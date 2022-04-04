NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Wild Offseason Madness Continues

Another 'Mock Draft Monday' with a few twists and turns. Who could be selected in the top five of the NFL Draft? Here are a few that could sneak into the mix.

The offseason has been nothing short of spectacular and unpredictable, and this mock draft reflects that. With all of the wild moves during this crazy offseason, how has that affected players' draft stock and teams' approach to the 2022 NFL Draft? Here is the first round of how the NFL Draft could shake up when April rolls around.

2022 NFL Mock Draft

Ekwonu is quick out of his stance and has the foot speed to mirror laterally at guard. His anchor is strong to absorb power before he gets his hands inside and takes the initiative. Understanding leverage, he works to win it and seal off run lanes. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

Hutchinson regularly works through half-man. Moreover, the Michigan native uses head fakes, body fakes, hand moves, agility and timing to force whiffed blocks. He precedes his inside rushes with a rocker step and clean hands to penetrate. Against the run, Hutchinson exercises proper gap integrity. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Neal creates movement in the run game, displaying pop in his hands and strong leg drive to open up holes. He has the feet and power to down block as well as the athleticism to pull. At the second level, he finishes blocks, putting linebackers on the ground. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Evan Neal, Alabama

The Oregon defensive end’s go-to move is his speed-to-power conversion. He has heavy hands to noticeably displace linemen upon engagement and routinely drives his opponents back into the pocket. Thibodeaux’s power profile helps make him an NFL-ready run defender.- Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Coverage ability that mimics shutdown corners as he can cover tight ends and slot receivers with ease in man to man. Further, the standout defender shows an understanding of how to leverage pass-catchers and use his length to make plays on the ball. Hamilton’s athletic profile allows him to cover tight ends and receivers. -Scouting Report Blurb on FS Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

He shows good arm strength all over the field. The Liberty quarterback consistently shows good ball placement on his throws outside the hashes at all levels of the field. Displays a good mix of velocity throws and touch passes. - Scouting Report Blurb on QB Malik Willis, Liberty

Anchoring at an above-average level, he uses his base to maximize his strength. Cross is patient with his punch and gets into the frame of rushers very consistently. He is poised to replace his hands when they get beat. His length is above average. Cross locates stunts quickly and has the foot speed to pass them off reliably.- Scouting Report Blurb on LT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

His length is nothing short of special, utilizing it to outreach blockers and creating knockback. From there, Walker possesses the leg drive and motor to drive opponents back. In the run game, he is able to impact linemen with his hands, twisting them and enforcing his will. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Travon Walker, Georgia

He can hold off guys with only one arm. As an experienced player on the offensive line, he is clearly the leader of his unit with the way he communicates at the line of scrimmage. He deals with speed well as a pass protector. Penning shows crazy flexibility with the way he can bend in his stance pre-snap. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

A threat to overtop and can win downfield. Will do a good job finding and adjusting to the ball. After the catch, Williams has the ability to make people miss and make plays in space. An extremely gifted athlete with quick feet and can run any route in a system. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Smooth footwork and lower-haf technique - hand placement is beautiful as he never drops them and positions those directly under the shoulder pads. In terms of pass protection, he’s dynamite here as well - his natural power and lateral agility benefit him immensely. - Scouting Report Blurb on OC Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

He initiates contact with NFL length, flashing dominance when he wins leverage. What’s more, he frequently strings moves together. In general, the Purdue standout is a very dangerous power rusher. Karlaftis properly identifies and attacks an offensive tackle’s soft inside shoulder. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

He knows how to attack blind spots and shows very good timing. He is sudden and violent with his hips in and out of breaks. At his best on a vertical plane where he can manipulate space and stop on a dime creating ample separation. Wilson shows good pace and stride variation making him tough to predict especially with his hip fluidity. Good understanding of finding soft spots in zone and working back to the QB. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

He is a very smart player and always understands what the whole defense is doing, so he was always there to assist a teammate who wasn’t sure what to do on a play. This understanding helped him be around the ball by the end of every play, it also helps that he has a relentless motor and has no problem going from sideline to sideline. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

Can operate at all levels of the field. Great sideline awareness to understand where is on the field at all times, secure the catch and get his feet in bounds consistently. Slippery with the ball in his hands. Very smooth and technical in his process to create separation in that way. He displays great effort and willpower to put his body on the line in order to make some catches. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Drake London, USC

Stingley has rare lower body flexibility to get into positions that many others just can’t. His process in press is rarely sped up, landing his punch and replacing it. Even when his punch misses, he is balanced enough to recover. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

He easily overpowers linebackers and flashes dominance in double teams. Johnson exhibits improved functional strength when playing at tackle. While power is the key to his game, the versatile lineman has reasonable short-area burst and is an above-average linear athlete. - Scouting Report Blurb on OG Zion Johnson, Boston College

He has impressive vertical and lateral movement as a run blocker to block in a north/south manner or pull laterally. Flashes good pop in his hands at the point of attack. He has the type of power to throw guys off him literally. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

Johnson excels versus the run, playing from 4, 3 and 2 point stances from both the strong and weak side. He has tremendous play strength due to his build and technique - regularly playing with low pad level and gaining inside hand placement to create a pop at the point of attack and then stack his block. - Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OLB Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

Pickett is always keeping his eyes downfield, scanning the defense while he scrambles, exhibiting a pass-first mentality when the play breaks down. He has tremendous ability to throw on the run, off platform and when contorting his body while still regularly placing the ball within the strike zone of the WR. - Scouting Report Blurb on QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Lloyd locates and carries tight ends up the seam and is able to get very good depth in his drops with his length making it tough for quarterbacks to layer the ball over him. Pursuing laterally with good patience, he closes at the right time, preventing backs from manipulating him. - Scouting Report Blurb on MIKE Devin Lloyd, Utah

As a pass rusher, Davis pushes the pocket, using leg drive and length. He counters his naturally high pad level by extending and preventing opponents from getting under his pads. Davis can convert his get off into power, being tough to stop once he builds up momentum.- Scouting Report Blurb on NT Jordan Davis, Georgia

He gives opposing linemen a tough test every play when his hands get free range to work. Overall solid athlete and even showed the ability to be competent in coverage dropping into the flats. Mafe shows initial quickness, burst and good timing of the snap right off the line of scrimmage. - Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OLB Boye Mafe, Minnesota

Outstanding after the catch where he uses strength and quickness to gain extra yards. Catches the ball naturally as evident by his use in screens and routes over the middle of the field. Never see him dance around and gets north quickly with a solid burst. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Using his hands, he breaks free when attacking upfield by using a rip move or double hand swipe. Wyatt shows upper body strength to pull waist bending blockers. - Scouting Report Blurb on DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

He rarely has a wasted step in his drops or breaks, and his angles are impeccable. Stays low in his drops and when positioning in zone, and his feet are quick and precise to change direction or spring into action. In addition, he’s very sound against the run. McDuffie always knows where his best source of help is, whether it’s the sideline or the defenders inside of him, and he positions himself properly to take advantage of them. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Ridder is a solid processor post snap, reading coverage rotations and making full field reads when necessary. He has active feet in the pocket and makes subtle movements to buy himself time and extend the play. Due to Ridder’s processing of defenses, he regularly gets the ball out on time and to his receiver in stride. - Scouting Report Blurb on QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Displays control of his body during the process of running his routes, as well as at the catch point to control himself in the air. As a route runner, he has the speed, footwork and quickness to make himself an elite route runner especially against zone coverage.- Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Emphasizes using a kick step to win against vertical releases and force receivers off their path. Most comfortable playing away from the line of scrimmage whether it be in off-man or zone coverage. Shows good feel in zone coverage for seeing routes develop and passing routes off to attach to another. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Kaiir Elam, Florida

A ball winner with the pass in the air, Pickens tracks it, adjusts and makes a play at the high point. Using his pads and head to stay square and sell vertical routes, he sets up his underneath breakers. Lower body and ankle flexion allow him to get in and out of his breaks. Pickens is smooth yet sudden, getting off the line, showing lateral agility to go either way. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR George Pickens, Georgia

He is efficient getting to space and engaging once there. As a pass blocker, Smith mirrors well before and after contact. When faced with inside power or counters, the Golden Hurricane standout power steps effectively. His flexible waist and ankles indicate he is capable of dropping his pad level properly. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Tyler Smith, Tulsa

Dean reads and reacts quickly in the run game, coming downhill well and especially excelling in pursuit. The further the season progressed, the more of a communicator he became. In pursuit, Dean uses his above-average speed to flow to the ball if he manages to stay clean.- Scouting Report Blurb on MIKE Nakobe Dean, Georgia

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Latest Podcast Episodes