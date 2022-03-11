NFL Draft: Detroit Lions 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions are in a great spot to start turning the direction of the franchise around. See what they can put together with this mock draft.

The Detroit Lions have been in a slump for what has felt like an eternity. With Dan Campbell entering his second year as the head coach, there seems to be plenty of optimism around how they finished the end of their season. Can they turn things around for the 2022 season? Time will tell.

Detroit Lions 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions are in a great spot to start turning the direction of the franchise around. See what they can put together with this mock draft.

In man coverage, Hamilton is patient and physical; he uses his power to throw off a route runner’s timing and spacing. he has tremendous instincts to diagnose the play fast and arrive in a hurry. Very sure tackler that provides both big hits and sound fundamentals. - Scouting Report Blurb on FS Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Howell steps up into the pocket and finds lanes to step up into to get deep balls out from a muddy pocket. Keeping his eyes downfield allows him to locate targets on the move. He finds an uncontained edge and escapes quickly, displaying his acceleration and scrambling ability which bails him out of tough spots. - Scouting Report Blurb on QB Sam Howell, North Carolina

Pickens is smooth yet sudden, getting off the line, showing lateral agility to go either way. When running verticals against press, he uses his quick first step to get on top of corners before stacking them. His speed is good. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR George Pickens, Georgia

He’s mostly asked to play Zone Coverage in the Bearcat’s defense and is proficient in off-Cover Two, Four and Six. While in flat zones or deep thirds+quarters, Bryant has hawk eyes towards the QB and reads the number 1 and 2 wide receiver to his side very well. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

His best form of pass rushing comes with converting speed to power, utilizing good leg drive. Has experience contributing on the punt return and field goal block special teams. - Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OLB Tyreke Smith, Ohio State

He uses these same qualities to stack and shed opponents with above-average timing. His eyes are what help separate him both with tracking the ball but identifying the runner and timing his disengagement. - Scouting Report Blurb on DT Thomas Booker, Stanford

Athletic linebackers are exciting commodities in today’s NFL. Aaron Hansford has the frame and athletic profile to be a difference-maker in the league. The former wide receiver is a clean mover with loose hips to change direction and transition in coverage. - Scouting Report Blurb on MIKE Aaron Hansford, Texas A&M

At his size, he possesses very good agility, carrying high speeds through his breaks to threaten defenders. He sets up his routes with jabs and can snap off curls suddenly. Dixon shows a knack to attack the blind spot of defenders and uses his hands to swipe those of opponents. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Dai'Jean Dixon, Nicholls State

While Steele’s athletic ability gives him the potential to succeed in any defensive scheme, he is at his best in press coverage. If he successfully engages early after the snap, Steele keeps his hands in the receiver’s hip pocket to feel out routes as they develop.- Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Chris Steele, USC

Deaton has the size and positional versatility to play at any position along the offensive line. Moves well for his size and has shown he can move linearly and laterally.- Scouting Report Blurb on OG Dawson Deaton, Boston College

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Latest Podcast Episodes