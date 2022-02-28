NFL Draft: 2022 Mock Draft Monday - Cornerbacks Fly Off The Board

With the offseason in full swing, lots of things can change as we approach the NFL Draft in April. Click here to view the latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft.

With the NFL Draft all-star games in the review mirror and the Scouting Combine on the horizon, many changes could be coming to mock drafts. New names begin to emerge as draft favorites and others start to fall to later in NFL mock drafts. With more information coming to the NFL Draft Bible every day, be sure to check back each Monday for an NFL Mock Draft.

With the offseason in full swing, lots of things can change as we approach the NFL Draft in April. Click here to view the latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft.

2022 NFL Mock Draft

With the offseason in full swing, lots of things can change as we approach the NFL Draft in April. View the latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft below.

2022 NFL Mock Draft Monday Class The entire class of the latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft. LT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State Scouting Report Blurb on LT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State 1 / 32

Ekwonu creates knockback and deals out body blows with his initial strike. Heavy hands allow him to enforce his will on opponents. When he has good positioning, he displays great grip strength. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

Reason For Selection

Need to protect Trevor Lawrence

Weak current offensive line

Position versatility

Power/Strength

Can play as single high post safety, nickel, box safety, and even aligned at boundary corner and weakside linebacker. For as rangy as he is when deployed as a centerfielder, he is just as aggressive when used as a box defender. - Scouting Report Blurb on FS Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Reason For Selection

Regarded as the best overall NFL Draft prospect

Great size/length

Tremendous range

Position versatility

His length is great and once he lands his hands, he is able to latch on, move his feet and control opponents. He is great when jump setting, as he gets to be more aggressive and shoot his hands immediately. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Evan Neal, Alabama

Reason For Selection

Tremendous size

Build the offensive line for the Texans

Power and mobility

Hand technique

The Oregon star’s game is predicated on his incredible athleticism. Thibodeaux boasts excellent burst, change of direction and long speed. His first step makes him a threat to reach his opponents’ chests on every play. What’s more, Thibodeaux has an extremely flexible frame. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Reason For Selection

Arguably the most potential in the NFL Draft

Versatility to play outside-tech or stand-up

Build a strong defensive line

For an undersized offensive lineman, his strength is absolutely phenomenal. A former high school state champion wrestler, firmly understands how to use his hands and basically wins every battle in the trenches. - Scouting Report Blurb on OC Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Reason For Selection

Continue building offensive line

Grip strength

Hand technique

Size/Mobility

Cross locates stunts quickly and has the foot speed to pass them off reliably. A very good positional blocker in the run game, Cross utilizes his quickness off the ball and athleticism to establish angles and leverage. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Reason For Selection

Add to the weak offensive line

Great footwork

Size/Power

Balance

Can kick inside if needed

Johnson’s raw physicality and power overwhelms tight ends and some tackles and he is a terror to block throughout the full play. Johnson is very disciplined in his gap and also versus read options. - Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OLB Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

Reason For Selection

Need to add a pass rusher

Build a strong outside pass rush

A big winner from the Senior Bowl

Extremely athletic

He employs early hands and strings a wide variety of moves together with an incredible work rate. The Michigan standout wins against poor offensive line technique with his motor and clean hands. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Reason For Selection

Position versatility

Strength/Power

Run Defending

Size/Length

Ball placement is one of his best attributes, Pickett understands where to place the ball to maximize YAC, or to help his target avoid a big hit from an incoming defender. From within the pocket, Pickett was asked to make full-field reads in Pitt's Pro Style Offense, and he improved drastically throughout his experienced career. - Scouting Report Blurb on QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Reason For Selection

Comes from a pro-style offense

Denver needs to find a franchise quarterback

Underrated mobility

Overall arm talent

Instinctive reactionary quickness at the line of scrimmage to slide feet and mirror releases while utilizing a kick step to cut off vertical releases. Easy mover with excellent hip flexibility to transition and flip without losing speed to stay in phase. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Reason For Selection

Need to get a top-tier CB1

Great athlete

Played in a variety of coverages

Reactionary skills

As a passer, Willis has incredible arm talent. He shows the ability to throw off-platform and on the run, adjusting arm angle if needed. He shows good arm strength all over the field. - Scouting Report Blurb on QB Malik Willis, Liberty

Reason For Selection

Arm Talent

Mobility

Find a franchise quarterback in Washington

Solid frame

A well-built athlete, the Boilermakers’ star has high-level starter potential at defensive end in both a 4-3 and a 3-4 defense; he is a better fit in a 4-3 front. He can kick inside to 4-3 defensive tackle on passing downs. Karlaftis has consistently won since reaching the college level, in part, because of his active and precise hands. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Reason For Selection

Position versatility

Run blocking/Pass rushing combo

Strength and power

Length

As a pass rusher, Davis pushes the pocket, using leg drive and length. He counters his naturally high pad level by extending and preventing opponents from getting under his pads. - Scouting Report Blurb on DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Reason For Selection

Become more stout up front

Tremendous size/power

Quick hands

Great agility for his size

Works well with inside leverage in man coverage, pushing guys towards the sideline and forcing difficult throws. Very willing in run support. Has a big tackle radius because of the long arms which helps him bring guys down in space. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

Reason For Selection

Great run defender

Ability to press or play off

Tremendous length

Attacks leverage

His speed causes tackles to be off-balance, allowing him to extend and knock them off balance at the top of the rush. Ojabo transitions his bull rush to an outside rip also preceded by a push-pull. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE David Ojabo, Michigan

Reason For Selection

Raw potential

Tremendous athlete

Derek Barnett is a UFA

Explosive

Agile

Makes a conscious effort to keep his front shoulder down while in a crossover run, allowing him to play with balance out of his breaks and stay low. Exhibits good long speed to carry receivers vertically on a consistent basis. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

Reason For Selection

Need to find a CB1

Tremendous athlete

Flexible lower half

Strong player in run support

Possesses a finisher’s mentality. Penning is extremely strong. He can hold off guys with only one arm. As an experienced player on the offensive line, he is clearly the leader of his unit with the way he communicates at the line of scrimmage. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Reason For Selection

Protect Justin Herbert

Mean mentality

Strength/Power

Ability to block in space

Excellent concentration in traffic and over the middle of the field to keep his eye on the ball throughout the catch process. He is aware of where the space is in the defense to attack the holes. Sudden footwork at the top of his routes to keep defenders a step or two off of him. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Drake London, USC

Reason For Selection

Grab a receiver early

Great size

Can play inside or outside

Understanding leverage

Route running ability

Consistently gets lower than his opponent to win at the point of contact and maintain that leverage. Green possesses extremely good balance and a good anchor stemming from his wide base that he utilizes in his pass sets. - Scouting Report Blurb on OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Reason For Selection

Add youth to the offensive line

Thick build

Athletic

Balance

His touch is excellent and he understands that not everything has to be a fastball speaking to his ability to control the football. Strong puts a lot of air under his deep balls, allowing his receivers to run under them. - Scouting Report Blurb on QB Carson Strong, Nevada

Reason For Selection

Replace Big Ben

Tremendous arm strength

Great ball velocity

Solid frame

He is confident to stay square and sit on routes. Shows great spatial awareness and eye discipline in press bail, staying ahead of the receiver while looking at the passer. Elam possesses very good ball skills, locating it in the air and high pointing the ball. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Kaiir Elam, Florida

Reason For Selection

Need Another CB

Size/Length

Great Athlete

Long Speed

Acceleration/Burst

Quick Feet

Physical at top of route

Explosive get-off out of his stance to drive as much as possible as he makes contact. Hands stay active to attempt to bat passes down when he can’t get to the quarterback. Releases a spin move to the inside that proved to be quite effective to get pressure. - Scouting Report Blurb on DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Reason For Selection

Position versatility

Keep adding to the defensive line

Arguably best player available in this mock draft

be in the right place and he picks up on route combinations very quickly. He rarely has a wasted step in his drops or breaks, and his angles are impeccable. Stays low in his drops and when positioning in zone, and his feet are quick and precise to change direction or spring into action. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Reason For Selection

Need to find a top CB

Terrific instincts

Understanding route combonations

His length is nothing short of special, utilizing it to outreach blockers and creating knockback. From there, Walker possesses the leg drive and motor to drive opponents back. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Travon Walker, Georgia

Reason For Selection

Position versatility

Leg Drive

Motor

He has a quick first step out of his stance to penetrate when working in a straight, downhill line. Winfrey’s explosiveness allows him to work to half-man and win with leg drive. - Scouting Report Blurb on DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Reason For Selection

Add Pass Rusher/Run Defender

Power

Explosive

Penetration

Pad Level

Leg Drive

Fluidity in space as well as the ability to drop deep make him a very good zone defender, reading the quarterback's eyes. When asked to man up with tight ends and running backs he possesses the length and movement skills to stick with them. - Scouting Report Blurb on MIKE Devin Lloyd, Utah

Reason For Selection

Position versatility (MIKE/WILL)

Athletic

Downhill burst

Fluid in space

He knows how to attack blind spots and shows very good timing. He is sudden and violent with his hips in and out of breaks. At his best on a vertical plane where he can manipulate space and stop on a dime creating ample separation. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Reason For Selection

Chris Godwin is a UFA

Twitchy athlete

Attacks leverage

Good route-pace and stride variation

The talented pass rusher boasts special lateral agility and change of direction ability. The Trojan star is difficult to touch when he employs head fakes, jab steps and body language to force an offensive lineman into false steps. - Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OLB Drake Jackson, USC

Reason For Selection

Packers are in a salary cap nightmare

Could lose stars that are too pricey

Best as a pass rusher

Fluid hips

Powerful bend

Catches the ball naturally as evident by his use in screens and routes over the middle of the field. Never see him dance around and gets north quickly with a solid burst. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Reason For Selection

Big receiver opposite of Jaylen Waddle

Add another receiving weapon for Tua Tagovailoa

Size/Speed combo

Slot and boundary versatility

Shows the advanced route-running ability to change speeds throughout his stem. A threat to overtop and can win downfield. Will do a good job finding and adjusting to the ball. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Reason For Selection

Need to Hit on Another Receiver

Tremendous Speed

Creating Separation

Lower Body Flexibility

Adjusting to Ball

Dangerous After Catch

Dangerous Returner

He has very good foot quickness and length to protect the pocket. Anchor is very solid to maintain his balance and hold off edge rushers consistently. Impressive, but not surprising, straight-line speed when advancing up the second level seeking linebackers to block at the second level. Demonstrates explosion and power as a vertical run blocker. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Reason For Selection

Protect the Joe Burrow

Open up running lanes

Versatile run/pass protector

Controls defenders

Demonstrates an impressive motor to win with effort and stay involved to the whistle. He has strong hands to aid his lack of technical ability as a pass rusher. Strong hands at the point of attack as well in the run game. - Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OLB Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

Reason For Selection

Continue adding to their defense

Position versatility

Great length

Explosive

Can convert speed to power

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Latest Podcast Episodes