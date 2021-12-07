NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Round Two CBs Highlighted
NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - ROUND TWO
College Football bowl week is around the corner, and before you know it, NFL Draft All-Star games will be starting up, and the NFL Draft process will have the throttle down to the max. With All-Star game roster invites rolling out and prospects begin declaring for the NFL Draft, let's dive into this edition of the latest second-round of the 2022 NFL Mock Draft.
33. Detroit Lions QB Carson Strong Nevada
"Strong operates as the starting quarterback for the Nevada Wolfpack, a role he had held for the past two seasons (2019 & 2020). He possesses solid size for a potential starting QB in the NFL, just under 6’3” and a proportioned 215 pounds on a frame that can easily add some muscle."
Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report
34. Houston Texans CB Ronnie Hickman Ohio State
35. Jacksonville Jaguars OT Daniel Faalele Minnesota
"Faalele offers supreme strength, which is something expected from his big frame at offensive tackle. His hands pack a lot of punch when he initiates contact and is able to extend his arms out to create some push back in his blocks."
Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report
36. New York Jets DE Isaiah Foskey Notre Dame
37. Chicago Bears WR David Bell Purdue
38. New York Giants OG Darian Kinnard Kentucky
"Plays with strong and feisty hands as a run blocker. Also plays with a constant mean streak and a sense of determination on every down. Lower half is extremely strong. Thick legs from hips all the way to the calves give him the power to move defenders wherever he wants."
Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report
39. Seattle Seahawks CB Derion Kendrick Georgia
"Disciplined and instinctual zone coverage defender who understands the intent of the scheme. He triggers quickly with his eyes on the quarterback and even baits the passer. Kendrick plays with low hips at all times, maximizing his fluidity."
Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report
40. New York Jets (via CAR) TE Trey McBride Colorado State
"Tight end prospects come in various shapes and sizes while boasting unique skillsets. Trey McBride’s game is predicated on his well-rounded playstyle and versatility to line up all over the Rams’ offense."
Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report
41. Minnesota Vikings DE Drake Jackson USC
"To stand out during a pandemic while adapting to a new playing weight, position and defensive coordinator is no easy feat. For that reason, Drake Jackson’s 2020 campaign established him as one of the top players in the nation."
Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report
42. New Orleans Saints CB Roger McCreary Auburn
"A feisty cornerback who won’t back down from a battle, McCreary possesses great hip fluidity and good change of direction to stick with receivers at the top of routes. He has experience in press, off man, cover two and deep thirds."
Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report
43. Atlanta Falcons RB Isaiah Spiller Texas A&M
"Isaiah Spiller has extremely good size for his position and his weight seems to have a good distribution through his frame. Has very good contact balance as defenders close down on him. Consistently attacks downhill once he receives the ball in the backfield."
Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report
44. Philadelphia Eagles ILB Christian Harris Alabama
"Very good athlete accelerates and reaches his good speed quickly making him rangy at the second level. Harris is a communicator on Alabama’s defense, getting teammates lined up and calling out audibles. He is a patient run defender who can scrape and flow fairly reliably."
Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report
45. Miami Dolphins RB Breece Hall Iowa State
"Very good-looking, compact frame that is durable and strong. Excellent in pass protection that makes him a three-down candidate at the next level. He remains very patient, but not too patient, as a runner. His ankles are silky smooth, allowing him to make precise cuts and defenders miss."
Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report
46. Las Vegas Raiders DE Cameron Thomas San Diego State
47. Cleveland Browns DE Kingsley Enagbare South Carolina
"Lining up as a defensive end, Enagbare has experience playing in a two, three and four-point stance. As a pass rusher, he flashes quick hands to swipe the punch of tackles. His arsenal includes a swim move and a club rip to win around the outside shoulder."
Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report
48. Denver Broncos OT Sean Rhyan UCLA
"Early starters typically boast a combination of advanced technique and strong athletic traits. Rhyan’s well-rounded game is predicated on his refined hands and athleticism. The two-year starter typically aims his punches accurately and uses his placement to achieve leverage."
Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report
49. Indianapolis Colts CB Trent McDuffie Washington
"McDuffie is a corner with average size and terrific instincts that shine in Washington’s zone-heavy defense. He stands out because of his natural feel for the position, as well as his understanding of where he has help. His eyes always seem to be in the right place and he picks up on route combinations very quickly."
Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report
50. Pittsburgh Steelers DT Perrion Winfrey Oklahoma
"Demonstrates quickness and power at the point of attack. Relentlessly pushes through blockers, even when double-teamed, to push the pocket. Plays through the whistle. Showed to be a quality pass rusher no matter where he lined up along the defensive line."
Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report
51. Washington Football Team LB Brandon Smith Penn State
"Hyper-athletic 4-3 outside linebacker that plays in the box, at overhang, on-ball and off-ball. While Smith played SAM in 2020, he will fill the WILL role in 2021. Smith is a big, long, explosive and fast defender that is capable in run and pass defense."
Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report
52. San Francisco 49ers SS Jaquan Brisker Penn State
"Brisker is an excellent run defending safety. He reads developing plays well and shoots gaps quickly. Has straight-line speed to fill the hole fast. He recognizes plays quickly and has a ton of feel for the game."
Read More
Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report
53. Las Angeles Chargers WR George Pickens Georgia
"Very competitive receiver in all phases of the game. Pickens possesses impressive length and strong hands to pluck the ball away from his frame. He is not afraid to go over the middle and lays out for passes."
Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report
54. Cincinnati Bengals OT Nicholas Petit-Frere Ohio State
"Extremely good athlete at the position and good size to operate. Very quick off the line both as a run blocker and pass blocker. Has an elite first step and is definitely a special trait within his game."
Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report
55. Buffalo Bills CB Martin Emerson Mississippi State
"Emerson is an excellent open-field tackler who isn’t afraid to jump in and contribute on run support. He maintains persistent physicality on drives; fighting to shed blocks and relentless when tracking the ball carrier to limit yards after catch."
Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report
56. Denver Broncos (via LAR) DE Myjai Sanders Cincinnati
"Sanders offers a combination of speed, power, and length to the table on the defensive line. His hands are extremely strong at the line of scrimmage to grab, rip and pull opposing lineman on his path to wrecking a play in the backfield."
Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report
57. Kansas City Chiefs ILB Quay Walker Georgia
"Playing inside linebacker for the Bulldogs, Walker possesses plenty of length. This allows him to stack blocks and quick, violent hands help him disengage."
Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report
58. Baltimore Ravens DT Devonte Wyatt Georgia
"Versatile defensive lineman who lines up anywhere five- to zero-technique for the Bulldogs. Wyatt has a quick first step, allowing him to attack gaps. Once at the outside shoulder of blockers, he uses a rip move to keep his frame clean."
Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report
59. Dallas Cowboys TE Jalen Wydermyer Texas A&M
"Wydermyer’s frame and athletic profile allowed him to align in many different roles for the Aggies. He mainly lined up as a standard tight end slightly off the line of scrimmage, but also split out wide as a slot receiver."
Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report
60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Kyler Gordon Washington
"Played most of his reps this past season at the nickel for the Washington Huskies in 2020. A smooth athlete with easy movement skills, never looks panicked by the speed or quickness of the receiver lined up across from him."
Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report
61. Atlanta Falcons (via TEN) RB Kenneth Walker III Michigan State
"Kenneth Walker is an electric back who is dangerous in space. He excels on zone concepts as he possesses great change of pace, slowing down to press the gap and manipulate defenders until stepping on the gas and bursting in a different direction."
Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report
62. Green Bay Packers TE Cade Otton Washington
"Strong hands through traffic over the middle of the field. Fairly refined route runner for a tight end to create some separation at the catch point. Also has a good release off the line to push into zone coverage."
Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report
63. New England Patriots WR Khalil Shakir Boise State
"Stepping up as a team’s unquestioned top receiving option can be deleterious to a player’s production. Khalil Shakir, though, thrived in his new role in 2020. The skilled receiver has consistently shown off a refined playstyle and high motor that should help him see an NFL field early."
Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report
64. Arizona Cardinals CB Alontae Taylor Tennessee
"Outside cornerback who possesses good length. Taylor is deployed in press, off man and a variation of zone coverages. He has above-average speed, allowing him to carry most wideouts vertically. Confidence in off is apparent as he stays square and does not get turned easily."
Click Here to View the Full Scouting Report
