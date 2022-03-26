NFL Draft: Carolina Panthers 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Panthers are in an peculiar spot, not possessing a lot of draft picks this year and still looking for a franchise quarterback. Check out the latest team mock draft.

Carolina Panthers 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Panthers missed on bringing in Deshaun Watson and will likely be looking for their next franchise quarterback early in the draft. They don't own many picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, so hitting on all of their picks will be vital. They were very active in free agency, addressing their weak offensive line, which allows them to look at other positions in the draft. Check out who the Panthers could walk away with when the 2022 NFL Draft wraps up.

Pickett is always keeping his eyes downfield, scanning the defense while he scrambles, exhibiting a pass-first mentality when the play breaks down. He has tremendous ability to throw on the run, off-platform and when contorting his body while still regularly placing the ball within the strike zone of the wide receiver. - Scouting Report Blurb on QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Bernard often quarterbacks the defense, regularly communicating, pointing and sliding defenders into the right position for their assignment. Versus the run, he displays great gap integrity and plays with a good sense of urgency. - Scouting Report Blurb on WILL Terrel Bernard, Baylor

Braxton Jones has a big, dense frame with fair athleticism that brings the whole package. His density in the lower half allows him to withstand power rushes from the edge. He regains balance well when he is knocked off his set for a brief second. - Scouting Report Blurb on RT Braxton Jones, Southern Utah

Alec Lindstrom can do it all from the center position. In the pass game, Lindstrom uses excellent football intelligence to cover both a-gaps effectively while vertical setting. He creates tons of power in his hips to move guys on double teams. Lindstrom uses effective feet in the pass game and can slide back and forth well. - Scouting Report Blurb on OC Alec Lindstrom, Boston College

As a multi-year starter, Chase Lucas has been able to grow a lot with experience. He has experience playing zone and off man, the former of which is where he looks the most comfortable. Possesses good spatial awareness and discipline. - Scouting Report Blurb on iCB Chase Lucas, Arizona State

Jackson has the size you want in a 3-5 tech type of defensive linemen and is built for a one-gapping style of defense. He has a ton of effort plays on tape, fighting for leverage and tracking down run plays from the backside or forcing pressure up the middle making the quarterback uncomfortable. - Scouting Report Blurb on 5T Jordan Jackson, Air Force

