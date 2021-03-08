Monday 2021 NFL Mock Draft: 7-Rounds. Trades. Free Agency Predictions.

Free agency is just around the corner and with draft coverage in full swing, I decided to go far down the rabbit hole and give you one of the biggest and in-depth mock drafts out there. What you are about to embark on is a full seven-round mock with trades, and compensatory picks (Projections per overthecap.com). I also have for you a snapshot of free agency moves that will affect the draft landscape which includes: players getting franchise tagged, key players resigning, and finally some pre-draft trades that shakedown. Buckle up for not just one blockbuster QB trade, but two! Let the roasting begin!

Players Franchise Tagged

Dak Prescott: QB, Dallas Cowboys

Kenny Golladay: WR, Detroit Lions

Chris Godwin: WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jonnu Smith: TE, Tennessee Titans

Taylor Moton: RT, Carolina Panthers

Yannick Ngakoue: EDGE, Baltimore Ravens

Carl Lawson: EDGE, Cincinnati Bengals

Justin Simmons: S, Denver Broncos

Marcus Maye: S, NY Jets

Players Re-signing

Jameis Winston: QB, New Orleans Saints

Kyle Juszcyk: FB, San Francisco 49ers

Larry Fitzgerald: WR, Arizona Cardinals

T.Y. Hilton: WR, Indianapolis Colts

Antonio Brown: WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nelson Agholor: WR, Las Vegas Raiders

Rob Gronkowski: TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Trent Williams: LT, San Francisco 49ers

Darryl Williams: RT, Buffalo Bills

Zach Banner: RT, Pittsburgh Steelers

Brandon Scherff: OG, Washington Football Team

Austin Reiter: C, Kansas City Chiefs

Jon Feliciano: C, Buffalo Bills

Leonard Williams: DL, NY Giants

Ndamukong Suh: DL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Shelby Harris: DL, Denver Broncos

Lawrence Guy: DL, New England Patriots

Adam Butler: DL, New England Patriots

Tyson Alualu: DL, Pittsburgh Steelers

Shaquil Barrett: EDGE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Lavonte David: LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cam Sutton: CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Ronald Darby: CB, Washington Football Team

Desmond King: CB, Tennessee Titans

55 Free Agent Moves

QB

Cam Newton to Washington Football Team Ryan Fitzpatrick to Denver Broncos Alex Smith to Seattle Seahawks Andy Dalton to Philadelphia Eagles

RB

Aaron Jones to Arizona Cardinals Leonard Fournette to Seattle Seahawks Chris Carson to Buffalo Bills

WR

Allen Robinson to Washington Football Team JuJu Smith Schuster to Miami Dolphins Will Fuller V to NY Jets Curtis Samuel to New England Patriots A.J. Green to Baltimore Ravens Corey Davis to Chicago Bears Marvin Jones to Green Bay Packers

TE

Hunter Henry to New England Patriots Gerald Everett to Carolina Panthers Trey Burton to Jacksonville Jaguars

OL

Joe Thuney to Cincinnati Bengals Alejandro Villanueva to Indianapolis Colts Corey Linsley to Seattle Seahawks Alex Mack signs to San Francisco 49ers David Andrews to Miami Dolphins Gabe Jackson to Chicago Bears Jason Peters to Pittsburgh Steelers Matt Feiler to LA Chargers

EDGE

Jadeveon Clowny to Cleveland Browns Justin Houston to Baltimore Ravens Matthew Judon to NY Jets Haason Reddick to Carolina Panthers Bud Dupree to Indianapolis Colts Trey Hendrickson to Las Vegas Raiders Leonard Floyd to LA Chargers Melvin Ingram to Jacksonville Jaguars Romeo Okwara to New England Patriots Aldon Smith to Kansas City Chiefs Deatrich Wise Jr. to Tennessee Titans Sololmon Thomas to NY Jets

DL

Dalvin Tomlinson to New England Patriots Larry Ogunjobi to Carolina Panthers Kawann Short to Buffalo Bills DaQuan Jones to Las Vegas Raiders

LB

Matt Milano to Cleveland Browns Kyle Van Noy to NY Giants Jayon Brown to Green Bay Packers K.J. Wright to Dallas Cowboys

CB

Richard Sherman to NY Jets Patrick Peterson to Las Vegas Raiders William Jackson III to Arizona Cardinals Xavier Rhodes to Denver Broncos Shaquill Griffin to Carolina Panthers Mike Hilton to Green Bay Packers

Safeties

John Johnson III to LA Chargers Marcus Williams to Las Vegas Raiders Anthony Harris to Cleveland Browns Keanu Neal to Dallas Cowboys

Players Traded:

Deshaun Watson: QB and Whitney Mercilus: EDGE from Houston Texans to the Panthers for Teddy Bridgewater, Donte Jackson, Yetur Gross-Matos, 2021 1st Round Pick (#8), 2021 3rd Round (#73), 1st Round Pick (2022), 2nd Round Pick (2022), 2nd Round Pick (2023).

Russell Wilson: QB, Tyler Lockett: WR, Quandre Diggs: S, and 2023 3rd Round Pick from Seattle Seahawks to Bears for Jaylon Johnson: CB, Anthony Miller: WR, Akiem Hicks: DT, 2021 1st Round Pick (#9), 2021 3rd Round Pick (#83), 2022 1st Round Pick, 2022 3rd Round Pick, and 2023 1st Round Pick.

Sam Darnold: QB, NY Jets to SF for 1st Round Swap and 5th Round (f/NYG-L.Williams #156)

Orlando Brown Jr: LT and Brandon Williams: NT from Baltimore Ravens to Jaguars for 2nd Round (#33) and a 5th Round (Trade f/CLE/Ronnie Harrison/#172)

Zach Ertz: TE, PHI, 3rd Round (#70), and 6th Round (Comp/Darby #227) from Eagles to Colts for 2nd Round (#54)

Stephon Gilmore: CB, New England Patriots and 4th Round (Comp/Van Noy #140) to SF for Jimmy Garoppolo: QB, SF 49ers and 3rd Round (Comp/Mayhew #103)

Marshon Lattimore: CB, NO Saints to Cleveland for 3rd Round (#89), and a 5th Round Pick (#171)

Will Hernandez: OG, NY Giants to Bills for 5th Round Pick (#176)

O.J. Howard: TE, TB Bucs to Chargers for a 6th Round Pick (#201)

Isaiah Wilson: OT, Tennessee Titans to Ravens for 6th Round (#212)

Marquise Brown: WR, Baltimore Ravens to Arizona Cardinals for Christian Kirk, and 7th Round (#243).

Round 1

Houston to Miami: Laremy Tunsil

LA Rams to Jacksonville: Jalen Ramsey

Seattle to NY Jets: Jamal Adams

Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence: QB, Clemson NY Jets: Zach Wilson: QB, BYU Miami Dolphins from Houston Texans: Penei Sewell: OT, Oregon Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts: TE, Florida Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase: WR, LSU Philadelphia Eagles: Caleb Farley: CB, Virginia Tech Detroit Lions: Jaylen Waddle: WR, Alabama Houston Texans from Carolina Panthers: Mac Jones: QB, Alabama Seattle Seahawks via Chicago Bears from Denver Broncos: Trey Lance: QB, North Dakota State

Details:

Seahawks Get: 2021 1st Round (#9)

Broncos Get: 2021 1st Round (#20), 3rd Round (#83), and 2022 1st Round Pick. Dallas Cowboys: Rashawn Slater: OL, Northwestern NY Giants: DeVonta Smith: WR, Alabama NY Jets from San Francisco: Alijah Vera-Tucker: OG/OT, USC LA Chargers: Christian Darrisaw: OT, Virginia Tech Washington Football Team from Minnesota Vikings: Justin Fields: QB, Ohio State

Details:

Washington Football Team Get: 2021 1st Round (#14)

Vikings Get: 2021 (#19), 3rd Round (#82) New England Patriots: Kwity Paye: EDGE, Michigan Arizona Cardinals: Patrick Surtain II: CB, Alabama Las Vegas Raiders: Zaven Collins: LB, Tulsa Miami Dolphins: Najee Harris: RB, Alabama Minnesota Vikings from Washington Football Team: Jaelen Phillips: EDGE, Miami (Fl.) Denver Broncos from Seattle Seahawks via Chicago Bears: Micah Parson: LB, Penn State Indianapolis Colts: Dillon Radunz: OT, North Dakota State Tennessee Titans: Gregory Rousseau: EDGE, Miami (Fl.) San Francisco 49ers from NY Jets via from Seattle: Jaycee Horn: CB, South Carolina Green Bay Packers from Pittsburgh Steelers: Kadarius Toney: WR, Florida

Details:

Packers Get: 2021 1st Round (#24)

Steelers Get: 2021 1st Round (#29), and 2021 3rd Round (#92) Jacksonville Jaguars from LA Rams: Ifeatu Melifonwu: CB, Syracuse Cleveland Browns: Azeez Ojulari: EDGE, Georgia Baltimore Ravens: Landon Dickerson: C, Alabama New Orleans Saints: Nick Bolton: LB, Missouri Pittsburgh Steelers from Green Bay Packers: Javonte Williams: RB, North Carolina Buffalo Bills: Greg Newsome II: CB, Northwestern Kansas City Chiefs: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: LB/S, Notre Dame Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Spencer Brown: OT, Northern Iowa

Round 2

Houston to Miami: Laremy Tunsil

Minnesota to Jacksonville: Yannick Ngakoue

Baltimore Ravens from Jacksonville Jaguars: Rashod Bateman: WR, Minnesota NY Jets: Travis Etienne: RB, Clemson Atlanta Falcons: Richie Grant: S, UCF Miami Dolphins from Houston Texans: Joe Tryon: EDGE, Washington Philadelphia Eagles: Trevon Moehrig: S, TCU Cincinnati Bengals: Jalen Mayfield: OT, Michigan New England Patriots from Carolina Panthers: Creed Humphrey: C, Oklahoma

Details:

Patriots Get: 2nd Round (#39)

Panthers Get: 2nd Round (#46), and 3rd Round Pick 2022. Denver Broncos: Teven Jenkins: OT, Oklahoma State Detroit Lions: Baron Browning: LB, Ohio State NY Giants: Alim McNeill: NT, N.C. State San Francisco 49ers: Carlos Basham Jr.: EDGE, Wake Forest Dallas Cowboys: Quincy Roche: EDGE, Miami (Fl.) Jacksonville Jaguars from Minnesota Vikings: Pat Freiermuth: TE, Penn State Carolina Panthers from New England Patriots: Alex Leatherwood: OT, Alabama LA Chargers: Kelvin Joseph: CB, Kentucky Las Vegas Raiders: Terrace Marshall Jr.: WR, LSU Arizona Cardinals: Wyatt Davis: OG, Ohio State Miami Dolphins: Christian Baramore: DT, Alabama Washington Football Team: Samuel Cosmi: OT, Texas Chicago Bears: Levi Onwuzurike: DT, Washington Tennessee Titans: Asante Samuel Jr.: CB, Florida State Philadelphia Eagles from Indianapolis Colts: Ronnie Perkins: EDGE, Oklahoma Pittsburgh Steelers: Elijah Molden: NCB, Washington Seattle Seahawks: Benjamin St. Juste: CB, Minnesota LA Rams: Chazz Surratt: LB, North Carolina Baltimore Ravens: Andre Cisco: S, Syracuse Cleveland Browns: Shaun Wade: CB, Ohio State New Orleans Saints: Eric Stokes: CB, Georgia Buffalo Bills: Jamin Davis: LB, Kentucky Green Bay Packers: Michael Carter: RB, North Carolina Kansas City Chiefs: Quinn Meinerz: C/G, Wisconsin-Whitewater Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jayson Oweh: EDGE, Penn State

Round 3

San Francisco to Washington: Trent Williams

New England: Forfeited (Spygate)

Indianapolis to Philadelphia: Carson Wentz

Seattle to NY Jets: Jamal Adams

LA Rams to Detroit: Matthew Stafford

Baltimore to Minnesota: Yannick Ngakoue

New Orleans to Cleveland: 2020 Draft Day Trade

Jacksonville Jaguars: Amari Rodgers: WR, Clemson NY Jets: Rondale Moore: WR, Purdue Houston Texans: Trey Smith: OG, Tennessee Atlanta Falcons: Davis Mills: QB, Stanford Cincinnati Bengals: Aaron Robinson: CB, UCF Indianapolis Colts from Philadelphia Eagles: Keith Taylor: CB, Washington Denver Broncos: Jevon Holland: S/NCB, Oregon Detroit Lions: Jay Tufele: DT, USC Houston Texans from Carolina Panthers: Nico Collins: WR, Michigan Washington Football Team from San Francisco 49ers: Jabril Cox: LB, LSU Dallas Cowboys: Osa Odighizuwa: DT, UCLA NY Giants: Trill Williams: CB, Syracuse

*New England Patriots Pick Forfeited* LA Chargers: Aaron Banks: OG, Notre Dame Minnesota Vikings: Walker Little: OT, Stanford Arizona Cardinals: Brevin Jordan: TE, Miami (Fl.) Las Vegas Raiders: Jackson Carman: OG/OT, Clemson Miami Dolphins: Dylan Moses: LB, Alabama Minnesota Vikings from Washington Football Team: Tylan Wallace: WR, Oklahoma State Denver Broncos from Seattle Seahawks via Chicago Bears: Tommy Togiai: DT, Ohio State Philadelphia Eagles from Indianapolis Colts: Cameron McGrone: LB, Michigan Tennessee Titans: Liam Eichenberg: OT, Notre Dame NY Jets from Seattle Seahawks: Payton Turner: EDGE, Houston Pittsburgh Steelers: D’Ante Smith: OT, East Carolina Detroit Lions from LA Rams: Patrick Jones II: EDGE, Pittsburgh New Orleans Saints from Cleveland Browns: Joseph Ossai: EDGE, Texas Minnesota Vikings from Baltimore Ravens: Caden Sterns: S, Texas Cleveland Browns from New Orleans Saints: Dyami Brown: WR, North Carolina Pittsburgh Steelers from Green Bay Packers: D’Wayne Eskridge: WR, Western Michigan Buffalo Bills: Rashad Weaver: EDGE, Pittsburgh Kansas City Chiefs: Daviyon Nixon: DT, Iowa Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dayo Odeyingbo: DT, Vanderbilt New England Patriots (Comp/Tom Brady): Ben Cleveland: OG, Georgia LA Chargers (Comp/Phillip Rivers): Josh Myers: C, Ohio State New Orleans Saints (Comp/Teddy Bridgewater): James Hudson: OT, Cincinnati Dallas Cowboys (Comp/Byron Jones): Bryan Mills: CB, North Carolina Central Tennessee Titans (Comp/Jack Conklin): Elijah Moore: WR, Ole Miss LA Rams (Comp/Dante Fowler Jr.): Elerson Smith: EDGE, Northern Iowa San Francisco 49ers (Comp/Robert Salah): Jermar Jefferson: RB, Oregon State New England Patriots from San Francisco 49ers (Comp/Martin Mayhew): Pete Werner: LB, Ohio State LA Rams (Comp/Brad Holmes): Kellen Mond: QB, Texas A&M Baltimore Ravens (Comp/David Culley): Hunter Long: TE, Boston College New Orleans Saints (Comp/Terry Fontenot): Tyler Shelvin: DT, LSU

4th Round

Philadelphia to Cleveland: Genard Avery

Arizona to Houston: De'Andre Hopkins

Chicago to Minnesota: 2020 Draft Day Trade

LA Rams to Jacksonville: Jalen Ramsey

Buffalo to Minnesota: Stefon Diggs

Jacksonville Jaguars: Marlon Tuipulotu: DT, USC NY Jets: Garrett Wallow: LB, TCU Atlanta Falcons: Rhamondre Stevenson: RB, Oklahoma Houston Texans: Jimmy Morrissey: C, Pittsburgh Cleveland Browns from Philadelphia Eagles: Marvin Wilson: DT, Florida State Cincinnati Bengals: Jordan Smith: EDGE, UAB Detroit Lions: Hamsah Nasirildeen: S, Florida State Carolina Panthers: Tyson Campbell: CB, Georgia Denver Broncos: Hamilcar Rashed Jr.: EDGE, Oregon State Dallas Cowboys: Kyle Trask: QB, Florida NY Giants: Khalil Herbert: RB, Virginia Tech San Francisco 49ers: Paris Ford: S, Pittsburgh LA Chargers: Jaylen Twyman: DT, Pittsburgh Minnesota Vikings: Shaka Toney: EDGE, Penn State New England Patriots: Dax Milne: WR, BYU Las Vegas Raiders: Kenneth Gainwell: RB, Memphis Houston Texans from Arizona Cardinals: Jaret Patterson: RB, Buffalo Miami Dolphins: Ta’Quon Graham: DT, Texas Washington Football Team: Tre’ McKitty: TE, Georgia Minnesota Vikings from Chicago Bears: Alaric Jackson: OG/OT, Iowa Tennessee Titans: Jacoby Stevens: S/LB, LSU Indianapolis Colts: Israel Mukuamu: CB/S, South Carolina Pittsburgh Steelers: Tommy Tremble: TE, Notre Dame Seattle Seahawks: Divine Deablo: S, Virginia Tech Jacksonville Jaguars from LA Rams: Jonathan Cooper: EDGE, Ohio State Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Johnson: EDGE, Tulane Cleveland Browns: Adrian Ealy: OT, Oklahoma New Orleans Saints: Trey Sermon: RB, Ohio State Minnesota Vikings from Buffalo Bills: Jamie Newman: QB, Wake Forest Green Bay Packers: Milton Williams: DT, Louisiana Tech Kansas City Chiefs: Amon-Ra St. Brown: WR, USC Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Demetric Felton: RB/WR, UCLA Dallas Cowboys (Comp/Robert Quinn): Tre Brown: CB, Oklahoma San Francisco 49ers from New England Patriots (Comp/Kyle Van Noy): LA Rams (Comp/Cory Littleton): Drake Jackson: C, Kentucky Pittsburgh Steelers (Comp/Javon Hargrave): Kendrick Green: C/G, Illinois Green Bay Packers (Comp/Blake Martinez): Robert Hainsey: OL, Notre Dame Minnesota Vikings (Comp/Trae Waynes): Charles Snowden: LB, Virginia Kansas City Chiefs (Comp/Kendall Fuller): Rodarius WIlliams: CB, Oklahoma State New England Patriots (Comp/Jamie Collins): Grant Stuard: LB, Houston

5th Round

NY Giants to NY Jets: Leonard Williams

Dallas to Philadelphia: 2020 Draft Day Trade

Las Vegas to Buffalo: Zay Jones

Miami to Las Vegas: Raekwon McMillan

Pittsburgh to Baltimore: Chris Wormley

LA Rams to Cleveland: Austin Corbett

Cleveland to Jacksonville: Ronnie Harrison

Minnesota to Baltimore: 2020 Draft Day Trade

New Orleans to San Francisco: Kwon Alexander

Jacksonville Jaguars: Javian Hawkins: RB, Louisville NY Jets: Ar’Darius Washington: S/NCB, TCU Houston Texans: Tony Fields: LB, West Virginia Atlanta Falcons: Daelin Hayes: EDGE, Notre Dame Cincinnati Bengals: Shi Smith: WR, South Carolina Philadelphia Eagles: Kayode Awosika: OT, Buffalo Carolina Panthers: David Moore: OG, Grambling Denver Broncos: Damar Hamlin: S, Pittsburgh Detroit Lions: Ben Mason: FB, Michigan San Francisco 49ers from NY Jets via NY Giants: Austin Watkins: WR, UAB San Francisco 49ers: Tarron Jackson: EDGE, Coastal Carolina Philadelphia Eagles from Dallas Cowboys: Noah Gray: TE, Duke Minnesota Vikings: Chubba Hubbard: RB, Oklahoma State New England Patriots: Kylin Hill: RB, Mississippi State LA Chargers: Tutu Atwell: WR, Louisville Arizona Cardinals: Shane Buechele: QB, SMU Buffalo Bills from Las Vegas Raiders: Zech McPherson: CB, Texas Tech Las Vegas Raiders from Miami Dolphins: Adetokunbo Ogundeji: EDGE, Notre Dame Washington Football Team: Talanoa Hufanga: S, USC Chicago Bears: Simi Fehoko: WR, Stanford Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Vaughns: WR, USC Tennessee Titans: Janarius Robinson: EDGE, Florida State Seattle Seahawks: Deonte Brown: OG, Alabama Baltimore Ravens from Pittsburgh Steelers: Marquez Stevenson: WR, Houston New Orleans Saints from Cleveland Browns via LA Rams: Bobby Brown III: DT, Texas A&M Baltimore Ravens from Jacksonville Jaguars via Cleveland Browns: Khyiris Tonga: DT, BYU Minnesota Vikings from Baltimore Ravens: Tony Poljan: TE, Virginia San Francisco 49ers from New Orleans Saints: Jack Anderson: OG, Texas Tech Green Bay Packers: Paulson Adebo: CB, Stanford NY Giants from Buffalo Bills: Seth Williams: WR, Auburn Kansas City Chiefs: Kenny Yeboah: TE, Ole Miss Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tedarrell Slaton: DT, Florida Green Bay Packers (Comp/Bryan Bulaga): Sage Surratt: WR, Wake Forest Dallas Cowboys (Comp/Randall Cobb): Ben Skowronek: WR/TE, Notre Dame Kansas City Chiefs (Comp/Emmanuel Ogbah): Robert Rochell: CB, Central Arkansas Atlanta Falcons (Comp/Vic Beasley): Tyree Gillespie: S, Missouri San Francisco 49ers (Comp/Emmanuel Sanders): Kary Vincent Jr.: NCB, LSU Atlanta Falcons (Comp/De’Vondre Campbell): Dylan Soehner: TE, Iowa State Baltimore Ravens (Comp/Michael Pierce): Brenden Jaimes: OG/OT, Nebraska Carolina Panthers (Comp/Vernon Butler): Jonathan Adams Jr.: WR, Arkansas State Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Comp/Breshad Perriman): Tuf Borland: LB, Ohio State

6th Round

Jacksonville to Tennessee: Kamalei Correa

Detroit to Dallas: Everson Griffen

Dallas to New England: Michael Bennett

Las Vegas: Forfeited (COVID Protocols)

Arizona to New York Giants: Markus Golden

Miami to Houston: Laremy Tunsil

Washington to Las Vegas: David Sharpe

Tennessee to LA Chargers: Desmond King

Pittsburgh to Miami: Minkah Fitzpatrick

New Orleans to Houston: 2020 Draft Day Trade

Kansas City to Tennessee: 2020 Draft Day Trade

Tampa Bay to Pittsburgh: Jerald Hawkins

Tennessee Titans from Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Palmer: WR, Tennessee NY Jets: Ihmir Smith-Marsette: WR, Iowa Atlanta Falcons: Cornell Powell: WR, Clemson Houston Texans: Shawn Davis: S, Florida Philadelphia Eagles: Gerrid Doaks: RB, Cincinnati Cincinnati Bengals: Tariq Thompson: S, San Diego State Denver Broncos: Brady Davis: QB, Illinois State Dallas Cowboys from Detroit Lions: Justin Hilliard: LB, Ohio State Carolina Panthers: Anthony Schwartz: WR, Auburn San Francisco 49ers: Riley Cole: LB, South Alabama New England from Dallas Cowboys: Tommy Doyle: OT, Miami (OH) NY Giants: Kylen Granson: TE, SMU NY Jets New England Patriots: Riley Patterson: K, Memphis Tampa Bay Buccaneers from LA Chargers: K.J. Sails: CB, USF Minnesota Vikings: Darius Stills: DT, West Virginia

*Las Vegas Raiders Pick Forfeited* NY Giants from Arizona: Drew Dalman: C, Stanford Houston Texans from Miami Dolphins: Ambry Thomas: CB, Michigan Las Vegas Raiders from Washington Football Team: Ian Book: QB, Notre Dame Chicago Bears: Nashon Wright: CB, Oregon State LA Chargers from Tennessee Titans: Jason Pinnock: CB, Pittsburgh Indianapolis Colts: Chauncey Golston: DT, Iowa Miami Dolphins from Pittsburgh Steelers: K.J. Britt: LB, Auburn Seattle Seahawks: Thomas Graham Jr.: CB, Oregon LA Rams: Jaelon Darden: WR, North Texas Tennessee Titans from Baltimore Ravens: Jose Borregales: K, Miami (Fl.) Cleveland Browns: Bryce Hargrove: OG, Pittsburgh Houston Texans from New Orleans Saints: Robert Jones: OG, Middle Tennessee Buffalo Bills: Cary Angeline: TE, N.C. State Green Bay Packers: Brady Christensen: OT, BYU Tennessee Titans from Kansas City Chiefs: Tristen Hoge: C/OG, BYU Pittsburgh Steelers from Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Josh Imatorbhebhe: WR, Illinois Atlanta Falcons (Comp/Wes Schweitzer): Foster Sarell: OT, Stanford Chicago Bears (Comp/Nicholas Williams): Jaylon Moore: OT/OG, Western Michigan Green Bay Packers (Kyler Fackrell): Forrest Merrill: DT, Arkansas State Minnesota Vikings (Comp/Mackensie Alexander): Trevon Grimes: WR, Florida Philadelphia Eagles (Comp/Jordan Howard): James Wiggins: S, Cincinnati Carolina Panthers (Comp/Darryl Williams): Tay Gowan: CB, UCF Chicago Bears (Comp/Chase Daniel): Richard LeCounte III: S, Georgia Pittsburgh Steelers (Comp/B.J. Finney): John Bates: TE, Boise State Indianapolis Colts from Philadelphia Eagles (Comp/Ronald Darby): D.J. Daniel: CB, Georgia

7th Round

NY Jets to San Francisco: Jordan Willis

Atlanta to Miami to Chicago: Charles Harris; Adam Shaheen

Detroit to Seattle to Cincinnati: Quandre Diggs; Carlos Dunlap

Carolina to Buffalo: Marshall Newhouse

NY Giants to Denver: Isaac Yiadom

Las Vegas to Washington: David Sharpe

Miami to Pittsburgh: Minkah Fitzpatrick

Chicago to Las Vegas: Eddy Pineiro

Tennessee to Jacksonville: Kamalei Correa

Pittsburgh to Tampa Bay: Jerald Hawkins

Cleveland to Denver: Andy Janovich

Baltimore to Pittsburgh: Chris Wormley

New Orleans: Forfeited (COVID protocols)

Buffalo to Cleveland: Wyatt Teller

Jacksonville Jaguars: Frank Darby: WR, Arizona State San Francisco 49ers from NY Jets: Cade Johnson: WR, South Dakota State Houston Texans: Racey McMath: WR, LSU Chicago Bears from Miami Dolphins via Atlanta Falcons: Isaiahh Loudermilk: DT, Wisconsin Cincinnati Bengals: Quintin Morris: TE, Bowling Green Philadelphia Eagles: Paddy FIsher, LB, Northwestern Cincinnati Bengals from Seattle Seahawks via Detroit Lions: Elijah Mitchell: RB, Louisiana Buffalo Bills from Carolina Panthers: Dazz Newsome: WR, North Carolina Denver Broncos: Pooka Williams: RB, Kansas Dallas Cowboys: Brady Breeze: S, Oregon Denver Broncos from NY Giants: Mustafa Johnson: DT, Colorado San Francisco 49ers: Monty Rice: LB, Georgia LA Chargers: Nick Eubanks: TE, Michigan Minnesota Vikings: Derrick Barnes: LB, Purdue New England Patriots: K.J. Costello: QB, Stanford Baltimore Ravens from Arizona Cardinals: Chris Evans: RB, Michigan Washington Football Team from Las Vegas Raiders: Antonio Phillips: CB, Ball State Pittsburgh Steelers from Miami Dolphins: D’Angelo Amos: S, Virginia Washington Football Team: William Bradley-King: EDGE, Baylor Las Vegas Raiders from Chicago Bears: Jordan Scott: DT, Oregon Indianapolis Colts: Connor Wedington: WR, Stanford Jacksonville Jaguars from Tennessee Titans: Victor Dimukeje: EDGE, Duke Seattle Seahawks: Damonte Coxie: WR, Memphis Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Pittsburgh Steelers: Pro Wells: TE, TCU LA Rams: Joshuah Bledsoe: S, Missouri Denver Broncos from Cleveland Browns: Chandon Herring: OL, BYU Pittsburgh Steelers from Baltimore Ravens: Wyatt Huber: EDGE, Kansas State

*New Orleans Saints Pick Forfeited*

Green Bay Packers: Buddy Johnson: LB, Texas A&M Cleveland Browns from Buffalo Bills: Miller Forristall: TE, Alabama Kansas City Chiefs: Kobe Jones: EDGE, Mississippi State Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dru Chrisman, Ohio State

Total Hauls: AFC

North

Bengals

Carl Lawson: EDGE (Franchise Tag)

Joe Thuney: OG, New England Patriots

1st Round: JaMarr Chase: WR, LSU

2nd round: Jalen Mayfield: OT, Michigan

3rd Round: Aaron Robinson: CB, UCF

4th Round: Jordan Smith: EDGE, UAB

5th Round: Shi Smith: WR, South Carolina

6th Round: Tariq Thompson: S, San Diego State

7th Round: Quintin Morris: TE, Bowling Green

7th Round: Elijah Mitchell: RB, Louisiana

Grade: A

The main goal was to protect the franchise in Joe Burrow and that box can be checked off with the addition of Thuney and Mayfield. Also reuniting him with his playmaker at LSU in Chase, add in Shi Smith with his jitterbug after the catch playmaking ability and there is an instant upgrade to the weapons on offense. They then turn their eyes to fortifying a suspect defense with reinforcement to the back end with Robinson and Thompson who are aggressive and playmakers, while adding a freakishly athletic pass rusher in Jordan Smith to grow behind Hubbard and Lawson. In the final rounds they add quality depth in Morris and Mitchell to the running back and tight end groups respectively.

Browns

Matt Milano: LB, Buffalo Bills

Anthony Harris: S, Minnesota Vikings

Marcus Lattimore: CB, New Orleans Saints (Trade)

1st Round: Azeez Ojulari: EDGE, Georgia

2nd Round: Shaun Wade: CB, Ohio State

3rd Round: Dyami Brown: WR, North Carolina

4th Round: Marvin Wilson: DT, Florida State

4th Round: Adrian Ealy: OT, Oklahoma

6th Round: Bryce Hargrove: OG, Pittsburgh

7th Round: Miller Forristall: TE, Alabama

Grade: A-

One of the biggest weaknesses on the 2020 Browns was the secondary and that need was addressed at the forefront with the free agent acquisition of Anthony Harris, and then trading for Marhson Lattimore to play opposite of Denzel Ward. They also upgrade their linebacker corps by signing Milano from Buffalo, to help on the second wave of the defense with his coverage ability and leadership. Getting some pass-rush help opposite Myles Garrett was the next priority and they secured one of the best pass-rushers in the first round in Ojulari. They then hit value picks throughout the mid-rounds of the draft from Wade to play nickel corner to a young playmaker like Brown to learn under OBJ’s tutelage and a mammoth defensive lineman in Wilson to add up front. They may have reached a little on their later round picks but they represent scheme fits who fit specific roles.

Ravens

Yannick Ngakoue: EDGE (Franchise Tag)

A.J. Green: WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Justin Houston: EDGE, Indianapolis Colts

Christian Kirk: WR, Arizona Cardinals (Trade)

Isaiah Wilson: OT, Tennessee Titans (Trade)

1st Round: Landon Dickerson: C, Alabama

2nd Round: Rashod Bateman: WR, Minnesota

2nd Round: Andre Cisco: S, Syracuse

3rd Round: Hunter Long: TE, Boston College

4th Round: Patrick Johnson: EDGE, Tulane

5th Round: Marquez Stevenson: WR, Houston

5th Round: Khyiris Tonga: DT, BYU

5th Round: Brenden Jaimes: OG/OT, Nebraska

7th Round: Chris Evans: RB, Michigan

Grade: A

Baltimore will retool this offseason with their eyes on a Lombardi in 2021, after a disappointing end to last year. They hit every weak spot on their to-do list. First, they retain Ngakoue and then add a stud edge rusher opposite of him in Justin Houston. Next, they look to add more firepower on offense by signing former AFC North foe A.J. Green and then flip disgruntled Marquise Brown for the talented Christian Kirk. They add outstanding value in Bateman with the pick they obtained from the Orlando Brown Jr. trade to Jacksonville. The Ravens made some bold moves to fortify their offensive line by taking a flier on the talented but mercurial, Isaiah Wilson and then pulling the trigger on the best center in the draft in Dickerson. Great value was added here to help offset some of their key losses. Overall, they come out with a well-rounded draft class, to go along with a formidable free agent class.

Steelers

Jason Peters: OT, Philadelphia Eagles

Zach Banner: OT (Resigned)

Cam Sutton: CB (Resigned)

Tyson Alualu: DT (Resigned)

1st Round: Javonte Williams: RB, North Carolina

2nd Round: Elijah Molden: NCB, Washington

3rd Round: D’Ante Smith: OT, East Carolina

3rd Round: D’Wayne Eskridge: WR, Western Michigan

4th Round: Tommy Tremble: TE, Notre Dame

4th Round: Kendrick Green: C/G, Illinois

6th Round: Josh Imatorbhebhe: WR, Illinois

6th Round: John Bates: TE, Boise State

7th Round: D’Angelo Amos: S, Virginia

7th Round: Wyatt Huber: EDGE, Kansas State

Grade: B+

After getting ‘Big Ben’ back for one last ride with a restructured contract, the Steelers brass tried to put together the best possible roser to compete in 2021. They re-signed a few of their own players but more importantly, they landed Jason Peters to protect Roethlisberger’s blindside for his last ride. As they turn to the draft, Pittsburgh usually tries to fill many of their holes ahead of time. This season, due to salary cap impingements, the team will need to fix their run game. That is why after their main target (Najee Harris) is off the board, a handful of picks are then traded, in order to move back and acquire additional selections, including the consolation prize of Williams. They then turned their attention to securing a playmaker in the secondary with Molden after losing standout Mike Hilton to the Packers in free agency. The theme during their mid-round selections focused on unique athletic profiled players such as Smith, who can sit behind Peters for a year before taking over at left tackle. Eskridge brings a playmaking ability outside, inside and also in the return game. Tremble fits perfectly into what they ask of their tight ends from a blocking standpoint. The biggest steal is Green, who has experience playing all positions of the interior offensive line. He fits well with what they want out of the pivot and gets a chance to come in and take over Maurkice Pouncey’s (retirement) starting role.

South

Colts

Bud Dupree: EDGE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Alejandro Villanueva: LT, Pittsburgh Steelers

T.Y. Hilton: WR (Resigned)

Zach Ertz: TE, Philadelphia Eagles (Trade)

1st Round: Dillon Radunz: OT, North Dakota State

3rd Round: Keith Taylor: CB, Washington

4th Round: Israel Mukuamu: CB/S, South Carolina

5th Round: Tyler Vaughns: WR, USC

6th Round: Chauncey Gholston: DT, Iowa

6th Round: D.J. Daniel: CB, Georgia

7th Round: Connor Wedington: WR, Stanford

Grade: B

After acquiring Carson Wentz to be their starting quarterback, the Colts turned their attention to a few other spots where they were void of talent. Their answer for Anthony Castonzo’s retirement was to bring in Alejandro Villanueva to play left tackle. That was not the only former Steelers player they brought onto the roster, as they secured edge rusher Bud Dupree to bring his well-rounded game to Indianapolis and wreak havoc along with DeForest Buckner. They re-signed fan favorite Hilton so that he can retire with the Colts and traded for one of Wentz’s favorite targets from Philadelphia in Zach Ertz. As far as the draft is concerned, they took small school offensive lineman Radunz in the first round, who has the makeup and physical traits to eventually take over at left tackle. In the mid-rounds, general manager Chris Ballard continued to overhaul the secondary with three picks, headlined by Taylor, who is a lanky corner that could step in to replace Xavier Rhodes who departed via free agency. Vaughns is a savvy wide out who could endear himself to Wentz and could be the steal of this class if he is able to maximize his Keenan Allen-type upside.

Jaguars

Trey Burton: TE, Indianapolis Colts

Melvin Ingram: EDGE, LA Chargers

Orlando Brown Jr.: LT, Baltimore Ravens (Trade)

Brandon Williams: NT, Baltimore Ravens (Trade)

1st Round: Trevor Lawrence: QB, Clemson

1st Round: Ifeatu Melifonwu: CB, Syracuse

2nd Round: Pat Freiermuth: TE, Penn State

3rd Round: Amari Rodgers: WR, Clemson

4th Round: Marlon Tuipulotu: DT, USC

4th Round: Jonathan Cooper: EDGE, Ohio State

5th Round: Javian Hawkins: RB, Louisville

7th Round: Frank Darby: WR, Arizona State

7th Round: Victor Dimukeje: EDGE, Duke

Grade: A

New head coach Urban Meyer makes a splash during his first stint in the NFL with trades to acquire up front hog-mollies such as Orlando Brown Jr. on offense and Brandon Williams on an aggressive defense, which already features the versatile Melvin Ingram. The Jaguars should get an ‘A’ based on the selection of Trevor Lawrence, as he is truly a franchise-altering quarterback talent. Jacksonville follows up the Lawrence selection with Draft Bible favorite, Melifonwu, who has everything you could ask for in a lockdown corner. Their second and third round selections are outstanding, as they get one of the best dual-threat tight ends in the class with Freiermuth and Amari Rodgers, a favorite of Lawrence while at Clemson. With their mid-round selections, Meyer was able to secure one of his former recruits at Ohio State in Cooper, who should be able to carve out a situational pass rushing role early on.

Texans

Teddy Bridgewater: QB (Trade)

Donte Jackson: CB (Trade)

Yetur Gross-Matos: EDGE (Trade)

1st Round: Mac Jones: QB, Alabama

3rd Round: Trey Smith: OG, Tennessee

3rd Round: Nico Collins: WR, Michigan

4th Round: Jimmy Morrissey: C, Pittsburgh

4th Round: Jaret Patterson: RB, Buffalo

5th Round: Tony Fields II: LB, West Virginia

6th Round: Shawn Davis: S, Florida

6th Round: Ambry Thomas: CB, Michigan

6th Round: Robert Jones: OG, Middle Tennessee

7th Round: Racey McMath: WR, LSU

Grade: C-

Houston, we have a problem! With the fingerprints of front office executive Jack Easterby all over the Texans' blueprint, it’s wild to think what direction the Texans could head in. In this scenario, they finally grant quarterback Deshaun Watson his wish and ship him out of conference to the Panthers. Houston obtains a slew of picks in return, in addition to stop-gap signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater, plus a talented cover corner (Jackson) and a young pass rusher (Gross-Matos). They also nab their quarterback of the future in Jones, who new general manager Nick Caserio hopes could be his new Tom Brady. Next, they turn their focus on improving the offensive line by selecting the girthy Smith and savvy Morrisey, to help keep their quarterback upright. Houston also brings in a big-bodied playmaker in Collins to compliment Brandin Cooks and supplement David Johnson. With the rest of their picks, the Texans add speed and playmaking ability to a defense in desperate need of it, while sprinkling in some quality depth on offense.

Titans

Deatrich Wise Jr.: EDGE, New England Patriots

Desmond King: NCB (Resigned)

Jonnu Smith: TE (Franchise Tag)

1st Round: Gregory Rousseau: EDGE, Miami (Fl.)

2nd Round: Asante Samuel Jr.: CB, Florida State

3rd Round: Liam Eichenberg: OT, Notre Dame

3rd Round: Elijah Moore: WR, Ole Miss

4th Round: Jacoby Stevens: S/LB, LSU

5th Round: Janarius Robinson: EDGE, Florida State

6th Round: Josh Palmer: WR, Tennessee

6th Round: Jose Borregales: K, Miami (Fl.)

6th Round: Tristen Hoge: C/OG, BYU

Grade: A

The Titans had a giant hole at edge rusher through the duration of the 2020 season and need to address it this offseason. In this offseason mock, they did so by adding versatile pass-rusher Wise from New England, while also adding two freakishly gifted pass-rushers in Rousseau and Robinson that should help inject some juice getting to the quarterback. Vrabel was also able to secure the services of one of his former teammate's sons in Asante Samuel Jr., who plays with a similar skill-set as his dad. The Patriots were able to get amazing value in the middle rounds with a starting caliber offense tackle in Eichenberg, along with dynamic pass-catchers in Moore and Palmer to supplement A.J. Brown, plus a versatile dimebacker in Stevens. They also drafted a kicker in Borreaglaes, who should get a chance to buoy the woes they have faces over the past several seasons.

East

Bills

Chris Carson: RB, Seattle Seahawks

Kawaan Short: DT, Carolina Panthers

Jon Feliciano: C/OG (Resigned)

Darryl Williams: RT (Resigned)

Will Hernandez: OG, NY Giants (Trade)

1st Round: Greg Newsome II: CB, Northwestern

2nd Round: Jamin Davis: LB, Kentucky

3rd Round: Rashad Weaver: EDGE, Pittsburgh

5th Round: Zech McPhearson: CB, Texas Tech

6th Round: Cary Angeline: TE, N.C. State

7th Round: Dazz Newsome: WR, North Carolina

Grade: B

The Bills go into this offseason fresh off a season where Josh Allen established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league, while not having much to speak of in a run game to help him out. That changes with the addition of Chris Carson, who gives this offense an identity running the ball, while letting guys like Singletary and Moss evolve as key role players, rather than being lead-dog type runners. They also retain key offensive piecessuch as Williams and Feliciano, who really solidified this offensive line last season, while also acquiring the massively talented Hernandez to play offensive guard and shift Feliciano to center. McDermott brings in one of his favorite players from Carolina in Short, who can hopefully motivate Ed Oliver to the next level. As far as the draft, Buffalo added some high upside players early in Newsome II from Northwestern and Jamin Davis from Kentucky, both of whom have a shot of starting early on in their careers. Their mid-to-late round picks have high character and upside but will need to find specific roles on this playoff caliber team, or else they will need to develop on the practice squad.

Dolphins

JuJu Smith-Schuster: WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

David Andrews: C, New England Patriots

1st Round: Penei Sewell: OT, Oregon

1st Round: Najee Harris: RB, Alabama

2nd Round: Joe Tryon: EDGE, Washington

2nd Round: Christian Barmore: DT, Alabama

3rd Round: Dylan Moses: LB, Alabama

4th Round: Ta’Quon Graham: DT, Texas

6th Round: K.J. Britt: LB, Auburn

Grade: A

The Dolphins are a tough-minded team that embodies their head coach. With that in mind, they bring in a young pass-catcher to grow along with Tua in Smith-Schuster. He is everything that this offense was lacking in 2020, a sure-set of hands with a grizzled mentality. They also pluck former Patriots pivot man Andrews to sure up the center position, while then selecting the massively talented Sewell with the third pick of the draft. With Austin Jackson receiving a lot of playing time at left tackle last year, they could leave him at that spot, while slotting in Sewell at right tackle, which is Tagovailoa’s blindside. Hunt would then kick inside to battle it out with Flowers and Kindley at guard. After all of those dominoes fall into place, you have the makings of an outstanding offensive line unit. They backup the pick by getting the best running back in the draft in Harris, who will help establish an identity on offense, one where you will get punched in the mouth and run over. During the course of the draft, Miami takes top value time and again, with the remainder of the selections being able to play a high percentage of snaps or be a valuable special teams asset.

Jets

Marcus Maye: S (Franchise Tag)

Richard Sherman: CB, San Francisco 49ers

Will Fuller V: WR, Houston Texans

Matthew Judon: EDGE, Baltimore Ravens

Solomon Thomas: EDGE, San Francisco 49ers

1st Round: Zach Wilson: QB, BYU

1st Round: Alijah Vera-Tucker: OG/OT, USC

2nd Round: Travis Etienne: RB, Clemson

3rd Round: Rondale Moore: WR, Purdue

3rd Round: Payton Turner: EDGE, Houston

4th Round: Garrett Wallow: LB, TCU

5th Round: Ar’Darius Washington S/NCB, TCU

6th Round: Ihmir Smith-Marsette: WR, Iowa

Grade: A

With a new head coach comes a fresh start and that begins by washing your hands of a quarterback whom you inherited. Saleh and Douglas decide to trade Sam Darnold to the 49ers in a shrewd move that helps them land another pick inside the top 12 selections. This allows them to be aggressive in free agency by signing players such as Sherman, Judon, Fuller V and Thomas to help fortify this team to a winning standard. New York is smitten with the playmaking ability and moxie of Zach Wilson. With their second pick they take Vera-Tucker, who has All-Pro caliber upside and experience playing guard or tackle. The Jets then add offensive weapons Etienne in the second and Moore in the third. In the middle rounds, they bring in reinforcements to the defensive side of the ball and take a swing at another dynamic playmaker in the sixth.

Patriots

Curtis Samuel: WR, Carolina Panthers

Hunter Henry: TE, LA Chargers

Romeo Okwara: EDGE, Detroit Lions

Dalvin Tomlinson: DT, NY Giants

Lawrence Guy: DT (Resigned)

Adam Butler: DT (Resigned)

Jimmy Garoppolo: QB, San Francisco 49ers (Trade)

1st Round: Kwity Paye: EDGE, Michigan

2nd Round: Creed Humphrey: C, Oklahoma

3rd Round: Ben Cleveland: OG, Georgia

3rd Round: Pete Werner: LB, Ohio State

4th Round: Dax Milne: WR, BYU

4th Round: Grant Stuard: LB, Houston

5th Round: Kylin Hill: RB, Mississippi State

6th Round: Tommy Doyle: OT, Miami (OH)

6th Round: Riley Patterson: K, Memphis

7th Round: K.J. Costello: QB, Stanford

Grade: B

Bill Belichick’s record outside of his time with Tom Brady is nothing to write home about and after seeing Brady hoist a Lombardi without him, you can be sure he is aware of what people are saying about his legacy. That is why he does everything in his power to go and get the quarterback he never wanted to trade in Garoppolo. New England finally agrees to a swap of Stephon Gilmore and Garoppolo, plus additional picks. Belichick then goes about supplementing his barren roster with proven players in free agency among the likes of Tomlinson, Samuel and Henry to name a few. The Patriots tend to draft players who fit their specific profiles, even more so than production. They add versatile pass-rusher Paye in the first round and then trade up for interior offensive lineman Humphrey. Throughout the draft they pick up players with supreme intangibles and effort, even if they may not be the best athletes.

West

Broncos

Justin Simmons: S (Franchise Tag)

Ryan Fitzpatrick: QB, Miami Dolphins

Xavier Rhodes: CB, Indianapolis Colts

Shelby Harris: DT (Resigned)

1st Round: Micah Parsons: LB, Penn State

2nd Round: Teven Jenkins: OT, Oklahoma State

3rd Round: Jevon Holland: S/NCB, Oregon

3rd Round: Tommy Togiai: DT, Ohio State

4th Round: Hamilcar Rashed Jr.: EDGE, Oregon State

5th Round: Damar Hamlin: S, Pittsburgh

6th Round: Brady Davis: QB, Illinois State

7th Round: Pooka Williams: RB, Kansas

7th Round: Mustafa Johnson: DT, Colorado

7th Round: Chandon Herring: OL, BYU

Grade: B+

New general manager George Paton isn’t entirely sold on Drew Lock being their starter, so they bring in ‘Fitzmagic’ to help push Lock in training camp. They also secure a lockdown corner in Rhodes, who can help erase the memory of A.J. Buoye’s play last year, while also helping out some of the younger corners along the way. Denver retains two of their key defense stalwarts in Simmons and Harris, which will be good for team morale. After trading back a few years ago when they could have taken Devin Bush, the Broncos don’t make the same mistake twice and select their stud linebacker, after trading down with the Seahawks. Parsons possesses the highest upside of any defensive player in this draft class and could be a star in Vic Fangio’s defense. They follow that pick up with another young offensive lineman for Mike Munchak to mold in Jenkins, who could be a pro-bowl caliber offensive tackle. Togiai has tremendous strength and run stuffing prowess, while Hamlin can wear many hats and be a key cog in a successful defense.

Chargers

Leonard Floyd: EDGE, LA Rams

John Johnson III: S, LA Rams

O.J. Howard: TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Trade)

1st Round: Christian Darrisaw: OT, Virginia Tech

2nd Round: Kelvin Joseph: CB, Kentucky

3rd Round: Aaron Banks: OG, Notre Dame

3rd Round: Josh Myers: C, Ohio State

4th Round: Jaylen Twyman: DT, Pittsburgh

5th Round: Tutu Atwell: WR, Louisville

6th Round: Jason Pinnock: CB, Pittsburgh

7th Round: Nick Eubanks: TE, Michigan

Grade: A-

After hitting on their franchise quarterback Justin Herbert last year, new head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco have an enormous window of opportunity to capitalize on. They add some familiar faces to Staley in Floyd and Johnson III from the Rams and then bring in the dynamic tight end Howard, who can help replace Hunter Henry. In the draft they look early and often to fortify the offensive line to help keep Herbert upright. The Chargers take burly and athletic Darrisaw in the first, along with two solid interior offensive lineman in Banks and Myers back-to-back in the third. Staley also targets Twyman in the fourth at the behest of his former player, Aaron Donald, who tips him to this young stud's pass rushing-ability from the interior of the defense. Snapping up Atwell in the fifth may be the steal of this draft due to his dynamic playmaking ability and pure speed.

Chiefs

Aldon Smith: EDGE, Dallas Cowboys

Austin Reiter: C (Resigned)

1st Round: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: LB/S, Notre Dame

2nd Round: Quinn Meinerz: C/OG, Wisconsin-Whitewater

3rd Round: Daviyon Nixon: DT, Iowa

4th Round: Amon-Ra St. Brown: WR, USC

4th Round: Rodarius Williams: CB, Oklahoma State

5th Round: Kenny Yeboah: TE, Ole Miss

5th Round: Robert Rochell: CB, Central Arkansas

7th Round: Kobe Jones: EDGE, Mississippi State

Grade: B+

After another Super Bowl appearance, the core of the Chief's young players remains under contract. This franchise is just in need of a few tweaks, in order to get back to the promise-land. Kansas City lands the mercurial Aldon Smith, who reestablished himself as a pass-rushing force in Dallas last year. They also retained one of their key free agents in Reiter, who has been a solid pivot man since taking over. In the draft they target players to help supplement specific roles and places where they lacked depth. Owusu-Koramoah is a Swiss-Army-Knife defensive weapon that will help suppress plays on the second level of the field. They take one of the best interior offensive lineman in Meinerz, who has the versatility to start at either guard or center. Keep an eye on St. Brown, who is a savvy player and knows how to separate; he could become one of Mahomes’ favorite targets early on in his career. Kobe Jones is an ascending player who has a firm understanding of how to get home to the quarterback and hails from a program in Mississippi State that has had success before.

Raiders

Trey Hendrickson: EDGE, New Orleans Saints

DaQuan Jones: DT, Tennessee Titans

Patrick Peterson: CB, Arizona Cardinals

Marcus Williams: S, New Orleans Saints

Nelson Agholor: WR (Resigned)

1st Round: Zaven Collins: LB, Tulsa

2nd Round: Terrace Marshall Jr.: WR, LSU

3rd Round: Jackson Carman: OG/OT, Clemson

4th Round: Kenneth Gainwell: RB, Memphis

5th Round: Adetokunbo Ogundeji: EDGE, Notre Dame

6th Round: Ian Book: QB, Notre Dame

7th Round: Jordan Scott: DT, Oregon

Grade: B

Jon Gruden has largely treaded water since re-taking reins of the Raiders. This offseason presents a difficult challenge, as there are some glaring holes on his roster. Reinforcement on defense is much-needed and addressed with ball-hawk Marcus Williams, along with high-motored pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson to play opposite of Maxx Crosby. The legend of Patrick Peterson can help some of the younger defensive backs gain confidence. Zaven Collins projects as a difference-maker at the next level. In the second round, Las Vegas selected underrated playmaker Terrace Marshall Jr., who should be able to fit the production they had envisioned for Tyrell Williams. After cutting Gabe Jackson, don’t be surprised if Mike Mayock goes back to one of his favorite programs in Clemson to pluck Carman. They already have a highly valuable running back in Josh Jacobs but the opportunity to add dynamo Gainwell to this backfield is too good to pass up.

Total Haul: NFC

North

Bears

Corey Davis: WR, Tennessee Titans

Gabe Jackson: OG, Las Vegas Raiders

Russell Wison: QB, Seattle Seahawks (Trade)

Tyler Lockett: WR, Seattle Seahawks (Trade)

Quandre Diggs: S, Seattle Seahawks (Trade)

2nd Round: Levi Onwuzurike: DT, Washington

5th Round: Simi Fehoko: WR, Stanford

6th Round: Nashon Wright: CB, Oregon State

6th Round: Jaylon Moore: OT/OG, Western Michigan

6th Round: Richard LeCounte III: S, Georgia

7th Round: Isaiahh Loudermilk: DT, Wisconsin

Grade: A

Ryan Pace may just win Executive of the Year as he pryed Russell Wilson away from Seattle in a blockbuster trade, which also saw them land Tyler Lockett and Quandre Diggs in the haul. The salary cap will need to be manipulated with some extensions and restructures but the quality of talent on this roster with Wilson under center has them right on the precipice of a Super Bowl run. They also signed burly veteran Gabe Jackson to lead the offensive line and added big-bodied wide out Corey Davis to ease the loss of Allen Robinson. With the rest of their picks left after the Wilson trade, the Bears reinforce the defense with a pair of talented defensive lineman, a huge cornerback that transitioned from wide receiver, an instinctive safety, a versatile offensive lineman and a tall, athletic pass-catcher in Fehoko, who Wilson will try to get to emulate his former freakish outside wide out D.K. Metcalf.

Lions

Kenny Golladay: WR (Franchise Tag)

1st Round: Jaylen Waddle: WR, Alabama

2nd Round: Baron Browning: LB, Ohio State

3rd Round: Jay Tufele: DT, USC

3rd Round: Patrick Jones II: EDGE, Pittsburgh

4th Round: Hamsah Nasirildeen: S, Florida State

5th Round: Ben Mason: FB, Michigan

Grade: A-

Dan Campbell brings an infectious personality and blue collar work ethic to this post in Detroit and he is tasked with trying to stay competitive, while also building for the long term. The Lions already secured their starting quarterback in Jared Goff and they need to surround him with some weapons; retaining Golladay and drafting Waddle accomplishes that. The defense has been ravaged by inconsistency and players leaving town. Detroit brings in two versatile defenders in Browning and Nasirildeen, plus a powerful defensive tackle in Tufele and an established pass-rusher in Patrick Jones. They also bring in some of Campbell’s patented attitude with Mason, who will soon become a fan favorite in Detroit.

Packers

Marvin Jones: WR, Detroit Lions

Jayon Brown: LB, Tennessee Titans

Mike Hilton: NCB, Pittsburgh Steelers

1st Round: Kadarius Toney: WR, Florida

2nd Round: Michael Carter: RB, North Carolina

4th Round: Milton Williams: DT, Louisiana Tech

4th Round: Robert Hainsey: OL, Notre Dame

5th Round: Paulson Adebo: CB, Stanford

5th Round: Sage Surratt: WR, Wake Forest

6th Round: Brady Christensen: OT, BYU

6th Round: Forrest Merrill: DT, Arkansas State

7th Round: Buddy Johnson: LB, Texas A&M

Grade: A

Aaron Rodgers used last year’s offseason as motivation to help him win the MVP in the 2020 season. What is in store for this team in 2021? There aren’t many holes, Gutekunst and LaFleur use free agency as patchwork with wide out Marvin Jones, coverage linebacker Jayon Brown and the playmaking nickel corner Mike Hilton. Going into the draft, Green Bay needs more weapons outside of Adams and Jones, so they trade up for Kadarius Toney who will be the slot receiver they have sorely lacked since the departure of Randall Cobb. The Packers add the electrifying Carter to supplement the hammer, A.J. Dillon. Later, they add a pair of versatile big bodies in MIlton Williams and Hainsey, plus a valuable outside corner in Adebo. Green Bay adds an additional vertical threat in Surratt and then a run-stuffing boulder in Merrill to help solidify their overall depth.

Vikings

1st Round: Jaelan Phillips: EDGE, Miami (Fl.)

3rd Round: Walker Little: OT, Stanford

3rd Round: Tylan Wallace: WR, Oklahoma State

3rd Round: Caden Sterns: S, Texas

4th Round: Shaka Toney: EDGE, Penn State

4th Round: Alaric Jackson: OG/OT, Iowa

4th Round: Jamie Newman: QB, Wake Forest

4th Round: Charles Snowden: LB, Virginia

5th Round: Chubba Hubbard: RB, Oklahoma State

5th Round: Tony Poljan: TE, Virginia

6th Round: Darius Stills: DT, West Virginia

6th Round: Trevon Grimes: WR, Florida

7th Round: Derrick Barnes: LB, Purdue

Grade: B+

Without much in the way of cap space the Vikings front office needs to focus on the draft and Rick Spielman has a way of picking quality players. This year is no different, as he foresees Justin Fields dropping in this mock, he starts making calls to teams in need of quarterbacks and finds a trade partner in Washington. After trading back, Minnesota takes a shot on explosive pass-rusher Jaelan Phillps, who has been a game-wrecker when on the field but also has some red flags on the medical side. The Vikings are able to pick up their left tackle of the future in Little, who is somewhat a forgotten man since we haven’t seen him on a field in over a year. Spielman strikes again with the selection of Wallace, who may have the strongest hands in the draft, while plucking Sterns, Toney and the big-armed Newman in the later rounds. Snowden could be a poor man’s Anthony Barr, while, Hubbard owns great upside and stills add excellent depth.

South

Buccaneers

Shaquil Barrett: EDGE (Resigned)

Lavonte David: LB (Resigned)

Rob Gronkowski: TE (Resigned)

Ndamukong Suh: DT (Resigned)

Antonio Brown: WR (Resigned)

Chris Godwin: WR (Franchise Tag)

1st Round: Spencer Brown: OT, Northern Iowa

2nd Round: Jayson Oweh: EDGE, Penn State

3rd Round: Dayo Odeyingbo: DT: Vanderbilt

4th Round: Demetric Felton: RB/WR, UCLA

5th Round: Tedarrell Slaton: DT, Florida

5th Round: Tuf Borland: LB, Ohio State

6th Round: K.J. Sails: CB, USF

7th Round: Pro Wells: TE, TCU

7th Round: Dru Chrisman, Ohio State

Grade: B

After hoisting the Lombardi, sometimes it is hard to get motivated for the offseason but that is not the case in Tampa. The organization has a lot of work to do, in order to retain a number of key players to their Super Bowl run. The current regime of Jason Licht and Bruce Arians keep an eye on long-term sustainability with this draft, as they select players like the supremely athletic Spencer Brown, who will sit behind Donovan Smith for a year and then take over when he is due to hit free agency in 2022. Oweh is a talented and athletic pass-rusher who can sit and learn behind Barrett and JPP for a year. Odeyingbo, who suffered an Achilles injury can be eased back in with the upside of being an impact player late in 2021 or in 2022. Felton is a versatile playmaker who can make plays out of the backfield or out in the slot and would be a welcomed addition on third downs in a James White type role. The late round picks all have growth potential.

Falcons

1st Round: Kyle Pitts: TE, Florida

2nd Round: Richie Grant: S, UCF

3rd Round: Davis Mills: QB, Stanford

4th Round: Rhamondre Stevenson: RB, Oklahoma

5th Round: Daelin Hayes: EDGE, Notre Dame

5th Round: Tyree Gillespie: S, Missouri

5th Round: Dylan Soehner: TE, Iowa State

6th Round: Cornell Powell: WR, Clemson

6th Round: Foster Sarell: OT, Stanford

Grade: B+

Many media pundits are trying to force the post Matt Ryan/Julio Jones era but Falcons brass are going to pump the brakes on that. This roster is not that far off of being competitive if the right moves are made through the draft, as they have little in cap space. New general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith will look to maximize every pick they can to make this offense explosive, while getting the defense out of mediocrity. They surprise the entire football world when they refuse to pick a quarterback in the first round and rather take the biggest offensive mismatch in the draft with Kyle Pitts. Atlanta then selects Richie Grant, who can start from day one and lend some solid play on the back end of this defense. They tab third round pick Davis Mills as the heir apparent to Ryan and with a similar skill-set, he is able to develop without having to be pressed into duty too early. After the Todd Gurley experiment failed they target Stevenson to pick up the majority of reps in the backfield with his powerful build. In the late rounds they add some much needed pass-rushing depth with Hayes, another solid safety in Gillespie, a blocking tight end in Soehner, an underrated pass catcher in Powell and a young developmental tackle in Sarell.

Panthers

Taylor Moton: RT (Franchise Tag)

Gerald Everett: TE, LA Rams

Haason Reddick: EDGE, Arizona Cardinals

Larry Ogunjobi: DT, Cleveland Browns

Shaquill Griffin: CB, Seattle Seahawks

Deshaun Watson: QB (Trade)

Whitney Mercilus: EDGE (Trade)

2nd Round: Alex Leatherwood: OT, Alabama

4th Round: Tyson Campbell: CB, Georgia

5th Round: David Moore: OG, Grambling

5th Round: Jonathan Adams Jr.: WR, Arkansas State

6th Round: Anthony Schwartz: WR, Auburn

6th Round: Tay Gowan: CB, UCF

Grade: A+

Matt Rhule had a very successful first season as head coach of the Panthers. The team makes a franchise-altering trade in this mock by acquiring Watson, which instantly makes them Super Bowl contenders. Not only do they bring in a face of the franchise but they keep one of their young studs in Moton, while also supplementing the team with a dual-threat tight end and much-needed defensive reinforcements. With what they have left in draft capital, Carolina selects two stud offensive linemen in Leatherwood and the underrated Moore. They also pick up two outside corners in Campbell and Gowan, who have an outside chance of starting immediately. They round it out with two pass-catchers who have differing skill-sets in the big-bodied Adams Jr. and the explosive Schwartz.

Saints

Jameis Winston: QB (Resigned)

1st Round: Nick Bolton: LB, Missouri

2nd Round: Eric Stokes: CB, Georgia

3rd Round: Joseph Ossai: EDGE, Texas

3rd Round: James Hudson: OT, Cincinnati

3rd Round: Tyler Shelvin: DT, LSU

4th Round: Trey Sermon: RB, Ohio State

5th Round: Bobby Brown III: DT, Texas A&M

Grade: B

After being in the worst salary cap turmoil in the league, New Orleans had to make a number of cuts to veterans. Fortunately, they were able to re-sign both Winston and Hill to compete as starter. In the draft, they selected the uber-aggressive Bolton to help lead the defense for the next decade, while also replacing the recently traded Marshon Lattimore with Stokes. The Saints added an explosive pass-rusher in Ossai to replace Hendrickson, who left via free agency. Also looking ahead to 2022, Hudson can sit back and learn for a year before being pressed into duty. New Orleans secured two massively powerful defensive linemen in Shelvin and Brown III, both of whom can step into the defensive line rotation immediately. Sermon is a great backup who can spell Kamara in spurts.

East

Cowboys

K.J. Wright: LB, Seattle Seahawks

Keanu Neal: S, Atlanta Falcons

Dak Prescott: QB (Franchise Tag)

1st Round: Rashawn Slater: OL, Northwestern

2nd Round: Quincy Roche: EDGE, Miami (Fl.)

3rd Round: Osa Odighizuwa: DT, UCLA

3rd Round: Bryan Mills: CB, North Carolina Central

4th Round: Kyle Trask: QB, Florida

4th Round: Tre Brown: CB, Oklahoma

5th Round: Ben Skowronek: WR/TE, Notre Dame

6th Round: Justin Hilliard: LB, Ohio State

7th Round: Brady Breeze: S, Oregon

Grade: B+

The first order of business for Dallas is to make things right with Dak Prescott, the franchise tag forces his return but all signs point towards a long-term deal, eventually. By doing so, they free up some cap space to sign Wright, while also reuniting Neal with the coach who drafted him in Dan Quinn. The Cowboys stick to best player available in the first with Slater, which just so happens to fit a need, as they have had injury and age catch up to them on the offensive line. Dallas adds two explosive pass-rushers in Roche and Odighizuwa. They nab the backup to Prescott with their selection of Trask and then tack on two aggressive-minded corners in the late rounds with Mills and Brown. Skowronek can bulk up and move to tight end, while the talented but injury-riddled Hillard and special teams maven Breeze round out the draft.

Eagles

Andy Dalton: QB, Dallas Cowboys

1st Round: Caleb Farley: CB, Virginia Tech

2nd Round: Trevon Moehrig: S, TCU

2nd Round: Ronnie Perkins: EDGE, Oklahoma

3rd Round: Cameron McGrone: LB, Michigan

5th Round: Kayode Awosika: OT, Buffalo

5th Round: Noah Gray: TE, Duke

6th Round: Gerrid Doaks: RB, Cincinnati

6th Round: James Wiggins: S, Cincinnati

7th Round: Paddy FIsher, LB, Northwestern

Grade: C+

After trading away Carson Wentz, general manager Howie Roseman has been adamant that he likes what he saw out of Jalen Hurts. He decides to give him a season to see if he can be the franchise quarterback, while bringing in competent backup Andy Dalton, who is familiar with the division. The Eagles then draft Farley, who possesses elite athleticism and traits of a shutdown corner; he is able to come in and start opposite of Darius Slay. Roseman doesn’t stop there with additions to a porous secondary, as he adds safety help in Moehrig and Wiggins. Philadelphia adds depth at linebacker in McGrone and FIsher, pass-rush help with Perkins, plus a power back in Doaks to pair with Miles Sanders.

Giants

Kyle Van Noy: LB, Miami Dolphins

Leonard Williams: DL (Resigned)

1st Round: DeVonta Smith: WR, Alabama

2nd Round: Alim McNeill: NT, N.C. State

3rd Round: Trill Williams: CB, Syracuse

4th Round: Khalil Herbert: RB, Virginia Tech

5th Round: Seth Williams: WR, Auburn

6th Round: Kylen Granson: TE, SMU

6th Round: Drew Dalman: C, Stanford

Grade: A-

Joe Judge had a solid first season implementing his systems in New York and now he has his team setup for long-term success. However, he will need more out of his young quarterback Daniel Jones. The Giants retain Leonard Williams on a long-term deal after he broke out last season. They also bring in Kyle Van Noy to help establish some stability in the second level. As far as the draft they have one of the best playmakers fall into their lap in DeVonta Smith aka the “Slim Reaper,” who will make a nice three-headed monster on an offense with Barkley and Jones. General manager Dave Gettleman selects one of his favorite positions in defensive tackle with McNeil, who can slide into the vacancy Dalvin Tomlinson left behind in free agency. Throughout the rest of the draft they add a long and aggressive defensive back in Williams, a playmaking running back in Herbert, an above the rim wide out in Williams, a pass-catching threat in Granson and an athletic pivot man in Dalman.

Washington Football Team

Cam Newton: QB, New England Patriots

Allen Robinson: WR, Chicago Bears

Brandon Scherff: OG (Resigned)

Ronald Darby: CB (Resigned)

1st Round: Justin Fields: QB, Ohio State

2nd Round: Samuel Cosmi: OT, Texas

3rd Round: Jabril Cox: LB, LSU

4th Round: Tre’ McKitty: TE, Georgia

5th Round: Talanoa Hufanga: S, USC

7th Round: Antonio Phillips: CB, Ball State

7th Round: William Bradley-King: EDGE, Baylor

Grade: B+

The Ron Rivera effect is in full swing, as he helped this franchise exceed expectations in year one by making the playoffs with the help of Alex Smith, who was released during the offseason. This paves the way for Rivera to reunite with his former quarterback Newton, who is nothing more than a short-term fix. Washington signed an alpha wide out to supplement Terry McLaurin, while re-signing Scherff, who has been a stalwart on their offensive line for a number of years, they also bring back Darby who was highly effective in 2020. When they see Fields start to tumble in this mock they decide it is time to move up and get their target. Not only do they get their next starter who can be eased into action with Newton under center in 2021 but they secure their next left tackle in Cosmi. They then pick up an exciting playmaking linebacker in Cox, an under-utlized pass catcher in McKitty, a versatile defender with great instincts in Hufanga, a lanky cover corner with ball skills in Phillips and a rotational pass rusher in Bradley-King late.

West

49ers

Alex Mack: C, Atlanta Falcons

Trent Williams: LT (Resigned)

Kyle Juszcyk: FB (Resigned)

Sam Darnold: QB, NY Jets (Trade)

Stephon Gilmore: CB, New England Patriots (Trade)

1st Round: Jaycee Horn: CB, South Carolina

2nd Round: Carolos Basham Jr.: EDGE, Wake Forest

3rd Round: Jermar Jefferson: RB, Oregon State

4th Round: Paris Ford: S, Pittsburgh

4th Round: NaQuan Jones: DT, Michigan State

5th Round: Austin Watkins: WR, UAB

5th Round: Tarron Jackson: EDGE, Coastal Carolina

5th Round: Jack Anderson: OG, Texas Tech

5th Round: Kary Vincent Jr.: NCB, LSU

6th Round: Riley Cole: LB, South Alabama

7th Round: Cade Johnson: WR, South Dakota State

7th Round: Monty Rice: LB, Georgia

Grade: A

After being so close to winning a championship two seasons ago, this roster has been decimated by injuries and inconsistent play under center, thus sparking John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan to try a different approach. The 49ers made a trade with New England to ship Garoppolo back to the Patriots, while also getting shutdown cornerback Gilmore in return to take the place of Sherman. After taking a look at the quarterbacks in this draft, the team decides they are better off pulling the trigger on a deal with old friend Robert Salah, for Sam Darnold, who Shanahan holds in high regard. They also use the cap relief of the Garoppolo trade to retain Juszcyk and Williams, while also signing grizzled veteran Mack to play center. In the Darnold trade they agreed to swap first round picks with the Jets which puts them in the mid-first round range. San Francisco is able to pluck Jaycee Horn to form a formidable cornerback unit with Gilmore that will be able to shut down a lot of pass catchers in the NFC West. They add some needed pass-rushing help in the versatile Boogie Basham and powerful Tarron Jackson, while also adding high-upside, quality depth at multiple other positions.

Cardinals

Aaron Jones: RB, Green Bay Packers

William Jackson III: CB, Cincinnati Bengals

Larry Fitzgerald: WR (Resigned)

Marquise Brown: WR, Baltimore Ravens (Trade)

1st Round: Patrick Surtain II: CB, Alabama

2nd Round: Wyatt Davis: OG, Ohio State

3rd Round: Brevin Jordan: TE, Miami (Fl.)

5th Round: Shane Buechele: QB, SMU

Grade: A-

The Cardinals rang in the free agency madness by bringing J.J. Watt to the desert. General manager Steve Keim keeps that money flowing by reuniting running back Aaron Jones with his college coach Sean Kugler and bringing in lanky cover corner Jackson III to help supplement the roster. Kingsbury also coaxes Fitzgerald to come back for one more year with this all star cast and they flip Christian Kirk for Hollywood Brown, to reunite with his college quarterback Kyler Murray. With the limited resources they have in the draft, they secure a quality corner in Surtain to bookend with Jackson III. They then add some needed protection upfront in Davis from Ohio State. Tight end Brevin Jordan adds another dimension to this offense. Finally, they pick up a quarterback who is comfortable playing out of a spread offense, while also having the upside to have a Case Keenum-esque career.

Rams

2nd Round: Chazz Surratt: LB, North Carolina

3rd Round: Elerson Smith: EDGE, Northern Iowa

3rd Round: Kellen Mond: QB, Texas A&M

4th Round: Drake Jackson: C, Kentucky

6th Round: Jaelon Darden: WR, North Texas

7th Round: Joshuah Bledsoe: S, Missouri

Grade: B

After Sean McVay rid himself of Jared Goff and upgraded to Matthew Stafford there really wasn’t a lot of cap space to go out and add in free agency, so Les Snead and McVay had to make the most of the limited resources they have left from the litany of trades made to fill out their roster. They decided to attack the defense with both their second and third round picks in an ascending talent Surratt, who was a former quarterback that has quality play speed. The Rams secured Elerson Smith who really flashed his pass rushing prowess at the Senior Bowl; his upside is through the roof with his work ethic and athletic profile. They grab a developmental quarterback with athleticism in Mond to sit and learn behind Stafford. Jackson is a starting caliber center and Darden is a day three gem. Los Angeles finally adds a versatile, hard-hitting safety in Bledsoe to help soften the blow of John Johnson III leaving in free agency.

Seahawks

Alex Smith: QB, Washington Football Team

Leonard Fournette: RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Corey Linsley: C, Green Bay Packers

Jaylon Johnson: CB, Chicago Bears (Trade)

Anthony Miller: WR, Chicago Bears (Trade)

Akiem Hicks: DT, Chicago Bears (Trade)

1st Round: Trey Lance: QB, North Dakota State

2nd Round: Benjamin St. Juste: CB, Minnesota

4th Round: Divine Deablo: S, Virginia Tech

5th Round: Deonte Brown: OG, Alabama

6th Round: Thomas Graham Jr.: CB, Oregon

7th Round: Damonte Coxie: WR, Memphis

Grade: A-

The Seahawks brass of John Schneider and Pete Carroll finally had enough of the Russell Wilson shenanigans and decided it was best for both parties to move on. Thus, you see the litany of moving pieces in the blockbuster trade, as well as the subsequent moves in free agency. Seattle tries to stay competitive by bringing in 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Alex Smith, while also trading up to get their next face of the franchise in Trey Lance. They bring in a high quality center in Linsley from Green Bay and the bulldozer running back that Carroll seems to covet in Fournette. Seattle then secures three playmaking additions to the secondary with the remaining picks in St. Juste, Deablo and Graham Jr while also picking up a big-bodied playmaker to play opposite of D.K. Metcalf.

