NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Monday Reaction To Busy Week In NFL

After another eventful week in the NFL, take a look at how the 2022 NFL Draft could shake up. Here are all 32 picks in the first round that could happen in April.

Another week in the NFL that was filled with interesting moves. The top quarterbacks have shown what they could do for the last time before taking the field on Sundays, and another blockbuster move that sent the landscape of the NFL Draft on its head. This sets us up for an interesting finish to draft season. With all of the recent news in the past week, how could the 2022 NFL Draft shake-up? Here are all 32 picks in the first round that could happen at the end of April.

Ekwonu creates knockback and deals out body blows with his initial strike. Heavy hands allow him to enforce his will on opponents. When he has good positioning, he displays great grip strength. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

Hutchinson has the awareness to attack the soft inside shoulder. Further, he has impressive power at engagement. He has very dangerous speed to power ability and his affinity for always adding one last hand move at the end of any rush attempt helps him finish. Hutchinson regularly works through half-man. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

He has the feet and power to down block as well as the athleticism to pull. At the second level, he finishes blocks, putting linebackers on the ground. Competitive player who runs downfield and wants to dominate every opponent. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Evan Neal, Alabama

Karlaftis is an above-average mover for his size; his linear burst is particularly impressive. The Greece native makes clean inside cuts and has an effective inside spin. The experienced starter’s quickness, hands and timing make linemen whiff often. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Possesses a finisher’s mentality. Penning is extremely strong. He can hold off guys with only one arm. As an experienced player on the offensive line, he is clearly the leader of his unit with the way he communicates at the line of scrimmage. He deals with speed well as a pass protector. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

The Liberty quarterback consistently shows good ball placement on his throws outside the hashes at all levels of the field. Displays a good mix of velocity throws and touch passes. When given the time to stand in the pocket, he shows the ability to survey the field and work through his progressions. - Scouting Report Blurb on QB Malik Willis, Liberty

Paradoxical length allows him to mirror what seems like whole parts of the field at a time. Terrific ball skills and attacks with impressive leaping ability. It is also worth noting that the Georgia native has the strong hand-eye coordination to make plays on the ball. Against the run, Hamilton boasts strong gap discipline and the athleticism to functionally two-gap. - Scouting Report Blurb on FS Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

The Oregon defensive end’s go-to move is his speed-to-power conversion. He has heavy hands to noticeably displace linemen upon engagement and routinely drives his opponents back into the pocket. Thibodeaux’s power profile helps make him an NFL-ready run defender. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Matt Corral has improved every year as the Rebels quarterback and should hear his name called early in the 2022 draft. Corral has tremendous feel for maneuvering around in the pocket and while keeping his eyes downfield he gets low to slide up, back, or to the side to evade incoming defenders. He displays smooth and quick footwork to pivot and scan from one side of the field to the other and has a snappy release to get the ball out with pace. - Scouting Report Blurb on QB Matt Corral, Mississippi

As a pass rusher, Davis pushes the pocket, using leg drive and length. He counters his naturally high pad level by extending and preventing opponents from getting under his pads. Davis can convert his get off into power, being tough to stop once he builds up momentum. - Scouting Report Blurb on NT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Snaps the football with impeccable precision and his conversion to blocking is clean and crispy. Smooth footwork and lower-haf technique - hand placement is beautiful as he never drops them and positions those directly under the shoulder pads. - Scouting Report Blurb on OC Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Can lock down an entire side of the field just by being in the vicinity. He has long arms and is great at using them to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage. Has the speed and athleticism to follow the player he is covering all over the field. Never gave up a touchdown in his whole college career, which is simply incredible. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

He knows how to attack blind spots and shows very good timing. He is sudden and violent with his hips in and out of breaks. At his best on a vertical plane where he can manipulate space and stop on a dime creating ample separation. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

He’s a quick processor of the play in front of him, tracks the ball carrier through traffic well and has great short area burst to chase down the ball. Johnson’s motor is a strength as well, regularly pursuing the ball to the sideline or down the field, showing immense competitiveness. - Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OLB Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

Walker possesses the leg drive and motor to drive opponents back. In the run game, he is able to impact linemen with his hands, twisting them and enforcing his will. By extending, he stacks and sheds with a push-pull move. Athleticism is apparent when moving laterally, staying square and displaying range while maintaining extension. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Travon Walker, Georgia

Excellent concentration in traffic and over the middle of the field to keep his eye on the ball throughout the catch process. He is aware of where the space is in the defense to attack the holes. Sudden footwork at the top of his routes to keep defenders a step or two off of him. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Drake London, USC

Anchoring at an above-average level, he uses his base to maximize his strength. Cross is patient with his punch and gets into the frame of rushers very consistently. He is poised to replace his hands when they get beat. His length is above average. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

all placement is one of his best attributes, Pickett understands where to place the ball to maximize YAC, or to help his target avoid a big hit from an incoming defender. From within the pocket, Pickett was asked to make full-field reads in Pitt's Pro Style Offense, and he improved drastically throughout his experienced career. - Scouting Report Blurb on QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

His process in press is rarely sped up, landing his punch and replacing it. Even when his punch misses, he is balanced enough to recover. Patience prevents him from biting on jabs and foot fire. Stingley’s eyes are glued to the hips of receivers in man coverage, allowing him to react rapidly. Great mental alertness helps him anticipate picks and jump screens. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Due to Ridder’s processing of defenses, he regularly gets the ball out on time and to his receiver in stride. He can make throws to all three levels of the field, showing flashes of layering throws over the middle and has a strong willingness to drive the ball downfield with sufficient velocity. - Scouting Report Blurb on QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Showing good leverage when taking on blocks, he possesses the length to lock out and even outreach blockers. He uses his quick lateral agility to avoid blockers in space. - Scouting Report Blurb on MIKE Devin Lloyd, Utah

Using his hands, he breaks free when attacking upfield by using a rip move or double hand swipe. Wyatt shows upper body strength to pull waist bending blockers. As a run defender, he consistently penetrates the backfield and utilizes his upper body strength to shed blocks. - Scouting Report Blurb on DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

He wins with motor and effort. Contributes on the field goal unit and occasionally on the punt return team. Flashes the ability to convert speed to power when rushing from a wider angle and taking a direct path to the quarterback. - Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OLB Boye Mafe, Minnesota

As a pass blocker, Smith mirrors well before and after contact. When faced with inside power or counters, the Golden Hurricane standout power steps effectively. His flexible waist and ankles indicate he is capable of dropping his pad level properly. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Tyler Smith, Tulsa

Twitchy athlete who brings a compact frame and long limbs to the cornerback position. Energy jumps off the tape with his effort and urgency he plays with. Plays with savvy pre-snap, doing his best to disguise his alignments and not give the quarterback an indicator. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

McDuffie is a corner with average size and terrific instincts that shine in Washington’s zone-heavy defense. He stands out because of his natural feel for the position, as well as his understanding of where he has help. His eyes always seem to be in the right place and he picks up on route combinations very quickly. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Thanks to good ball control, he can hit short targets accurately without setting up. Strong possesses very good arm strength and velocity to push the ball to anywhere on the field and fit passes into tight windows against zone coverage. - Scouting Report Blurb on QB Carson Strong, Nevada

A threat to overtop and can win downfield. Will do a good job finding and adjusting to the ball. After the catch, Williams has the ability to make people miss and make plays in space. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Jameson Williams, Alabama

He possesses quick feet with flexible ankles and good hip fluidity to transition smoothly. His speed is above average. At the catchpoint, McCreary is confident and consistently able to make an attempt at playing the football. He gains outside leverage in run support and is a capable tackler in space. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Roger McCreary, Auburn

A stout frame that embodies much of what you look for in a running back much less a receiver. Outstanding after the catch where he uses strength and quickness to gain extra yards. Catches the ball naturally as evident by his use in screens and routes over the middle of the field. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

His flexible hips, back and ankles help him stand opposing players up. Johnson routinely seals defenders. What’s more, his persistent leg drive and strong grip after initiating help him generate power and sustain blocks. The Maryland native has a knack for using defenders’ momentum to wash them out of plays. - Scouting Report Blurb on OG Zion Johnson, Boston College

Dean reads and reacts quickly in the run game, coming downhill well and especially excelling in pursuit. The further the season progressed, the more of a communicator he became. - Scouting Report Blurb on MIKE Nakobe Dean, Georgia

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Latest Podcast Episodes