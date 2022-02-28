Skip to main content
NFL Draft: 2022 Mock Draft Monday - Cornerbacks Fly Off The Board

With the offseason in full swing, lots of things can change as we approach the NFL Draft in April. Click here to view the latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft.

With the NFL Draft all-star games in the review mirror and the Scouting Combine on the horizon, many changes could be coming to mock drafts. New names begin to emerge as draft favorites and others start to fall to later in NFL mock drafts. With more information coming to the NFL Draft Bible every day, be sure to check back each Monday for an NFL Mock Draft.

With the offseason in full swing, lots of things can change as we approach the NFL Draft in April. Click here to view the latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft.

With the offseason in full swing, lots of things can change as we approach the NFL Draft in April. Click here to view the latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft.

2022 NFL Mock Draft

With the offseason in full swing, lots of things can change as we approach the NFL Draft in April. View the latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft below.

2022 NFL Mock Draft Monday Class

The entire class of the latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft.

Scouting Report Blurb on LT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

LT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

Scouting Report Blurb on LT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

1 / 32

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: LT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

Ekwonu creates knockback and deals out body blows with his initial strike. Heavy hands allow him to enforce his will on opponents. When he has good positioning, he displays great grip strength. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

Reason For Selection

  • Need to protect Trevor Lawrence
  • Weak current offensive line
  • Position versatility
  • Power/Strength

2. Detroit Lions: FS Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Can play as single high post safety, nickel, box safety, and even aligned at boundary corner and weakside linebacker. For as rangy as he is when deployed as a centerfielder, he is just as aggressive when used as a box defender. - Scouting Report Blurb on FS Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Reason For Selection

  • Regarded as the best overall NFL Draft prospect
  • Great size/length
  • Tremendous range
  • Position versatility

3. Houston Texans: LT Evan Neal, Alabama

His length is great and once he lands his hands, he is able to latch on, move his feet and control opponents. He is great when jump setting, as he gets to be more aggressive and shoot his hands immediately. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Evan Neal, Alabama

Reason For Selection

  • Tremendous size
  • Build the offensive line for the Texans
  • Power and mobility
  • Hand technique

4. New York Jets: 4-3 DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

The Oregon star’s game is predicated on his incredible athleticism. Thibodeaux boasts excellent burst, change of direction and long speed. His first step makes him a threat to reach his opponents’ chests on every play. What’s more, Thibodeaux has an extremely flexible frame. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Reason For Selection

  • Arguably the most potential in the NFL Draft
  • Versatility to play outside-tech or stand-up
  • Build a strong defensive line

5. New York Giants: OC Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

For an undersized offensive lineman, his strength is absolutely phenomenal. A former high school state champion wrestler, firmly understands how to use his hands and basically wins every battle in the trenches. - Scouting Report Blurb on OC Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Reason For Selection

  • Continue building offensive line
  • Grip strength
  • Hand technique
  • Size/Mobility

6. Carolina Panthers: LT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Cross locates stunts quickly and has the foot speed to pass them off reliably. A very good positional blocker in the run game, Cross utilizes his quickness off the ball and athleticism to establish angles and leverage. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Reason For Selection

  • Add to the weak offensive line
  • Great footwork
  • Size/Power
  • Balance
  • Can kick inside if needed

7. New York Giants (via CHI): 3-4 OLB Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

Johnson’s raw physicality and power overwhelms tight ends and some tackles and he is a terror to block throughout the full play. Johnson is very disciplined in his gap and also versus read options. - Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OLB Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

Reason For Selection

  • Need to add a pass rusher
  • Build a strong outside pass rush
  • A big winner from the Senior Bowl
  • Extremely athletic

8. Atlanta Falcons: 4-3 DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

He employs early hands and strings a wide variety of moves together with an incredible work rate. The Michigan standout wins against poor offensive line technique with his motor and clean hands. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Reason For Selection

  • Position versatility
  • Strength/Power
  • Run Defending
  • Size/Length

9. Denver Broncos: QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Ball placement is one of his best attributes, Pickett understands where to place the ball to maximize YAC, or to help his target avoid a big hit from an incoming defender. From within the pocket, Pickett was asked to make full-field reads in Pitt's Pro Style Offense, and he improved drastically throughout his experienced career. - Scouting Report Blurb on QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Reason For Selection

  • Comes from a pro-style offense
  • Denver needs to find a franchise quarterback
  • Underrated mobility
  • Overall arm talent

10. New York Jets (via SEA): oCB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Instinctive reactionary quickness at the line of scrimmage to slide feet and mirror releases while utilizing a kick step to cut off vertical releases. Easy mover with excellent hip flexibility to transition and flip without losing speed to stay in phase. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Reason For Selection

  • Need to get a top-tier CB1
  • Great athlete
  • Played in a variety of coverages
  • Reactionary skills

11. Washington Commanders: QB Malik Willis, Liberty

As a passer, Willis has incredible arm talent. He shows the ability to throw off-platform and on the run, adjusting arm angle if needed. He shows good arm strength all over the field. - Scouting Report Blurb on QB Malik Willis, Liberty

Reason For Selection

  • Arm Talent
  • Mobility
  • Find a franchise quarterback in Washington
  • Solid frame

12. Minnesota Vikings: 4-3 DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

A well-built athlete, the Boilermakers’ star has high-level starter potential at defensive end in both a 4-3 and a 3-4 defense; he is a better fit in a 4-3 front. He can kick inside to 4-3 defensive tackle on passing downs. Karlaftis has consistently won since reaching the college level, in part, because of his active and precise hands. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Reason For Selection

  • Position versatility
  • Run blocking/Pass rushing combo
  • Strength and power
  • Length

13. Cleveland Browns: DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

As a pass rusher, Davis pushes the pocket, using leg drive and length. He counters his naturally high pad level by extending and preventing opponents from getting under his pads. - Scouting Report Blurb on DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Reason For Selection

  • Become more stout up front
  • Tremendous size/power
  • Quick hands
  • Great agility for his size

14. Baltimore Ravens: oCB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

Works well with inside leverage in man coverage, pushing guys towards the sideline and forcing difficult throws. Very willing in run support. Has a big tackle radius because of the long arms which helps him bring guys down in space. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

Reason For Selection

  • Great run defender
  • Ability to press or play off
  • Tremendous length
  • Attacks leverage

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA): 4-3 DE David Ojabo, Michigan

His speed causes tackles to be off-balance, allowing him to extend and knock them off balance at the top of the rush. Ojabo transitions his bull rush to an outside rip also preceded by a push-pull. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE David Ojabo, Michigan

Reason For Selection

  • Raw potential
  • Tremendous athlete
  • Derek Barnett is a UFA
  • Explosive
  • Agile

16. Philadelphia Eagles (via IND): oCB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

Makes a conscious effort to keep his front shoulder down while in a crossover run, allowing him to play with balance out of his breaks and stay low. Exhibits good long speed to carry receivers vertically on a consistent basis. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

Reason For Selection

  • Need to find a CB1
  • Tremendous athlete
  • Flexible lower half
  • Strong player in run support

17. Los Angeles Chargers: LT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Possesses a finisher’s mentality. Penning is extremely strong. He can hold off guys with only one arm. As an experienced player on the offensive line, he is clearly the leader of his unit with the way he communicates at the line of scrimmage. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Reason For Selection

  • Protect Justin Herbert
  • Mean mentality
  • Strength/Power
  • Ability to block in space

18. New Orleans Saints: oWR Drake London, USC

Excellent concentration in traffic and over the middle of the field to keep his eye on the ball throughout the catch process. He is aware of where the space is in the defense to attack the holes. Sudden footwork at the top of his routes to keep defenders a step or two off of him. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Drake London, USC

Reason For Selection

  • Grab a receiver early
  • Great size
  • Can play inside or outside
  • Understanding leverage
  • Route running ability

19. Philadelphia Eagles: OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Consistently gets lower than his opponent to win at the point of contact and maintain that leverage. Green possesses extremely good balance and a good anchor stemming from his wide base that he utilizes in his pass sets. - Scouting Report Blurb on OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Reason For Selection

  • Add youth to the offensive line
  • Thick build
  • Athletic
  • Balance

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Carson Strong, Nevada

His touch is excellent and he understands that not everything has to be a fastball speaking to his ability to control the football. Strong puts a lot of air under his deep balls, allowing his receivers to run under them. - Scouting Report Blurb on QB Carson Strong, Nevada

Reason For Selection

  • Replace Big Ben
  • Tremendous arm strength
  • Great ball velocity
  • Solid frame

21. New England Patriots: oCB Kaiir Elam, Florida

He is confident to stay square and sit on routes. Shows great spatial awareness and eye discipline in press bail, staying ahead of the receiver while looking at the passer. Elam possesses very good ball skills, locating it in the air and high pointing the ball. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Kaiir Elam, Florida

Reason For Selection

  • Need Another CB
  • Size/Length
  • Great Athlete
  • Long Speed
  • Acceleration/Burst
  • Quick Feet
  • Physical at top of route

22. Las Vegas Raiders: DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Explosive get-off out of his stance to drive as much as possible as he makes contact. Hands stay active to attempt to bat passes down when he can’t get to the quarterback. Releases a spin move to the inside that proved to be quite effective to get pressure. - Scouting Report Blurb on DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Reason For Selection

  • Position versatility
  • Keep adding to the defensive line
  • Arguably best player available in this mock draft

23. Arizona Cardinals: oCB Trent McDuffie, Washington

be in the right place and he picks up on route combinations very quickly. He rarely has a wasted step in his drops or breaks, and his angles are impeccable. Stays low in his drops and when positioning in zone, and his feet are quick and precise to change direction or spring into action. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Reason For Selection

  • Need to find a top CB
  • Terrific instincts
  • Understanding route combonations

24. Dallas Cowboys: 4-3 DE Travon Walker, Georgia

His length is nothing short of special, utilizing it to outreach blockers and creating knockback. From there, Walker possesses the leg drive and motor to drive opponents back. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Travon Walker, Georgia

Reason For Selection

  • Position versatility
  • Leg Drive
  • Motor

25. Buffalo Bills: DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

He has a quick first step out of his stance to penetrate when working in a straight, downhill line. Winfrey’s explosiveness allows him to work to half-man and win with leg drive. - Scouting Report Blurb on DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Reason For Selection

  • Add Pass Rusher/Run Defender
  • Power
  • Explosive
  • Penetration
  • Pad Level
  • Leg Drive

26. Tennessee Titans: MIKE Devin Lloyd, Utah

Fluidity in space as well as the ability to drop deep make him a very good zone defender, reading the quarterback's eyes. When asked to man up with tight ends and running backs he possesses the length and movement skills to stick with them. - Scouting Report Blurb on MIKE Devin Lloyd, Utah

Reason For Selection

  • Position versatility (MIKE/WILL)
  • Athletic
  • Downhill burst
  • Fluid in space

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: oWR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

He knows how to attack blind spots and shows very good timing. He is sudden and violent with his hips in and out of breaks. At his best on a vertical plane where he can manipulate space and stop on a dime creating ample separation. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Reason For Selection

  • Chris Godwin is a UFA
  • Twitchy athlete
  • Attacks leverage
  • Good route-pace and stride variation

28. Green Bay Packers: 3-4 OLB Drake Jackson, USC

The talented pass rusher boasts special lateral agility and change of direction ability. The Trojan star is difficult to touch when he employs head fakes, jab steps and body language to force an offensive lineman into false steps. - Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OLB Drake Jackson, USC

Reason For Selection

  • Packers are in a salary cap nightmare
  • Could lose stars that are too pricey
  • Best as a pass rusher
  • Fluid hips
  • Powerful bend

29. Miami Dolphins (via SF): oWR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Catches the ball naturally as evident by his use in screens and routes over the middle of the field. Never see him dance around and gets north quickly with a solid burst. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Reason For Selection

  • Big receiver opposite of Jaylen Waddle
  • Add another receiving weapon for Tua Tagovailoa
  • Size/Speed combo
  • Slot and boundary versatility

30. Kansas City Chiefs: oWR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Shows the advanced route-running ability to change speeds throughout his stem. A threat to overtop and can win downfield. Will do a good job finding and adjusting to the ball. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Reason For Selection

  • Need to Hit on Another Receiver
  • Tremendous Speed
  • Creating Separation
  • Lower Body Flexibility
  • Adjusting to Ball
  • Dangerous After Catch
  • Dangerous Returner

31. Cincinnati Bengals: LT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

He has very good foot quickness and length to protect the pocket. Anchor is very solid to maintain his balance and hold off edge rushers consistently. Impressive, but not surprising, straight-line speed when advancing up the second level seeking linebackers to block at the second level. Demonstrates explosion and power as a vertical run blocker. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Reason For Selection

  • Protect the Joe Burrow
  • Open up running lanes
  • Versatile run/pass protector
  • Controls defenders

32. Detroit Lions (via LAR): 3-4 OLB Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

Demonstrates an impressive motor to win with effort and stay involved to the whistle. He has strong hands to aid his lack of technical ability as a pass rusher. Strong hands at the point of attack as well in the run game. - Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OLB Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

Reason For Selection

  • Continue adding to their defense
  • Position versatility
  • Great length
  • Explosive
  • Can convert speed to power

