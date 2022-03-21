NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - New Names Rising

The Jaguars franchise-tagged Cam Robinson and paid Brandon Scherff, making it difficult to think they’ll address the offensive line with the first pick in the draft. Pairing Hutchinson with Josh Allen would give the Jaguars a really good duo for years to come.

There isn’t an edge rusher worth taking at two if Hutchinson is off the board. Ekwonu can play guard right now and then kick out to tackle when the Lions decide to move on from Taylor Decker. Ekwonu could be a pro bowl guard and high-level left or right tackle.

One of the biggest risers during this draft process, Walker looks like he was built in a lab. He was overshadowed at times at Georgia but has the tools to be the best player in the class. It wouldn’t be shocking to see him end up as the first pick in April; his traits are that good.

There are a lot of question marks surrounding offensive tackle Mekhi Becton. Neal gives the Jets some security at one of the tackle spots and gives New York the chance to start either Fant or Becton on the other side. All three tackles are versatile and Neal could even play year one at guard if needed.

The Giants need to get more physical upfront. They added Jon Feliciano and Mark Glowinski to their interior but still have a major hole at right tackle. Penning has the athleticism to play left tackle but could be a dominant right tackle as well. This is a make-or-break year for Daniel Jones so improving the offensive line is a must.

The Panthers are in win now mode and Pickett is the most pro-ready quarterback in the NFL. He put together a remarkable season in 2021 and has the maturity and talent to help the Panthers compete for a playoff spot next season. Carolina continues to upgrade their offensive line; they are just missing a quarterback.

Again, the Giants need to improve their play upfront. Karlaftis is a phenomenal power rusher who was double-teamed every game at Purdue. He has been one of the best pass rushers in the nation, dating back to his freshman season.

Atlanta needs to address a very weak pass rusher group. Thibodeaux has a ton of upside to be one of the best defensive ends in the NFL and could end up as a steal at eight.

After trading away Russell Wilson, the Seahawks could go quarterback here but they have a lot of needs. If they want to recreate the Legion of Boom, they’ll need to add an elite cornerback. Gardner has the talent and moxie to be that, after putting together three years of stellar tape at Cincinnati.

The winner of the combine, Davis has the ability to be just as good, if not better than Vita Vea. He is strong, athletic and still has a lot of potential. Pairing him with Quinnen Williams could make Williams an All-Pro next season. Davis is one of the safest prospects in the draft and should be one of the best run defenders in the NFL as a rookie.

Adding Carson Wentz to the fold at quarterback could allow the Commanders to look elsewhere here. Terry McLaurin needs a running mate and Wilson is the most complete wideout in the draft. Wilson would be the missing piece for an underrated offense.

No one helped their stock more this season by transferring than Johnson. He looked like a new player at Florida State and continued his dominant play at the Senior Bowl. The Vikings still have Danielle Hunter but there are question marks with him coming off injury and outside of that, Minnesota doesn’t have much of a pass rush. They need to address defensive end early in the draft.

There is a chance Hamilton falls after he ran slow at the Combine. He is still a steal here at 13 and it is very possible that Hamilton develops into a top five safety in the NFL. Houston has needs at every position so going with the best player available here is the right move.

The Ravens added Michael Pierce to play nose tackle in free agency but he is just a stop-gap. Jones displayed elite potential at the Senior Bowl and Combine and is a perfect fit for the Ravens defense. He is a mix between Linval Joseph and Javon Hargrave and will help the Ravens return to form as one of the top defenses in the NFL.

No safety had a better combine than Cine. He jumped off the charts and ran sub 4.40. Not to mention, he has an elite football IQ and the mentality coaches love for the position. The Eagles don’t have a difference maker at safety and Cine has the talent to be that for them.

After releasing Fletcher Cox, the Eagles could look to replenish their interior. Wyatt broke out this season and projects as a pass rushing defensive tackle. He tested off the charts at the combine and showed why he is worthy of being a top 20 draft pick.

It will most likely take a trade up to get Cross but if he falls to 17, the Chargers will be ecstatic. They have a major hole at right tackle and Cross has the upside to be one of the best tackles in the league. If he plays up to his ability, the Chargers would have one of the best tackle duos in the NFL, with him and Rashawn Slater.

After missing out on the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, the Saints need to address quarterback early in the first round. Jameis Winston is a fine bridge quarterback and could even start until Malik Willis is ready but Willis has the upside to be a franchise quarterback.

If it wasn’t for an ACL tear during this past season, London might be long gone here. Even with drafting Devonta Smith in the first round in 2021, the Eagles still don’t have a formidable group. London would give them a true X, which would be a really good compliment to Smith’s playstyle.

With Pickett and Willis off the board, the Steelers could look to address either the offensive line or secondary. McDuffie has first round tape and athleticism, his arm length is just what’s holding him back from going higher. He could step in and be a high-level starter from day one.

The Packers need a safe wide receiver who can come in and be a 1,000 yard receiver. Olave might not have the upside of some of the other receivers in the class but his floor is really good and what the Packers need after trading Davante Adams. He could be in play to be offensive rookie of the year if he lands in Green Bay.

This is the perfect pick for Bill Belichick. Belichick gets a versatile linebacker, who played like a top five player in the class in 2021. Positional value and an unimpressive 40 time could cause Lloyd to fall but his floor should be New England.

It feels as if Stingley Jr. has taken a nosedive down draft boards. He still has the most potential out of any of the cornerbacks in the draft, even if he hasn’t always shown it on film. With a good 40 time at his pro day, he could rise back up but there are too many question marks surrounding his play. The Cardinals are desperate for cornerback help though and if Stingley Jr. hits, he’ll be a steal.

The Cowboys lost Connor Williams in free agency and Tyron Smith can’t stay healthy. Smith probably has one more really good year before he is expendable and until then Smith can play inside at guard. Smith is only 20 and has some of the best power in the class. His upside is immense and with proper coaching, Smith could be a dominant force for years to come upfront for Dallas.

The Bills have lacked a high-end number two cornerback to play alongside Tre’Davious White for awhile now. Elam might not have the upside to be a lockdown cornerback one but he could be a great number two. If the Bills want to win the Super Bowl, upgrading their defense early in the draft is necessary.

Tennessee is still in win now mode and could use an upgrade at tight end. McBride is the best tight end in the class and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him end up as a top five tight end in the NFL. He is a fantastic blocker and really reliable receiver, exactly what the Titans are missing offensively.

This is a popular landing spot for Johnson, who is the most pro-ready guard in the draft. The Buccaneers recently added Shaq Mason but still have a hole at their other guard spot. Johnson is going to be a super reliable player for over a decade and will outplay wherever he gets drafted.

The Packers have always been against drafting a wide receiver in the first round but if they want to win a championship, they might need to take two. Pierce is a true X, with the athleticism and jumping ability that Aaron Rodgers will love. Pierce has been compared to Jordy Nelson as a prospect and would be a great pair with Olave’s skillset.

Miami has struckout on almost every offensive linemen they have drafted in recent memory. Linderbaum is safe and is a good fit for new head coach Mike McDaniel’s offense. If they can add Terron Armstead in free agency, the Dolphins will have at least two spots solidified for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

If not for an ACL tear in the championship game, Williams might have been a top ten pick. The Chiefs are in a position where they can take a risk with Williams’ medicals, similar to what they did with Trey Smith last season. Williams might not be 100% this season but could pay dividends if he returns to form in 2023.

With the addition of La’El Collins, the Bengals could look to go elsewhere in the first round. Mafe is a high upside pick that the Bengals can make with the position their roster is in right now. Mafe was one of the best players at the Senior Bowl and tested off the charts at the Combine.

Following an achilles tear at his pro-day, Ojabo is going to move down draft boards. He could end up going in the second round but the Lions aren’t in win-now mode, so getting that fifth year option could be really beneficial in the long run. Ojabo is very athletic and if he recovers fully will be a great value pick for a team looking for blue-chip players.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Latest Podcast Episodes