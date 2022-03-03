NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

After a disappointing 2021 season, the Browns look to reach the potential of their roster and rebound into 2022 with a strong draft starting with these potential selections.

The Cleveland Browns approached 2021 with the first real set of expectations in franchise history. Many had them winning the division, while some thought the roster was the best in the NFL. With hampered quarterback play from Baker Mayfield due to injury and underwhelming defensive performances, the Browns failed to reach the postseason. They will now look to retool and make a run starting with a strong 2022 draft class.

Cleveland Browns 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Cleveland Browns Pick 1 (13): MIKE Devin Lloyd, Utah

Displaying versatility, Lloyd lines up as the middle and weakside linebacker as well as on the line of scrimmage for the Utes. He possesses great length and quick hands which he uses to avoid second-level blockers.

Scouting Report Blurb on MIKE Devin Lloyd, Utah

Reason For Selection:

Day one starter

Rangy and athletic for the position

Fills free agency holes

Both smart and physical enough to play the Mike position.

Cleveland Browns Pick 2 (44): oWR George Pickens, Georgia

Pickens possesses impressive length and strong hands to pluck the ball away from his frame. He is not afraid to go over the middle and lays out for passes.

Scouting Report Blurb on oWR George Pickens, Georgia

Reason For Selection:

Vertical threat to add explosion

Fills the void of no true boundary receiver

Physical and will work in the Browns run game

Good value in the second round

Cleveland Browns Pick 3 (78): LT Abraham Lucas, Washington State

It doesn’t take long to spot Lucas on the field, measuring at 6’7” and 319 pounds. He’s a massive tackle with a keen understanding of how to use his size to his advantage on the edge.

Scouting Report Blurb on LT Abraham Lucas, Washington State

Reason For Selection:

Unteachable measurables

True strength and movement skills

Can become a bookend tackle with development

His flaws can be mitigated with NFL coaching

Cleveland Browns Pick 4 (98): 4-3 DE Dominique Robinson, Miami (OH)

A converted wide receiver, Robinson is a great athlete for the edge position after putting on roughly 30 pounds since he entered college in 2017. He has an explosive get-off that he can take to the outside or inside rushing lanes.

Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Dominique Robinson, Miami (OH)

Reason For Selection:

Hyper-Atheltic with versatile background

Provides depth or replacement should Jadeveon Clowney leave

Can learn from an All-Pro in Myles Garett

Will have an NFL staff to get his play strength adequate

Cleveland Browns Pick 5 (105): TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

Displaying his versatility in the Chanticleers offense, Likely lines up out wide, in-line and at H-back. He possesses good speed, allowing him to win vertically and create chunk plays thanks to his ball tracking.

Scouting Report Blurb on TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

Reason For Selection:

Great traits for the position

Expereinced with quality coaching

Versatile in his alignment

Fits in very well if David Njoku departs in free agency

Cleveland Browns Pick 6 (116): SS Bubba Bolden, Miami

Bolden possesses very good hip fluidity in space which is impressive for a player of his size. His great lateral agility allows him to cut off routes

Scouting Report Blurb on SS Bubba Bolden, Miami

Reason For Selection:

Tall safety with good wingspan

Can be deployed in the box or as half field safety

Big enough to support run fits

Cleveland Browns Pick 7 (154): SAM Troy Andersen, Montana State

Finishes his tackles well, good strength and consistently wraps up. Good lateral agility, can tackle in space well. Could be used in different ways as an off-ball linebacker.

Scouting Report Blurb on SAM Troy Andersen, Montana State

Reason For Selection:

Big linebacker with impressive athletcism

Multiple positions played in college including quarterback

Would round out a young and athketic linebacker room

Cleveland Browns Pick 8 (191): OG Cade Mays, Tennessee

Mays displays good foot speed and straight-line quickness in short areas. He can seal defensive ends on power runs.

Scouting Report Blurb on OG Cade Mays, Tennessee

Reason For Selection:

Depth for interior offensive line

Expereince against SEC defensive lines

NFL height/weight

Cleveland Browns Pick 9 (220): oWR Dontario Drummond, Ole Miss

A wide receiver with very good size who frequently aligns in the slot and even at F tight end. Drummond shows good, reliable hands making him a possession receiver who can hang on through contact.

Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Dontario Drummond, Ole Miss

Reason For Selection:

Depth at the receiver position

Reliable weapon to work middle of the field

Fits Browns offensive scheme

