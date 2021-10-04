NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - A Shake-Up To The Draft Order

Surprise first round picks with a different draft order that we've seen. Who does your favorite NFL team select in the upcoming draft?

Another Monday means another mock draft, and this one has a shaken-up draft order courtesy of nflmockdraftdatabase.com. This means there will be uncommon player matches and teams picking in spots they were not expected to be.

1. New York Jets: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

Nobody wants to pick first overall, but with how the Jets have looked so far, they need help in many spots. Thibodeaux is an immeasurable pass rusher and run defender who will unlock Robert Saleh’s defense by giving the Jets the personnel to get home with four rushers.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyle Hamilton, DS, Notre Dame

A safety second overall? Kyle Hamilton is a special prospect who will be a difference-maker from the moment he steps on an NFL field. The Notre Dame product has almost no holes in his game.

3. Philadelphia Eagles: DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

The defensive line has been a strong position group in Philadelphia for many years. Today it is an aging unit that needs reinforcements, and Leal is more than just that. With special athleticism, he can develop into a dominant force in the interior.

4. Detroit Lions: Drake Jackson, DE, USC

This may be considered a reach, as Jackson has not put it all together as a collegiate player. He does possess the traits required to offer the type of consistent pass rush that a gritty Lions team is missing at the moment.

5. New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

With how the board fell, it can be argued that Neal slipped to the Giants. A humongous tackle, he shows incredible athleticism and has improved every season. Neal and Thomas would make for one of the best young tackle duos in the league.

6. Philadelphia Eagles: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

The Eagles are up again and get to fill a big hole on their defense with Booth, a dynamic playmaker at the cornerback position. He has the athletic ability and mindset to become one of the best at his position.

7. New England Patriots: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

Bill Belichick needs coverage defenders that can cover without much help, and if healthy, Stingley can do just that. Additionally, he is a ball hawk with great hands to force turnovers.

8. Atlanta Falcons: George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

It is a strong class for pass rush needy teams, which is what the Falcons have been for many years. Karlaftis can not only win off the edge but also reduce inside to make room for speedier rushers on third down.

9. Houston Texans: Sean Rhyan, OT, UCLA

Houston has started the season better than expected, but they still have to find a tackle opposite Laremy Tunsil. Sean Rhyan has outstanding core strength and recovery ability, making him a reliable run and pass blocker.

10. Philadelphia Eagles: Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State

Three top ten picks for the Eagles in this scenario, and they continue building that defense. Zach Harrison’s is as high as almost anyone’s in this class when it comes to potential.

11. New York Jets: Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M

The Jets have had a poor offensive line with Mekhi Becton’s injury, and it has caused some ugly play. The former five-star recruit has played guard and tackle for Texas A&M and could even kick out to right tackle in a pinch.

12. .New York Giants: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

There were few questions about Aidan Hutchinson’s technique, hand usage, and run defense going into the season. What evaluators were wondering about was his athleticism and pass rush. So far, he has been outstanding in both areas.

13. Washington Football Team: Tyler Linderbaum, OC, Iowa

What might not look like a sexy pick could pay off massively for Washington as Linderbaum is a special athlete at the center position who can open up many schematic opportunities in the run game.

14. Minnesota Vikings: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

While the Vikings keep investing in their secondary, it continues to be a weakness. Elam has looked like a first-round corner all season with his size and physicality.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

The first quarterback off the board is Carson Strong, who goes to Pittsburgh to succeed Ben Roethlisberger. Like Big Ben in his prime, Strong has a big arm to push the ball downfield.

16. Kansas City Chiefs: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

Georgia’s defense has been outstanding, and while he isn’t the premier player on their defense from a college perspective, Walker combines the size and athleticism to be the best pro from that entire unit.

17. New Orleans Saints: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Sean Payton needs more weapons to orchestrate a consistent offense. Treylon Burks offers a unique skill set in terms of size and speed that would be maximized in the Superdome.

18. Cleveland Browns: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

There are legitimate injury concerns around the receiver supposed to produce for the Browns, making the position slightly weak on an otherwise loaded roster. Wilson can remain in the state of Ohio and be an immediate separator.

19. Buffalo Bills: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

While the Bills have invested draft capital in the tackle position recently, they must get it right for the longevity of Josh Allen. Cross is technically sound and a very good athlete who needs to get stronger.

20. Tennessee Titans: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

A dominant force along Georgia’s defensive line, Davis is a fantastic athlete at his size who can shut down the inside run game and get after the quarterback. For the NFL, he would be better off shedding some weight.

21. Green Bay Packers: Drake London, WR, USC

The future of Davante Adams in Green Bay is uncertain, and the Packers are thin at receiver behind him. Drake London offers the size and athleticism required to be an X receiver.

22. Miami Dolphins: Darian Kinnard, OG, Kentucky

A right tackle in college, the logical transition is to kick inside for Kinnard, who has the strength to become a dominant force on the interior.

23. Cincinnati Bengals: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Despite the Bengals’ promising start to the season, they have to improve the offensive line to become a contender. While from a smaller school, Penning possesses the size, athleticism and technique to become a starting tackle in the NFL.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee

For the Volunteers, Taylor is a special leader on and off the field and a playmaker. Considering his physicality, elite mental alertness, and football intelligence, he could be the missing piece for an improved Dallas secondary.

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Early season injuries have exposed some weaknesses in the Buccaneers’ secondary for an otherwise deep roster. McDuffie possesses the flexibility to play in the nickel and get on the field early.

26. Baltimore Ravens: Brandon Joseph, DS, Northwestern

A smart, playmaking safety like Joseph could be what it takes to make the Ravens defense evolve from a good to a great unit.

27. Los Angeles Chargers: Ikem Ekwonu, OL, North Carolina State

The Chargers have found success behind their reworked offensive line, and there is no need to shift focus away from that unit now, especially when a bully like Ekwonu is on the board.

28. Carolina Panthers: Daxton Hill, DS, Michigan

Matt Rhule has emphasized building an elite secondary to stop the high-powered NFC South offenses. Daxton Hill is a fantastic athlete who gives the Panthers lots of versatility at the backend.

29. Denver Broncos: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Few players have improved from year to year like Utah’s Devin Lloyd has. A great coverage defender, Lloyd has steadily been getting better in the run game.

30. Detroit Lions: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

With their second first-round draft pick, the Lions can afford to gamble on a high upside quarterback. Willis has a strong arm but what makes him special is the ability to run the football.

31. Las Vegas Raiders: Lewis Cine, DS, Georgia

Anyone who has watched Georgia this year has seen the instinctive Cine fly around the third level of the defense. He does not just fill the alley aggressively but also possesses very good range on the backend.

32. Arizona Cardinals: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Desperately needing an outside cornerback, the Cardinals are lucky to have Gardner fall into their lap. His ability to get hands-on the football at the catch point will translate well to the NFL game.

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

