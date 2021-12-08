NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Round Three Linebackers Take Over

As we near the end of the college football season, college football players and NFL Draft prospects start to rise and fall in the rankings. View the latest third-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft.

NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - ROUND THREE

College Football bowl week is around the corner, and before you know it, NFL Draft All-Star games will be starting up, and the NFL Draft process will have the throttle down to the max. With All-Star game roster invites rolling out and prospects begin declaring for the NFL Draft, let's dive into this edition of the latest round three of the 2022 NFL Mock Draft.

3rd Round

"Lining up on the outside and in the slot, Pierce finds most of his success on vertical routes. He is tall which translates to a big catch radius, making late adjustments and hauling in off-target passes."

"Mismatch weapon from the slot who is loose in the lower half, helping him to change directions as a route runner. Billingsley has very good speed and acceleration to threaten vertically and separate on crossing patterns and over routes."

"The way Kyren Williams blocks as a running back is something special. He seeks out blocks and gives all of his effort in each and every block. The mentality that he brings is special. Brings good technicalities to his game, looks like he’s always doing everything correct."

"Athletic linebacker who can come downhill in a hurry and limit rushing yardage. To’o To’o has quick hands to stay clean when flowing to the sideline, taking advantage of his speed to make plays."

"Bonitto is a functional athlete who is capable of rushing the passer and dropping back in coverage when needed. He has a good first step to set up the offensive tackle outside and take the route to the inside."

"A former tight end, the Hokies’ starting left guard has the traits to be a starter if his development continues. Lecitus Smith is an impressive athlete with the movement skills to climb to the second level or pull to lead block. Once in space, he is generally efficient and effective."

"Patterson’s frame is built very well to withstand contact and show that his strength is very much up to standard to play at the next level. Very sufficient moving to the second level and understanding his blocking assignments as he moves into open space."

"Freshman starter at Alabama who possesses terrific size for a safety looks the part. Battle is athletically gifted, turning and running well if threatened vertically. His burst and speed make him dangerous when he blitzes, timing his get off very well, often getting a head start."

"Runner with good size and a big upper body. Charbonnet does well to read leverage, recognizing a soft edge on lateral runs and working towards it. He takes advantage of the added time on counter runs to find holes backside."

"Replacing a first-round pick on a team expected to contend for the national championship is no easy feat. Brian Asamoah II, though, thrived under those circumstances in 2020. Although inexperienced, the talented linebacker has already proven himself to be a communicator before the snap."

"Garrett attracts double teams often because of his ability on the defensive line, which allows other rushers to get freed and swarm to the ball carrier. He has a quick get-off with an average lower-body explosion."

"Long safety who plays in cover two, single high and man against tight ends. Cine is an easy mover in space, transitioning smoothly and possessing very good speed. This gives him the range to roam in single high or as a robber if needed."

"Standing out among the multiple NFL prospects that comprised Texas A&M’s star-studded 2020 offense would be difficult for any player. Nonetheless, Ainias Smith, in his first season at running back, was one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the country during his sophomore year."

"Carter demonstrates fairly good functional strength along the defensive line and can at least hold his own. Possesses strong hands to rip through blocks in order to disengage and pursue the ball."

"Versatile defender who can drop into space or line up in a four-point stance inside of the tackle. Williams has very good burst, converting it into power to blow up off-balance tackles."

"The 2021 NFL Draft proved that the league is still interested in linebackers who specialize in run defense. Terrel Bernard stood out his entire career with Baylor as a highly productive and intelligent defender. Against the run, the prolific linebacker is patient but deliberate; the Baylor product even reads the offensive line’s movement to diagnose the play."

"Zach Harrison has great length that gives him good reach both when he is still attached to blocks and in pursuit. Shows some flashes as a pass rusher who still needs some developing to do with his moves."

"Kirkland is an athletic lineman from UW who converted to LT from LG in 2020. Considering how few snaps he has at the position (264) Kirkland is an extremely polished player who consistently demonstrates high IQ at the position. "

"Players who boast experience and high-level traits are often sought-after on draft day. Dohnovan West combines these two requirements. The Arizona State starter has started every game (at left guard, right guard and center) through his two seasons with the Sun Devils. West’s strong on-field performance has been driven by his excellent athleticism."

"Desmond Ridder has the physical presence of a quarterback with his frame and athletic ability. He has the awareness and experience to the proper circumstances to put zip or touch on his throws."

"After recently producing a pass rusher taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Washington football program features another high-level defensive end available in 2022. Zion Tupuola-Fetui broke out in 2020, recording seven sacks and three forced fumbles in just four games."

"Ebiketie has really effective and quick hand usage. He gains inside and outside control with ease when pass rushing off the edge. He has solid bend on the outside track as a pass rusher. He has some above-average football intelligence when countering in pass-rush situations."

"He has a solid and quick punch that can halt a defender. He uses his hands effectively and is able to maintain half-man very well. He uses leverage to his advantage and can anchor with his ankle flexion."

"Played most of his reps this past season at the nickel for the Washington Huskies in 2020. A smooth athlete with easy movement skills, never looks panicked by the speed or quickness of the receiver lined up across from him."

"The BYU football program took off in 2020 behind an explosive offense that featured several breakout stars. One such player was Blake Freeland. Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the Cougars’ standout’s game is the fact that he is still new to the tackle position. The former quarterback has grown in every game and experienced a significant jump between 2020 and 2021."

90. Dallas Cowboys: DE Logan Hall, Houston

"Doubs is the definition of a true vertical threat. Doubs has a high-cut 6’2 frame and uses this to really open up his stride and hit a true second gear downfield. Very good vertical separator who stacks DB’s downfield with an innate feel for keeping on defenders back. Juice to separate vertically, but also capable of stopping on a dime."

"Physical corner with length. Jobe has good spatial awareness at the backend, filling areas vacated by teammates that are put in conflict by the offense."

"One key member of Oklahoma’s star-studded defensive line enjoyed a breakout 2020 campaign. Isaiah Thomas was an impact player at one-technique, nine-technique and everywhere in between along the Sooners’ defensive front."

"Walker’s athleticism is noticeable from the jump on film. He is a very smooth mover for an offensive tackle. In vertical sets, his kick slide is phenomenal, and he gets out in front of defenders."

"To stand out among multiple future NFL defenders as a true freshman is a notable accomplishment. Mykael Wright has been a steady, noteworthy defensive back for his whole college career to this point. The talented cornerback boasts a flexible, fluid frame and has loose hips to change direction."

"Thick, round frame from head to toe. Looks the part as a center with a good, compact build. Extremely strong and powerful base that gives him the platform to succeed consistently in pass blocking."

97*. Detroit Lions: OG Thayer Munford, Ohio State

"The University of Connecticut football team has quietly produced strong NFL talent in recent years. Next in line is Travis Jones, a defensive lineman capable of playing the nose, 1-tech and 3-tech in the league. The New Haven native boasts excellent play strength, regularly dominating one-on-one situations by controlling offensive linemen with hands to their frame."

"While the safety position has been devalued in recent years, versatile defenders are sought-after commodities in the modern NFL. Verone McKinley III is a versatile defender who has lined up at boundary corner, nickel corner, single-high safety, two-high safety and in the box for the Ducks."

"To stand out as a redshirt freshman in a defensive backfield full of future NFL draft picks is no easy feat. Nevertheless, Garrett Williams was outstanding in his first year on the field at Syracuse. The talented corner’s quick feet, fluid change of direction, clean deceleration and twitchy movement skills are immediately apparent on film."

"It doesn’t take long to spot Lucas on the field, measuring at 6’7” and 319 pounds. He’s a massive tackle with a keen understanding of how to use his size to his advantage on the edge. Self-awareness can be a player’s greatest asset, and that is certainly the case here."

"The University of Wisconsin has long been recognized for its hard-nosed playstyle on both sides of the ball. One player who has heavily contributed to the team’s defensive success since 2020 is Leo Chenal. A well-built linebacker, the 6020 and 261-pound defender moves well for his size."

