As we near the end of the college football season, let's take a look at the latest first-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft. View the breakdown of each team's picks and their scouting reports.

NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft Christmas Edition

We don’t know who the new head coach or defensive coordinator will be but having a pair of bookends such as Josh Allen and Thibodeaux would be a solid start to a new foundation.

The Lions have one of the lowest sack outputs in the league (22 through week 14), adding Hutchinson to the equation not only fills a need but the local product will also boost season ticket and merchandise sales.

It’s hard to view any of the eligible quarterbacks in this year’s draft class to be head-and-shoulders above Davis Mills, so why not help build him up and add some much-needed protection with a franchise left tackle.

When you think back on all the success that head coach Robert Saleh enjoyed during his time as defensive coordinator in San Francisco, it revolved around dominant inside/outside players such as Leal.

Current starter Logan Ryan has an escalator in his contract and could become a cap casualty. Adding a blue-chip prospect such as Hamilton would help solidify a rather soft defense up the middle.

It appears to be back to the drawing board for Big Blue, which means current signal-caller Daniel Jones is likely on the outs, with the Jersey-bred Pickett relocating back home.

The Panthers could very well be in the running for Deshaun Watson during the offseason but if they’re unable to land a veteran quarterback, they will need to resort to the draft and Corral offers starter upside potential.

Nabbing the best cornerback in the draft provides the Jets with a bonafide lockdown cover man, something they have not had since the days of Darrelle Revis.

The Falcons need to get back to their sack-master days and start compiling building blocks on defense. Karlaftis is exactly what the doctor ordered.

The leadership team in Washington believes in building from the inside-out and Cross will help solidify the offensive front.

It has been somewhat of a revolving door at the wide receiver position for the Browns. It’s time to add a true number one target for quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Aging veterans Kyle Fuller and Bryce Callahan are both pushing 30-years old as they enter free agency, the addition of Booth provides much-needed insurance.

With the unfortunate Henry Ruggs III situation and lack of depth at wideout (running backs Josh Jacobs and Kenyon Drake rank number three and four in receptions), the addition of Burks seems like a must.

We have seen many key figures from the Eagles 2018 Super Bowl squad depart and center Jason Kelce could be next. At 35 years old and plenty of tread on the tires, retirement is likely.

While Patrick Peterson was a nice stop-gap, both he and Mackensie Alexander will be free agents following the season. Adding Elam helps offset the potential losses and could even serve as an upgrade.

The need for a big, physical, number one playmaker in the passing attack is evident after the Michael Thomas vanishing act. By adding London, it will help open up what has become a heavy run-orientated offense.

17. Philadelphia Eagles – David Ojabo, DE, Michigan:

With both Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett set to hit the open market, the Eagles will need a makeover at the defensive end position.

We hate to make Steelers fans giddy but who wouldn’t get excited about Davis manning the middle of the Steelers beefy defensive line; his ability to wreak havoc from the interior would alter the ego.

It may be time for a youth movement on the edge, as both Calais Campbell and Justin Houston are scheduled to become free agents. Pairing Johnson II with Tyus Bower would be a formidable one-two punch moving forward.

The season-ending injury sustained to lockdown corner Tre-Davious White exposed the Bills secondary, as they have little depth and starter Levi Wallace is scheduled to hit the open market after the season.

This would be an absolute blessing for franchise quarterback Joe Burrow and another blue-chip prospect to add to the Bengals' young nucleus.

Whether or not the Eagles believe in Jalen Hurts doesn’t matter, general manager Howie Roseman likes to collect quarterbacks and pawn them off down the road. Strong has a very high ceiling.

Adding Lloyd to the second level of the defense would give the Chargers enforcer types at every stage of the defensive with Joey Bosa up front and Derwin James roaming the secondary.

The time has come to find the Dolphins a true workhorse back to alleviate some of the pressure off of Tua Tagovailoa. Not since Jay Ajayi (2016) have they had a 1,000-yard rusher.

It could be hard for the Cardinals to re-sign pending free agent Chandler Jones to a manageable contract, so trying to fill that void could be a top agenda entering the draft.

The Cowboys' offensive line has been ravaged in recent years and a return to stability in the trenches could help catapult the offensive attack into another stratosphere.

While the Patriots have not had much luck with first-round wide receiver selections under head coach Bill Belichick, the familiarity between Mac Jones and Williams, plus an endorsement from Alabama head coach Nick Saban, makes this a very possible scenario.

It’s no secret that the Lions are at least a year or two, or even longer, from being serious playoff contenders. Why not stockpile talent? Injecting Wydermyer into the offensive equation, along with TJ Hockenson would create mismatch nightmares for opponents.

A sideline-to-sideline field general, Dean provides the type of fiery leadership and toughness that head coach Mike Vrabel appreciates.

The Buccaneers have been going year-to-year with Ndamukong Suh but at some point, they are going to have to part ways with the veteran price-tag that comes attached with his services. Enter Winfrey, who could thrive immediately.

While they’ve done a masterful job building the offensive line back up on the superfly, stability is still needed and Penning could provide swingman flexibility at either tackle position.

With or without the return of Davante Adams, who could command up to $20M per year in free agency this offseason, adding another receiving weapon such as Olave would be monumental for the team’s sustained success.

*Be sure to follow NFL Draft Bible on Twitter @NFLDraftBible for around-the-clock coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft and beyond! Bringing you the names you need to know first, since 2002!

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!



NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view