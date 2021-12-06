NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Wide Receivers Go QUICK

As we near the end of the college football season, college football players and NFL Draft prospects start to rise and fall in the rankings. View the latest first-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft.

College Football bowl week is around the corner, and before you know it, NFL Draft All-Star games will be starting up, and the NFL Draft process will have the throttle down to the max. With All-Star game roster invites rolling out and prospects begin declaring for the NFL Draft, let's dive into this edition of the latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft.

"Aidan Hutchinson is an experienced, productive and well-built defensive end. He primarily wins with his length and technique, managing distance well. Hutchinson also fights hands to keep his frame clear."

Click here to read the full scouting report

"Pickett plays with a lot of moxie. It is easy to see that he is the alpha on the offense, and he has elevated a rather pedestrian supporting cast throughout his career. Pickett is a really good athlete. He is a threat to run on the run and is a very fluid mover outside the pocket."

Click here to read the full scouting report

"Each draft class has at least one highly-anticipated prospect that has thrived under a microscope since their freshman year. Kayvon Thibodeaux is one such prospect who has been considered a future first-overall pick contender since his debut college season."

Click here to read the full scouting report

"A huge two-year starter at left guard and right tackle. Neal has rare athleticism for his size, possessing quick feet and lower body flexibility to get out of his stance and work to the second level."

Click here to read the full scouting report

"Instinctive reactionary quickness at the line of scrimmage to slide feet and mirror releases while utilizing a kick step to cut off vertical releases. Easy mover with excellent hip flexibility to transition and flip without losing speed to stay in phase."

Click here to read the full scouting report

"George Karlaftis has the prototypical size to play as a defensive end in an even front. He can make an immediate impact because of his well-rounded abilities in run defense and rushing the passer."

Click here to read the full scouting report

"Aligning at center for the Hawkeyes, Linderbaum displays his wrestling background on every play with an extremely competitive nature exhibited by his tendency to block past the whistle. In the run game, Linderbaum excels in Iowa’s zone-heavy scheme, where his lightning-quick first step allows him to make special reach blocks and gain playside leverage."

Click here to read the full scouting report

"Possessing very good underneath accuracy, Corral is able to get the ball to tightly covered receivers. He is a capable off-platform thrower, getting rid of the football under pressure and improvising successfully."

Click here to read the full scouting report

"A standout since his freshman season, Kyle Hamilton looks like a future NFL star. The rare athlete has single-high range, excellent man coverage ability and strong run defense."

Click here to read the full scouting report

"Leal was moved all over the defensive line in 2020 for the Aggies defense, which hints at one of his biggest strengths, versatility. His size suggests he will move to an interior role on the defensive line, but he has shown to be proficient in every technique."

Click here to read the full scouting report

"Treylon Burks is not only the best prospect on the Arkansas Razorbacks, but he very may be the best wide receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft class. He has everything you look for in a dominant WR1 in the NFL - size, speed, catching ability, and work ethic."

Click here to read the full scouting report

"Twitchy athlete who brings a compact frame and long limbs to the cornerback position. Energy jumps off the tape with his effort and urgency he plays with. Plays with savvy pre-snap, doing his best to disguise his alignments and not give the quarterback an indicator."

Click here to read the full scouting report

"Ojabo always stood out athletically, dominating his peers in soccer, basketball, and track and field. Ojabo ran a 10.8 100-meter dash while snagging rebounds over taller players on the hardwood. It didn’t take long for friends and family to see that the slim teenager was ripe with untapped athletic potential."

Click here to read more

"As a passer, Willis has impressive arm talent and can push the ball downfield on a rope. He also generally practices sound ball placement, giving his receivers catchable balls away from defenders. As a result, his misses are often tough to intercept."

Click here to read the full scouting report

"It is not easy for a prospect to establish themself as a top option while surrounded by future NFL receivers. Still, Drake London has been a standout pass-catcher since his freshman season. USC lists the California native as 6’5”, 210 pounds. For his size, London is an exceptionally fluid athlete with impressive lateral burst and change of direction ability."

Click here to read the full scouting report

"Wilson is a very smooth mover in space, both as a ball-carrier and a route-runner. He makes changing direction at full speed look extremely easy and silky. He has the versatility to line up anywhere on the offense."

Click here to read the full scouting report

"Route running and catching are two of the most important abilities a wide receiver can have. Jahan Dotson is an experienced receiver who has consistently proven himself to be an above-average route runner with stellar hands."

Click here to read the full scouting report

18. Pittsburgh Steelers QB Sam Howell North Carolina

"Very accurate passer who throws to leverage and away from defenders. Howell makes easy throws look easy underneath and has a pretty deep ball with lots of air underneath it to drop it over the shoulder into the bucket."

Click here to read the full scouting report

"Having lined up at left guard and left tackle, Ekwonu is a very aggressive run blocker who creates a push upfront with great strength. He is very competitive, looking to finish defenders and successfully doing so. Ekwonu creates knockback and deals out body blows with his initial strike."

Click here to read the full scouting report

"Great athlete with outstanding foot speed making him almost impossible to beat around the outside as he can run speed tracks around the pocket all day. Cross plays with excellent balance and is able to recover quickly because of it, showing great agility."

Click here to read the full scouting report

"Well put together outside cornerback with desired size and length. Elam is a good athlete with sufficient long speed, acceleration and above-average recovery speed. His hips are low and fluid in space allowing him to flip them easily."

Click here to read the full scouting report

"Nose tackle with great size and strength. Davis eats up space on the interior with his strong anchor. Putting on a clinic in how to stack and shed, he takes advantage of his length and upper body power to extend as he pleases."

Click here to read the full scouting report

"Kenyon Green has a thick build at his position of offensive guard. Furthermore, his frame is very balanced so his athleticism does not slack because of his size."

Click here to read the full scouting report

"Has extreme length on the outside at corner. Is able to bump and run at the line of scrimmage in press coverage with his longer frame and is able to stay with receivers stride for stride down the field."

Click here to read the full scouting report

"Dean reads and reacts quickly in the run game, coming downhill well and especially excelling in pursuit. The further the season progressed, the more of a communicator he became. In pursuit, Dean uses his above-average speed to flow to the ball if he manages to stay clean."

Click here to read the full scouting report

"Big and long defensive end who primarily rushed from a two-point stance at Georgia. Johnson is explosive at his size, possessing a good first step and above-average burst to threaten the outside shoulder of tackles."

Click here to read the full scouting report

"Despite an underwhelming and unorthodox season, Northern Iowa’s roster is home to several legitimate NFL Draft prospects. Trevor Penning may be the best of the group. The Panthers’ blindside protector boasts impressive size and excellent athletic traits."

Click here to read the full scouting report

"Chris Olave is a very smooth athlete as an outside receiver. He uses his technical refinement to create separation. He has extremely reliable hands in all parts of the field."

Click here to read the full scouting report

"Although he is a safety, Hill has the coverage ability of a cornerback with added instincts and lateral agility. He plays hard and through the whistle, often frustrating his opponents with his methods."

Click here to read the full scouting report

"Williams displays track-level speed and explosiveness at all times. Hard cuts at the top of routes are able to create separation. Has a unique ability to drop his hips and stop his momentum instantly."

Click here to read the full scouting report

"Displaying versatility, Lloyd lines up as the middle and weakside linebacker as well as on the line of scrimmage for the Utes. He possesses great length and quick hands which he uses to avoid second-level blockers. Lining up in a two-point stance, he even has pass-rush ability."

Click here to read the full scouting report

"Lining up as a five-technique on base downs, Walker has the positional versatility to kick all the way out to a seven or reduce inside and rush from a three-tech alignment. His length is nothing short of special, utilizing it to outreach blockers and creating knockback."

Click here to read the full scouting report

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view