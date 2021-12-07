NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Round Two CBs Highlighted

As we near the end of the college football season, college football players and NFL Draft prospects start to rise and fall in the rankings. View the latest second-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft.

NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - ROUND TWO

College Football bowl week is around the corner, and before you know it, NFL Draft All-Star games will be starting up, and the NFL Draft process will have the throttle down to the max. With All-Star game roster invites rolling out and prospects begin declaring for the NFL Draft, let's dive into this edition of the latest second-round of the 2022 NFL Mock Draft.

"Strong operates as the starting quarterback for the Nevada Wolfpack, a role he had held for the past two seasons (2019 & 2020). He possesses solid size for a potential starting QB in the NFL, just under 6’3” and a proportioned 215 pounds on a frame that can easily add some muscle."

Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report

34. Houston Texans CB Ronnie Hickman Ohio State

"Faalele offers supreme strength, which is something expected from his big frame at offensive tackle. His hands pack a lot of punch when he initiates contact and is able to extend his arms out to create some push back in his blocks."

Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report

36. New York Jets DE Isaiah Foskey Notre Dame

37. Chicago Bears WR David Bell Purdue

"Plays with strong and feisty hands as a run blocker. Also plays with a constant mean streak and a sense of determination on every down. Lower half is extremely strong. Thick legs from hips all the way to the calves give him the power to move defenders wherever he wants."

Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report

"Disciplined and instinctual zone coverage defender who understands the intent of the scheme. He triggers quickly with his eyes on the quarterback and even baits the passer. Kendrick plays with low hips at all times, maximizing his fluidity."

Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report

"Tight end prospects come in various shapes and sizes while boasting unique skillsets. Trey McBride’s game is predicated on his well-rounded playstyle and versatility to line up all over the Rams’ offense."

Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report

"To stand out during a pandemic while adapting to a new playing weight, position and defensive coordinator is no easy feat. For that reason, Drake Jackson’s 2020 campaign established him as one of the top players in the nation."

Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report

"A feisty cornerback who won’t back down from a battle, McCreary possesses great hip fluidity and good change of direction to stick with receivers at the top of routes. He has experience in press, off man, cover two and deep thirds."

Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report

"Isaiah Spiller has extremely good size for his position and his weight seems to have a good distribution through his frame. Has very good contact balance as defenders close down on him. Consistently attacks downhill once he receives the ball in the backfield."

Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report

"Very good athlete accelerates and reaches his good speed quickly making him rangy at the second level. Harris is a communicator on Alabama’s defense, getting teammates lined up and calling out audibles. He is a patient run defender who can scrape and flow fairly reliably."

Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report

"Very good-looking, compact frame that is durable and strong. Excellent in pass protection that makes him a three-down candidate at the next level. He remains very patient, but not too patient, as a runner. His ankles are silky smooth, allowing him to make precise cuts and defenders miss."

Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report

46. Las Vegas Raiders DE Cameron Thomas San Diego State

"Lining up as a defensive end, Enagbare has experience playing in a two, three and four-point stance. As a pass rusher, he flashes quick hands to swipe the punch of tackles. His arsenal includes a swim move and a club rip to win around the outside shoulder."

Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report

"Early starters typically boast a combination of advanced technique and strong athletic traits. Rhyan’s well-rounded game is predicated on his refined hands and athleticism. The two-year starter typically aims his punches accurately and uses his placement to achieve leverage."

Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report

"McDuffie is a corner with average size and terrific instincts that shine in Washington’s zone-heavy defense. He stands out because of his natural feel for the position, as well as his understanding of where he has help. His eyes always seem to be in the right place and he picks up on route combinations very quickly."

Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report

"Demonstrates quickness and power at the point of attack. Relentlessly pushes through blockers, even when double-teamed, to push the pocket. Plays through the whistle. Showed to be a quality pass rusher no matter where he lined up along the defensive line."

Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report

"Hyper-athletic 4-3 outside linebacker that plays in the box, at overhang, on-ball and off-ball. While Smith played SAM in 2020, he will fill the WILL role in 2021. Smith is a big, long, explosive and fast defender that is capable in run and pass defense."

Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report

"Brisker is an excellent run defending safety. He reads developing plays well and shoots gaps quickly. Has straight-line speed to fill the hole fast. He recognizes plays quickly and has a ton of feel for the game."

Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report

"Very competitive receiver in all phases of the game. Pickens possesses impressive length and strong hands to pluck the ball away from his frame. He is not afraid to go over the middle and lays out for passes."

Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report

"Extremely good athlete at the position and good size to operate. Very quick off the line both as a run blocker and pass blocker. Has an elite first step and is definitely a special trait within his game."

Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report

"Emerson is an excellent open-field tackler who isn’t afraid to jump in and contribute on run support. He maintains persistent physicality on drives; fighting to shed blocks and relentless when tracking the ball carrier to limit yards after catch."

Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report

"Sanders offers a combination of speed, power, and length to the table on the defensive line. His hands are extremely strong at the line of scrimmage to grab, rip and pull opposing lineman on his path to wrecking a play in the backfield."

Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report

"Playing inside linebacker for the Bulldogs, Walker possesses plenty of length. This allows him to stack blocks and quick, violent hands help him disengage."

Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report

"Versatile defensive lineman who lines up anywhere five- to zero-technique for the Bulldogs. Wyatt has a quick first step, allowing him to attack gaps. Once at the outside shoulder of blockers, he uses a rip move to keep his frame clean."

Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report

"Wydermyer’s frame and athletic profile allowed him to align in many different roles for the Aggies. He mainly lined up as a standard tight end slightly off the line of scrimmage, but also split out wide as a slot receiver."

Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report

"Played most of his reps this past season at the nickel for the Washington Huskies in 2020. A smooth athlete with easy movement skills, never looks panicked by the speed or quickness of the receiver lined up across from him."

Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report

"Kenneth Walker is an electric back who is dangerous in space. He excels on zone concepts as he possesses great change of pace, slowing down to press the gap and manipulate defenders until stepping on the gas and bursting in a different direction."

Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report

"Strong hands through traffic over the middle of the field. Fairly refined route runner for a tight end to create some separation at the catch point. Also has a good release off the line to push into zone coverage."

Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report

"Stepping up as a team’s unquestioned top receiving option can be deleterious to a player’s production. Khalil Shakir, though, thrived in his new role in 2020. The skilled receiver has consistently shown off a refined playstyle and high motor that should help him see an NFL field early."

Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report

"Outside cornerback who possesses good length. Taylor is deployed in press, off man and a variation of zone coverages. He has above-average speed, allowing him to carry most wideouts vertically. Confidence in off is apparent as he stays square and does not get turned easily."

Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report

