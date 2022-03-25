With the hope that the fifth starting quarterback in as many years will bring a deep playoff run to Indianapolis, the Colts are going all-in with Matt Ryan as their signal-caller.

Indianapolis Colts 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Many thought the reunion of former Frank Reich and Carson Wentz as quarterback and play-caller would lead the Colts to heights not seen since the Peyton Manning era. The rollercoaster that was their season had a very anticlimactic ending for fans, seeing their colts lose a win and get in a scenario against division foe Jacksonville. Now with Matt Ryan in place and the league's best rushing attack behind him, the Colts look to take hold of the division starting with their 2022 NFL Draft.

Very competitive receiver in all phases of the game. Pickens possesses impressive length and strong hands to pluck the ball away from his frame.- Scouting Report Blurb on oWR George Pickens, Georgia

Armour-Davis primarily aligns in a press-bail technique where he uses a strong stab to disrupt route timings. He plays perfect trail technique with strong closing speed and the ability to carry vertical route concepts up the boundary. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama

Obinna Eze projects to be a developmental project at the next level that could turn into a solid backup. He wins with his size, length, and hand usage in pass protection.- Scouting Report Blurb on LT Obinna Eze, TCU

Malone primarily lines up as a stand-up outside rusher for the Hilltopper defense. Also has added the versatility of playing in a four-point stance along the line since putting on more size.- Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OLB DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky

Big and strong receiver. Great at playing the deep ball, he has incredible tracking skills and can adjust his body accordingly to make the catch.- Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Kevin Austin Jr., Notre Dame

Each year, NFL teams seek out high-level athletes at the college level. Chris Steele’s game centers entirely around his traits.- Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Chris Steele, USC

Click here to view the entire mock draft

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Latest Podcast Episodes