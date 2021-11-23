NFL Draft: 2022 Mock Draft Round 2 - Running Backs FLY

As we head into the latter part of the college football season, what NFL Draft prospects could we see go in the second round. View the latest 2022 Mock Draft.

2022 NFL Mock Draft Round Two

As we wrap up the 12th week of the 2021 college season and All-Star game invites rolling in, we continue to dive deep into the upcoming NFL Draft class of prospects. With several prospects rising up the draft boards, others begin to fall, which gets tough for NFL teams. Do we select the high-potential prospect that will need time to develop before becoming a talented NFL player, or do we select the safe-floor prospect that you already know what you're getting? Let's dive into the second round of the 2022 NFL Mock Draft.

"Long-limbed, skinny safety operating in the Bulldogs interchangeable secondary, Cine is a gifted athlete with very good speed and easy, fluid movement skills in space."

"An NFL-ready prospect whose athleticism and technique should allow him to find the field early, Rhyan has first-round potential."

"Short, undersized linebacker with above-average straight-line speed and good processing skills in the run game. Dean thrives at coming downhill."

"Wideout who brings prototypical size and very good speed at the position. Pierce finds success downfield, winning in the air and manipulating space to get open."

"Isaiah Spiller is the perfect blend of size and ability to suggest he will be an immediate impact starter at the next level. His well-roundedness as a running back makes him a candidate to be a lead back in a committee."

"An athletic but raw offensive guard, Lecitus Smith is new to the position and it shows. That said, he has the requisite traits to be a solid starter in the league. While he immediately projects as a backup, he can become a reliable starter if he improves the technical aspects of his game."

"Devin Lloyd is an impressive linebacker who can play and start at the next level. He fits the part of a blitzing Mike linebacker who gives you enough length as a zone defender. Lloyd uses his length and size well and can play alleys and angles effectively."

"Kenneth Walker might not have been on many folks' radar before the season after transferring from Wake Forest. After everything he's done this season, he's firmly on people's radars now. If he's not the clubhouse leader for the first running back off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft, he's at least very much in the conversation."

"Versatile Safety whose instincts and processing make up for average athleticism and allow Joseph to excel in matchup dependent Zone+Man coverages. Ball magnet who seems to predict where the offense wants to go and has sticky hands to secure turnovers."

"One of the nation’s top pass rushers, Drake Jackson is an immediate starter with elite upside at 4-3 defensive end and 3-4 outside linebacker. His weaknesses are primarily a product of his weight, new role and new defensive coordinator. He has game-breaking potential."

"A refined player, Jalen Wydermyer’s ceiling is limited by his underwhelming athletic traits and lopsided skillset. His inability to serve as a reliable blocker will make his usage fairly one-note in the league."

"Long and skinny linebacker with desirable athletic traits. To’o To’o guesses in the run game and when he does so correctly, he makes splash plays. His speed allows him to flow from sideline to sideline and carry opponents up the seam."

"McDuffie is a player who could be pigeon-holed into a sub-package role because of his lack of size and strength. Still, a zone-heavy system will increase how much he’s tasked with, and he’s been a contributor at Washington since he was a freshman."

"Williams is a special athlete that has exploded in a new offense this season. At Ohio State, he was buried in the depth chart behind other talented receivers. However, his elite speed and ability to make big plays may put him above his former teammates. If he comes out, look for Williams to be a fringe first-rounder and could make an immediate impact in the NFL."

"Faalele opted out of the 2020 season after starting 19 games at right tackle for the Golden Gophers in the previous two seasons. Faalele has a massive frame for the position, Minnesota lists him at 6’9”, 380 lbs. His best play stems from that size and the power that comes with it."

"Long, athletic wideout with a complete skill set. Pickens is a ball-winner with separation skills. His competitive nature carries over to all phases of his game and can get the better of him. Pickens projects as a starting wideout who can be the focal point of a passing attack operating as an X."

"Inexperienced yet instinctual cornerback with very good length. Kendrick has a big catch radius thanks to his long arms. In man, he allows separation at the top of routes, lacking twitch to mirror."

"Desmond Ridder has the potential to become a quality quarterback in the league someday if he can work out the inconsistent accuracy in his throws and improve his decision-making."

"Athletic and physical safety with prototypical size. Battle is dangerous when blitzing and can play in the box with his physicality. His movement skills in space are very good for a player of his size."

"Fluid cornerback with short arms and feisty nature. McCreary is best in press-man where he is patient and physical. He is an average athlete and has mental lapses at times.

"Although he is a scheme-specific prospect due to his lack of consistent power, Dohnovan West can be an excellent guard or center in a zone-blocking scheme because of his mobility, awareness, leverage, technique and flexibility. The Arizona State product projects as a solid backup with Pro Bowl potential. "

"Humongous defensive tackle with very good length, Davis is an immovable object along the interior, lining up predominantly as a nose tackle. He is able to enforce his will on blockers consistently."

"A prospect whose name has been in the draft spotlight since his freshman year, Mykael Wright is a talented man-cover corner who thrives thanks to his fluidity and physicality."

"Although he struggled at times during his first season competing at the college level, Garrett Williams had an excellent year. The talented corner has scheme-versatile potential but should be a solid backup immediately thanks to his ability in soft press."

"Receivers that have the fundamentals of the position down are often able to find a home in the NFL. Jahan Dotson has impressive ball skills and nuanced route running. What’s more, his fluidity and lateral movement skills are enough to separate at times."

"An intriguing power rusher, Zion Tupuola-Fetui boasts various athletic traits that indicate a promising transition to the NFL; however, his inconsistent play points to a need for further experience at the college level."

"Winfrey flashes potential as a pass rusher because of his overwhelming power and explosiveness at the point of attack. He can simply out-will offensive lineman because of how relentless of a player he is."

"Versatility is an important trait to have in the NFL. Brandon Smith offers adequate versatility already; further, he can still grow in every aspect of his game. The Penn State outside linebacker is an excellent athlete who flashes against the run, in coverage and as a pass rusher."

"One of the 2022 NFL Draft’s best centers, Ricky Stromberg’s intelligence, reasonable linear athleticism and rare power profile for the position make him a reliable pass protector and run blocker."

"A long linebacker with good straight-line athleticism, Walker has the physicality to take on blocks. He excels in pursuit with his speed. A lack of instincts and eye discipline prevents him from being a playmaker in coverage and causes him to end up in bad spots as a run defender."

"Jaquan Brisker is a run defending safety that has some traits that could make him a starter at the next level. Brisker looks the part at 6’1 and over 200 pounds. He started for Penn State all of 2020 and appeared in all 13 games in 2019 after transferring from Lackawanna County Community College."

"Wiry cornerback with excellent length, competitive toughness and mental alertness. Taylor can play in press, off man and zone. He is confident and physical with lower body flexion and long speed to cover."

