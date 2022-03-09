NFL Draft: Baltimore Ravens 2022 7-Round NFL Mock DraftReady For Edit SharePreviewPublish

If Baltimore plans to return to success with a healthy roster that should include reliable draft picks. View the latest Ravens mock to see how they get back on to their winning ways.

Baltimore Ravens 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Ravens planned to take the next step in their playoff journey when the 2021 season began. They soon lost two starters in training camp and would go on to lose numerous more throughout the season including MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. If Baltimore plans to return to success with a healthy roster that should include reliable draft picks. View the latest Ravens mock to see how they get back on to their winning ways.

A durable commodity, Burks is reliable in his availability and as a security blanket for his quarterback. Once he sees green grass, he possesses a second gear and is seldom caught from behind.- Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Woolen does his best work in press. His footwork and hands at the line have progressed as he has gained experience. When transitioning, the Roadrunners’ star uses his length and physicality to slow opponents down and throw off their timing.- Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Tariq Woolen, UTSA

Walker possesses great length. His speed and range are good, getting sideline to sideline and closing quickly. He can carry tight ends up the seam and shows good acceleration.- Scouting Report Blurb on SAM Quay Walker, Georgia

Has the power in his locker to displace linemen from their positions. Clemons also offers a lot of length on the edge with his body type.- Scouting Report Blurb on 5T Micheal Clemons, Texas A&M

At only 5-foot-8, Austin is able to stay low to the ground and move differently than other players. Corners have a hard time mirroring Austin’s ability to cut on a dime and explode out of his breaks.- Scouting Report Blurb on iWR Calvin Austin III, Memphis

A clear NFL talent at the FCS level, Cole Strange is a smooth and quick-mover who can be used creatively in the run game and pass protection.- Scouting Report Blurb on OG Cole Strange, Chattanooga

Displaying the versatility to line up all over the interior defensive line from 5-technique to a true nose, Hinton has a filled-out lower half. This thick lower body translates to very good strength in that area which allows him to anchor in the run game and absorb blows from the side.- Scouting Report Blurb on DT Christopher Hinton, Michigan

Evans aligns mostly as an outside corner and also shows versatility by lining up in the slot as well. He shows physicality at the line of scrimmage when playing up in press coverage.- Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Akayleb Evans, Missouri

Bell uses his length to get his hands on runners if he takes unfavorable angles. His strength and physicality allows him to overpower smaller blockers in space.- Scouting Report Blurb on SS Markquese Bell, Florida A&M

