffalo. He can play multiple coverages in zone or man and displays physicality as well as some of the cleanest feet in the draft.

Kansas City Chiefs: Teven Jenkins, T, Oklahoma State

Tackle has suddenly become a huge need for the Chiefs after releasing both their starters. Jenkins will fit in on the right side and replace Mitchell Schwartz as a pro-ready prospect who plays with a competitive edge.

Dallas Cowboys (via Tampa Bay): Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State

The Cowboys get aggressive and move up for an athletic freak to play opposite DeMarcus Lawrence. Oweh is still rough around the edges, but could be special down the road, making him an exciting prospect for owner/general manager Jerry Jones.

