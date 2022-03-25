Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

NFL Draft: Indianapolis Colts 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

With the hope that the fifth starting quarterback in as many years will bring a deep playoff run to Indianapolis, the Colts are going all-in with Matt Ryan as their signal-caller.

Indianapolis Colts 2022 NFL Mock Draft 

Many thought the reunion of former Frank Reich and Carson Wentz as quarterback and play-caller would lead the Colts to heights not seen since the Peyton Manning era. The rollercoaster that was their season had a very anticlimactic ending for fans, seeing their colts lose a win and get in a scenario against division foe Jacksonville. Now with Matt Ryan in place and the league's best rushing attack behind him, the Colts look to take hold of the division starting with their 2022 NFL Draft. 

Colts Draft

Indianapolis Colts Pick 1 (42): oWR George Pickens, Georgia

Very competitive receiver in all phases of the game. Pickens possesses impressive length and strong hands to pluck the ball away from his frame.- Scouting Report Blurb on oWR George Pickens, Georgia

Indianapolis Colts Pick 2 (122): oCB Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama

Armour-Davis primarily aligns in a press-bail technique where he uses a strong stab to disrupt route timings. He plays perfect trail technique with strong closing speed and the ability to carry vertical route concepts up the boundary. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama

Indianapolis Colts Pick 3 (159): LT Obinna Eze, TCU

Obinna Eze projects to be a developmental project at the next level that could turn into a solid backup. He wins with his size, length, and hand usage in pass protection.- Scouting Report Blurb on LT Obinna Eze, TCU

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Indianapolis Colts Pick 4 (179): 3-4 OLB DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky

Malone primarily lines up as a stand-up outside rusher for the Hilltopper defense. Also has added the versatility of playing in a four-point stance along the line since putting on more size.- Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OLB DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky

Indianapolis Colts Pick 5 (216): oWR Kevin Austin Jr., Notre Dame

Big and strong receiver. Great at playing the deep ball, he has incredible tracking skills and can adjust his body accordingly to make the catch.- Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Kevin Austin Jr., Notre Dame

Indianapolis Colts Pick 6 (239): oCB Chris Steele, USC

Each year, NFL teams seek out high-level athletes at the college level. Chris Steele’s game centers entirely around his traits.- Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Chris Steele, USC

Click here to view the entire mock draft

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

Latest Podcast Episodes

https___riggosrag.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2021_11_1341554784-1
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Debate: Malik Willis or Desmond Ridder

By Jordan Punjust now
James Madison DT Mike Greene
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Mike Greene, Defensive Tackle, James Madison Dukes

By The NFL Draft Bible7 hours ago
Member Exclusive
New Mexico State OT Sage Doxtater
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Sage Doxtater, Offensive Tackle, New Mexico State Aggies

By The NFL Draft Bible7 hours ago
Member Exclusive
2023-draft-logo-NFL-1000x600
Latest News

NFL Announces Date for 2023 NFL Draft

By Robert Gregson12 hours ago
UConn-Pic-Huskies-Site
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: On Location - 2022 UConn Pro Day Report

By Ric Serritella22 hours ago
atlanta falcons nfl draft
Mocks

NFL Draft: Atlanta Falcons 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

By Zack PatrawMar 24, 2022
Missouri OC Michael Maietti
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Michael Maietti, Offensive Lineman, Missouri Tigers

By The NFL Draft BibleMar 24, 2022
Member Exclusive
Ole Miss OC Orlando Umana
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Orlando Umana, Offensive Lineman, Ole Miss Rebels

By The NFL Draft BibleMar 24, 2022
Member Exclusive