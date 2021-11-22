NFL Draft: 2022 Mock Draft Round 1 - Cornerbacks Rise

As we head into the latter part of the college football season, what NFL Draft prospects could we see go in the first round. View the latest 2022 Mock Draft.

2022 NFL Mock Draft Round One

As we head into the latter part of the college football season, what NFL Draft prospects could we see go in the first round. View the latest 2022 Mock Draft.

As we wrap up the 12th week of the 2021 college season and All-Star game invites rolling in, we continue to dive deep into the upcoming NFL Draft class of prospects. With several prospects rising up the draft boards, others begin to fall, which gets tough for NFL teams. Do we select the high-potential prospect that will need time to develop before becoming a talented NFL player, or do we select the safe-floor prospect that you already know what you're getting? Let's dive into an interesting 32 picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Lions traded for the former Rams' quarterback Jared Goff, and it hasn't gone as well as they had hoped. He ranks 24th in the NFL for passing yards and has a completion percentage of 66.1, which ranks 18th. It's time to get some new blood of their own under center.

Arguably the best player in the NFL Draft, Thibodeaux can be a game-changer on defense for the Jets. Head Coach Robert Saleh could use him the way Nick Bosa was used during Saleh's time in San Francisco.

The Jaguars should look to protect their franchise quarterback, who is struggling thus far in his NFL career. He's only been sacked 19 times, which is tied for 19th in the NFL, but adding the size and talent of Evan Neal will go a long way to helping Trevor Lawrence in the long run.

The Deshaun Watson-saga will likely continue through the offseason -- nonetheless, Watson has possibly taken his last snaps under center for the Texans, and they will need to try and find their next signal-caller. Corral is that athletic quarterback who can make plays off-script, which will be key in this Texans offense.

The safety injured his knee earlier in the year, which put an end to his season. There was no structural damage, so his draft stock shouldn't take much of a hit -- but offseason physicals will tell us more. Hamilton and Thibodeaux will go a long way to changing this defense into what Saleh wants to make it.

We know General Manager David Gettleman likes his big-boys -- he gets a big boy at defensive end that he can use in various ways. Karlafits can kick inside, creating a strong pass-rush, or stay outside at 5-tech and seal the edge in the run game.

The Arkansas wide receiver has shot up draft boards after having a strong start to the season and maintained that success throughout its entirety. The Giants have needed a wide receiver since the glory days of Odell Beckham Jr. Burks can be a versatile piece, playing in the slot or kicking outside and creating separation. He will be a key piece to elevating Daniel Jones' level of play.

There are various ways the Eagles could go with their first of three picks in the first round. Getting a piece to pair with Darius Slay, who is under contract through 2023, will be vital. Stingley has dealt with a variety of injuries during his time at LSU, but if he can remain healthy, he has the ability to be a beast on defense.

Last season was a strong season for Hutchinson, but it wasn't strong enough to declare. This year is a different story -- he's been one of the best edge players in the country. The senior has made the most of the season, which has raised him on NFL Draft boards.

Washington has a strong defense but has struggled to pass the ball this year. They rank 22nd in the NFL in passing yards per game -- they need to get a guy that can push the ball to their playmakers, and that's exactly what Willis will do.

The redshirt sophomore has solidified himself as one of the best offensive linemen in the draft class. The Eagles could look to add a quarterback here with the offensive line opening up running lanes this year, but they need to start building this offensive line for Jalen Hurts -- or a different quarterback.

The Panthers traded away Greg Little earlier in the year -- even though that's not a big loss -- and to say the offensive line is below average is an understatement. They need to get protection for Sam Darnold and running lanes for Christian McCaffrey. The small school Penning will go a long way to rebuilding this line.

The Broncos have struggled to find a quarterback since Peyton Manning retired. They tried their home run hitter Drew Lock and the veteran Teddy Bridgewater, but nothing has worked consistently so far. Strong will push the ball to Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and the rest of the Broncos' offensive weapons.

The top wide receiver at Ohio State is still up for debate, but Wilson is the first one off the board in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft. The junior has shown flashes of tremendous potential, which is exactly what the Dolphins need for Tua Tagovailoa.

It's a bit shocking that Leal falls to 15 in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft -- due to positional needs for other teams, here he is for the taking. The Raiders can use him in various ways -- as a pass rusher or edge setter on the outside or plug up the middle to help stop inside runs, which they have struggled to do this year as they rank near the bottom of the league in rushing yards per game.

Fans and analysts are split on if they have their franchise quarterback on their roster or not. With their third pick of the first round in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft, the Eagles choose to go with a quarterback. After selecting a tackle and a corner, they try their hand with the athletic, big-armed quarterback from North Carolina.

The Browns' defense was solid earlier in the year but has shown a few holes that need to be filled. It's unclear if they will still have Jadeveon Clowney on their roster, as he is an unrestricted free agent after this year. Filling that void if he is gone next year will be vital to keeping this defense headed in the right direction.

After drafting Dan Moore Jr. and Kendrick Green last year, the Steelers are fairly young on the offensive line. The need for a future quarterback is still there, but building a strong offensive line should be the focus. Ekwonu has seen his NFL Draft stock rise after a strong year.

The second Ohio State receiver comes off the board in this 2022 NFL Draft to the Saints, who need another wide receiver across from Michael Thomas. There has been some back and forth between Thomas and the front office -- making the need for a receiver even higher.

With the struggles of Breshaud Breeland and Cameron Dantzler not taking the steps Head Coach Mike Zimmer has wanted, the Vikings are in desperate need of defensive back help. The Vikings could pick a few cornerbacks -- they choose to take the stud Cincinnati corner in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft.

The Buffalo Bills are a strong team that could use help on the offensive line. Their current center is nearing the age 30 mark and is coming close to the end of his contract. Linderbaum is arguably the best interior offensive linemen in this 2022 NFL Draft class and could be a key piece to the Bills offensive line for the future.

You want to talk about a mammoth of a human being -- Davis is a 6'5" 330-pound offensive lineman torturer. With his power and length, he can be a game-wrecker at 0-tech or play shade to stop the run and pass rush from the interior.

It feels like we talk about the Bengals selecting an offensive lineman every year. They have their core offensive weapons in Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Joe Mixon -- it's time to add protection, which is exactly what Green can provide.

Another one of the biggest 2022 NFL Draft risers has been Kentucky's offensive lineman, Darian Kinnard. He's a powerful blocker that can help open up running lanes and provide time in the pocket for Tom Brady to push the ball all over the field.

One of the best cornerbacks in the draft, the Chiefs get a gift with Booth falling to them at 25. The Vikings could have selected him earlier but chose to take Gardner in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft. The Chiefs have been inferior on defense this year -- Booth will go a long way to help this defense get back on track.

The cornerback position is strong in the 2022 NFL Draft class, and the Patriots add a premiere corner in this mock draft. Getting a top corner in this class to play across from JC Jackson will be vital for the Patriots' defense.

It's a bit surprising to see the Lions, who have a defensive-minded coach, selecting two offensive players with their two first-round picks. It's obvious that they need to address this offense, and adding weapons as Pickett and Metchie will help tremendously.

The defense for the Cowboys has been solid, but there are still some holes that could be addressed -- safety is one of those positions. Hill was a former five-star recruit that has shown that he can be strong in pass coverage. He and Trevon Diggs in that secondary could be a scary duo.

The fifth cornerback has been selected in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft. The Ravens are adding a solid cornerback to pair with Marlon Humphry. The secondary has allowed the second-most passing yards per game (281.1) in the NFL. Defensive back is going to be a key position to fill when the NFL Draft rolls around.

Despite a season-ending injury, London is still a tremendous talent worthy of a first-round pick by a desperate team for a second wide receiver. The question is -- is Aaron Rodgers still under center to throw to London?

The Colorado State tight end quickly rose to the top of the tight end rankings after a tremendously strong start to the season. As McBride continued his strong season, he is more than worthy of first-round consideration and being the first tight end off the board.

The Cardinals have several players that can get to the quarterback. With Michael Dogbe in the final year of his contract and Markus Golden getting up there in age and nearing the final year of his contract (potential out after this year), adding a guy like Sanders will be important to keep this defense intact.

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view