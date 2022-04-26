NFL Draft: Full Round One Mock Two Days Out

Just two days away from opening night at the NFL Draft, the anticipation is reaching its boiling point with rumors and opinions swirling. While the board can fall any which way on Thursday, these are the picks that every team should consider if they stay where they are in relation to draft positioning.

There are few prospects in this class as complete as Hutchinson. He has the requisite production, traits, and character to be the premier pick in any draft. The Jaguars are looking for a turnaround based on embracing a new culture after last year's disaster. That means finding a plug-and-play starter with the personality to bring up others and be a leader. That's where you insert Aidan Hutchinson.

Rewind to a year ago this time and many had Thibodeaux as the way too early 2022 first overall pick. Now through all the different drama that has arisen regarding effort or personality, Thibodeaux falls all the way to..second overall. That's right, the rare traits including elite get-off and strength are still there and make the Oregon pass rusher worthy of a top-three selection. Thibodeaux will bolster the Lion's defense immediately and go to work in the motor city.

The Texans need talent at virtually every position in the draft, but why not build up the trenches first, taking the best offensive linemen in the class in the eyes of many. Ekwonu is a versatile prospect that can play both guard and tackle with sufficient power, flexibility, and technique for both positions. No need to get flashy, the Texans should build from the inside out.

N.Y Jets fans know how badly the team needs a pass rush, with such a low sack and pressure rate amongst the defensive line in 2021. They also know they have a defensive mastermind at Head Coach in Robert Saleh. Part of Saleh's greatness is his ability to find and develop pass rushers. So while Walker may not have been the most productive collegiate player, he has the physical tools that few others have and that coaches covet. That makes the pairing a natural fit in the big apple.

The Giants have been a mess offensively over the past few years but things may be changing for the G-men. Under the guidance of Brian Daboll, Daniel jones will have strong weaponry around him between his receiving corps and Saquan Barkley. That means to see if he is truly the guy, he needs proper protection. Take the natural bookend tackle that Neal is, and let the coaching staff devise a plan around Jones.

While the quarterback position may be the biggest question mark for the Panthers, the answer is probably not at sixth overall. If this was a coaching staff coming into their first or second year, Malik Willis or another signal-caller would be feasible. However, Matt Rhule and his staff have been told they are on a short leash, with an owner that wants the team to win now. That means suring up the offensive line with one of the best pure pass protectors in the class is the way to go for Carolina.

The best teams in the NFL have at least average offensive lines and usually stellar defensive lines. The Giants go back to back trench players in the top 10, focusing on building the foundation of their team, while the "icing" if you will be focused on in the later rounds. Johnson is an elite pass rusher with speed to power, hand usage, and the strength and will to play the run. Look for him to be a day one impact if the G-men take him.

The last time the Falcons took an explosive Alabama wide receiver in the top 10, it was Julio Jones. That pairing certainly faired well for both of them and could mimic a new relationship between player and organization. While Marcus Mariota may be the short-term answer, the Falcons are in a total rebuild and will most likely be in the running for a quarterback in 2023. Perhaps the dynamic duo of Bryce Young and Jameson Williams will get back to torching defenses in Atlanta, just for the Falcons this time.

Much has been made about the similarities between Sauce Gardner and one-time Seahawk great Richard Sherman. Both are long physical players, but Gardner has rare fluidity and long speed for his frame. This makes him the best corner in the class in the eyes of many evaluators, propelling him towards the first defensive back taken. That means Seattle could find their lockdown presence in the top 10.

Few players have had a season at any level of football like that of Stingley's 2019 campaign. The problem is, his next two seasons fell far short of that. With the recent news that his 2021 season was cut short because he attempted to play on a Lis Franc injury, it makes more sense of his subpar play. Combine that with an impressive display of athleticism at his pro day, and you see why Stingley's stock is rising into the top 10. Stingley will immediately impact the Jets and give N.Y two dominant defensive talents come 2022.

Garrett Wilson is probably the most complete receiver prospect in the class with the requisite route running, speed, hands, and quickness that you want from your pass catchers. Pairing him up with another standout Buckeye wide receiver in Terry McLaurin will provide newly acquired quarterback Carson Wentz with suitable weapons. If the Commanders can remain healthy in 2022, Wilson may account for a large portion of their success.

McDuffie comes from the famous University of Washington defensive backfield that has produced some stellar athletes. McDuffie is no slouch as an athlete but is also one of the more balanced corners in the class with a slot or outside alignment versatility and man or zone coverage ability. McDuffie would help the Vikings secondary immediately and perhaps the borderline playoff team will take the next step with his services.

Kyle Hamilton is the overall number one player on multiple big boards. His versatility and rare size-athleticism combo have him labeled as a "unicorn." The problem lies in his position itself and the importance that some teams see out of safety. The thing about Hamilton is, that he is much more than a regular safety and would leave the Texans sprinting in the card should he be there at 13.

When you think of dominant Ravens defenses you think of the true nose that held down the fort in the from seven. Names like Haloti Ngata or Brandon Williams come to mind. The next best thing in Jordan Davis can arrive and take over thanks to his immense frame, yet un-human athleticism. Davis would be a home run for the Ravens and is tough to envision them passing on the Georgia giant.

Would the Eagles really take a wide receiver in the first round three years in a row? The answer is not only yes, but emphatically. London will be a unique addition to a smaller receiver corps and give Jalen Hurts a receiver with a huge catch radius. Combine his skills with that of Devonta Smith and the Eagles will be able to get a true read on whether or not Hurts is their franchise quarterback.

Even with the hopeful return of Michael Thomas in 2022, the Saints will need to provide Jameis Winston with more help on the perimeter. More specifically, they need someone who can stretch the field and provide explosive plays. Few provide those services better than Treylon Burks. With his size and yards after the catch ability, he and Thomas could form a tandem that scares defenses week in and week out.

The Chargers have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Justin Herbert and he's only approaching his third NFL season. While better protection on the right side of the line is warranted, having a true deep threat like Olave will take the offense to another level. Olave would round out the receiver corps with Keenan Allen as the premier route runner, Mike Williams as the big-bodied pass catcher, and Olave as the smooth playmaker.

No one position is more vacant of talent on the Eagles roster than inside linebacker. That would immediately change if Lloyd was drafted by Philadelphia. His length and sideline to sideline playstyle would provide an immediate boost for the defense. High-quality linebacker play is what can really separate good from great defenses with so much emphasis on the corner and pass rusher positions in today's NFL. Lloyd would provide just that for a defense that already finished in the top 10 last season.

While Jameis Winston may be the starter in 2022, the Saints may still be in search of the heir apparent to Drew Brees. That search could end with Pickett. Much has been made about his ability to start early in the NFL, but a year to learn and then take over, should the Saints move on from Winston will suit him well. Combine this with the fact that at least nine games a year will be indoors with 11 all in the south thanks to the division, and whatever concern about Pickett's ability to perform in weather is mitigated.

It is no secret that the Steelers are fans of Malik Willis, and have been since the Senior Bowl in Mobile. Willis is as dynamic a player at the position in some time. The problem is he is still very raw and is a year away from being a year away. Time behind Mitchell Tribusky would favor Willis, and make for an easier transition once the Steelers feel the time is right for Willis. Expect Pittsburgh to make this pick with zero hesitation should he be there at pick 20.

The Patriots are known for drafting and developing offensive linemen with quality traits. So while Penning may be a little rough around the edges, he certainly possesses the tenacity, strength, and athleticism needed to be a successful NFL lineman. Penning would flourish under the guidance of the Patriot coaching staff and could quickly reach his potential in New England.

Hall has experienced a meteoric rise in his draft stock according to the rumors amongst many of the media's most credible sources. With his length and explosion, teams are catching on to Hall's ability and we could see him be taken in round one of the drafts on Thursday. The packers would be a good fit for Hall thanks to his versatility and may view him as the missing piece on the Packer's defensive line.

The Cardinals have gotten caught up in the flashy picks over the last few drafts, and while they may pan out, the team is in need of an upgrade on the offensive line. Johnson would provide just that for Arizona, allowing them to run out of the shotgun in their Air-raid 10 personnel scheme, as well as provide protection for Kyler Murray.

Similar to the aforementioned Cardinals, the Cowboys need to address some issues upfront before they add more luxury pieces. Introducing a mauler like Kenyon Green to that offensive line would mean they could get back to the physical play that produced so much success for them. Jerry Jones has hinted at trading up, but staying put and grabbing Green would be the best move for the Cowboys.

With the departure of Levi Wallace opposite Tre'Davious White, the Bills are in need of man to man corner that plays with physicality. Kaiir Elam is bred for that role, where his length, speed, and toughness shine. An offensive line and running unit that vastly improved over the end of the season, the Bills may also look to add a pass rusher before addressing the offensive side of the ball. With Gregory Rousseau coming into his second year though, addressing the glaring hole of CB2 makes the most sense here.

One of the best overall prospects in this class is Tyler Linderbaum. His movement skills at just shy of 300 pounds is something few humans have ever achieved. Pair that with a work ethic and intelligence rooted deeply in football, and this pick would be an absolute steal for the Titans at 26.

One of the multiple Georgia Bulldogs that wreaked havoc on the defensive line, Wyatt backed up his play with a stellar pre-draft process. The Bucs and new Head Coach Todd Bowles love big defensive linemen that can move. Pairing Wyatt with Vita Vea on the interior will be something that no offense wants to see and make the Buccaneers defense even scarier.

Much has been made about the need for the Packers to address the void left at the receiver position following the Adams trade. The packers tend to draft receivers that meet certain size thresholds meaning while some may favor Dotson or Skyy Moore, Pickens make the most sense. Combine that with his speed, hands, and physicality and he could be a slam dunk pick for the packers.

If it wasn't for some medical concerns there would be a real chance (and still is) that Booth was gone in the first 15 picks. That being said, If he is available when the Chiefs pick at 29, Booth would be an immediate starter in the rather thin corner room the Chiefs employ. A physical corner with fluidity, Booth would provide lockdown tendencies early, provided he is healthy.

Should the Chiefs be patient enough to stay put for back-to-back selections, they can find a receiver that may not replace Tyreek Hill, but at least provide some help in terms of his explosiveness. This could come by way of Dotson who is smooth, aggressive with his hands, and sudden in his routes. Oh, and anyone that has Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball should experience some success.

The Bengals main weakness last year was the offensive line. They quickly addressed that in free agency throughout the offseason. While corner may be a more important need, the best are currently off the board at this point, with the depth being greater in later rounds compared to the fall-off in the tackle class. Suring up the line and making sure franchise quarterback Joe Burrow is protected is the smart move here.

To end the first round, the Lions will look to draft a fast, reliable leader in their linebacking corps. Perhaps no one in this class fits that description better than Dean. The signal-caller and main leader on the National Championship team, Dean is an aggressive but very intelligent player that will fit in perfectly with Dan Campbell and the Lions.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT