NFL Draft: Buffalo Bills 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Buffalo Bills came up short against the Kansas city chiefs in overtime of the divisional round. The road back starts in the draft and here is a look at the latest full mock draft for the Bills.

In what was an instant classic during the playoffs, the Buffalo Bills came up short against the Kansas city chiefs in overtime of the divisional round. With an offensive superstar like Josh Allen at the helm and only improving, the bills are a threat to compete for championships. The road back starts in the draft and here is a look at the latest full mock draft for the Bills.

Possessing a long and explosive first step, Wyatt threatens and beats blockers with his great get-off. He gets penetration against sliding fronts right off the snap. - Scouting Report Blurb on DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Defensive end who is accustomed to rushing from a two and three-point stance. Sanders is a high effort player who possesses very good play recognition skills, allowing him to play fast.- Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

Instinctive, physical, strong corner with average to above-average technique and athleticism. Goodrich can fit a couple of different positions at the next level. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Mario Goodrich, Clemson

Paul has very good hand usage, timing his strike well - not too early or too late - and placing his hands on the chest and shoulder pad of the rusher, to control them at the point of attack.- Scouting Report Blurb on OG Chris Paul, Tulsa

Athletes with size, versatility, and movement skills are often coveted come draft day. Jesse Luketa is a big, long linebacker with impressive lateral burst and change of direction ability. - Scouting Report Blurb on MIKE Jesse Luketa, Penn State

Jones uses his great acceleration and speed to be a consistent vertical threat by eating up cushions and blowing past flat-footed defenders.- Scouting Report Blurb on iWR Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

Chandler is decisive and urgent, not wasting any time getting north and south. Running behind his pads, he lowers them to reduce surface area and bouncing off of contact.- Scouting Report Blurb on RB Ty Chandler, North Carolina

Chris Steele’s game centers entirely around his traits. He has very loose hips and can change direction cleanly. As a result, he regularly displays impressive transitions and hip turns. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Chris Steele, USC

Sanders shows a good level of football IQ and route running knowledge that are his best attributes to his ability to separate. - Scouting Report Blurb on iWR Braylon Sanders, Mississippi

