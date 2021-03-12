New York Giants 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The New York Giants went into 2020 with decently high expectations after hiring former Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge as their head coach and the results were . . . inconsistent. Possessing one of the most shallow rosters on paper, the Giants somewhat exceeded expectations, but still wound up finishing 6-10. Quarterback Daniel Jones failed to take the next step in his development, running back Saquon Barkley was lost for the year due to a torn ACL in Week 2 and rookie first-round pick Andrew Thomas was a disappointment at tackle. The Giants’ season was not without positives, however. Free-agent signings James Bradberry, Logan Ryan and Blake Martinez all had sensational campaigns, with those first two being named to the Pro Bowl. The Giants also saw a breakout season from Leonard Williams and the continued development of giant interior defender Dexter Lawrence II.

It’s not as if New York has nothing to build upon, but even without factoring in some impending free agents (Dalvin Tomlinson for one), this roster still has some major needs. It also doesn’t help that they currently have only six selections and general manager Dave Gettleman is very well-known for not trading down. Regardless, this seven-round mock draft is a realistic and accurate look at how Gettleman could value and select players for the football roster.

ROUND 1 (11): Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida (6052, 246, 4.58e)

Dave Gettleman might be criticized for the way he has built and valued positions on the Giants roster, but he always sticks to his agenda. In New York’s post-season press conference, Gettleman said his main goal for this offseason was to “get offensive playmakers.” Expect the Giants to clear up some cap space and try to sign players such as wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Corey Davis. If that doesn’t happen, it’s easy to see them spending the 11th pick on a skill player, and Pitts is arguably the best in this class.

Listed as a tight end, he’s more similar to a Mike Evans in his downfield ball-tracking ability and the way he’s able to contort his body on contested catches reminds me of a bigger CeeDee Lamb. It is very possible he can play on the outside, and even if they play him in-line, his blocking ability is not as poor as you would expect and Evan Engram’s future appears up in the air. An A-plus addition to start off this draft.

ROUND 2 (43): Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina (6014, 227, 4.64e)

Another Gettleman specialty when it comes to the draft is stocking up on linebackers. In last year’s draft, he spent his final four selections on the position, but they need somebody who could feasibly be a starter sooner rather than later. Surratt is an older prospect (he will be 24 on draft day), and has only played the position for two years after making the switch from quarterback, but he’s gifted instinctively and has the requisite skills and athleticism to be an excellent complement next to Blake Martinez on the second level of New York’s defense.

ROUND 3 (75): Joe Tryon, Edge, Washington (6042, 262, 4.74e)

Given that the Giants haven’t exactly valued the pass-rushing positions highly in the last several seasons, it is unknown whether they would possibly spend an early pick on one. They certainly need players and Tryon would be a great late Day-2 selection. An athletic and scheme-versatile edge rusher, Tryon opted out of the 2020 college season, but was very productive in 2019, leading the Pac-12 with 28 hurries and having nine sacks.

ROUND 4 (112): Trey Hill, Interior OL, Georgia (6032, 330, 5.30e)

The Giants appear set at the tackle position with Thomas, Matt Peart and possibly Nate Solder coming back, but they should certainly upgrade their interior. Guard Kevin Zeitler was released and neither Nick Gates or Spencer Pulley looked good at the center position. Hill has been a linchpin at the center spot for the Bulldogs the past two seasons and he has the athleticism and technique to move to either guard spot if needed. He would also be reuniting with his former teammate Thomas on the Giants' offensive line.

ROUND 6 (192): Khalil Herbert, RB, Virginia Tech (5087, 204, 4.48e)

Although Barkley will hopefully fully return to health in 2021, the Giants have Wayne Gallman and Dion Lewis as impending free agents. It appears likely both those players will leave, and depth is needed. Herbert has been an efficient machine throughout his collegiate career, averaging 8.2 yards per carry over the past two years at Kansas and Virginia Tech. A fierce runner who runs low to the ground yet maintains sublime contact balance, Herbert would be an ideal player to spell Barkley whenever he needs a breather.

ROUND 6 (197): Nahshon Wright, CB, Oregon State (6031, 188, 4.55e)

The Giants desperately need another viable corner on the outside opposite stud Bradberry. They cannot go another year starting the likes of Lewis and Isaac Yiadom. Hopefully, they address the position earlier than the sixth round, but Wright is an intriguing developmental prospect regardless. A rare 6-foot-3 corner who doesn’t turn like an 18-wheeler, Wright combines improving ball skills and fluid movement skills. The Giants could do a lot worse at this stage of the draft.

