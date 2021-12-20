NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - New Names Enter The First Round

As we near the end of the college football season, let's take a look at the latest first-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft. View the breakdown of each team's picks and their scouting reports.

NFL Draft: Rounding Out the Latest First-Round 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The College Football Bowl Games are upon us and the playoffs will soon follow. Where do the NFL Draft-eligible players go in the first round? View the latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft below to see who your favorite team selects in the first round.

The Lions aren't ready to draft a future quarterback, so making a trade with a team with the draft capital Philadelphia has makes sense. Pickett is the clear-cut top quarterback in the draft and could be the difference-maker the Eagles need to get back to the Super Bowl. He is really accurate, a great athlete and can make every throw. Not to mention, his character and leadership are off the charts.

This season, Karlaftis has been a one-man wrecking crew for Purdue. He stands six-foot-four, 275-pounds and is an incredible athlete. He has phenomenal power and is a ready-made pass rusher. Karlaftis is also fantastic against the run, and pairing him with Josh Allen, would give Jacksonville one of the best pass rush duos for the foreseeable future.

The Texans need culture builders. Hutchinson has taken off this season and finished second in Heisman voting. He should test very well and has a lot of versatility along the Texans' defensive front. This should prove valuable, as there will be a lot of turnover within Houston's organization over the next few years. Hutchinson is a blue-chip talent who isn't scheme-dependent.

Even with the emergence of John Franklin-Myers and Carl Lawson coming back, Thibodeaux is too good to pass up at four. He has consistently been one of the best pass rushers in the country, dating back to his freshman season and should put up double-digit sacks for the next decade in New York.

Carolina needs to address the left tackle position in April. Penning is an elite tackle prospect who has all the makings of a perennial pro bowler. He has been the best player at the FCS level this season and put together some of the best dominant tape for a tackle in recent memory. Penning should test really well, and with a good Senior Bowl, could end up as a top-five pick.

The Giants are missing a marquee player on their roster. Hamilton is the best player on the draft and is good enough to be a pro bowler as a rookie. He is a rare prospect who deserves to be a top ten pick as a safety. Hamilton will change the makeup of the Giants' defense early on.

The Giants have a very solid defensive line, but Leal has the chance to be a special talent up front. He is going to move inside to defensive tackle at the next level, where he has the traits and technique to be an elite pass rusher. Interior rushers with Leal's skill set are hard to find, which is why he is deserving of a top ten selection.

The Jets are going to lose Morgan Moses in free agency and could look to add their right tackle of the future in the draft. Pairing Neal with Becton would give them one of the best tackle duos in the league, both of whom would also be on rookie deals. Neal was great at Alabama in 2020 at right tackle and could slide right in and be a potential pro bowl player.

Detroit has talent at cornerback but too many question-marks to be comfortable. Stingley Jr. has been on the radar since his freshman season and checks every box a team looks for in the position. If he hits, this will be a home run pick at nine.

If Washington is going to compete with the Cowboys for divisional titles, they will need to trade up to select a quarterback this year. Corral is similar to Zach Wilson, as he is great outside of structure and makes a lot of 'wow' throws. Giving him Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, and an excellent offensive line should help his transition from Lane Kiffin's offense to the NFL.

No matter who is under center for Pittsburgh next season, they will need to protect him. Petit-Frere is a former five-star recruit who has excelled at both left and right tackle in college. He is a great athlete who has all the traits to become one of the best tackles in the NFL. Dan Moore and Chukwuma Okorafor have held their own this season for the Steelers, but Petit-Frere would be a clear upgrade over both.

The Vikings have a solid defense but could look to add one of the best safety prospects in the past few classes in Cine. His run defense is extremely impressive, and he is lockdown in coverage. It wouldn't be shocking to see Cine develop into an All-Pro caliber safety with his size and traits.

If New Orleans doesn't get Pickett in the first round, they will look to add a cornerback or receiver. Booth Jr. has the talent to be one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL and projects as a day one starter. This season, he was great for Clemson and has the ball skills to be a difference-maker for the Saints.

The Raiders have struggled in the draft, so looking for a safe option early will be vital. Ikwonu has the versatility to play guard or right tackle for Las Vegas. He is a great mix of athleticism and power, leading to many 'wow' blocks on film.

Denver is desperate for quarterback help. There are worries with Strong long-term because of his knee injury, but he is a starting-caliber quarterback right now, and the Broncos are looking to compete for a super bowl. Strong has a great arm and makes some unbelievable deep throws.

The Bengals have focused on improving their offense but have glaring holes defensively, specifically at cornerback. Williams has been the best player in the Syracuse secondary for two years, and he is special in coverage. His instincts and football IQ are off the charts. Williams could be the future of the Bengals secondary and a lockdown number one cornerback.

The Browns are a run-first team, but they will need to add a number one receiver to help Baker Mayfield in the passing game. Williams has been arguably the best receiver in college football, and his game-changing projects well to the next level.

Atlanta has struggled to hit on pass rushers in the draft. Ojabo could put an end to that. He is a freak athlete who has broken out this season. This is an upside pick for a team that isn't in win-now mode.

It looks like the Lions got a steal in the 4th round in Amon-Ra St. Brown, but they don't have anything outside of him at wide receiver. Wilson is the safest receiver in the draft and has a lot of the same qualities as Calvin Ridley. He is a really good route runner and has great hands.

The Bills are in a position where they can take the best player available. Left tackle Dion Dawkins has struggled this season, and Cross has the chance to be one of the best left tackles in football. He is great in pass protection and took a huge jump in the run game this season. Adding offensive line talent is never a bad thing, and Dawkins could move inside to guard, a position the Bills have struggled with this year.

The Titans' missing piece on offense is a tight end, so trading up to secure McBride would be a smart move. He is the best tight end in the draft and has the skill set ​​to be a top-five player at the position. McBride is an elite blocker, which is necessary for Tennessee's run-first style of play.

If the Dolphins are going to have success, they need to protect Tua. Broeker is a good pass protector who has had three years of success in the SEC. His athleticism and success against some of the best pass rushers in the nation bode well for his next-level projection.

The Lions have one of the worst linebacking groups in the NFL, so they could look to draft one early. Lloyd has dominated this season, displaying phenomenal instincts to go along with great range. He is a playmaker who would drastically improve the Lions' defense.

The Patriots have successfully drafted linebackers in the same mold as Darrian Beavers. At six-foot-four, 255-pounds, Beavers is an elite athlete with range and can get after the quarterback. Beavers has been one of the biggest risers this season and projects extremely well at the next level. He is very similar to Zaven Collins and could explode in New England's scheme.

The Ravens have a massive hole at right tackle. If they want Lamar Jackson to continue his success, Baltimore must address the position early. Smith fits their identity perfectly. He is one of the best run blockers in the country, and his play strength is excellent. Not to mention, his pass protection for Tulsa at left tackle has been great too. He and Ronnie Stanley would be a great duo for the foreseeable future.

Dallas' secondary and defense as a whole have improved a lot, but they still don't have a star at safety. Battle is talented enough to be that. His coverage skills are fantastic, and he is a great tackler. His experience at Alabama will help him transition from college to a starter role early on for the Cowboys next season.

The Lions need to get good players, so drafting a player like Pitre in the first round could make sense. His game is similar to Jevon Holland, who looks like a future pro bowler. Pitre is a defensive chess piece who is an outstanding blitzer and can cover. He can be a culture builder and impact player from day one.

If Tom Brady returns, the Buccaneers will look to make another run at the Super Bowl. They'll most likely lose guard Alex Cappa in free agency, so adding a plug-and-play starter to replace him would be a good decision. Green is better than the 28th player in the draft, but positional value moves him down to this spot. He is athletic, strong and has the versatility to kick out to tackle if either Donovan Smith or Tristan Wirfs gets hurt.

The Chargers have a solid offense but need to add a long-term option at tight end for quarterback Justin Herbert. Wydermyer was productive for three seasons at Texas A&M and is a big-bodied target. He'll be Herbert's safety valve and red zone target and add another element to a high-level offense.

The Cardinals have gotten by with poor right tackle play but will need to improve the position to make their offensive line elite. Jones is an excellent athlete for 360-pounds and has a tremendous amount of upside. If he declares, it wouldn't be shocking to see him end up as one of the biggest risers in this upcoming pre-draft process. Jones' play strength and movement skills at his size are hard to find, and he is just scratching the surface of what he could eventually be as a player.

Green Bay will see many changes next year with the potential departures of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. No matter what, they will need to upgrade the receiver position. Pierce has many similarities to former Packers pro bowl receiver Jordy Nelson, and Pierce has the athleticism and big-play ability to reach his level. Pierce will test off the charts and separate himself at the Senior Bowl. The Packers don't normally take receivers this early, but Pierce is that talented.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: CB, Cam Hart, Notre Dame

The Chiefs' defense is bad, and they have struggled at cornerback for years. Hart has a tremendous amount of upside and could develop into one of the best players at the position in the NFL. A wide receiver convert, Hart has fantastic ball skills and length. He could be a turnover machine at the next level. Hart's instincts and feel for the position are special for his age and experience.

