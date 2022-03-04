NFL Draft: Green Bay Packers 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

There could be big changes coming in Green Bay with the current cap situation and Aaron Rodgers drama. View the latest 2022 NFL team mock draft to see how the Packers can continue their success.

Green Bay Packers 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The talented pass rusher boasts special lateral agility and change of direction ability. The Trojan star is difficult to touch when he employs head fakes, jab steps and body language to force an offensive lineman into false steps. - Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OLB Drake Jackson, USC

Tracks the ball very well and is not phased by traffic, coming down with it through contact. Plucks it naturally out of the air and turns upfield right after securing the catch. Has plenty of speed to run past cornerbacks and be a consistent vertical threat. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR John Metchie III, Alabama

Self-awareness can be a player’s greatest asset, and that is certainly the case here. With arms that measure 34 inches long, Lucas is not an easy player to get around, and he knows it. He takes a patient approach with his punch in both the run and pass game while displaying good timing of when to pull the trigger. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Abraham Lucas, Washington State

His best play comes against the run. From his 2021 rush linebacker spot, Luketa’s change of direction and lateral burst gave blockers fits. He keeps his eyes on the ball carrier and makes plays through engagement. - Scouting Report Blurb on MIKE Jesse Luketa, Penn State



Thomas Booker has developed all facets of his game during his tenure with the Cardinal. He's an agile defender with quick feet. Plays with a level of suddenness to his game that makes it hard for linemen to predict his approaches. - Scouting Report Blurb on DT Thomas Booker, Stanford

Combining his length and strong hands make for a very big catch radius. Turner has a good feel for sitting down in open spaces against zone coverage and making himself available for the quarterback. - Scouting Report Blurb on TE Cole Turner, Nevada

Outside receiver who takes occasional snaps from the slot. Dixon possesses good size and height which translates to his above-average catch radius to haul in off-target passes ahead of him. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Dai'Jean Dixon, Nicholls State

A lean, strong, blindside protector Van Demark has been a staple of consistency for the Huskies as a four-year starter, including the past three years at left tackle. - Scouting Report Blurb on LT Ryan Van Demark, Connecticut

Brown uses his long frame to his advantage on reach blocks and stabs. His lower body possesses enough fluidity to allow him to pull and move in space. His feet are quick in his pass set while sturdy enough to maintain his balance and anchor. - Scouting Report Blurb on OG Ben Brown, Mississippi

