NFL Draft: Chicago Bears 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Bears seem to be on the cusp of turning around the organization. Can this mock draft propel them to the NFL Playoffs? Click here to find out.

The Chicago Bears are a team that doesn't have many picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The big question will be can the new regime turn this thing around. This mock draft puts them in the direction that they're looking for.

Chicago Bears 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Bell has a dense frame at receiver and decent size, otherwise. He has great ability to locate the ball when it’s in the air and haul in some spectacular catches. As a route runner, his footwork is very smooth which gives him the edge when he breaks off his route. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR David Bell, Purdue

Munford has played at both tackle and guard, exclusively on the left side of the line. He moved to guard in 2021 even after an All-Big ten selection at tackle in 2020 and made no qualms about it. His experience and technique are his best attributes, as he excels in the fine details. - Scouting Report Blurb on OG Thayer Munford, Ohio State

One key factor in the team’s success was Spencer Burford, the Roadrunners’ first-ever four-star recruit. The Texas native is an explosive and fast mover out of his stance. He can be used extremely creatively in the run game and on screens. Burford is effective and efficient latching on in space. - Scouting Report Blurb on OT Spencer Burford, UTSA

Waller displays solid man coverage skills on short and intermediate routes. He stays on receivers hip pockets and has the movement skills to prevent wideouts from creating separation against him. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech

Interior defensive lineman who primarily aligns at 3 technique and 4i technique. Johnson has strong, heavy hands, allowing him to knock blockers back when extending. - Scouting Report Blurb on DT Eric Johnson, Missouri State

