NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft Post Free Agent Mayhem

With the craziness that has been the NFL offseason, trades and free agent signings have shaken up mock drafts. Check out the latest mock draft to see all of the changes.

The 2022 NFL offseason has been nothing short of spectacular, with tons of interesting moves being made through free agency and trades. There's no doubt that the NFL Draft just got more interesting will all of these moves being made. Let's dive into the special edition mock draft to see how things could shakeup in the draft.

Don't be surprised if teams trade up if quarterbacks begin to fall, as they do in this draft -- spoiler alert.

With the craziness that has been the NFL offseason, trades and free agent signings have shaken up mock drafts. Check out the latest mock draft to see all of the changes.

Despite franchise-tagging Cam Robinson and signing Brandon Scherff, the Jaguars could still use a franchise bookend to protect their franchise quarterback.

His length is great and once he lands his hands, he is able to latch on, move his feet and control opponents. He is great when jump setting, as he gets to be more aggressive and shoot his hands immediately. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Evan Neal, Alabama

The Lions are looking to turn things around after what has been a dreadful stretch of losing seasons. Hutchinson has the versatility and ability to help turn this defense around.

He has very dangerous speed to power ability and his affinity for always adding one last hand move at the end of any rush attempt helps him finish. Hutchinson regularly works through half-man. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

The Texans signed a lot of players so far this offseason but still need to find someone to protect the quarterback. Ekwonu can step in on day one and fill that hole.

Having lined up at left guard and left tackle, Ekwonu is a very aggressive run blocker who creates a push upfront with great strength. He is very competitive, looking to finish defenders and successfully doing so. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

The Jets could use someone to be a strong pass rusher and stout run defender. Walker has been on the rise this offseason and can provide that need for them.

Lining up as a five-technique on base downs, Walker has the positional versatility to kick all the way out to a seven or reduce inside and rush from a three-tech alignment. His length is nothing short of special, utilizing it to outreach blockers and creating knockback. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Travon Walker, Georgia

While safety isn't the most pressing need for the Giants, getting Hamilton in the top five would do wonders for their defense. If Jabrill Peppers signs elsewhere, this will be an even more reasonable selection.

The definition of versatility on defense. Can play as single high post safety, nickel, box safety, and even aligned at boundary corner and weakside linebacker. For as rangy as he is when deployed as a centerfielder, he is just as aggressive when used as a box defender. - Scouting Report Blurb on FS Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

The Panthers are out on the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes and have done a great job building the offensive line through free agency. This will allow them to take a shot on Pickett, who was recruited heavily by Matt Rhule during his time in Temple.

He has tremendous ability to throw on the run, off-platform and when contorting his body while still regularly placing the ball within the strike zone of the WR. - Scouting Report Blurb on QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

The Giants find their versatile, high-ceiling potential pass rusher, with Thibodeaux falling to pick seven. He can provide a strong pass rush from wherever the Giants decide to line him up.

Thibodeaux boasts excellent burst, change of direction and long speed. His first step makes him a threat to reach his opponents’ chests on every play. What’s more, Thibodeaux has an extremely flexible frame. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

The Falcons were in the heat of the discussions for Deshaun Watson after being recognized as the front runners for them to land him but ultimately fell short. Now it's time to show Matt Ryan the type of tender loving care he needs and get him a weapon to go along with Kyle Pitts.

Natural catcher of the ball. Tough runner after the catch and runs with an edge to him. Possesses good body control and a large catch radius to haul in passes in his relative area. Excellent concentration in traffic and over the middle of the field to keep his eye on the ball throughout the catch process. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Drake London, USC

As stated in the latest article, 'How Free Agency Has Impacted 2022 NFL Draft For 3 Teams,' the Seahawks need to find someone to protect their quarterback, which they failed to do during the Russell Wilson era. They could think about taking a quarterback here, but let's protect what they currently have and look at the strong quarterback class of 2023.

Keeping a wide base with great knee bend, Cross stays on balance and can recover quickly because of it. His reactive quickness to mirror in pass protection is excellent. Anchoring at an above-average level, he uses his base to maximize his strength. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

The Jets were one of the big winners during the week of free agency, but they can still afford to get more protection for Zach Wilson. Penning can step in and help with what they already have in-house.

Penning possesses powerful hands that can uproot defenders. He plays in a calm and composed manner, his footwork is smooth. He isn’t the most athletic, free-moving guy but he showed enough competence to block in space. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

The Commanders lost a big piece to their offensive line when Brandon Scherff departed to Jacksonville during this free-agent period. Keeping this offensive line strong for new quarterback Carson Wentz will go a long way to ensuring success in their first year.

For an undersized offensive lineman, his strength is absolutely phenomenal. A former high school state champion wrestler and firmly understands how to use his hands and basically wins every battle in the trenches. - Scouting Report Blurb on OC Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Despite this class of cornerbacks being as strong as ever, it took until pick 12 for one of them to come off of the board. The Vikings are in desperate need to upgrade their secondary, and 'Sauce' Gardner can be that guy from day one.

Has the speed and athleticism to follow the player he is covering all over the field. Never gave up a touchdown in his whole college career, which is simply incredible. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

The Texans have made it clear that they want to build around Davis Mills after trading Baker Mayfield to the Cleveland Browns. You got the offensive lineman earlier in the draft -- now it's time to get him a receiving weapon.

He displays inside-outside versatility with a diverse route tree. Excellent overall release package vs a variety of techniques and coverages. He sets up releases as games go on by working them into different route stems. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

The Ravens were so close to bringing Za'Darious Smith back, but have no fear; Johnson is here to save the day.

Johnson excels versus the run, playing from 4, 3 and 2 point stances from both the strong and weak side. He has tremendous play strength due to his build and technique - regularly playing with low pad level and gaining inside hand placement to create a pop at the point of attack and then stack his block. - Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OLB Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

Even though the Eagles signed Haason Reddick, they could still use a young defensive end to become their pass-rusher and run defender of the future. Karlaftis has all the skills in the world to take over that role one day.

A well-built athlete, the Boilermakers’ star has high-level starter potential at defensive end in both a 4-3 and a 3-4 defense; he is a better fit in a 4-3 front. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

With their second of three picks in the first round, the Eagles will look to add weapons for Jalen Hurts. Having Burks on the opposite side of Devonta Smith will do wonders for this offense.

A stout frame that embodies much of what you look for in a running back much less a receiver. Outstanding after the catch where he uses strength and quickness to gain extra yards. Catches the ball naturally as evident by his use in screens and routes over the middle of the field. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

It is not easy to find a place to slot Davis in. He's one of the best players in this draft and could easily be taken before 17, but if he's here for the Chargers, this should be automatic -- this would easily make the Chargers the most feared defensive line in all of football.

Nose tackle with great size and strength. Davis eats up space on the interior with his strong anchor. Putting on a clinic in how to stack and shed, he takes advantage of his length and upper body power to extend as he pleases. With that strength, he enforces his will, twisting opponents and disengaging with violent hands. - Scouting Report Blurb on NT Jordan Davis, Georgia

With Terron Armstead hitting free agency, the Saints should look to find someone to be a key part of their offensive line -- in steps Smith to fill that hole. While they could look at taking someone like Malik Willis, let's get them a tackle in place and look at drafting a quarterback next year.

His persistent leg drive into and through contact calls upon his lower body strength to create space in the run game. Once he lands hands on a defender’s frame, Smith controls them with notable grip and core strength. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Tyler Smith, Tulsa

While the Eagles don't necessarily need to select a cornerback in the first round, having McDuffie fall to them makes it too intriguing to pass on the position. Put him across from Darius Slay and you have a dangerous duo in your secondary.

He stands out because of his natural feel for the position, as well as his understanding of where he has help. His eyes always seem to be in the right place and he picks up on route combinations very quickly. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Trent McDuffie, Washington

With the departure of JuJu Smith-Schuster to Kansas City, the Steelers could look to add a wide receiver for Mitchell Trubisky to throw to this year. Let's go another direction and take their future franchise quarterback and let Trubisky be the bridge to next season.

He shows good arm strength all over the field. The Liberty quarterback consistently shows good ball placement on his throws outside the hashes at all levels of the field. - Scouting Report Blurb on QB Malik Willis, Liberty

After losing JC Jackson to free agency, the Patriots could use a guy to lead their secondary. While Stingley is widely considered the best cornerback in this draft, there are still concerns that could make him fall to the 20s.

Playing with bent knees allows him to change directions rapidly and be all over underneath routes. Stingley has rare lower body flexibility to get into positions that many others just can’t. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Things have been wild in Green Bay lately, with Aaron Rodgers announcing his extension with the Packers and then shortly after, they traded away their star wide receiver, Devante Adams. Receiver becomes a clear need for them in the first round.

Williams displays track-level speed and explosiveness at all times. Hard cuts at the top of routes are able to create separation. Has a unique ability to drop his hips and stop his momentum instantly. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Jameson Williams, Alabama

The Cardinals lost Chandler Jones to free agency and will be looking to find their future pass rusher. Ojabo can fit into this scheme and produce early on in his career. *NOTE - Ojabo was injured during his pro day workout on Marcy 18 and was seen in a walking boot. More to come.

Explosive two-point stance rusher with very good length. Ojabo possesses a great get-off and burst to consistently threaten and win the outside shoulder of tackles from wide alignments. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE David Ojabo, Michigan

The Cowboys released La'el Collins and will need to find an offensive lineman to replace him if they want to have success running the ball and keeping Dak Prescott upright.

Anchor is very solid to maintain his balance and hold off edge rushers consistently. Impressive, but not surprising, straight-line speed when advancing up the second level seeking linebackers to block at the second level. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

One of the major risers from the Combine was, in fact, Johnson, who turned a ton of heads with his testing numbers. The Bills are a strong team overall but could use some help protecting Josh Allen.

Zion Johnson is at or near the top of that group. With substantial experience at guard and tackle, the Eagles’ standout has the versatility to back up all five offensive line positions in the NFL. - Scouting Report Blurb on OG Zion Johnson, Boston College

The Titans are another team on the cusp of making a run to the Super Bowl but have a few holes they need to fill. Adding a linebacker early will be key, and Lloyd can be that guy that helps take this defense over the hump.

Lloyd possesses good long speed with his stride length that allows him to roam sideline to sideline. He is an active communicator, passing off routes in zone. - Scouting Report Blurb on MIKE Devin Lloyd, Utah

The Bucs appear to be without a running back as we get deeper into the free agency period. With Tom Brady back and the extension Chris Godwin received, this offense could use a back that can carry the load for their team.

Very good-looking, compact frame that is durable and strong. Excellent in pass protection that makes him a three-down candidate at the next level. He remains very patient, but not too patient, as a runner. - Scouting Report Blurb on RB Breece Hall, Iowa State

The Packers could use a right tackle, and what a mammoth of a pick this would be. Faalele is a monster of a human being and will go a long way to helping protect Rodgers and open up lanes in the running game.

As one could expect because of his sheer size, Faalele is a powerful man who can forcefully move defenders at the line of scrimmage. He has impressive vertical and lateral movement as a run blocker to block in a north/south manner or pull laterally. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

The rise of Mafe has been fierce, and he can be the guy that fills a big hole for the Dolphins. Running back was an interesting option before the signing of Chase Edmonds -- now they can focus on rushing the passer.

Mafe equips a fairly long frame that is coveted by decision-makers at the next level. He has great lateral movement from the edge to drift inside or outside from his starting alignment. - Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OLB Boye Mafe, Minnesota

The talent level of Wyatt suggests that he will be an earlier pick, but the way the board falls, the Chiefs can bolster their defensive line with ultra-talented Bulldog. This is the definition of taking the best player available. Wide receiver has been a popular pick for them this offseason, but with the addition of JuJu Smith-Schuster, they can afford to wait for a receiver later in the draft.

Possessing a long and explosive first step, Wyatt threatens and beats blockers with his great get off. He gets penetration against sliding fronts right off the snap. Using his hands, he breaks free when attacking upfield by using a rip move or double hand swipe. - Scouting Report Blurb on DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

It's no secret -- the Bengals need to focus on protection Joe Burrow. In the midst of signing La'el Collins, that shouldn't change the fact that they still need to add to their offensive line.

Kenyon Green has a thick build at his position of offensive guard. Furthermore, his frame is very balanced so his athleticism does not slack because of his size. - Scouting Report Blurb on OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

The Lions have many holes on their roster that need to be filled -- many could say that they jump on a receiver or quarterback they can develop, but defense is the route they go in this draft. Dean is a sneaky good selection for a team that is in need of an extraordinary linebacker.

ean reads and reacts quickly in the run game, coming downhill well and especially excelling in pursuit. The further the season progressed, the more of a communicator he became. - Scouting Report Blurb on MIKE Nakobe Dean, Georgia

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Latest Podcast Episodes