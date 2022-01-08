With the offseason just around the corner and the Senior Bowl beginning in the coming weeks, let's take a look at the first edition of the Senior Bowl edition of the 2022 NFL Mock Draft.

NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Senior Bowl Edition

With the Championship game of the College Football Playoffs right around the corner, let's get crazy with these mock drafts. The NFL Draft order at the top will be solidified soon enough and we can start predicting the early portion of the first round. Let's dive into the first of the 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Senior Bowl edition.

The goal is to hit on important team needs, with offseason losses in mind, while staying within the parameters of only Senior Bowl players to get you familiar with the prospects that will be attending the Senior Bowl All Star Game.

"Penning possesses powerful hands that can uproot defenders. He plays in a calm and composed manner, his footwork is smooth. He isn’t the most athletic, free-moving guy but he showed enough competence to block in space."

"Pickett has very good athletic ability, displaying the foot speed+acceleration to escape the pocket and some agility to make a LB miss in space. While he has a large amount of career rushing attempts, Pickett is always keeping his eyes downfield, scanning the defense while he scrambles, exhibiting a pass-first mentality when the play breaks down."

"Strong operates as the starting quarterback for the Nevada Wolfpack, a role he had held for the past two seasons (2019 & 2020). He possesses solid size for a potential starting QB in the NFL, just under 6’3” and a proportioned 215 pounds on a frame that can easily add some muscle."

"Sanders offers a combination of speed, power, and length to the table on the defensive line. His hands are extremely strong at the line of scrimmage to grab, rip and pull opposing lineman on his path to wrecking a play in the backfield."

"Displaying versatility, Lloyd lines up as the middle and weakside linebacker as well as on the line of scrimmage for the Utes. He possesses great length and quick hands which he uses to avoid second-level blockers."

"Very accurate passer who throws to leverage and away from defenders. Howell makes easy throws look easy underneath and has a pretty deep ball with lots of air underneath it to drop it over the shoulder into the bucket."

"As one could expect because of his sheer size, Faalele is a powerful man who can forcefully move defenders at the line of scrimmage. He has impressive vertical and lateral movement as a run blocker to block in a north/south manner or pull laterally."

"As a receiver with extremely quick feet and flexible ankles, Dotson excels as a receiver on underneath routes. He makes it hard for defenders to stay with him completely because of his acceleration into the top of his route.

"Malik Willis has a thicker, more well-built frame than some people may give him credit for. He is a dynamic runner who can execute on designed run plays and also extend plays with his legs to save a bad situation."

"Jermaine Johnson is an athletic playmaker on the defensive line with a muscular build and long arms giving him a physical advantage. Johnson excels versus the run, playing from 4, 3 and 2 point stances from both the strong and weak side."

"Above all else, Smith brings immense power to the table as an interior offensive lineman. He has a strong base to explode out from, as well as powerful hands to create pop at the line of scrimmage."

"Versatile defensive lineman who aligns in a four-point stance anywhere from zero to seven technique, most frequently at three and five-technique. From the interior he is quick and urgent off the ball, getting quick penetration."

"Tyreke Smith has a long frame, suited for playing defensive end. He plays quick at the line of scrimmage with a fast get-off. Smith is an extremely efficient run defender because of his strong hands that he plays with."

"A feisty cornerback who won’t back down from a battle, McCreary possesses great hip fluidity and good change of direction to stick with receivers at the top of routes."

"Coby Bryant plays cornerback like a wide receiver and possesses scheme diverse traits plus fluid athletic ability which make him an intriguing prospect. He’s mostly asked to play Zone Coverage in the Bearcat’s defense and is proficient in off-Cover Two, Four and Six."

"It doesn’t take long to spot Lucas on the field, measuring at 6’7” and 319 pounds. He’s a massive tackle with a keen understanding of how to use his size to his advantage on the edge."

"Outside cornerback who possesses good length. Taylor is deployed in press, off man and a variation of zone coverages. He has above-average speed, allowing him to carry most wideouts vertically."

"Plays with strong and feisty hands as a run blocker. Also plays with a constant mean streak and a sense of determination on every down. Lower half is extremely strong."

"Jalen Pitre is an extremely violent, versatile and productive defender for the Baylor defense. Pitre is labelled as a safety and most often plays the slot/overhang role commonly seen in college."

"Possessing a thick and muscular build, McBride has very strong leg drive to open lanes as a downblocker. He is a finisher with a mean streak, frequently putting opponents on the ground."

"Terrel Bernard is an athletic, attacking linebacker who makes flashy plays for the Baylor defense. Bernard often quarterbacks the defense, regularly communicating, pointing and sliding defenders into the right position for their assignment.

"James Cook displays very smooth and easy acceleration. Overall athleticism is very good showing excellent hip mobility and foot quickness. Cook displays solid overall vision and understands how to read zone blocks."

"Sweet footwork when pressing at the line of scrimmage. Crossover steps are always reactionary in the right direction. Maintains the edge on outside runs and has a quick trigger to fill lanes."

"Beavers has a very long frame with good reach and length at the second level. He shows functional strength in and around the line of scrimmage to be physical with blockers."

"Abram Smith shows a good understanding of inside and outside zone run concepts. Good size and build and when he builds up speed will punish defenders."

"Troy Andersen has turned many heads this season. He’s a good athlete with size and length, over 31 inch arms. Shows his speed on crossing patterns, staying with tight ends and slot receivers across the formation."

"Brian Asamoah II, though, thrived under those circumstances in 2020. Although inexperienced, the talented linebacker has already proven himself to be a communicator before the snap."

"Lanky wideout with good length who lines up on the outside and in the slot. Tolbert possesses great speed and acceleration to eat up cushions and fly past defensive backs."

"Built to be a pass rusher has great length paired with explosive athleticism. Decent speed to run down ball carriers in the backfield and contain running quarterbacks. "

"Possessing a long and explosive first step, Wyatt threatens and beats blockers with his great get off. He gets penetration against sliding fronts right off the snap. Using his hands, he breaks free when attacking upfield by using a rip move or double hand swipe."

"Ruckert excels as a run blocker using explosiveness to get out of his stance on the snap of the ball. His quick burst upfield gives him the required power to dominate when advancing into the second level."

"The traits are all there with Castro-Fields. He is 6’0'' tall and has 4.4 speed. Those are two things almost every team covets in an outside cornerback. In coverage, Castro-Fields does a great job of mirroring wideouts. He is sticky in coverage and gives up very little room. "

