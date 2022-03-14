NFL Draft: 2022 Mock Draft - Trenches Dominate First Round

The latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft Monday features a few new faces to enter the first round. Click here to view the picks in the first round.

With the NFL Scouting Combine in the books, we got a good look at many potential first-round picks. A lot of questions were answered and now it's off to the Pro Days. With plenty more of the evaluation process still left to go, it will be interesting to see how much movement is made in 2022 NFL Draft Rankings.

2022 NFL Mock Draft Monday

The latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft Monday features a few new faces to enter the first round. CView the picks in the first round below.

Ekwonu is quick out of his stance and has the foot speed to mirror laterally at guard. His anchor is strong to absorb power before he gets his hands inside and takes the initiative. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

Hutchinson also fights hands to keep his frame clear. What’s more, he employs early hands and strings a wide variety of moves together with an incredible work rate. The Michigan standout wins against poor offensive line technique with his motor and clean hands. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

For as rangy as he is when deployed as a centerfielder, he is just as aggressive when used as a box defender. The oversized safety also has excellent play strength. The Fighting Irish’s defensive chess piece has experience in the slot, in the box, in two-high, in single-high and more. In man coverage, Hamilton is patient and physical. - Scouting Report Blurb on FS Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Neal creates movement in the run game, displaying pop in his hands and strong leg drive to open up holes. He has the feet and power to down block as well as the athleticism to pull. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Evan Neal, Alabama

His reactive quickness to mirror in pass protection is excellent. Anchoring at an above-average level, he uses his base to maximize his strength. Cross is patient with his punch and gets into the frame of rushers very consistently. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Penning possesses powerful hands that can uproot defenders. He plays in a calm and composed manner, his footwork is smooth. He isn’t the most athletic, free-moving guy but he showed enough competence to block in space. When defenders attack his chest well, he can regain his feet under his base to regain balance and lockout. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

The Oregon star’s game is predicated on his incredible athleticism. Thibodeaux boasts excellent burst, change of direction and long speed. His first step makes him a threat to reach his opponents’ chests on every play. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Jermaine Johnson is an athletic playmaker on the defensive line with a muscular build and long arms giving him a physical advantage. Johnson excels versus the run, playing from 4, 3 and 2 point stances from both the strong and weak side. - Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OLB Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

He is a dynamic runner who can execute on designed run plays and also extend plays with his legs to save a bad situation. He offers strength, as well as speed, in his running ability. As a passer, Willis has incredible arm talent. He shows the ability to throw off-platform and on the run, adjusting arm angle if needed. - Scouting Report Blurb on QB Malik Willis, Liberty

Catches the ball naturally as evident by his use in screens and routes over the middle of the field. Never see him dance around and gets north quickly with a solid burst. Was used primarily as an F receiver in the slot but can work around the offense. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

He is a big, physical, and an extremely talented cover cornerback. Can play man or zone coverage and his skill is the same, so the scheme doesn’t matter with this player. Can lock down an entire side of the field just by being in the vicinity. He has long arms and is great at using them to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

A well-built athlete, the Boilermakers’ star has high-level starter potential at defensive end in both a 4-3 and a 3-4 defense; he is a better fit in a 4-3 front. He can kick inside to 4-3 defensive tackle on passing downs. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Putting on a clinic in how to stack and shed, he takes advantage of his length and upper body power to extend as he pleases. With that strength, he enforces his will, twisting opponents and disengaging with violent hands. - Scouting Report Blurb on DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Explosive two-point stance rusher with very good length. Ojabo possesses a great get-off and burst to consistently threaten and win the outside shoulder of tackles from wide alignments. His speed causes tackles to be off-balance, allowing him to extend and knock them off balance at the top of the rush.- Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OLB David Ojabo, Michigan

Snaps the football with impeccable precision and his conversion to blocking is clean and crispy. Smooth footwork and lower-haf technique - hand placement is beautiful as he never drops them and positions those directly under the shoulder pads. - Scouting Report Blurb on OC Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Impressive length, strong hands and the ability to locate the football made Stingley a turnover machine in man coverage as a freshman. The outside corner is an excellent athlete with long speed to carry verticals or drags and crossing routes, great hip fluidity and recovery speed. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Lining up as a five-technique on base downs, Walker has the positional versatility to kick all the way out to a seven or reduce inside and rush from a three-tech alignment. His length is nothing short of special, utilizing it to outreach blockers and creating knockback. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Travon Walker, Georgia

Considering he has put on around 65 pounds since arriving at Central Michigan as a tight end, Raimann has adapted to his new frame extremely well. He has great functional strength and maintains his balance throughout each rep, no matter what the task at hand is. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Natural catcher of the ball. Tough runner after the catch and runs with an edge to him. Possesses good body control and a large catch radius to haul in passes in his relative area. Excellent concentration in traffic and over the middle of the field to keep his eye on the ball throughout the catch process. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Drake London, USC

He has tremendous ability to throw on the run, off platform and when contorting his body while still regularly placing the ball within the strike zone of the WR. Ball placement is one of his best attributes, Pickett understands where to place the ball to maximize YAC, or to help his target avoid a big hit from an incoming defender. - Scouting Report Blurb on QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Great overall athlete with springy explosiveness. Booth is shot out of a cannon, allowing him to break and make up lost ground quickly. Trusting his deep speed, he does not have to get hands on receivers as he can run with them stride for stride. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

Has the flexibility to drop low in his stance to get good leverage at the beginning of every play. Consistently gets lower than his opponent to win at the point of contact and maintain that leverage.- Scouting Report Blurb on OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Mafe equips a fairly long frame that is coveted by decision-makers at the next level. He has great lateral movement from the edge to drift inside or outside from his starting alignment. Hands are extremely active and intense from the snap of the ball to the whistle.- Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OLB Boye Mafe, Minnesota

He has a solid first step and wins with lateral agility into and off of hand moves to beat offensive linemen with poor feet. That said, Hall’s best trait is his impressive effort. He has extremely active hands, often stringing moves together. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Logan Hall, Houston

Possessing a long and explosive first step, Wyatt threatens and beats blockers with his great get off. He gets penetration against sliding fronts right off the snap. Using his hands, he breaks free when attacking upfield by using a rip move or double hand swipe. - Scouting Report Blurb on DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

He is an active communicator, passing off routes in zone. Great eyes and locating skills in coverage allow him to take consistently favorable angles and be in the right place. Lloyd locates and carries tight ends up the seam and is able to get very good depth in his drops with his length making it tough for quarterbacks to layer the ball over him. - Scouting Report Blurb on MIKE Devin Lloyd, Utah

Tyler Smith’s game is predicated on his power and above-average movement skills. His persistent leg drive into and through contact calls upon his lower body strength to create space in the run game. Once he lands hands on a defender’s frame, Smith controls them with notable grip and core strength. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Tyler Smith, Tulsa

Tyler Smith’s game is predicated on his power and above-average movement skills. His persistent leg drive into and through contact calls upon his lower body strength to create space in the run game. Once he lands hands on a defender’s frame, Smith controls them with notable grip and core strength. - Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OLB Drake Jackson, USC

Awareness and instincts from the backfield are second-to-none. Demonstrates excellent contact balance and can fight for extra yards behind the firm base he possesses. Has good ball security, only fumbling once in 2020. He can blaze through clean running lanes created by his blockers. - Scouting Report Blurb on RB Breece Hall, Iowa State

Garrett Wilson is a twitched up athlete with excellent suddenness and flexibility. He displays inside-outside versatility with a diverse route tree. Excellent overall release package vs a variety of techniques and coverages. He sets up releases as games go on by working them into different route stems. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Zion Johnson is at or near the top of that group. With substantial experience at guard and tackle, the Eagles’ standout has the versatility to back up all five offensive line positions in the NFL. Johnson primarily wins with an easy anchor to withstand contact to his frame; he also has a strong trail arm to slow opponents down. - Scouting Report Blurb on OG Zion Johnson, Kentucky

Dean reads and reacts quickly in the run game, coming downhill well and especially excelling in pursuit. The further the season progressed, the more of a communicator he became. In pursuit, Dean uses his above-average speed to flow to the ball if he manages to stay clean. - Scouting Report Blurb on MIKE Nakobe Dean, Georgia

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Latest Podcast Episodes