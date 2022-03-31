Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Houston Texans 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

A roster still devoid of talent, General Manager Nick Caserio and Head Coach Lovie Smith have a haul of picks thanks to the Deshaun Watson trade. Here is a look at the latest Texans Mock draft.

Houston Texans 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Life changes fast in the NFL and the Texans are a prime example of that. Just two years ago they were a playoff team with a franchise quarterback. Flash forward and they are now on their third head coach in three years with questions surrounding the entire organization following the trade of Deshaun Watson. With experience and a winning culture being emplaced by the front office and coaching staff, the 2022 NFL Draft hopes to be the start of something great for the Houston faithful. 

texans_nfl_draft0

Houston Texans Pick 1 (3): 4-3 DE Travon Walker, Georgia

Walker possesses the leg drive and motor to drive opponents back. In the run game, he is able to impact linemen with his hands, twisting them and enforcing his will.- Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Travon Walker, Georgia

Houston Texans Pick 2 (13): LT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Penning is extremely strong. He can hold off guys with only one arm. As an experienced player on the offensive line, he is clearly the leader of his unit with the way he communicates at the line of scrimmage.- Scouting Report Blurb on LT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Houston Texans Pick 3 (37): RB Breece Hall, Iowa State 

His ankles are silky smooth, allowing him to make precise cuts and defenders miss. Short area quickness and suddenness within his running style also helps his overall gameplan with how he attacks each run. - Scouting Report Blurb on RB Breece Hall, Iowa State

Houston Texans Pick 4 (68): oWR Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

Ball tracking is a strong suit of his, as he can adjust to off-target passes and attack the ball at the high point. After the catch, he attacks angles with his speed.- Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

Houston Texans Pick 5 (80): oCB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati 

Coby Bryant plays cornerback like a wide receiver and possesses scheme diverse traits plus fluid athletic ability which make him an intriguing prospect.- Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Houston Texans Pick 6 (107): FS Smoke Monday, Auburn

Hard hitter, wraps up with power. Good eyes in zone coverage is able to see routes come in and out of his zone. Unique feel for shooting gaps and beating RBs to the hole.- Scouting Report Blurb on FS Smoke Monday, Auburn

Houston Texans Pick 7 (108): MIKE Jesse Luketa, Penn State

From an off-ball alignment, he plays with sound gap integrity; what’s more, his knack for navigating traffic and reading blocks allows him to two-gap from the second level.- Scouting Report Blurb on MIKE Jesse Luketa, Penn State

Houston Texans Pick 8 (183): OC Zach Tom, Wake Forest 

Tom has long legs and an athletically built frame. Looks more like a “beefed up tight end” than offensive linemen. Impressive kick slide as he has smooth hips and quick feet, allowing him to get set quickly.- Scouting Report Blurb on OC Zach Tom, Wake Forest

Houston Texans Pick 9 (205): RT Andrew Stueber, Michigan

Stueber’s hand placement, though a work in progress, improved as the 2021 season played out. He keeps active feet into and through contact. For his size, the Wolverines’ standout is a solid mover in his kickslide.- Scouting Report Blurb on RT Andrew Stueber, Michigan

Houston Texans Pick 10 (207): 4-3 DE Jeffrey Gunter, Coastal Carolina

Gunter possesses above-average ankle flexion, giving him the necessary agility to change directions and turn corners. As a pass rusher, he is best with a quick inside counter, taking advantage of oversetting tackles.- Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Jeffrey Gunter, Coastal Carolina

Houston Texans Pick 11 (245): iCB Jack Jones, Arizona State

Jones is a fluid athlete that moves well in his pedal and in/out of breaks. Showed an ability to work in both press-man coverage and zone.- Scouting Report Blurb on iCB Jack Jones, Arizona State

Click here to view the entire mock draft

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

Latest Podcast Episodes

In This Article (1)

Houston Texans
Houston Texans

RB Breece Hall, Iowa State
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Running Backs Losing Luster

By Bo Marchionte52 seconds ago
Ole Miss RB Snoop Conner
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Snoop Conner, Running Back, Ole Miss Rebels

By The NFL Draft Bible7 hours ago
Member Exclusive
UTSA RB Sincere McCormick
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Sincere McCormick, Running Back, UTSA Roadrunners

By The NFL Draft Bible7 hours ago
Member Exclusive
2022-NFL-DRAFT
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft: Picks traded first two weeks of league year

By Howard Balzer18 hours ago
ba42e2c2dfc94e7d858e42fe5a4cf562
NFL Draft Events

NFL Draft: 2022 Pro Day Schedule, Testing Numbers, Measurements, Results

By The NFL Draft Bible18 hours ago
chiefs draft
NFL Draft

Kansas City Chiefs: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker

By The NFL Draft Bible21 hours ago
titans-nfl-draft
Mocks

NFL Draft: Tennessee Titans 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

By Robert Gregson22 hours ago
Maryland DS Nick Cross
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Nick Cross, Safety, Maryland Terrapins

By The NFL Draft BibleMar 30, 2022
Member Exclusive