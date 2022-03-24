NFL Draft: Atlanta Falcons 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

As the Falcons prepare to start the post-Matt Ryan era, how do they address their needs in the 2022 NFL Draft? Click here to view the latest team mock draft.

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Falcons will start the post-Matt Ryan era with Marcus Mariota at the helm. That will likely be a bridge to the next franchise quarterback in Atlanta. With a number of holes to fill on their roster, would it be a smart move to take a quarterback still? If the right one falls to them, they could surprise some with an early-round quarterback selection. Let's dive into the potential players the Atlanta Falcons could select in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He is sudden and violent with his hips in and out of breaks. At his best on a vertical plane where he can manipulate space and stop on a dime creating ample separation. Wilson shows good pace and stride variation making him tough to predict especially with his hip fluidity. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Desmond Ridder is an athletic quarterback who displays strong mental attributes when executing the Cincinnati Bearcats’ offense. Ridder regularly shows a good pre snap plan of where his advantages are and strong anticipation of where he should be going with the football.- Scouting Report Blurb on QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Ebiketie lines up in a plethora of ways at the line of scrimmage including in a stand-up two-point stance, three-point stance and four-point stance. He is really quick out of the blocks, no matter what his starting stance is. - Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OLB Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

Isaiah Spiller has extremely good size for his position and his weight seems to have a good distribution through his frame. Has very good contact balance as defenders close down on him. Consistently attacks downhill once he receives the ball in the backfield. - Scouting Report Blurb on RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

He has above-average speed, allowing him to carry most wideouts vertically. Confidence in off is apparent as he stays square and does not get turned easily. Taylor thrives in press coverage, where he has a very powerful strike to disrupt and redirect receivers at the line of scrimmage.- Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

He’s a good run defender, especially between the tackles where his physical nature shines. Rose triggers downhill quickly and is aggressive when filling his fit - he’ll succeed best in a one-gap attacking scheme that allows LBs to play fast. Rose’s best quality is how he stacks and sheds blocks - whether it’s offensive linemen or tight ends - he never shies away from contact. - Scouting Report Blurb on WILL Mike Rose, Iowa State

Malone primarily lines up as a stand-up outside rusher for the Hilltopper defense. Also has added the versatility of playing in a four-point stance along the line since putting on more size. He is relentless in pursuit, displaying great effort to chase from the backside of the play or out in space. Strong hands at the point of attack to rip off of blocks. - Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OLB DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky

Ray snaps out of his stance, threatening tackles vertically before coming inside with a violent hump or quick swim move. At extension he outreaches blockers consistently, twisting them with his violent hands. He can two-gap with his length and ability to disengage quickly. - Scouting Report Blurb on DT LaBryan Ray, Alabama

A heady player with good eye discipline, has capitalized in his career by being in the right place at the right time to make plays on the football. Allows his eyes to take him to the football by reading the quarterback and understanding route concepts. - Scouting Report Blurb on SS Kolby Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma State

