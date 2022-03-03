NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft
The Cleveland Browns approached 2021 with the first real set of expectations in franchise history. Many had them winning the division, while some thought the roster was the best in the NFL. With hampered quarterback play from Baker Mayfield due to injury and underwhelming defensive performances, the Browns failed to reach the postseason. They will now look to retool and make a run starting with a strong 2022 draft class.
After a disappointing 2021 season, the Browns look to reach the potential of their roster and rebound into 2022 with a strong draft starting with these potential selections.
Cleveland Browns Pick 1 (13): MIKE Devin Lloyd, Utah
Displaying versatility, Lloyd lines up as the middle and weakside linebacker as well as on the line of scrimmage for the Utes. He possesses great length and quick hands which he uses to avoid second-level blockers.
Scouting Report Blurb on MIKE Devin Lloyd, Utah
Reason For Selection:
- Day one starter
- Rangy and athletic for the position
- Fills free agency holes
- Both smart and physical enough to play the Mike position.
Cleveland Browns Pick 2 (44): oWR George Pickens, Georgia
Pickens possesses impressive length and strong hands to pluck the ball away from his frame. He is not afraid to go over the middle and lays out for passes.
Scouting Report Blurb on oWR George Pickens, Georgia
Reason For Selection:
- Vertical threat to add explosion
- Fills the void of no true boundary receiver
- Physical and will work in the Browns run game
- Good value in the second round
Cleveland Browns Pick 3 (78): LT Abraham Lucas, Washington State
It doesn’t take long to spot Lucas on the field, measuring at 6’7” and 319 pounds. He’s a massive tackle with a keen understanding of how to use his size to his advantage on the edge.
Scouting Report Blurb on LT Abraham Lucas, Washington State
Reason For Selection:
- Unteachable measurables
- True strength and movement skills
- Can become a bookend tackle with development
- His flaws can be mitigated with NFL coaching
Cleveland Browns Pick 4 (98): 4-3 DE Dominique Robinson, Miami (OH)
A converted wide receiver, Robinson is a great athlete for the edge position after putting on roughly 30 pounds since he entered college in 2017. He has an explosive get-off that he can take to the outside or inside rushing lanes.
Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Dominique Robinson, Miami (OH)
Reason For Selection:
- Hyper-Atheltic with versatile background
- Provides depth or replacement should Jadeveon Clowney leave
- Can learn from an All-Pro in Myles Garett
- Will have an NFL staff to get his play strength adequate
Cleveland Browns Pick 5 (105): TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
Displaying his versatility in the Chanticleers offense, Likely lines up out wide, in-line and at H-back. He possesses good speed, allowing him to win vertically and create chunk plays thanks to his ball tracking.
Scouting Report Blurb on TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
Reason For Selection:
- Great traits for the position
- Expereinced with quality coaching
- Versatile in his alignment
- Fits in very well if David Njoku departs in free agency
Cleveland Browns Pick 6 (116): SS Bubba Bolden, Miami
Bolden possesses very good hip fluidity in space which is impressive for a player of his size. His great lateral agility allows him to cut off routes
Scouting Report Blurb on SS Bubba Bolden, Miami
Reason For Selection:
- Tall safety with good wingspan
- Can be deployed in the box or as half field safety
- Big enough to support run fits
Cleveland Browns Pick 7 (154): SAM Troy Andersen, Montana State
Finishes his tackles well, good strength and consistently wraps up. Good lateral agility, can tackle in space well. Could be used in different ways as an off-ball linebacker.
Scouting Report Blurb on SAM Troy Andersen, Montana State
Reason For Selection:
- Big linebacker with impressive athletcism
- Multiple positions played in college including quarterback
- Would round out a young and athketic linebacker room
Cleveland Browns Pick 8 (191): OG Cade Mays, Tennessee
Mays displays good foot speed and straight-line quickness in short areas. He can seal defensive ends on power runs.
Scouting Report Blurb on OG Cade Mays, Tennessee
Reason For Selection:
- Depth for interior offensive line
- Expereince against SEC defensive lines
- NFL height/weight
Cleveland Browns Pick 9 (220): oWR Dontario Drummond, Ole Miss
A wide receiver with very good size who frequently aligns in the slot and even at F tight end. Drummond shows good, reliable hands making him a possession receiver who can hang on through contact.
Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Dontario Drummond, Ole Miss
Reason For Selection:
- Depth at the receiver position
- Reliable weapon to work middle of the field
- Fits Browns offensive scheme
