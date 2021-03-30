Hot Take Tuesday: Three Round NFL Mock Draft

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Lawrence is the safest quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. He has all the talent in the world to develop into an All-Pro caliber player for years to come. He’ll be able to overcome the deficiencies the Jaguars roster presents early on.

2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

Wilson’s arm talent is on another level as a prospect. He was phenomenal this past season at BYU. He is the perfect modern-day NFL quarterback who can create outside of structure. He’ll need some time to develop but the ceiling is very enticing.

3. San Francisco 49ers: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

The 49ers traded up to get the 3rd best quarterback in the draft but his tools could make him the best of the bunch. Not only that, Lance comes from a pro-style offense in college. If it all clicks, San Francisco and Kyle Shannahan will win a lot of ball games for many years.

4. Atlanta Falcons: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

The Falcons could have gone with the top non-quarterback in the draft but teams have few opportunities to select a top-tier quarterback. Fields has his weaknesses, which is why he’s the fourth off the board. The Falcons offense is terrific and sitting behind Matt Ryan could help his development.

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

The Bengals need to protect Joe Burrow and Sewell is a day one starter at left tackle. He opted-out of this season but Sewell’s tape as a 19-year-old was so good, he is worthy of being a top-five selection. Cincinnati is trending in the right direction with their quarterback and blindside protector locked in.

6. Miami Dolphins: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Smith was Tua’s favorite weapon his last season at Alabama. Once Tua left, Smith went on to win the Heisman. He may not be the best weapon on the board but he is the best one for Tua’s development. He’ll be an elite route runner and go-to target for the Dolphin's offense.

7. Detroit Lions: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

Chase would have arguably been the first receiver selected in last year’s loaded class. His tape is incredible and he is beloved by the LSU program. The Lions get their true X on the outside and replacement after Kenny Golladay left in free agency.

8. Carolina Panthers: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Jones worked with the Panthers at the Senior Bowl and was praised by their coaching staff all week. His trajectory is similar to that of Joe Burrow and now he gets to play with Burrow’s offensive coordinator from college, Joe Brady. He’ll be the perfect facilitator for the Panther's offense.

9. Denver Broncos: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

The Broncos are one of the most talented teams in football. All they are missing is a high-level quarterback. With the top five off the board, they upgrade right tackle with Rashawn Slater. He can play any position on the offensive line and is going to play a really long time in the NFL.

10. Dallas Cowboys: Pat Surtain II, CB, Alabama

With Trevon Diggs already on the roster, the Cowboys go back to the Alabama-well. Surtain is a high-level cornerback who is one of the safest players in the draft. He’ll bolster a very weak secondary.

11. New York Giants: Azeez Ojulari, OLB, Georgia

The Giants are missing that pass rusher in their 3-4 scheme. Ojulari dominated as only a rSo. last season at Georgia. He can get after the quarterback, has incredible length and is only scratching the surface. This is a high floor, high ceiling pick at 11.

12. Philadelphia Eagles: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

A team probably will trade up if Pitts starts falling but Philadelphia gets a steal here at 12. Pitts has the chance to be a perennial pro bowler and the best tight end in the NFL. He’ll be an excellent weapon for Jalen Hurts.

13. Los Angeles Chargers: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

Darrisaw has the talent to end up as the best tackle in the class. He is a dominant run blocker who also shut down every opponent in pass protection last season. Los Angeles hasn’t had a franchise left tackle in a while and Darrisaw is capable of being elite.

14. Minnesota Vikings: Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC

Vera-Tucker's 2020 film was fantastic. He was a natural at left tackle and should be even better kicked inside to guard. The Vikings desperately need help on their interior and he is a great athlete, which the Vikings love.

15. New England Patriots: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

The Patriots go with the best player available here in Waddle. He is a game-changer as a wideout and will be able to stretch the field with ease. Waddle was better than DeVonta Smith when fully healthy and has the upside to be the best receiver from this class.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

With the departure of Patrick Peterson, the Cardinals are desperate for that no.1 guy. Horn is an alpha and recently tested incredibly well at his pro day. With his confidence level and tape he’s put up throughout his career, Horn has a chance to be a top-tier player at the position.

17. Las Vegas Raiders: Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

Jenkins is the best run blocker in the draft and consistently puts defenders in the dirt. He’ll replace Trent Brown at right tackle but he can also be a high-level left tackle or guard. Gruden will love the way Jenkins plays and how dominant he is at the point of attack.

18. Miami Dolphins: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

The Dolphins went with DeVonta Smith at six and they take another one of Tua’s former teammates here. Najee is a complete back who can catch passes, pass protect and break tackles. He has the talent to be the best running back in the NFL.

19. Washington Football Team: Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa

Brown has more upside than any other player in the draft and his pro day showed why. Brown’s skill set will allow him to move over to left tackle, a need for Washington after Trent Williams was traded last year.

20. Chicago Bears: Greg Newsome, CB, Northwestern

Newsome has slowly risen to the first-round status but his tape has always been first-round worthy. Chicago has many needs and locking down the cornerback spot across from Jaylon Johnson is one of them.

21. Indianapolis Colts: Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

Paye is the perfect kind of defensive end for what Indianapolis runs. Tackle is a more pressing need but Paye’s upside is too much to pass up here. He could be one of the best defensive ends in the league a few years from now.

22. Tennessee Titans: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

AJ Brown is a really talented wideout but Tennessee lacks talent outside of him. Moore is an elite separator, who SEC defensive backs struggled to stop this past season. He can stretch the field and a much-needed dynamic weapon to the Titans team.

23. New York Jets: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

Stokes has all the traits teams look for in a cornerback. He is long, fast and highly versatile. The Jets are in desperate need for cornerback help and with Stokes’ experience and talent, he can start from day one.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

Williams broke out this past season as one of the best players in college football. His game will translate really well to the next level and he could carry the Steelers back to the playoffs next year.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

Parsons slide ends with Jacksonville. His off-field concerns are problematic but the talent is there for Parsons to be a difference-maker. If Parsons can be consistent as a true linebacker, his athleticism will make him a great value at 25.

26. Cleveland Browns: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

Barmore's first half of the 2020 season was solid but nothing special. The second half showed a first-round caliber player who is just scratching the surface of what he can be. He and Myles Garret could be a scary duo along the Brown's defensive line.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma

Humphrey has put together years of quality tape and just tested off the charts at his pro day. He is going to be a day one starter and has pro bowl upside. Baltimore needs help along their interior and Humphrey provides that and then some.

28. New Orleans Saints: Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State

The Saints defense is supremely talented but they are missing a 2nd standout linebacker when they go with five defensive backs on the field. Browning is an elite athlete who can play in man or zone coverage. That kind of skill set is perfect for what teams are looking for in the position.

29. Green Bay Packers: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

Owusu-Koramoah is a swiss-army knife. He can be utilized as a linebacker or safety but he is really a chess piece. With Owusu-Koramoah, Green Bay is adding another high-level piece to their secondary and will bring a lot of versatility to their defense.

30. Buffalo Bills: Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State

This is an upside pick here. Oweh is the best defensive end on the board and his ceiling is tantalizing. Oweh runs sub 4.4 at 257 pounds and he flashes big-time potential. It may take some time but few have the athletic profile Oweh possesses.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson

The Chiefs desperately need a left tackle after moving on from Eric Fisher and Carman has two years of experience there. He is a great run blocker and has been consistent in pass protection against some of the best pass rushers in the country.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Quinn Meinerz, iOL, Wisconsin Whitewater

Quinn Meinerz has been the biggest riser of the pre-draft process and for a good reason. He had an unbelievable Senior Bowl and followed it up with an awe-inspiring pro day. Tampa Bay selected Ali Marpet in the 2nd round out of a DIII school and he has paid dividends. Meinerz looks like he has pro bowl potential at either guard or center and gives the Bucs protection for when Alex Cappa is a free agent in 2022.

33. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

34. New York Jets: Carlos Basham Jr., DE, Wake Forest

35. Atlanta Falcons: Trevon Moehrig, SAF, Texas Christian

36. Miami Dolphins: Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

37. Philadelphia Eagles: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

38. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

39. Carolina Panthers: Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

40. Denver Broncos: Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami

41. Detroit Lions: Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington

42. New York Giants: Landon Dickerson, iOL, Alabama

43. San Francisco 49ers: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

44. Dallas Cowboys: Alim McNeill, DT, North Carolina State

45. Jacksonville Jaguars: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

46. New England Patriots: Trill Williams, DB, Syracuse

47. Los Angeles Charges: Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami

48. Carolina Panthers: Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

49. Arizona Cardinals: Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis

50. Miami Dolphins: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

51. Washington Football Team: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

52. Chicago Bears: Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

53. Tennessee Titans: Aaron Robinson, CB, Central Florida

54. Indianapolis Colts: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

55. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

56. Seattle Seahawks: Payton Turner, DE, Houston

57. Los Angeles Rams: Kendrick Green, iOL, Illinois

58. Baltimore Ravens: Joe Tryon, DE, Washington

59. Cleveland Browns: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

60. New Orleans Saints: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

61. Buffalo Bills: Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, Southern California

62. Green Bay Packers: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn

64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ronnie Perkins, OLB, Oklahoma

65. Jacksonville Jaguars: Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State

66. New York Jets: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

67. Houston Texas: Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech

68. Atlanta Falcons: Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State

69. Cincinnati Bengals: Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan

70. Philadelphia Eagles: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

71. Denver Broncos: Richie Grant, SAF, Central Florida

72. Detroit Lions: Elijah Molden, CB, Washington

73. Carolina Panthers: D’Ante Smith, OT, East Carolina

74. Washington Football Team: Jamar Johnson, SAF, Indiana

75. Dallas Cowboys: Walker Little, OT, Stanford

76. New York Giants: Trey Smith, OG, Tennessee

77. Los Angeles Chargers: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

78. Minnesota Vikings: Brady Christensen, OT, BYU

79. Las Vegas Raiders: Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

80. Las Vegas Raiders: Andre Cisco, SAF, Syracuse

81. Miami Dolphins: Josh Myers, iOL, Ohio State

82. Washington Football Team: Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

83. Chicago Bears: D’Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan

84. Philadelphia Eagles: Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas

85. Tennessee Titans: James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati

86. New York Jets: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Southern California

87. Pittsburgh Steelers: Aaron Banks, OG, Notre Dame

88. Los Angeles Rams: Joseph Ossai, OLB, Texas

89. Cleveland Browns: Elerson Smith, DE, Northern Iowa

90. Minnesota Vikings: Caden Sterns, SAF, Texas

91. Cleveland Browns: Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina

92. Green Bay Packers: Jay Tufele, DT, Southern California

93. Buffalo Bills: Bryan Mills, CB, North Carolina Central

94. Kansas City Chiefs: Olaijah Griffin, CB, Southern California

95. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina

96. New England Patriots: Daelin Hayes, DE, Notre Dame

97. Los Angeles Chargers: Larry Borom, OT, Missouri

98. New Orleans Saints: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa

99. Dallas Cowboys: Janarius Robinson, DE, Florida State

100. Tennessee Titans: Shaka Toney, OLB, Penn State

101. Detroit Lions: Davis Mills, QB, Stanford

102. San Francisco 49ers: Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville

103. Los Angeles Rams: Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami

104. Baltimore Ravens: Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame

105. New Orleans Saints: Hamsah Nasirildeen, SAF, Florida State

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.