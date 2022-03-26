NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Another Wild NFL Week

After another crazy week of the NFL offseason, the draft continues to get shaken up by all the big moves. Here is how the 2022 NFL Draft could shake out now.

The NFL had another wild week, with the blockbuster trade that sent Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a plethora of picks. Not only that, but the top quarterbacks have thrown at their pro day, with some to think that this crop of quarterback prospects is much deeper than expected. We could see some names climb into the first round and taken earlier than expected, which seems to be the case most years. Here is the weekend mock draft to show how the offseason has shaken up the 2022 NFL Draft.

Aidan Hutchinson is an experienced, productive and well-built defensive end. He primarily wins with his length and technique, managing distance well. Hutchinson also fights hands to keep his frame clear. What’s more, he employs early hands and strings a wide variety of moves together with an incredible work rate. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

His length is nothing short of special, utilizing it to outreach blockers and creating knockback. From there, Walker possesses the leg drive and motor to drive opponents back. In the run game, he is able to impact linemen with his hands, twisting them and enforcing his will. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Travon Walker, Georgia

Having lined up at left guard and left tackle, Ekwonu is a very aggressive run blocker who creates a push upfront with great strength. He is very competitive, looking to finish defenders and successfully doing so. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

In man coverage, Hamilton is patient and physical; he uses his power to throw off a route runner’s timing and spacing. he has tremendous instincts to diagnose the play fast and arrive in a hurry. Very sure tackler that provides both big hits and sound fundamentals. - Scouting Report Blurb on FS Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

His length is great and once he lands his hands, he is able to latch on, move his feet and control opponents. He is great when jump setting, as he gets to be more aggressive and shoot his hands immediately. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Evan Neal, Alabama

Pickett has very good athletic ability, displaying the foot speed+acceleration to escape the pocket and some agility to make a linebacker miss in space. While he has a large amount of career rushing attempts, Pickett is always keeping his eyes downfield, scanning the defense while he scrambles, exhibiting a pass-first mentality when the play breaks down. - Scouting Report Blurb on QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

The Oregon star’s game is predicated on his incredible athleticism. Thibodeaux boasts excellent burst, change of direction and long speed. His first step makes him a threat to reach his opponents’ chests on every play. What’s more, Thibodeaux has an extremely flexible frame. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Jermaine Johnson is an athletic playmaker on the defensive line with a muscular build and long arms giving him a physical advantage. Johnson excels versus the run, playing from 4, 3 and 2 point stances from both the strong and weak side. He has tremendous play strength due to his build and technique - regularly playing with low pad level and gaining inside hand placement to create a pop at the point of attack and then stack his block.- Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OLB Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

Penning possesses powerful hands that can uproot defenders. He plays in a calm and composed manner, his footwork is smooth. He isn’t the most athletic, free-moving guy but he showed enough competence to block in space. When defenders attack his chest well, he can regain his feet under his base to regain balance and lockout. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Keeping a wide base with great knee bend, Cross stays on balance and can recover quickly because of it. His reactive quickness to mirror in pass protection is excellent. Anchoring at an above-average level, he uses his base to maximize his strength. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

He displays inside-outside versatility with a diverse route tree. Excellent overall release package vs a variety of techniques and coverages. He sets up releases as games go on by working them into different route stems. Good understanding of attacking leverage in his route stem and changing up aiming points. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

He is a big, physical, and an extremely talented cover cornerback. Can play man or zone coverage and his skill is the same, so the scheme doesn’t matter with this player. Can lock down an entire side of the field just by being in the vicinity. He has long arms and is great at using them to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

Tough runner after the catch and runs with an edge to him. Possesses good body control and a large catch radius to haul in passes in his relative area. Excellent concentration in traffic and over the middle of the field to keep his eye on the ball throughout the catch process. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Drake London, USC

Mafe equips a fairly long frame that is coveted by decision-makers at the next level. He has great lateral movement from the edge to drift inside or outside from his starting alignment. Hands are extremely active and intense from the snap of the ball to the whistle. - Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OLB Boye Mafe, Minnesota

A well-built athlete, the Boilermakers’ star has high-level starter potential at defensive end in both a 4-3 and a 3-4 defense; he is a better fit in a 4-3 front. He can kick inside to 4-3 defensive tackle on passing downs. Karlaftis has consistently won since reaching the college level, in part, because of his active and precise hands. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Williams displays track-level speed and explosiveness at all times. Hard cuts at the top of routes are able to create separation. Has a unique ability to drop his hips and stop his momentum instantly. Shows the advanced route-running ability to change speeds throughout his stem. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Nose tackle with great size and strength. Davis eats up space on the interior with his strong anchor. Putting on a clinic in how to stack and shed, he takes advantage of his length and upper body power to extend as he pleases. - Scouting Report Blurb on NT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Matt Corral has improved every year as the Rebels quarterback and should hear his name called early in the 2022 draft. Corral has tremendous feel for maneuvering around in the pocket and while keeping his eyes downfield he gets low to slide up, back, or to the side to evade incoming defenders. - Scouting Report Blurb on QB Matt Corral, Mississippi

Impressive length, strong hands and the ability to locate the football made Stingley a turnover machine in man coverage as a freshman. The outside corner is an excellent athlete with long speed to carry verticals or drags and crossing routes, great hip fluidity and recovery speed. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Malik Willis has a thicker, more well-built frame than some people may give him credit for. He is a dynamic runner who can execute on designed run plays and also extend plays with his legs to save a bad situation. He offers strength, as well as speed, in his running ability. - Scouting Report Blurb on QB Malik Willis, Liberty

He is an active communicator, passing off routes in zone. Great eyes and locating skills in coverage allow him to take consistently favorable angles and be in the right place. - Scouting Report Blurb on MIKE Devin Lloyd, Utah

Possessing a long and explosive first step, Wyatt threatens and beats blockers with his great get off. He gets penetration against sliding fronts right off the snap. Using his hands, he breaks free when attacking upfield by using a rip move or double hand swipe. - Scouting Report Blurb on DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

He stands out because of his natural feel for the position, as well as his understanding of where he has help. His eyes always seem to be in the right place and he picks up on route combinations very quickly. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Tyler Smith’s game is predicated on his power and above-average movement skills. His persistent leg drive into and through contact calls upon his lower body strength to create space in the run game. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Tyler Smith, Tulsa

A former high school state champion wrestler, firmly understands how to use his hands and basically wins every battle in the trenches. Athleticism and overall movement skills are scary - is able to move up the field like a tight end and generates some massive pop when he reaches the second level. - Scouting Report Blurb on OC Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

A feisty man cover cornerback, McCreary is technically sound, patient and confident when mirroring receivers. He rarely makes false steps and is patient at the line of scrimmage to not shoot his hands too early. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Roger McCreary, Auburn

Johnson primarily wins with an easy anchor to withstand contact to his frame; he also has a strong trail arm to slow opponents down. His flexible hips, back and ankles help him stand opposing players up. Johnson routinely seals defenders. - Scouting Report Blurb on OG Zion Johnson, Boston College

Olave constantly threatens secondaries with his speed. Defenders always have to stay on their toes from the snap of the ball and leave cushion which opens up a lot for Olave’s overall game. He times the snap well and has quick burst off the line to get upfield and into his route. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Explosive two-point stance rusher with very good length. Ojabo possesses a great get-off and burst to consistently threaten and win the outside shoulder of tackles from wide alignments. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE David Ojabo, Michigan

Tall and long legged wideout who lines up at X receiver and operates on a vertical route tree. Watson has great build up speed when he opens his long stride which he uses to run past coverage. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Christian Watson, NDSU

He often tackles high and has to drag ball carriers down, allowing them to pick up extra yards. A lack of length prevents him from stacking and shedding blocks making him reliant on slipping blocks or staying clean.- Scouting Report Blurb on MIKE Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Ridder is a solid processor post snap, reading coverage rotations and making full field reads when necessary. He has active feet in the pocket and makes subtle movements to buy himself time and extend the play. - Scouting Report Blurb on QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

