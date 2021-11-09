NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Edge Rushers on the Rise Round Two

The Latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft Round One/Three

The latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft that features defenders on the rise and quarterbacks falling to the back of the first round. - Round Two

As we head past the midway point of the season, it's time to start diving deep into the 2022 NFL Draft. What college football prospects could hear their name called in the first round of the upcoming draft? Find out more in the latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft.

Round Two

33. Detroit Lions: Daxton Hill, S/CB, Michigan

Hill is a versatile swiss army knife in the secondary that can play slot cornerback, deep single high, box safety, and even outside cornerback. The former five-star has exceptional athleticism that shows in his closing burst. The burst shows up in his ability to close passing windows late and beat angles in the run game. He can play a bit out of control at times and will need to clean up his tackling. He could afford to get a little less baity in zone coverage. But Aaron Gleenn needs help badly in this secondary, particularly at free safety and slot, where AJ Parker and Will Harris have been among the worst in the game. Hill compares to one of my favorite players to watch in Packers S Darnell Savage and could have a similar impact and learning curve.

34. Miami Dolphins: Adam Anderson, Edge/LB, Georgia

If you're going to be a one-trick pony in the NFL, make that trick getting after the quarterback. That's exactly who and what Adam Anderson is. Anderson's efficiency has decreased in 2021 from 2020 while playing a higher snap count, but he has elite get-off and straight-line speed from the rush LB role and generates a ton of pressure. He doesn't have the most diverse package of rush moves, is only 6'4", 230 pounds, and gets washed in the run game. But the man gets in the backfield and disrupts timing. What Anderson lacks in weight, he makes up for in length with nearly 34" arms, big hands and an over 82" wingspan and is almost a dead ringer for Randy Gregory with similar skills to young Gregory. Miami has the second-highest blitz rate in the NFL but ranks in the bottom five in sacks and hurries. Anderson will help here.

Edit: This pick is pending the results of recent allegations against Anderson.

35. Houston Texans: Jaxson Kirkland, OT, Washington

The Texans need to continue to add regulars at impact positions to rebuild this thing from the ground up. Many saw Kirkland as an early first-round pick coming into 2021 before he got somewhat bullied by Texans first-rounder Aidan Hutchinson to start the year. Kirkland has been steady since and offers a high floor with good size and balance. Kirkland has experience at guard but projects best as a tackle at the next level. I'd like to see Kirkland add some strength back to his frame, but he has a blend of size and movement skills that don't last in drafts and could immediately fill one of the many gaping holes in the Texans line outside of Laremy Tunsil.

36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Myjai Sanders, Edge, Cincinnati

The Jags badly need help getting after the passer, and outside of Josh Allen, they haven't gotten any help. K'Lavon Chaisson has looked like a bust thus far and has struggled mightily to develop. Sanders has similar traits to Chaisson but is already more advanced than Chaisson was coming out while being a menace in the run game. Meyer worked closely with Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell at Ohio State and will certainly have familiarity with Sanders as a culture fit. Sanders has struggled to finish sacks this year but is a constant disrupting force who alters timing multiple times every game and has made strides fundamentally in 2021. He has shorter arms for an edge, which keeps him out of the first round in a loaded class, but his combo of movement skills, burst, and versatile production will get him drafted early.

Strong is an appropriate name for the Nevada quarterback, with some of the best arm strength in this QB class. Strong has followed up a breakout 2020 season with another quality showing this year. Nevada runs an aggressive air raid offense that relies heavily on deep passes and screens, generally avoiding the intermediate middle. There will certainly be an adjustment for Strong adapting to an NFL offense. Similarly, Strong has avoided going up against NFL-level defenders over the last two years while throwing to two potential NFL receivers in wide receiver Romeo Doubs and tight end Cole Turner. There will be another adjustment there as Strong has largely gotten away with underthrown deep balls. That said, Strong is excellent at diagnosing plays pre-snap, generally makes good decisions, and is an accurate quarterback. After a lower-body injury, he's a below-average athlete and has seen some notable struggles this year when under pressure. He brings the gunslinger mentality that the Football Team seemed to covet in Fitz and Heinicke but with better arm talent, quicker decision making, and is better at protecting possession.

38. New York Giants: Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn St

With Logan Ryan showing signs of being on the wrong side of 30 and Julian Love/Jabrill Peppers struggling this year, the Giants will likely need some safety help in the draft. Brisker is a hard-hitting strong safety who can play some high safety and slot if needed. A freaky (and freaks list) athlete, Brisker also has rare length for a safety and some explosive lower half power. Brisker has made a massive jump in coverage in 2021 and would immediately impact a Giants secondary that hasn't lived up to its expectations coming off of a strong 2020. Brisker is a big hitter but has gotten a bit sloppy at times, missing six tackles this year, although he only missed one in 2020. Overall, Brisker projects as a versatile and athletic safety who can help the Giants in various ways while also having special teams upside that Joe Judge will fall in love.

39. New York Jets: Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

Smith is a trait-based linebacker who has a similar frame and athletic profile to Fred Warner. Smith is still a fairly raw player in processing and identifying, but you can't teach 6'4" 240 pounds running a mid 4.4 40 with excellent length and explosion. Saleh did a tremendous job coaching up Warner into one of the NFL''s most valuable players, and Smith provides a more realistic shot at filling that coverage role than anyone currently on the Jets roster. I wouldn't expect Smith to hit the ground running, but his upside in this system is truly massive.

40. Indianapolis Colts: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

The Colts have had one of the premier offensive lines for pretty much as long as Reich has been in town, but this year has been an exception. Braden Smith and Quentin Nelson are mainstays, but Eric Fisher looks close to retirement, and they don't have much quality behind him. Penning has rare size at 6'8 330 with nearly 35" arms and excellent athleticism for his size. He's still developing fundamentally but is well beyond where Spencer Brown was this time last year. He's taken strides in pass pro this year and can truly explode some gaps when asked. Penning is a natural, cultural fit in Indy and fills a big need. He will likely have a chance to develop for a year before taking over the left tackle spot, where he can outperform his draft position.

41. Seattle Seahawks: Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia

The Seattle secondary has slowly morphed from the "legion of boom" into the "legion of whom" over recent years. While DJ Reed and Tre Brown have been better than the alternatives, they are both 5'10", 185 pounds, and limited, with one ideally sliding inside to take over for a struggling Ugo Amadi. Kendrick has some off-field issues, being dismissed from Clemson and then arrested on gun and marijuana charges the last offseason. But coaches like the person, and he's taken a massive jump on the field in 2021 for the nation's top defense. Kendrick, a high school quarterback, turned five-star wide receiver turned cornerback, has been arguably the most lockdown corner in college football this year with the stats to back it up. At 5'11" 190 pounds, he's not expected to have a freaky combine and isn't the biggest cornerback, but he knows how to think like a quarterback, attack the ball like a wide receiver and now is technically refined as a cornerback. It's been first-round tape, but off-field likely drops him into this range.

42. Chicago Bears: Zion Nelson, OT, Miami

Nelson is this year's version of Austin Jackson. Built-in a lab 6'5" 315-pound frame with 35" arms and ten ¾" hands, elite movement skills, and incredibly raw technique. Nelson will need time to develop but has made big strides in true pass protection situations, which will be needed given Justin Fields' time-to-throw numbers. Nelson is currently very raw in the run game, but given his size and movement skills, there is reason to believe he will continue to develop in this area. Nelson isn't a finished product and needs to continue developing his strength and fundamentals, but the Bears need to protect Fields badly and land a player with top 15 pick traits in the mid-second round here.

43 Philadelphia Eagles: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Will the Eagles ever spend a top 50 pick on a linebacker? IDK. But if they ever were to, this would be the year. Head coach Nick Sirianni and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon come from a Colts team that relied heavily on excellent linebacker play, and none of the current trio of Taylor, Singleton, and Edwards offer much against the pass or the run. Lloyd is a three-year starter who has been extremely productive as both a pass rusher and in coverage with excellent length. He lives in the backfield and uses his length to shut down passing windows. He isn't a freaky athlete, and as such, I think he falls out of the first, but this would be a natural marriage of scheme, value, and need for Philly with their fourth pick of the draft.

44. San Francisco 49ers: Jermaine Waller, CB, Virginia Tech

While the 49ers defense has been a good unit this year under DeMeco Ryans, their cornerback room is very notably lacking in long-term answers with five players over 30 years old and nobody else under a fifth-round pick. Waller has a thin frame but has been a dominant playmaking force in coverage when healthy throughout college. Waller is a good, not great athlete by cornerback standards, but he has good length and highpoint ability. His weight and lackluster performance against Kenny Pickett's Pitt team likely keep him out of the first round, but he can lean on his standout performances versus UNC and Notre Dame as well as his ball production. He won't last too long on day two and is a versatile scheme fit.

45. Minnesota Vikings: David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan

A Nigerian-born, Scottish-raised prospect with a background in soccer, Ojabo has emerged seemingly out of nowhere as one of the most productive pass rushers in college football this year. Ojabo is a bendy and long edge with a 6'5" 250-pound size and very natural change of direction ability. He's benefitted from the attention given to Aidan Hutchinson but has made the most of it in all facets of the game. Ojabo is still adding polish to his game, but his Wisconsin and Michigan St games have been nothing short of dominant. He offers a very high ceiling as a pass rusher early on, with a chance to develop into a three-down edge.

46. Atlanta Falcons: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

With Calvin Ridley out the last few weeks, the Falcons have looked scarily devoid of talent at receiver and certainly lack a true number two (Pitts is technically a tight end). With Ridley suited to play a solid Z, it makes sense to grab Matt Ryan and Arthur Smith a fun X weapon to put defenses into a bind in the Corey Davis/Julio Jones role. While Pickens has some off-field and injury questions, you can make a case for him as wide receiver-one in this class on pure talent. Pickens is a physically dominant alpha type at the catch point. Pickens is a smooth mover with fluid hips and insane explosiveness. He is a force as a stalk blocker and has that DK Metcalf-type bully mentality that it feels like Smith loves and the Atlanta roster currently lacks. If healthy, Pickens will be an exceptional value here and has a chance to develop into a true wide receiver one-type player for Matt Ryan and co.

47. Denver Broncos: Travis Jones, IDL, Connecticut

For as good of a defensive roster as the Broncos have, they are notably old up front. Travis Jones is a physical specimen at 6'4" 333 pounds with just 13% body fat. He's not just all "off the bus" either. The kid from UConn has been a two-gapping menace and has some juice getting after the passer. You can't teach being athletic at 333 pounds, and Jones has it, with really good tape in his chances against power-five teams. He's a big riser who would instantly add juice to a Broncos front line that needs an injection of young talent.

48. Cleveland Browns: Nick Bonitto, Edge/LB, Oklahoma

Bonitto is this year's version of the Zack Baun, an undersized edge which has serious pass-rushing juice but lacks the elite physical traits to go round one at his size. Bonitto has been as good as anyone at pinning his ears back and getting pressure on the quarterback but is more of a linear straight-line player than a fluid run defender. It's a particular skill set, but a valuable one that the analytically minded Browns both covet and need.

49. Kansas City Chiefs: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn St

This year, the Chief's lack of a consistent third wide receiver has been highlighted as teams have bracketed Hill and Kelce with blatant disrespect for the rest of the Chief's playmakers. And it's worked for the most part. The Chiefs need a dynamic and consistent third option. Dotson is the type of dynamic playmaker who can house the ball if you leave him one-on-one. Dotson is a surprise catch-point alpha for his size and is a plus route runner who can separate against man coverage. A former track star who should run around a 4.40-second 40-yard dash, Dotson would be simply unfair as a third option in an already loaded offense with a QB who can buy time for Dotson to separate downfield.

50. New England Patriots: John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

If you trade a second-round pick for an aging Mohamed Sanu, you will 100% spend a second-rounder on John Metchie. Metchie isn't a rare, dynamic athlete, but he's an incredibly polished route-runner who can move the chains on third downs, gives his full effort and mental energy each snap, and crushes tape study. Metchie is a surprisingly good stalk blocker for his size and blows people up in the run game. He has built-in chemistry with quarterback Mac Jones, and it's hard for me to envision Belichick not loving Metchie as a person and a style of player. Natural marriage and a need.

51. New York Jets Via CAR: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

The Alabama receivers go back to back. The Jets have spent high capital building their receiving corps but still lack that true field-stretching speed threat to open up the underneath game that LaFleur loves to scheme. Williams is the complete opposite of Metchie as a receiver. Long, lean, and fairly raw with electric foot speed, Williams reminds me of Robbie Anderson coming out. There is a lack of polish and game reps, but can he do damage against single coverage, and you have to give him some space over the top, or he will burn you deep every snap. The Jets could use this type of receiver in their offense, and if you have Zach Wilson's arm, you might as well get the right pieces to use it. Williams will likely take a few years to reach his ceiling, but so will this Jets team.

52. Pittsburgh Steelers: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

For as good as the Steelers defense is, the secondary needs some help, and Joe Haden isn't getting any younger. McCreary has back-to-back years of elite SEC performance and has done everything within his control to get drafted highly. However, McCreary is an outside cornerback with average athleticism and alligator arms, which makes me think he will slide into the mid-day two range. He may be pigeon-holed into a slot role at the next level, but he has a chance to play outside and is a leader in the clubhouse. Sometimes it's the right move just to ignore certain benchmarks and draft good players.

53. Los Angeles Chargers: Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Edge, Washington

Somehow already recovered from a torn Achilles tendon in the spring, Tupuola-Fetui is a freak of nature with absolute vines that hang to his knees and a volleyball background. A volleyball junior Olympics player, Tupuola-Fetui is newer to football but has arguably the best motor in football, surprising bend, and spring for his size and big-time power. Tupuola-Fetui has the elite speed to power as a pass rusher and can crush double teams with brute force, but he will need to add polish to reach his ceiling. In the run game, he is relentless and uses his length to close gaps. The Chargers have been gashed on the ground and Nwosu has fallen off of a cliff in the new scheme. Tupuola-Fetui will add an influx of immediate juice to the defense with a chance to be a game-wrecker down the line opposite Bosa and benefitting from the attention Bosa demands from an offense.

54. Cincinnati Bengals: Thayer Munford, OT/IOL, Ohio State

Munford is a good story of perseverance through a tough upbringing with a made for tv finish to his high school career and has been a multi-year starter for the buckeyes. A left tackle for most of his career, Munford has an ideal tackle frame at 6'5.5" 321 pounds with 35 ½" arms and an 85" reach. He's a good athlete, but poor technique has always led to some troubling projection when asked to play on an island. Munford has steadily progressed from a technical standpoint, but a move inside to guard this year has cleaned up his projection. Munford has a chance to play tackle at the next level but has a floor of a quality guard. He's a chess piece on the offensive line with an ideal frame and plus-athleticism for a big man.

55. New Orleans Saints: David Bell, WR, Purdue

After grabbing their quarterback of the future in Willis, the Saints need to give him some weapons. Bell is the type of high-volume chain mover that the Saints have lacked without Michael Thomas in the lineup. A 6'2" 205-pound athlete, Bell has a basketball background that shows on tape and has truly phenomenal body control and catch radius. I wouldn't call Bell the most dynamic separator ever, but he has been insanely productive since his true freshman year, and his ability to adjust to balls in the air would greatly benefit a quarterback like Willis. If/when Michael Thomas returns, forcing defenses to account for both Thomas and Bell will put defenses in a major bind on third downs.

56. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Travon Walker, Edge/IDL, Georgia

Opinions range wildly on Walker. The former five-star dropped 15 pounds and has shown a bit of extra juice this year. Capable of playing both on the edge and inside, Walker is a fluid mover with exceptional length. Walker is a dominant force against the edge with his blend of length, power, and pursuit but has yet to put it all together as a pass rusher. Walker certainly has the upside to continue improving in this area but likely will enter as an early-down odd front-run fit edge. He's a natural fit in the Bucs' front, and the Bucs can afford to give him time to develop into a three-down player. For now, he's a natural replacement for the likely-to-depart William Gholston.

57. Las Vegas Raiders: Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College

Tom Cable has been working his magic on the Raiders line, getting them to strip it down to the bare bones and resulting in a younger zone-blocking unit that has been among, if not the worst blocking units in the game this year. The Raiders lack any sure thing starters outside of Kolton Miller at this point, and last year's first-round pick Alex Leatherwood's home position remains to be seen. Zion Johnson was hurt by an ill-advised move to tackle last year, but the 6'2.5" 315-pound guard has the 34" arms and excellent movement skills that Cable values highly. After switching back to guard, he's looked back into his 2019 form and would add an immediate upgrade for a unit that needs the help. Particularly in the run game.

58. Buffalo Bills: Ricky Stromberg, IOL, Arkansas

One of the most complete rosters in the NFL, the Bills do have some needs on the interior offensive line and center. Mitch Morse could wind up a cap casualty in the offseason. Stromberg is a bully in the middle of the line who has shown very well in SEC play and can play across the interior. With good size at 6'3.5" 317 pounds, Stromberg is more of a functional athlete than dynamic but brings insane wrestler-style hand power and is capable of absolutely finishing defenders when he wins. Stromberg projects as a plug-and-play player who would give the Bills versatility both in cap space and the line.

59. Dallas Cowboys: Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

Battle is a big, athletic safety that is at his best playing high but can play in the box or slot if needed. Battle has been simply phenomenal in pass coverage this year, allowing just a 20.1 passer rating when targeted and with great ball skills. Battle can make an offense pay for sloppy play and is a threat to score on any turnover. Battle has great size at 6'1" 210 pounds, with solid athleticism, but has room to improve in the run game as he can be sloppy wrapping up. He has made strides in man coverage but is at his best, sitting high in the zone. Overall, Battle is an excellent fit for Dan Quinn's defense and provides an immediate upgrade from Damonte Kazee.

60. Green Bay Packers: Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota

Mafe is a true physical freak with a 4.57 second 40 yard dash time, 40" vertical, and elite lifting numbers at 6'4" 263 pounds. He even has an 81 ½" wingspan. Mafe is very raw right now, particularly in run defense, and will need to do a lot of technical refinement to become an every-down player in the NFL. When asked to pin his ears back and get after the quarterback, though, the traits win out, and he consistently gets pressure. This is a high ceiling, albeit raw player, with the floor of a pass rush specialist but a chance to emerge into a special player down the line. He fits the high-end relative athletic score, high character blend that the Packers have loved to target in recent years, and fills what should be a major roster need going forward for the Packers.

61. Baltimore Ravens: Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn St

The latest high-end pass rusher to transfer out of Temple, Ebiketie has had a phenomenal season for the Nittany Lions. He fits the Ravens build at 6'3" 256 pounds with 34 ¼" vines, plus bend and above-average speed. Ebiketie has been surprisingly good against the run for someone who was considered a pure speed rusher coming into the year but is likely still best as a pass rush specialist early on. The Ravens have had tremendous success developing this type of player in recent years and also have a major need at the position after relying on an aging Justin Houston and Pernell McPhee heavily this year. If Ebiketie is still on the board here, this would be one of my favorite player/org fits in the draft.

62. Denver Broncos Via LAR: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

An Austrian native, Bernhard Raimann has exploded into draftable status since shifting from tight end to tackle his sophomore year. Raimann held up extremely well this year when tested by the LSU defense, and his draft status has exploded. Raimann is still growing into his 6'6.5" frame but is up to 305 pounds and is a tremendous athlete running a sub-4.6-second agility drill, 1.56-second ten-yard split, 33" vertical, and 116" broad jump. More than just an athlete, Raimann is incredibly intelligent on and off the field. With 33" arms and just an 80 ⅜" wingspan, he doesn't quite meet some team's thresholds, but his athleticism and success for how new he is to the position give him big-time upside. Getting Raimann to work with the legendary Mike Munchak would be a major win for the Broncos.

63. Atlanta Falcons Via TEN: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

Quarterback five finally comes off the board. Pickett has arguably been the best quarterback in college football after forgoing the draft in 2021 and held up extremely well against a strong Clemson defense. Pickett meets NFL height, arm strength, and mobility, but a few notable concerns here. It took Pickett three and a half years as a starter to put together good tape as a decision-maker, and he is certainly a one-year wonder. That can be overlooked, but his hand size is a major concern. Pickett officially has 8 1/4" hands with some reporting they are even smaller and has to wear two gloves to throw a college ball. With 9" hands being the general NFL baseline, Pickett will be completely off many teams' boards, and the NFL ball is notably larger than the college ball. For a point of reference, the only quarterback in NFL history to throw an NFL pass with sub eight 1/2 " hands is Doug Hudson, who attempted one pass in 1987. Pickett also has just average tools, further complicating the issue of how he can overcome this issue. The Falcons can afford to take a risk here, and playing in the south and a dome will generally take weather conditions out of the equation. If he can handle the NFL ball, Pickett feels like a nice fit for a developmental quarterback with a chance to start in Arthur Smith's offense.

64. Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina

Zach Ertz, Maxx Williams, and AJ Green are all free agents after this year, and it's extremely unlikely that more than one of those names is back in 2022. Likely, an undersized tight end with 4.63-second speed, great change of direction, and elite ball skills can fill both roles. Likely is a willing blocker but lacks the size of a true inline tight end at 6'4" 240-pounds. Instead, he plays more of a big slot role and is more helpful as a stalk blocker in space than against a lineman. Likely has an uncanny ability to uncover deep, natural feel for finding soft spots in the red zone and winning with nuance and athleticism. He doesn't have the size/combo of a Kyle Pitts by any means, but Pitts utilization is a nice blueprint for the Cardinals to follow. He could be a real weapon in the big slot role they've placed Larry Fitz/AJ Green in during recent years.

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view