NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Post Super Bowl Risers
With the Super Bowl in the books and the NFL offseason underway, it's time to dive deep into these mock drafts. The NFL Draft order at the top will be solidified soon enough and we can start predicting the early portion of the first round. Let's dive into the first round of the latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft.
NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft Round 1
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State
Jacksonville Jaguars Select OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State
OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State Scouting Report Blurb (CLICK FOR MORE): Cross stays on balance and can recover quickly because of it. His reactive quickness to mirror in pass protection is excellent. Anchoring at an above-average level, he uses his base to maximize his strength.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars Selection
Reasons For The Selection:
- Protection for Trevor Lawrence
- Athleticism
- Foot Speed
- Reactionary Quickness
- Patience
2. Detroit Lions: DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
Detroit Lions Select DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan Scouting Report Blurb (CLICK FOR MORE): Hutchinson is an experienced, productive and well-built defensive end. He primarily wins with his length and technique, managing distance well. Hutchinson also fights hands to keep his frame clear.
2. Detroit Lions Selection
Reasons For The Selection:
- Experience
- Strength
- Technique
- Motor
- Awareness
- Length
3. Houston Texans: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
Houston Texans Select DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon Scouting Report Blurb (CLICK FOR MORE): The All-American consistently initiates contact to an offensive lineman’s frame with accurate and active hands upon initial contact. Thibodeaux’s use of leverage and leg drive to maximize his already notable functional strength makes him a viable threat to walk through any blocker.
3. Houston Texans Selection
Reasons For The Selection:
- High Ceiling Potential
- Burst
- Change of Direction
- Speed
- Pass Rushing
- Flexibility/Bend
- Functional Strength
- Converting Speed to Power
- Run Defense
4. New York Jets: FS Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
New York Jets Select FS Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
FS Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame Scouting Report Blurb (CLICK FOR MORE): The Fighting Irish’s defensive chess piece has experience in the slot, in the box, in two-high, in single-high and more. In man coverage, Hamilton is patient and physical; he uses his power to throw off a route runner’s timing and spacing.
4. New York Jets Selection
Reasons For The Selection:
- Arguably the Best Prospect
- Long Frame
- Athletic
- Flexible
- Experience All Over the Defense
- Understands Leverage
- Awareness
- Route Recognition
- Read/React to Quarterback
5. New York Giants: OT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State
New York Giants Select OT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State
OT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State Scouting Report Blurb (CLICK FOR MORE): Having lined up at left guard and left tackle, Ekwonu is a very aggressive run blocker who creates a push upfront with great strength. He is very competitive, looking to finish defenders and successfully doing so.
5. New York Giants Selection
Reasons For The Selection:
- Giants Need to Build Offensive Line
- Position Versatility
- Run Blocking
- Aggressiveness
- Strength
- Heavy Hands
- Quickness out of Stance
- Understanding Leverage
- Sealing Run Lanes
6. Carolina Panthers: OT Evan Neal, Alabama
Carolina Panthers Select OT Evan Neal, Alabama
OT Evan Neal, Alabama Scouting Report Blurb (CLICK FOR MORE): His length is great and once he lands his hands, he is able to latch on, move his feet and control opponents. He is great when jump setting, as he gets to be more aggressive and shoot his hands immediately.
6. Carolina Panthers Selection
Reasons For The Selection:
- Experience at Guard and Tackle
- Length
- Quick Feet
- Lower Body Flexibility
- Creating Run Lanes
- Power/Athleticism
7. New York Giants (via CHI): OC Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
New York Giants (via CHI) Select OC Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
OC Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa Scouting Report Blurb (CLICK FOR MORE): Linderbaum displays his wrestling background on every play with an extremely competitive nature exhibited by his tendency to block past the whistle. In the run game, Linderbaum excels in Iowa’s zone-heavy scheme, where his lightning-quick first step allows him to make special reach blocks and gain playside leverage.
7. New York Giants (via CHI) Selection
Reasons For The Selection:
- Giants Need to Attack Offensive Line
- Competitive
- Strong in Run Game
- Quick First Step
- Flexibility
- Outstanding Hands
- Creating Leverage
7. New York Giants (via CHI): OC Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
New York Giants (via CHI) Select OC Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
DE David Ojabo, Michigan Scouting Report Blurb (CLICK FOR MORE): Explosive two-point stance rusher with very good length. Ojabo possesses a great get-off and burst to consistently threaten and win the outside shoulder of tackles from wide alignments.
8. Atlanta Falcons Selection
Reasons For The Selection:
- Flacons Need to Generate More of a Pass Rush
- Tremendous Speed
- Great First Step
- Length
- Lateral Agility
9. Denver Broncos: QB Malik Willis, Liberty
Denver Broncos Select QB Malik Willis, Liberty
QB Malik Willis, Liberty Scouting Report Blurb (CLICK FOR MORE): Malik Willis has a thicker, more well-built frame than some people may give him credit for. He is a dynamic runner who can execute on designed run plays and also extend plays with his legs to save a bad situation.
9. Denver Broncos Selection
Reasons For The Selection:
- Need to Find a Franchise Quarterback
- Arm Strength
- Ball Velocity
- Athletic Ability
- Overall Arm Talent
10. New York Jets (via SEA): DE George Karlaftis, Purdue
New York Jets (via SEA) Select DE George Karlaftis, Purdue
DE George Karlaftis, Purdue Scouting Report Blurb (CLICK FOR MORE): A well-built athlete, the Boilermakers’ star has high-level starter potential at defensive end in both a 4-3 and a 3-4 defense; he is a better fit in a 4-3 front. He can kick inside to 4-3 defensive tackle on passing downs. Karlaftis has consistently won since reaching the college level, in part, because of his active and precise hands.
10. New York Jets (via SEA) Selection
Reasons For The Selection:
- Build a Strong Defensive line for Jets
- 4-3/3-4 Versatility
- Size/Strength/Power
- Experience and Production
- Length
- Dominating Leverage
11. Washington Commanders: OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
Washington Commanders Select OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa Scouting Report Blurb (CLICK FOR MORE): Penning possesses powerful hands that can uproot defenders. He plays in a calm and composed manner, his footwork is smooth. He isn’t the most athletic, free-moving guy but he showed enough competence to block in space.
11. Washington Commanders Selection
Reasons For The Selection:
- Build a Future Star Offensive Line in Washington
- Powerful Hands
- Mean Mentality
- Ability to Block in Space
- Strength
- High-Motor Player
12. Minnesota Vikings: CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
Minnesota Vikings Select CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU Scouting Report Blurb (CLICK FOR MORE): Top tier athletic cornerback with good length. Stingley Jr. burst onto the scene in 2019 as a true freshman and quickly became the best cornerback in all of college football. Instinctive reactionary quickness at the line of scrimmage to slide feet and mirror releases while utilizing a kick step to cut off vertical releases.
12. Minnesota Vikings Selection
Reasons For The Selection:
- Need to Revamp Vikings Secondary
- Tremendous Athlete
- Hip Flexibility
- Foot Quickness
- Patient in Off-Coverage
- Zone Spacial Awareness
13. Cleveland Browns: oWR Drake London, USC
Cleveland Browns Select oWR Drake London, USC
oWR Drake London, USC Scouting Report Blurb (CLICK FOR MORE): Natural catcher of the ball. Tough runner after the catch and runs with an edge to him. Possesses good body control and a large catch radius to haul in passes in his relative area. Excellent concentration in traffic and over the middle of the field to keep his eye on the ball throughout the catch process.
13. Cleveland Browns Selection
Reasons For The Selection:
- Browns Need to Build Receiving-Corps
- Concentration in Traffic
- Sudden Footwork
- Strong at Top of Route
- Secure Pass-Catcher
- Plays in Slot and Boundary
- Willing Blocker
14. Baltimore Ravens: CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
Baltimore Ravens Select CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati Scouting Report Blurb (CLICK FOR MORE): Has extreme length on the outside at corner. Is able to bump and run at the line of scrimmage in press coverage with his longer frame and is able to stay with receivers stride for stride down the field.
14. Baltimore Ravens Selection
Reasons For The Selection:
- Need Another Corner Across From Humphrey
- Strong Tackler
- Length
- Press-Coverage
- Inside Leverage vs. Man Coverage
- Long Tackle Radius
- Physical
15. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA): DE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State
Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA) Select OLB Jermaine Johnson, Florida State
OLB Jermaine Johnson, Florida State Scouting Report Blurb (CLICK FOR MORE): Jermaine Johnson is an athletic playmaker on the defensive line with a muscular build and long arms giving him a physical advantage. Johnson excels versus the run, playing from 4, 3 and 2 point stances from both the strong and weak side.
15. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA) Selection
Reasons For The Selection:
- Potentially Losing Derek Barnett
- Need to Add Secondary Pass Rusher
- Versatility
- Physical
- Long/Muscular Frame
- Low Pad Level
- Raw Potential
16. Philadelphia Eagles (via IND): CB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson
Philadelphia Eagles (via IND) Select CB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson
CB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson Scouting Report Blurb (CLICK FOR MORE): Great overall athlete with springy explosiveness. Booth is shot out of a cannon, allowing him to break and make up lost ground quickly. Trusting his deep speed, he does not have to get hands on receivers as he can run with them stride for stride.
16. Philadelphia Eagles (via IND) Selection
Reasons For The Selection:
- Continue Building Secondary
- Explosive
- Quick Change of Direction
- Twitchy
- Flexibility
- Mirror AbilityLong Arms
- Strong at Point of Catch
17. Los Angeles Chargers: oWR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
Los Angeles Chargers Select oWR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
oWR Treylon Burks, Arkansas Scouting Report Blurb (CLICK FOR MORE): A stout frame that embodies much of what you look for in a running back much less a receiver. Outstanding after the catch where he uses strength and quickness to gain extra yards.
17. Los Angeles Chargers Selection
Reasons For The Selection:
- Potentially Losing Jalen Guyton and Mike Williams
- Need to Add an Outside Receiver
- Big Body
- Long Arms
- Decisive Open Field Running
- Second Gear
- Speed/Size Combo
Read More
18. New Orleans Saints: OLB Devin Lloyd, Utah
New Orleans Saints Select OLB Devin Lloyd, Utah
OLB Devin Lloyd, Utah Scouting Report Blurb (CLICK FOR MORE): Displaying versatility, Lloyd lines up as the middle and weakside linebacker as well as on the line of scrimmage for the Utes. He possesses great length and quick hands which he uses to avoid second-level blockers.
18. New Orleans Saints Selection
Reasons For The Selection:
- Need to Add Linebacker Depth
- Versatile -- Playing MIKE and WILL Backer
- Powerful Hands
- Coverage Ability
- Patience in Spy
- Zone Spacial Awareness
- Open-Field Tackling
19. Philadelphia Eagles: oWR Jameson Williams, Alabama
Philadelphia Eagles Select oWR Jameson Williams, Alabama
oWR Jameson Williams, Alabama Scouting Report Blurb (CLICK FOR MORE): Williams displays track-level speed and explosiveness at all times. Hard cuts at the top of routes are able to create separation. Has a unique ability to drop his hips and stop his momentum instantly.
19. Philadelphia Eagles Selection
Reasons For The Selection:
- Need to Hit on Another Receiver
- Tremendous Speed
- Creating Separation
- Lower Body Flexibility
- Adjusting to Ball
- Dangerous After Catch
- Dangerous Returner
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Carson Strong, Nevada
Pittsburgh Steelers Select QB Carson Strong, Nevada
QB Carson Strong, Nevada Scouting Report Blurb (CLICK FOR MORE): Prototypical, big frame and build for the position. Looks comfortable and poised in the pocket at all times. He stands in there strong and is willing to take a hit to get the ball out to his receivers.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers Selection
Reasons For The Selection:
- Need to Replace Big Ben
- Clean Mechanics
- Tremendous Arm Strength
- Touch on Deep Ball
- Accurate to Intermediate Field
21. New England Patriots: ILB Nakobe Dean, Georgia
New England Patriots Select ILB Nakobe Dean, Georgia
ILB Nakobe Dean, Georgia Scouting Report Blurb (CLICK FOR MORE): Dean reads and reacts quickly in the run game, coming downhill well and especially excelling in pursuit. The further the season progressed, the more of a communicator he became.
21. New England Patriots Selection
Reasons For The Selection:
- Build More Linebacker Depth
- Reactionary Quickness
- Downhill Explosiveness
- Speed in Pursuit
- Play Strength
- Block Shedding
22. Las Vegas Raiders: CB Roger McCreary, Auburn
Las Vegas Raiders Select CB Roger McCreary, Auburn
CB Roger McCreary, Auburn Scouting Report Blurb (CLICK FOR MORE): A feisty man cover cornerback, McCreary is technically sound, patient and confident when mirroring receivers. He rarely makes false steps and is patient at the line of scrimmage to not shoot his hands too early.
22. Las Vegas Raiders Selection
Reasons For The Selection:
- Need a CB1
- Great in Man Coverage
- Technique
- Patience Throughout Routes
- Leverage
- Decent Speed
- Hip Fluidity
23. Arizona Cardinals: CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA
Arizona Cardinals Select CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA
CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA Scouting Report Blurb (CLICK FOR MORE): Tariq Woolen transitioned from wide receiver to cornerback at the end of the 2019 season; 2021 was only his second full year on defense. Nonetheless, he has notably grown week to week and season to season since making the change.
23. Arizona Cardinals Selection
Reasons For The Selection:
- Need a CB1
- Continuous Growth
- Tremendous Speed
- Physical
- Strength
- Length
- Mirroring Ability
24. Dallas Cowboys: DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
Dallas Cowboys Select DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M Scouting Report Blurb (CLICK FOR MORE): His size suggests he will move to an interior role on the defensive line, but he has shown to be proficient in every technique. Extremely strong at the point of attack, demonstrates a lot of power in his punch into the chest of the offensive lineman.
24. Dallas Cowboys Selection
Reasons For The Selection:
- Position Versatility
- Strength
- Power in His Punch
- Active Hands
- Leverage Control
25. Buffalo Bills: CB Kaiir Elam, Florida
Buffalo Bills Select CB Kaiir Elam, Florida
CB Kaiir Elam, Florida Scouting Report Blurb (CLICK FOR MORE): Well put together outside cornerback with desired size and length. Elam is a good athlete with sufficient long speed, acceleration and above-average recovery speed.
25. Buffalo Bills Selection
Reasons For The Selection:
- Need Another CB
- Size/Length
- Great Athlete
- Long Speed
- Acceleration/Burst
- Quick Feet
- Physical at Top of Route
26. Tennessee Titans: OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
Tennessee Titans Select OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan Scouting Report Blurb (CLICK FOR MORE): Considering he has put on around 65 pounds since arriving at Central Michigan as a tight end, Raimann has adapted to his new frame extremely well. He has great functional strength and maintains his balance throughout each rep, no matter what the task at hand is.
26. Tennessee Titans Selection
Reasons For The Selection:
- Need to Add OL
- Functional Strength
- Foot Quickness
- Length
- Explosive
- Knee Bend
- Leg Drive
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Select QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Scouting Report Blurb (CLICK FOR MORE): Pickett has very good athletic ability, displaying the foot speed+acceleration to escape the pocket and some agility to make a LB miss in space. While he has a large amount of career rushing attempts, Pickett is always keeping his eyes downfield, scanning the defense while he scrambles, exhibiting a pass-first mentality when the play breaks down.
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Selection
Reasons For The Selection:
- Need to Replace Tom Brady
- Underrated Athleticism
- Open-Field Vision
- Velocity
- Pocket Presence
- Pro-Style Offense in College
28. Green Bay Packers: OLB Boye Mafe, Minnesota
Green Bay Packers Select DE Boye Mafe, Minnesota
DE Boye Mafe, Minnesota Scouting Report Blurb (CLICK FOR MORE): Mafe equips a fairly long frame that is coveted by decision-makers at the next level. He has great lateral movement from the edge to drift inside or outside from his starting alignment.
28. Green Bay Packers Selection
Reasons For The Selection:
- Add to an Already Solid DL
- Position Versatility
- Measurables
- Speed/Strength Combo
- Active Hands
- Ability to Drop in Coverage
- Convert Speed to Power
29. Miami Dolphins (via SF): DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
Miami Dolphins (via SF) Select DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma Scouting Report Blurb (CLICK FOR MORE): The JUCO transfer is a strong linear athlete with both burst and speed. He has a quick first step out of his stance to penetrate when working in a straight, downhill line. Winfrey’s explosiveness allows him to work to half-man and win with leg drive.
29. Miami Dolphins (via SF) Selection
Reasons For The Selection:
- Add Pass Rusher/Run Defender
- Move Raekwon Davis to 3-tech
- Power
- Explosive
- Penetration
- Pad Level
- Leg Drive
30. Kansas City Chiefs: DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
Kansas City Chiefs Select DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
DT Jordan Davis, Georgia Scouting Report Blurb (CLICK FOR MORE): Nose tackle with great size and strength. Davis eats up space on the interior with his strong anchor. Putting on a clinic in how to stack and shed, he takes advantage of his length and upper body power to extend as he pleases.
30. Kansas City Chiefs Selection
Reasons For The Selection:
- Ridiculous Size/Strength
- Violent Hands
- Pass Rush/Run Defender
- Counter Ability
- Quick Hands
- Lateral Agility for Size
31. Cincinnati Bengals: OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
Cincinnati Bengals Select OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M Scouting Report Blurb (CLICK FOR MORE): Kenyon Green has a thick build at his position of offensive guard. Furthermore, his frame is very balanced so his athleticism does not slack because of his size. Has the flexibility to drop low in his stance to get good leverage at the beginning of every play.
31. Cincinnati Bengals Selection
Reasons For The Selection:
- Protect Joe Burrrow
- Great frame
- Leverage
- Size/Athleticism
32. Detroit Lions (via LAR): OLB Jesse Luketa, Penn State
Detroit Lions (via LAR) Select ILB Jesse Luketa, Penn State
ILB Jesse Luketa, Penn State Scouting Report Blurb (CLICK FOR MORE): Athletes with size, versatility and movement skills are often coveted come draft day. Jesse Luketa is a big, long linebacker with impressive lateral burst and change of direction ability. He has experience in both an on-ball and off-ball role.
32. Detroit Lions (via LAR) Selection
Reasons For The Selection:
- Pass/Run defense Versatility
- Size/Speed
- RangeLength
- Burst
- Flexibility
- Tremendous Footwork
*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!
CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT
2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker
- Seniors Declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft
- Underclassmen Declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft
- Players Returning To School
- College Football Players Out of Eligibility
2022 NFL Draft Team Needs
2022 NFL Draft Order
2022 All-Star Game Measurements
NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker
Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine
2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info
- Reese’s Senior Bowl – February 6th, 2022 (Mobile, AL)
- East-West Shrine Bowl – February 3rd, 2022 (Las Vegas, NV)
- NFLPA Collegiate Bowl – January 29th, 2022 (Pasadena, CA)
- Hula Bowl – January 15th, 2022 (Orlando, FL)
- SPIRAL Tropical Bowl – January 17th, 2022 (Orlando, FL)
- Cajun All-Star Bowl – February 12th, 2022 (Beaumont, TX)
- College Gridiron Showcase – January 8th, 2022 (Fort Worth, TX)