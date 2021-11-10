NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Edge Rushers on the Rise Round Three

The Latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft Round Three/Three

The latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft that features defenders on the rise and quarterbacks falling to the back of the first round. - Round Three

As we head past the midway point of the season, it's time to start diving deep into the 2022 NFL Draft. What college football prospects could hear their name called in the first round of the upcoming draft? Find out more in the latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft.

Round Three

65. Detroit Lions: Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

I wouldn't necessarily call myself the biggest fan of Christian Harris, but he makes much sense here for a Lions team that greatly needs an infusion of athleticism at the linebacker spot and can afford to let Harris work out some of the kinks in his game. Harris is a built-in-a-lab-type athlete for the position with an ideal frame, length, and movement skills. Harris is a natural in the run game but has struggled at learning how to handle the processing aspect of the position. Eye candy motion has consistently thrown Harris for a loop and forced him to think rather than react, which can't happen at this level. Coverage has been a struggle, but all of the necessary traits are there. The lions are still a few years away and don't have any long-term solutions at the position. So gambling on a first-round level physical talent starting to put it together with reps is a worthwhile endeavor.

66. Houston Texans: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

The leadership aspects, dynamic athleticism, and natural arm strength are all blatantly there. However, he is not accurate enough for me to confidently view him as a starting NFL quarterback and has a lean frame that could struggle to handle the rigors of the NFL game as a dual-threat quarterback. He certainly has developmental traits, but he's failed to make notable improvements from his freshman year tape even as a four-year starter with excellent coaching. He reminds me quite a bit of Kellen Mond, both from a frame perspective and in that he's a game manager type with accuracy concerns but high-end athletic traits. Mond went right in this range, and it makes sense for the Texans to take another roll of the dice on the off chance they stumble into a starting quarterback. At a minimum, Ridder projects as a higher-end backup quarterback with tremendous locker room value.

67. New York Giants Via MIA: Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

Tae Crowder has been among the worst starters in the NFL this year, and Reggie Ragland is an impending free agent who has played well enough to potentially price himself out of the Giants range. This year, Leo Chenal has had a major breakout for the Badgers with 11.5 tackles for loss, 55 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 60 tackles in just six games. Chenal is a hulking frame at 6'2" 260 pounds but make no mistake; this is an athlete. Chenal checks in at number 22 on the freaks list with a 4.00 second flat agility time, benches 420 pounds, cleans 380, broad jumps 121" and has posted a 20.95 mph GPS. Chenal isn't the cleanest cover linebacker, but he's as good as they come plugging run gaps and a stud pass rusher. Value meets need here.

68. Jacksonville Jaguars: Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri

Urban Meyer loves the long, physical, athletic corners, and at 6'2" 198 pounds with 32 ½" arms and 4.48-second 40-yard dash speed, Evans certainly has that. Evans is older for the class and is still learning how to get his traits to translate onto the field, but his play has taken a step forward this year at Missouri after transferring from Tulsa. He's arguably performed better in SEC play than last year's 33rd overall pick Tyson Campbell and has a similar size/skillset. I have to imagine Meyer will love the prototype and believe this is the type of player he can coach up into a quality pro.

69. New York Giants: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

This is a bit of a luxury pick for the Giants, but they haven't been able to keep a healthy wide receiver corps in recent years, and it's been greatly harming their ability to evaluate Daniel Jones properly. Flowers is a smaller but dynamic athlete who can turn a screen into a chunk gain at any point. Flowers will freelance his routes at times and doesn't have the steadiest hands, but he is lightning in a bottle with dynamic speed and can stop on a dime. Get him into space, and he will make big things happen. As vanilla as Jason Garrett can be calling plays, he's done well with these types of dynamic "gadget" types in the past, and Flowers always demands attention to free up other players. Flowers is also a dynamic returner.

This year, the Football Team secondary has been a problem, and they have a clear lack of a true free safety and quality slot play. McKinley can help in both areas. McKinley has decent size at 5'11" 195 pounds but isn't the most dynamic athlete ever at the position. He makes up for it with tremendous instincts and ball-hawking ability and meets the athletic thresholds for the position. While McKinley has never fully taken the next step into stardom, he's been solid all three years at Oregon and has a high baseline of play. At times, McKinley can get too caught up trying to make the big play and will need to learn to play more within himself. Missed tackles have been a significant issue for McKinley, but the Football Team coaching staff have done a phenomenal job coaching tackling form in recent years. McKinley will benefit greatly from playing behind a front seven that forces quarterbacks to make quick, at times ill-advised decisions and can punish quarterbacks who put the ball in harm's way.

71. New York Jets: Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

Finally, the first running back comes off of the board. It's a down-running back class at the top, but I like how Spiller fits into this Jets offense. Spiller is the proverbial thunder in a two-headed backfield, and he fully embraces it. 6'1", 215 pounds with a violent stiff arm, Spiller is a consistent tackle breaker who can make you pay for running a lighter defensive package. He has excellent vision, active feet and is a high football IQ runner. Spiller isn't a breakaway type athlete, but he gets blocked plus a few after contact every down. He can't run the most diverse route tree, but he's made major strides as a receiver and is a sure-handed check-down or screen game option. I love how he fits into this offense and the idea of pairing him with Michael Carter.

72. Seattle Seahawks: Jarrett Patterson, C, Notre Dame

The Seahawks badly need help at the center position, and the dropoff after Patterson is massive. Patterson has rebounded nicely from a late 2020 injury and has come back with added power to go with his mobility and frame. Patterson fits very nicely in Seattle's new zone scheme and has tremendous communication skills that greatly benefit anyone else on the interior as well. He's been a lone bright spot on a down Notre Dame with experience playing across the line and provides an immediate upgrade that is very much needed to keep Russ cooking and healthy.

73. Chicago Bears: Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn

Duke Shelley and Kindle Vildor have been liabilities in the Bears defense for new defensive coordinator Sean Desai. Pritchett is an SEC-tested corner with good length and dynamic athleticism who can play inside and out. Pritchett appeared poised to emerge as a first-round prospect after a breakout 2020 season but has struggled a bit at times in 2021, seeming to be overthinking on the field. He is a willing tackler in the run game, with phenomenal movement skills, and can't be much worse than what the Bears are trotting out currently with a chance to develop into a quality starter with reps and coaching.

74. Philadelphia Eagles: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

Running back two comes off of the board. Miles Sanders is a dynamic but freelancing RB who frustrates a play-calling head coach and will often take unnecessary drive-stalling losses. Hall isn't the pure athlete Sanders is, but he is a much, much better decision-maker with the ball in his hands and has a truly insane knowledge of where defenders are on the field at all times. Hall isn't a dynamic receiver but has steady hands and a feel for soft spots and provides a nice safety blanket for his quarterback. Hall is a solid athlete, running a 4.48-second 40-yard dash at 6'1" 220 pounds with excellent vision and really strong contact balance. Overall, Hall needs to make strides in pass protection but is a do-everything well back who has had success behind a poor Iowa State line. Not super dynamic, but steady and productive. He could put up big numbers behind a very good Eagles' run-blocking line.

75. Indianapolis Colts: Martin Emerson, CB, Miss State

My first big draft crush of the offseason, Martin Emerson, is a big, long converted safety who has quietly been a star in the SEC in back-to-back years. Emerson has insane length and uses it to shut down passing lanes, jam receivers, and wrap-up runners. Emerson is a physical force in the run game where he truly looks like a former safety. With long arms for his 6'2" frame, he has the length that the Colts value highly but is still learning the nuances of the position technically. Emerson meets baseline athleticism but isn't someone you want trying to make up ground behind him. Overall, Emerson feels like a natural scheme fit who provides solid value in this range.

76. Minnesota Vikings: Brandon Joseph, S, Northwestern

The Vikings have been getting a lot out of reclamation project Xavier Woods (who is an impending free agent) and a soon to be 33 year old Harrison Smith, but both players are no sure thing to be long term options in Minnesota, and they have almost no safety depth behind them. Joseph had a truly monstrous 2020 with eight interceptions but has come back to earth a bit in 2021. Still, Joseph displays ball-hawking tendencies and is a high football IQ player with solid size and athleticism. Joseph has struggled against the run in 2021 and has allowed a good amount of underneath passes but hasn't been beaten deep and shows enough to be passable in run fits. I'd love pairing him with a Zimmer scheme that has gotten high-end performance out of lesser safeties in the past. Joseph also adds positional flexibility and coverage disguise as he can play high, in the box, and a true slot if needed.

77. Atlanta Falcons: Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

It's officially an RB run. Arthur Smith has a unique approach to running the ball and running bully-ball at the line in an outside zone scheme. Charbonnet is traditionally more of a gap runner, but he has excellent size and speed, expected to run a 4.42-second 40-yard dash at 6'0" 220 pounds. Charbonnet isn't the most nuanced runner ever in terms of gears and moves, but he's physically punishing, big and fast. He can wear a defense down and make them pay when they get tired. He pairs very nicely with the emergence of Patterson for the "dirty birds" and is as close as you'll find in this class to replicating the unicorn success Smith had with Derrick Henry. It's good value, an intriguing scheme fit, and will allow Atlanta to move on from the Mike Davis experiment.

78. San Francisco 49ers: Jalen Catalon, S, Arkansas

#Funtowatch. Catalan is a slightly undersized throwback safety. Catalon has tight-hipped track speed, running a 4.49-second 40-yard dash at 5'10" 200 pounds, but his maxed-out frame leads to some hip tightness when asked to turn on a dime. He has good instincts as a zone safety and can play high at times. Catalon loves to hit and hit hard but can come in a little too recklessly, leading to a 20.3% missed tackle rate in 2021. With his physical playstyle and athleticism, Catalon can rally a defense at any time but would be well served to pick his spots. He's had major injuries in three straight years heading into 2021, which will likely make him slide into late day two, given his slighter frame and playstyle.

79. Cleveland Browns: Perrion Winfrey, IDL, Oklahoma

Winfrey is a gap-slipping three-tech with high-end potential but a raw game. He is highly athletic for his 6'3" 292-pound frame. Winfrey has plenty of reps exploding off of the snap and wreaking havoc up the middle. Unfortunately, he's been fairly inconsistent and doesn't yet know how to win with nuance. Winfrey is both light and raw in the run game and doesn't have any business on an NFL field right now. That said, his athleticism lends to the belief this could improve over time. The Browns have proven they value defending the pass highly in their draft picks of recent years, and the idea of slipping Winfrey between Garrett and Clowney (should he be back) is scary on third and longs.

80. Kansas City Chiefs: Jestin Jacobs, LB, Iowa

Anthony Hitchens and Ben Neimann are simply getting too many snaps for their talent level in Kansas City. Pairing Jacobs with an emerging Nick Bolton and situationally with Willie Gay would go a long way towards helping a run defense unit that has been bottom five in the NFL this year. Jacobs, who came to Iowa at 190 pounds, now stands 6'4" 235 pounds with explosive athleticism (132" broad jump!) and good size in the middle. Jacobs is a sure tackler, who takes good routes to the runner, plugs gaps, and shows high football IQ in coverage.

81. New England Patriots: Zachary Carter, Edge/IDL, Florida

Carter is a big, inside/out edge with a solid 6'3.5" 285-pound size, 33" arms, and decent juice behind his pass rush. Carter can get washed playing inside in the run game but can set an edge and slip inside to win pass rush reps with his burst. The Patriots don't have much in this area outside Wise and would be smart to add a quality depth piece like Carter into the rotation. Carter can start on pass reps inside early on and has starter potential as early as next year.

82. Denver Broncos: Isaiah Foskey, Edge, Notre Dame

Foskey is the latest in a long line of 6'5" 255-pound edges with vines for arms, good movement skills, flashes of dominance but needing to develop strength and repertoire. Foskey is long, lean, and smooth with a good natural bend. He's a bit soft at times in the run game and is still learning the nuances of setting an edge, but he brings much-needed high-end upside in the pass-rushing game. He projects as a developmental specialist who could emerge as a starter in years two or three.

83. Jacksonville Jaguars Via CAR: Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State

The Jags badly need tight end help, and we already know that Meyer loves Ruckert as he recruited him personally. Ruckert hasn't been given many opportunities with the ball at Ohio St but has good movement skills and soft hands at 6'5" 250 pounds. He's more of a move tight end than an inline guy, but he's a willing blocker who is improving as a run-blocker. Ruckert will need time to develop like most tight ends entering the league but has a chance to become a solid receiving tight end who isn't a zero in the run game and has solid athleticism.

84. Los Angeles Chargers: Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana

The Chargers hit a home run with Rashawn Slater but still have major needs on the opposite end. Storm Norton is a liability as a starter, and Bryan Bulaga is injured again and soon to be 33 years old. Mitchell needs to continue to add strength to his 6'5" 299-pound frame but has 34" arms and excellent footspeed. Mitchell has excellent athleticism for the position and is one of the most consistent winners in college football with experience playing on both sides of the line. He needs some development both physically and from a punch timing standpoint, but he has immediate swing tackle ability with a chance to start after a year or two. He's a monster in the run game when you get him in space.

85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jaivon Heiligh, WR, Coastal Carolina

The Steelers have been the best at finding mid-round talent at the wide receiver position, and Heiligh is the next in that line. Both Juju Smith-Shuster and James Washington are impending free agents and likely to leave this offseason. Heiligh is one of my favorite players in the class with good size at 6'2" 200 pounds, some of the loosest hips, and the ability to alter speeds and stop on a dime. Aside from his excellent route-running, Heiligh is a good athlete projected to run around a 4.45-second 40-yard dash and has a ton of experience as a run blocker in Coastal's unique scheme. Simply put, Heiligh is a separator who knows how to get open and would immediately emerge as a great wide receiver three with upside for more for whoever is the quarterback in Pittsburgh next year.

86. Cincinnati Bengals: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

C.J Uzomah has emerged as a big-play threat for the Bengals, likely prices him out of Cincy next year but shows the potential of a receiving tight end in this offense. McBride is likely a move-tight end but has a thick 6'3.5" 255-pound frame with slightly shorter arms but dinner plate hands. McBride isn't a freaky athlete but is fast enough and has an elite feel for space. He has soft, sure hands and provides an excellent safety blanket to pair with the Bengals' dynamic receivers. He's more of a between the 20s receiving threat than a true red zone guy but has to be accounted for down there and is a surprisingly good blocker in space.

87. Houston Texans Via New Orleans: Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon

The Texans need to continue to take upside fliers at high-impact positions. After addressing edge, tackle and quarterback, taking a highly athletic corner like Wright makes much sense. Wright has had an up and down season, with some very good tape against Fresno St but looked completely overmatched against Ohio St's talented receiver corps. Wright is a tremendous athlete with excellent movement skills but has a slighter frame. He is willing in the run game but has had issues with missed tackles, which is a concern considering he weighs 180 pounds. Still, athleticism is paramount at the position, and while Wright might need a year or two of development, he has very high upside. This type of player could return and have a shot to go late round one next year.

88. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kenneth Walker, RB, Michigan State

Both playoff Lenny and Ronald Jones are free agents after this year, and Kenneth Walker provides many of the best features of their running styles. Walker has exploded for Michigan St this year and may very well be the first running back off of the board. For now, though, Walker is an excellent value and scheme fit for the Bucs. Walker has good size at 5'9" 210 pounds and a dynamic blend of explosive lower-half power and game-breaking speed. He forces missed tackles at a high rate and some of the best gap block vision I've seen in recent years. Walker isn't much of a passing game threat and has massive work as a pass-blocker, limiting his overall value. But he is the type of back that can hit the ground running and turn five-yard blocked plays into 20-yard gashes. He needs to be paired with a passing down back for now.

89. Buffalo Bills: Cade Otton, TE, Washington

Hidden in one of the worst offensive schemes in college football, Otton is a do-it-all tight end who does all of the little things right. Otton has solid size 6'4.5" 250 pounds with some of the softest hands in college football and is a truly elite route-runner. At his best, Otton is a third-down chain mover and red-zone threat, a nightmare against zone coverage. While Otton is a solid athlete, he isn't a freaky one. He can play inline or as a big slot and is a solid but not exceptional blocker. In the wide-open Bills passing attack, he could provide the kind of red-zone weapon and a safety valve that the Bills haven't had at the position with Josh Allen.

90. Las Vegas Raiders: Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada

With the tragic Ruggs situation, the Raiders badly need a deep threat to open up the intermediate-range that Carr loves to feast. Doubs has his limitations with a thinner frame and tighter hips, but he has excellent deep ball tracking ability and is among the best I've seen at stacking defensive backs deep. The second you turn your hips to stick with Doubs, he will stay wherever your back pocket is and is exceptional at altering his footspeed to create separation via different gears. He is pretty much just a screen, and deep route receiver at this point, and his change of direction skills aren't the best, but he can fill the vacant Ruggs role very well at a much lower cost.

91. Dallas Cowboys: Noah Daniels, CB, TCU

The Cowboys can afford to take a risk here on another big, freaky corner. Daniels has ideal size at 6'0" 195 pounds and is one of the most exceptional athletes in the class. Daniels reportedly runs a 4.27-second 40-yard dash and is a true track star off of the field who also hang cleans 400 and benches 405. Daniels has also graded extremely well when he's played. The issue is, he has just 306 snaps the last three years due to a litany of major injuries. Like many track stars, his change of direction skills isn't the same as straight-line speed. That said, Daniels is big, physical, fast, and good. If he had no health issues and more tape, he probably goes round one. This is a player-type fit for Quinn's defense, who has some appeal at safety in addition to outside cornerback. He needs to get and stay healthy.

92. Green Bay Packers: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

It's no secret that the Packers haven't had the best success at linebacker. However, under new defensive coordinator Joe Barry, De'Vondre Campbell has emerged as a potential pro-bowler to utilize these guys; they need more talent to pair with Campbell. Why not another Campbell? Campbell has unconventional size at 6'5" 245 pounds, but he has some of the best football IQ and instincts I've seen at the position this year. Campbell is a quick processor with a quick trigger who is functionally faster than his testing numbers. Campbell can impact the game at all levels via his instincts and projects somewhat similarly to Blake Martinez, who has shown that he can be a solid performer with better scheming.

93. Baltimore Ravens: Jayden Peevy, IDL, Texas A&M

Peevy has quietly emerged as one of the premier interior linemen in the class. 6'6", 315 pounds with an over 84" reach, Peevy looks more like a super-sized edge player from a frame perspective but has been an incredibly stout run defender in the SEC. He can two-gap and use his vine-like arms to close gaps that look open with a stout anchor for his height. But can also slip outside on run downs. He has played up against top opponents with his best games against Alabama and a then highly ranked Arkansas team (and Ricky Stromberg) and can get after the passer for an interior player. He needs to clean up his tackling, however. Peevy should be an early contributor with an ideal set of traits to develop behind the legendary Calais Campbell, a plus-athlete expected to put on a show at the combine.

94. Denver Broncos Via LAR: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

Cine is yet another member of the Georgia defense to go in the first two days. Cine blends good size (6'1" 200 pounds) with above-average athleticism and a willingness to be physical. Cine is a solid tackler who is very physical and has improved his angles during the 2021 season. He should run around a 4.5-second 40-yard dash and has the speed and instincts to play deep in the NFL. Few players have been better in coverage this year at the safety position. With the great Kareem Jackson soon to turn 34, the Broncos would be wise to add an heir apparent to the team in Cine.

95. Tennessee Titans: Jaleel Billingsley, TE, Alabama

As mentioned earlier, Jon Robinson takes risks on talent. Billingsley has been in Nick Saban's doghouse all year and hasn't performed as expected when he's on the field, but my goodness -- the potential here. In a down tight end class athletically, Billingsley has a long-armed 6'4" 230-pound frame with 4.58-second 40-yard dash speed, natural bend and movement skills, and dynamic after-the-catch ability. More of a big slot than a true tight end, Billingsley is still a very willing and energetic blocker who can spring open runs in the open field. I love the fit in the Titans' offense, and he would fill a need that has been notably lacking without Jonnu Smith in 2021.

96. Arizona Cardinals: DeVonte Wyatt, IDL, Georgia

Yet another Georgia defender and one who could well be gone by now. Arizona is building the NFL's fastest defense, and by 315-pound interior defensive lineman standards, Wyatt is a cheetah. 6'2.5" 315 pounds with good leverage, Wyatt is a B-gapper who runs a 4.91-second 40-yard dash and explodes off of the snap when properly timed. He projects best as a gap-slipping pressure machine but has held up well against the run as well. The real issue with Wyatt that could cause him to fall is his lack of length. Wyatt is a bit alligator armed with 31 1/2" arms and just a 79" wingspan. That's not ideal, but there is a bit of Grady Jarrett to Wyatt's game, and I wouldn't bet against him.

97. Pittsburgh Steelers: Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego State

Thomas is a big 6'5" 280-pound edge which has physically overpowered and outmaneuvered anyone in his path this year. Equally dominant in the run and pass game, Thomas hasn't taken a week off for San Diego State. Thomas is still here at 96 because he's a bit of a tweener who lacks NFL edge athleticism or NFL interior size. But pairing him with Karl Dunbar's best in the business coaching and the rest of the Steelers front seven would be scary good. The Steelers need depth up front behind their stars, and Thomas can fill multiple gaps while being a solid rotational piece and has a starter upside down the line.

98. Detroit Lions: Wan'Dale Robinson, WR/RB, Kentucky

With the Lions' success with Kalif Raymond and their lack of receiving options, I'd love this fit for Robinson. Robinson is a bit of a running back/wide receiver hybrid who is electric with the ball in his hands. I think working with Duce Staley, Anthony Lynn, and Dan Campbell could lead to electric results and make Robinson one of the NFL's fan favorites as a dynamic gadget-type player who can have an every-down type of impact in this offense. One of my favorite player/team fits.

99. Miami Dolphins Via SF: Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame

As a Huskies fan, Gaskin is great, but he has trouble staying healthy and cannot pass block, which should be a major need for a team with so many pass blocking issues on the offensive line. I'm a bit lower on Williams than many as he's both undersized and not a dynamic athlete. But Williams is a solid runner who excels in pass protection and can play a role in the quick passing game. Miami needs weapons.

100. Los Angeles Rams: Zonovan Knight, RB, NC State

Teams that highly value in-pads game speed data will love Knight. The Rams are one of those teams and like to use multiple backs. Knight needs to develop his vision, but he's a truly elite athlete with a game and would benefit greatly from the space the McVey scheme creates. He reminds me a good amount of Cam Akers, and the two would create a dynamic one-two punch that punishes defenses that try to sell out to stop the Rams' vaunted passing attack.

101. Baltimore Ravens: Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

Cornerback depth has emerged as a surprising issue for this Ravens team outside of Marlon Humphrey, and they will likely take a stab at the position on day two in this loaded class. Coby Bryant has been a revelation for me when watching this Cincinnati defense. The fifth-year senior is a good enough athlete who is one of the best I've seen at getting his head turned at the right time to beat the receiver to the ball in the air. He's made significant strides in the run game as well and has good size at 6'1" 200 pounds. This is the type of player that falls due to lack of "wow" traits but winds up as a solid starter, and the Ravens are just the team to let him do it.

102. New Orleans Saints: Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M

The Saints offense needs to continue to add reliable pass-catchers, and Adam Trautman hasn't taken the step I expected this year. Wydermyer isn't much of an athlete, nor is he a true inline type of blocker, but he has a big catch radius and sure hands with some feel for soft spots in zone. Wydermyer should be a chain mover and red zone target who won't need to be asked to do much more in New Orleans. Trautman can continue to be a force in the run game and play the inline role.

