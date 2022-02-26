NFL Draft: Cincinnati Bengals 2022 7-Round Mock Draft
The Bengals approached the 2021 season with eyes on improving on a 2020 season that saw only 4 wins, and the loss of quarterback Joe Burrow. Well, they exceeded those expectations and then some, representing the AFC in Super Bowl 56. With potential key free agents leaving, and an o-line unit that needs rebuilding, the 2022 NFL Draft will be critical if they look to build on 2021's season.
After coming up just shy of their Super Bowl 56 dreams, the Bengals will look to re-tool and add to the roster by continuing their draft success. Here is a look at some of their potential selections.
Cincinnati Bengals Pick 1 (31): LT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota
The Minnesota lineman has enough length to sufficiently protect the edge, even when his footwork may let him down. Consistently shows good timing of the snap.
Reason For Selection:
- An offensive line that let up the most sacks in the 2021 NFL Season
- Shows emphasis on keeping Burrow upright
- Provides stability and solid fundamentals on quarterbacks blindside
- Shows Burrow that the team is all in and prepared to build around him
Cincinnati Bengals Pick 2 (63): CB Josh Jobe, Alabama
Physical corner with length. Jobe has good spatial awareness at the backend, filling areas vacated by teammates that are put in conflict by the offense.
Reason For Selection:
- The corner position hurt the defense at times
- Jobe is a technical, fairly pro-ready player
- Comes from some of the best DB coachings in collegiate football.
- Can tackle and provide support in the run game
Cincinnati Bengals Pick 3 (95): FS Verone McKinley III, Oregon
Verone McKinley III is a versatile defender who has lined up at boundary corner, nickel corner, single-high safety, two-high safety and in the box for the Ducks.
Reason For Selection:
- Could fill the hole left by a potential Jesse Bates Departure
- Allows the defense to be unique in their looks on the backend
- An instinctual player that is always around the ball
- Can be the "green dot" or signal-caller of the defense in due time.
Cincinnati Bengals Pick 4 (134): DT Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M
In general, Peevy does a very good job of taking advantage when blockers mess up. Peevy’s motor is always running hot, and he looks to make plays downfield.
Reason For Selection:
- Run defense improved with the season but still is a major issue
- Peevy can play in the 4-3 system and fits well as a shaded nose
- Expect Early contribution from Peevy with his size and strength.
- Rare height for the position
Cincinnati Bengals Pick 5 (173): OC Nick Ford, Utah
He has a solid and quick punch that can halt a defender. He uses his hands effectively and is able to maintain half-man very well.
Reason For Selection:
- Gives depth to the interior offensive line
- Has the body type to play both guard and center
- Raw, but has solid physical traits for a day-three prospect
Cincinnati Bengals Pick 6 (207): ILB D'Marco Jackson, Appalachian State
Jackson does a good job working around and dipping under blocks. Uses his hands well at the point of attack getting off blocks.
Reason For Selection:
- Adds athleticism and depth to the linebackers
- Fast Flow and downhill playstyle
- His game should translate well in base personnel
Cincinnati Bengals Pick 7 (223): 3-4 OB Jeremiah Moon, Florida
Versatile outside linebacker who is deployed as a standup rusher and at middle linebacker. Moon possesses good size and great length which he uses when attacking the outside shoulder with a stab club.
Reason For Selection:
- Can be deployed in multiple roles
- Strong at the point of attack
- Raw prospect in terms of technique but room to grow physically and mentally
- Solid skillset
Cincinnati Bengals Pick 8 (249): LT Cordell Volson, NDSU
Volson possesses good size and length for the tackle position. An aggressive run blocker, he has good leg drive while keeping his feet moving to drive and finish opponents.
Reason For Selection:
- Swing tackle upside in year one
- Has desirable height and weight
- Comes from a great Program at NDSU
