Hot Take Tuesday: Three Round NFL Mock Draft
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
Lawrence is the safest quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. He has all the talent in the world to develop into an All-Pro caliber player for years to come. He’ll be able to overcome the deficiencies the Jaguars roster presents early on.
2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
Wilson’s arm talent is on another level as a prospect. He was phenomenal this past season at BYU. He is the perfect modern-day NFL quarterback who can create outside of structure. He’ll need some time to develop but the ceiling is very enticing.
3. San Francisco 49ers: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
The 49ers traded up to get the 3rd best quarterback in the draft but his tools could make him the best of the bunch. Not only that, Lance comes from a pro-style offense in college. If it all clicks, San Francisco and Kyle Shannahan will win a lot of ball games for many years.
4. Atlanta Falcons: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
The Falcons could have gone with the top non-quarterback in the draft but teams have few opportunities to select a top-tier quarterback. Fields has his weaknesses, which is why he’s the fourth off the board. The Falcons offense is terrific and sitting behind Matt Ryan could help his development.
5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
The Bengals need to protect Joe Burrow and Sewell is a day one starter at left tackle. He opted-out of this season but Sewell’s tape as a 19-year-old was so good, he is worthy of being a top-five selection. Cincinnati is trending in the right direction with their quarterback and blindside protector locked in.
6. Miami Dolphins: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
Smith was Tua’s favorite weapon his last season at Alabama. Once Tua left, Smith went on to win the Heisman. He may not be the best weapon on the board but he is the best one for Tua’s development. He’ll be an elite route runner and go-to target for the Dolphin's offense.
7. Detroit Lions: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
Chase would have arguably been the first receiver selected in last year’s loaded class. His tape is incredible and he is beloved by the LSU program. The Lions get their true X on the outside and replacement after Kenny Golladay left in free agency.
8. Carolina Panthers: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
Jones worked with the Panthers at the Senior Bowl and was praised by their coaching staff all week. His trajectory is similar to that of Joe Burrow and now he gets to play with Burrow’s offensive coordinator from college, Joe Brady. He’ll be the perfect facilitator for the Panther's offense.
9. Denver Broncos: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
The Broncos are one of the most talented teams in football. All they are missing is a high-level quarterback. With the top five off the board, they upgrade right tackle with Rashawn Slater. He can play any position on the offensive line and is going to play a really long time in the NFL.
10. Dallas Cowboys: Pat Surtain II, CB, Alabama
With Trevon Diggs already on the roster, the Cowboys go back to the Alabama-well. Surtain is a high-level cornerback who is one of the safest players in the draft. He’ll bolster a very weak secondary.
11. New York Giants: Azeez Ojulari, OLB, Georgia
The Giants are missing that pass rusher in their 3-4 scheme. Ojulari dominated as only a rSo. last season at Georgia. He can get after the quarterback, has incredible length and is only scratching the surface. This is a high floor, high ceiling pick at 11.
12. Philadelphia Eagles: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
A team probably will trade up if Pitts starts falling but Philadelphia gets a steal here at 12. Pitts has the chance to be a perennial pro bowler and the best tight end in the NFL. He’ll be an excellent weapon for Jalen Hurts.
13. Los Angeles Chargers: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
Darrisaw has the talent to end up as the best tackle in the class. He is a dominant run blocker who also shut down every opponent in pass protection last season. Los Angeles hasn’t had a franchise left tackle in a while and Darrisaw is capable of being elite.
14. Minnesota Vikings: Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC
Vera-Tucker's 2020 film was fantastic. He was a natural at left tackle and should be even better kicked inside to guard. The Vikings desperately need help on their interior and he is a great athlete, which the Vikings love.
15. New England Patriots: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
The Patriots go with the best player available here in Waddle. He is a game-changer as a wideout and will be able to stretch the field with ease. Waddle was better than DeVonta Smith when fully healthy and has the upside to be the best receiver from this class.
16. Arizona Cardinals: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
With the departure of Patrick Peterson, the Cardinals are desperate for that no.1 guy. Horn is an alpha and recently tested incredibly well at his pro day. With his confidence level and tape he’s put up throughout his career, Horn has a chance to be a top-tier player at the position.
17. Las Vegas Raiders: Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
Jenkins is the best run blocker in the draft and consistently puts defenders in the dirt. He’ll replace Trent Brown at right tackle but he can also be a high-level left tackle or guard. Gruden will love the way Jenkins plays and how dominant he is at the point of attack.
18. Miami Dolphins: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
The Dolphins went with DeVonta Smith at six and they take another one of Tua’s former teammates here. Najee is a complete back who can catch passes, pass protect and break tackles. He has the talent to be the best running back in the NFL.
19. Washington Football Team: Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa
Brown has more upside than any other player in the draft and his pro day showed why. Brown’s skill set will allow him to move over to left tackle, a need for Washington after Trent Williams was traded last year.
20. Chicago Bears: Greg Newsome, CB, Northwestern
Newsome has slowly risen to the first-round status but his tape has always been first-round worthy. Chicago has many needs and locking down the cornerback spot across from Jaylon Johnson is one of them.
21. Indianapolis Colts: Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan
Paye is the perfect kind of defensive end for what Indianapolis runs. Tackle is a more pressing need but Paye’s upside is too much to pass up here. He could be one of the best defensive ends in the league a few years from now.
22. Tennessee Titans: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
AJ Brown is a really talented wideout but Tennessee lacks talent outside of him. Moore is an elite separator, who SEC defensive backs struggled to stop this past season. He can stretch the field and a much-needed dynamic weapon to the Titans team.
23. New York Jets: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
Stokes has all the traits teams look for in a cornerback. He is long, fast and highly versatile. The Jets are in desperate need for cornerback help and with Stokes’ experience and talent, he can start from day one.
24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
Williams broke out this past season as one of the best players in college football. His game will translate really well to the next level and he could carry the Steelers back to the playoffs next year.
25. Jacksonville Jaguars: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
Parsons slide ends with Jacksonville. His off-field concerns are problematic but the talent is there for Parsons to be a difference-maker. If Parsons can be consistent as a true linebacker, his athleticism will make him a great value at 25.
26. Cleveland Browns: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
Barmore's first half of the 2020 season was solid but nothing special. The second half showed a first-round caliber player who is just scratching the surface of what he can be. He and Myles Garret could be a scary duo along the Brown's defensive line.
27. Baltimore Ravens: Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma
Humphrey has put together years of quality tape and just tested off the charts at his pro day. He is going to be a day one starter and has pro bowl upside. Baltimore needs help along their interior and Humphrey provides that and then some.
28. New Orleans Saints: Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State
The Saints defense is supremely talented but they are missing a 2nd standout linebacker when they go with five defensive backs on the field. Browning is an elite athlete who can play in man or zone coverage. That kind of skill set is perfect for what teams are looking for in the position.
29. Green Bay Packers: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
Owusu-Koramoah is a swiss-army knife. He can be utilized as a linebacker or safety but he is really a chess piece. With Owusu-Koramoah, Green Bay is adding another high-level piece to their secondary and will bring a lot of versatility to their defense.
30. Buffalo Bills: Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State
This is an upside pick here. Oweh is the best defensive end on the board and his ceiling is tantalizing. Oweh runs sub 4.4 at 257 pounds and he flashes big-time potential. It may take some time but few have the athletic profile Oweh possesses.
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson
The Chiefs desperately need a left tackle after moving on from Eric Fisher and Carman has two years of experience there. He is a great run blocker and has been consistent in pass protection against some of the best pass rushers in the country.
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Quinn Meinerz, iOL, Wisconsin Whitewater
Quinn Meinerz has been the biggest riser of the pre-draft process and for a good reason. He had an unbelievable Senior Bowl and followed it up with an awe-inspiring pro day. Tampa Bay selected Ali Marpet in the 2nd round out of a DIII school and he has paid dividends. Meinerz looks like he has pro bowl potential at either guard or center and gives the Bucs protection for when Alex Cappa is a free agent in 2022.
33. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
34. New York Jets: Carlos Basham Jr., DE, Wake Forest
35. Atlanta Falcons: Trevon Moehrig, SAF, Texas Christian
36. Miami Dolphins: Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
37. Philadelphia Eagles: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
38. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
39. Carolina Panthers: Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse
40. Denver Broncos: Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami
41. Detroit Lions: Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington
42. New York Giants: Landon Dickerson, iOL, Alabama
43. San Francisco 49ers: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
44. Dallas Cowboys: Alim McNeill, DT, North Carolina State
45. Jacksonville Jaguars: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
46. New England Patriots: Trill Williams, DB, Syracuse
47. Los Angeles Charges: Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami
48. Carolina Panthers: Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky
49. Arizona Cardinals: Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis
50. Miami Dolphins: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
51. Washington Football Team: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
52. Chicago Bears: Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
53. Tennessee Titans: Aaron Robinson, CB, Central Florida
54. Indianapolis Colts: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
55. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan
56. Seattle Seahawks: Payton Turner, DE, Houston
57. Los Angeles Rams: Kendrick Green, iOL, Illinois
58. Baltimore Ravens: Joe Tryon, DE, Washington
59. Cleveland Browns: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU
60. New Orleans Saints: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
61. Buffalo Bills: Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, Southern California
62. Green Bay Packers: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
63. Kansas City Chiefs: Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn
64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ronnie Perkins, OLB, Oklahoma
65. Jacksonville Jaguars: Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State
66. New York Jets: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
67. Houston Texas: Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech
68. Atlanta Falcons: Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State
69. Cincinnati Bengals: Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan
70. Philadelphia Eagles: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
71. Denver Broncos: Richie Grant, SAF, Central Florida
72. Detroit Lions: Elijah Molden, CB, Washington
73. Carolina Panthers: D’Ante Smith, OT, East Carolina
74. Washington Football Team: Jamar Johnson, SAF, Indiana
75. Dallas Cowboys: Walker Little, OT, Stanford
76. New York Giants: Trey Smith, OG, Tennessee
77. Los Angeles Chargers: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
78. Minnesota Vikings: Brady Christensen, OT, BYU
79. Las Vegas Raiders: Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson
80. Las Vegas Raiders: Andre Cisco, SAF, Syracuse
81. Miami Dolphins: Josh Myers, iOL, Ohio State
82. Washington Football Team: Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
83. Chicago Bears: D’Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan
84. Philadelphia Eagles: Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas
85. Tennessee Titans: James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati
86. New York Jets: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Southern California
87. Pittsburgh Steelers: Aaron Banks, OG, Notre Dame
88. Los Angeles Rams: Joseph Ossai, OLB, Texas
89. Cleveland Browns: Elerson Smith, DE, Northern Iowa
90. Minnesota Vikings: Caden Sterns, SAF, Texas
91. Cleveland Browns: Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina
92. Green Bay Packers: Jay Tufele, DT, Southern California
93. Buffalo Bills: Bryan Mills, CB, North Carolina Central
94. Kansas City Chiefs: Olaijah Griffin, CB, Southern California
95. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina
96. New England Patriots: Daelin Hayes, DE, Notre Dame
97. Los Angeles Chargers: Larry Borom, OT, Missouri
98. New Orleans Saints: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa
99. Dallas Cowboys: Janarius Robinson, DE, Florida State
100. Tennessee Titans: Shaka Toney, OLB, Penn State
101. Detroit Lions: Davis Mills, QB, Stanford
102. San Francisco 49ers: Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville
103. Los Angeles Rams: Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami
104. Baltimore Ravens: Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame
105. New Orleans Saints: Hamsah Nasirildeen, SAF, Florida State
