NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Senior Bowl Gameday Edition

The 2022 Senior Bowl game day is here! NFL Draft Bible was on-location in Mobile, Alabama for the week, and now it's time to dive into the top players from the week. Check out the latest special edition of this 2022 NFL Mock Draft -- Senior Bowl edition. Click the player's names below to view their scouting reports and get to know the top prospects!

"Jermaine Johnson is an athletic playmaker on the defensive line with a muscular build and long arms giving him a physical advantage. Johnson excels versus the run, playing from 4, 3 and 2 point stances from both the strong and weak side."

"Malik Willis has a thicker, more well-built frame than some people may give him credit for. He is a dynamic runner who can execute on designed run plays and also extend plays with his legs to save a bad situation."

"Penning possesses powerful hands that can uproot defenders. He plays in a calm and composed manner, his footwork is smooth. He isn’t the most athletic, free-moving guy but he showed enough competence to block in space."

"Sanders offers a combination of speed, power, and length to the table on the defensive line. His hands are extremely strong at the line of scrimmage to grab, rip and pull opposing lineman on his path to wrecking a play in the backfield."

"Considering he has put on around 65 pounds since arriving at Central Michigan as a tight end, Raimann has adapted to his new frame extremely well. He has great functional strength and maintains his balance throughout each rep, no matter what the task at hand is."

"Pickett has very good athletic ability, displaying the foot speed+acceleration to escape the pocket and some agility to make a linebacker miss in space."

Note from the Senior Bowl: "Being that Matt Rhule recruited Pickett at Temple, there are strong links to the Panthers selecting Pickett with the 6th overall pick."

"Zion Johnson is at or near the top of that group. With substantial experience at guard and tackle, the Eagles’ standout has the versatility to back up all five offensive line positions in the NFL."

"Very accurate passer who throws to leverage and away from defenders. Howell makes easy throws look easy underneath and has a pretty deep ball with lots of air underneath it to drop it over the shoulder into the bucket."

"Prototypical, big frame and build for the position. Looks comfortable and poised in the pocket at all times. He stands in there strong and is willing to take a hit to get the ball out to his receivers."

Note from the Senior Bowl: "While Strong was arguably the best quarterback from the first day of Senior Bowl practices, there were a lot of rumbling concerns about his lower-body injuries from other NFL scouts."

"As one could expect because of his sheer size, Faalele is a powerful man who can forcefully move defenders at the line of scrimmage. He has impressive vertical and lateral movement as a run blocker to block in a north/south manner or pull laterally."

"Desmond Ridder is an athletic quarterback who displays strong mental attributes when executing the Cincinnati Bearcats’ offense. Ridder regularly shows a good pre snap plan of where his advantages are and strong anticipation of where he should be going with the football."

"Great play strength. Reroutes receivers with his arms and won’t get pushed off his square from physical pass catchers. Forces receivers to play through his frame which is when he’s at his best."

"Lining up on the outside and in the slot, Pierce finds most of his success on vertical routes. He is tall which translates to a big catch radius, making late adjustments and hauling in off-target passes."

"Outside cornerback who possesses good length. Taylor is deployed in press, off man and a variation of zone coverages. He has above-average speed, allowing him to carry most wideouts vertically."

"Despite seeing star defender Payton Turner taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Houston Cougars’ defensive line is full of intriguing prospects. Among that group, Logan Hall stands out as the most notable 2022 prospect."

Note from the Senior Bowl: "Hall was a big winner as soon as he was measured. At practice, he proved that he was one of the best players on the field. Great measurables and fantastic practices will be a big reason for his rise up draft boards."

"Tall and long-legged wideout who lines up at X receiver and operates on a vertical route tree. Watson has great build-up speed when he opens his long stride which he uses to run past coverage."

"Khalil Shakir has shined for Boise State the last three years playing in the slot and outside. He is a nuanced and refined route runner using change of tempo and attacking of leverage to manipulate DB’s."

"Asamoah’s impressive short-area quickness, change of direction and long speed comprise an appealing athletic profile. He has the range to work to the sideline and the loose frame to make clean transitions."

"Sweet footwork when pressing at the line of scrimmage. Crossover steps are always reactionary in the right direction. Maintains the edge on outside runs and has a quick trigger to fill lanes."

"Gray offers good size at the position to play on the outside full-time. He plays with speed and quickness that gives him good ability before and after the catch. In his route progression, he really turns on the burners and has an elite second gear to pose a threat downfield."

Note from the Senior Bowl: "Gray impressed with tremendous speed and ball tracking on vertical routes, consistently winning at the catch point on the sidelines. He was a big winner from this week's practices."

"Troy Andersen has turned many heads this season. He’s a good athlete with size and length, over 31-inch arms. Shows his speed on crossing patterns, staying with tight ends and slot receivers across the formation."

"Jones uses his great acceleration and speed to be a consistent vertical threat by eating up cushions and blowing past flat-footed defenders."

Note from the Senior Bowl: "Jones impressed scouts, showing off reliable hands and top-end speed."

"Tariq Woolen, though, transitioned from wide receiver to cornerback at the end of the 2019 season; 2021 was only his second full year on defense."

Note from the Senior Bowl: "Woolen was a day-one winner from practice, showing off strong coverage ability and tremendous speed."

"Mafe equips a fairly long frame that is coveted by decision-makers at the next level. He has great lateral movement from the edge to drift inside or outside from his starting alignment. Hands are extremely active and intense from the snap of the ball to the whistle."

Note from the Senior Bowl: "Scouts were immediately impressed with his size, proving that he can play in a 3-4 defense or a 4-3 defense."

25. Buffalo Bills: DB Gregory Junior, Ouachita Baptist

Note from the Senior Bowl by NFL Draft Bible Head Scout, Lorenz Leinweber: "Thick cornerback with average height. Junior possesses average straight-line athleticism and very good foot speed. He is very technically sound and succeeds in press coverage thanks to his physicality. At the catch point, he disrupts receivers consistently.:

"Possessing a thick and muscular build, McBride has very strong leg drive to open lanes as a down blocker. He is a finisher with a mean streak, frequently putting opponents on the ground."

"Plays with strong and feisty hands as a run blocker. Also plays with a constant mean streak and a sense of determination on every down. His lower half is extremely strong."

"Ebiketie lines up in a plethora of ways at the line of scrimmage including in a stand-up two-point stance, three-point stance and four-point stance. He is really quick out of the blocks, no matter what his starting stance is."

Note from the Senior Bowl: "Ebiketie flashed tremendous flexibility and power in positional drills."

"Creative back who lines up all over the formation. Pierce is short with above-average weight. Quick step frequency gives him above-average burst in the open field and when trying to get to the corner."

"Travis Jones, a defensive lineman capable of playing 0 through 3-tech in the league. The New Haven native has excellent play strength and above-average movement skills, regularly dominating one-on-one situations. When he lands his punches early, the Huskies’ star throws blockers around while flashing counters, hand fighting and a speed profile."

Note from the Senior Bowl: "To say Jones had a fantastic Senior Bowl would be an understatement. He was one of the best interior defensive linemen on the field, showing great movement skills for his size and phenomenal power."

"Waletzko has your prototypical tall and long build for an offensive tackle. Pre-snap, he shows good flexibility in his knee bend. As a run blocker, he shows extremely good power and leg drive to make good contact at the point of attack and continue his blocking path upfield or seal the gap."

Note from the Senior Bowl: "Waletzko showed great pop in his hands and measured in really well."

"Jalen Pitre is an extremely violent, versatile and productive defender for the Baylor defense. Pitre is labeled as a safety and most often plays the slot/overhang role commonly seen in college. He displays blazing foot speed and fluid hips to cover downfield vertical routes in man coverage and has solid instincts in zone coverage - often executing curl flat zones nicely."

