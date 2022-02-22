Skip to main content
NFL Draft: Kansas City Chiefs 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Chiefs may have come up short in terms of another Super Bowl appearance, but with Patrick Mahomes at the Helm and Andy Reid overseeing the team, they are always a threat to contend for championships.

Kansas City has set high expectations amongst their fans and themselves, so when most teams end their season in a heartbreaking loss in the AFC Championship, the season overall would be seen as a success. But for a Chiefs team that has made the Super Bowl commonplace on their schedule, anything less is seen as a disappointment. With much of the core roster still intact, the Chiefs are still in win mode and will use this year's draft as a catalyst for another Super Bowl run, making their 2022 selections crucial. 

The Chiefs may have come up short in terms of another Super Bowl appearance, but with Patrick Mahomes at the Helm and Andy Reid overseeing the team, they are always a threat to contend for championships. Below is a mock draft designed to get the Chiefs back as the most feared team in the league. 

Kansas City Chiefs Pick 1 (30): CB Kaiir Elam, Florida

Elam is a good athlete with sufficient long speed, acceleration and above-average recovery speed. His hips are low and fluid in space allowing him to flip them easily.

Scouting Report Blurb on CB Kaiir Elam, Florida 

Reason For Selection: 

  • Gives the team a true man to man corner
  • Helps sure up an inconsistent secondary
  • Elam is a big corner and well help in the tackling department
  • Lack of depth at corner hurt the Chiefs repeatedly in 2021

Kansas City Chiefs Pick 2 (62): SS Jalen Pitre, Baylor

Jalen Pitre is an extremely violent, versatile and productive defender for the Baylor defense. Pitre is labeled as a safety and most often plays the slot/overhang role commonly seen in college. 

Scouting Report Blurb on SS Jalen Pitre, Baylor 

Reason For Selection:

  • Desperately need help at the Safety Position
  • Pitre will bring an immediate presence in terms of speed and intimidation
  • The versatility in which his skills can be deployed allows for a range of multiplicity on defense
  • Learning under Tyrann Mathieu will develop Pitre even further

Kansas City Chiefs Pick 3 (94): oWR Christian Watson, NDSU

Tall and long-legged wideout who lines up at X receiver and operates on a vertical route tree. Watson has great build-up speed when he opens his long stride which he uses to run past coverage. 

Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Christian Watson, NDSU

Reason For Selection:

  • Provides a true option opposite Tyreek Hill
  • Big frame and wide catch radius is different than other receivers on the roster 
  • It will make scheming and matching the Chiefs personnel even greater of a challenge 
  • Takes Pressure off of Mahomes, Kelce, and Hill. 

Kansas City Chiefs Pick 4 (102): LT Tyler Smith, Tulsa

Tyler Smith’s game is predicated on his power and above-average movement skills. His persistent leg drive into and through contact calls upon his lower body strength to create space in the run game.

Scouting Report Blurb on LT Tyler Smith, Tulsa

Reason For Selection:

    • Smith ensures immediate gain In run game concepts
    • Dominant physical traits
    • With time, Smith can become a solid pass blocker
    • Helps add stability to the position protecting Mahomes

    Kansas City Chiefs Pick 5 (133): RB Dameon Pierce, Florida

    Pierce runs hard, keeping his legs churning and breaking arm tackles. He finds a way to pick up extra yards and will find and exploit cutback lanes. 

    Scouting Report Blurb on RB Dameon Pierce, Florida

    Reason For Selection:  

    • Pierce will bring power to the run game
    • He is also no slouch in pass protection
    • Soft hands and quick feet allow a pass game presence 
    • Adds depth and versatility to the running back room

    Kansas City Chiefs Pick 6 (189): OLB Troy Andersen, Montana State

    Out of Montana State, Troy Andersen has turned many heads this season. He’s a good athlete with size and length, over 31-inch arms.

    Scouting Report Blurb on OLB Troy Andersen, Montana State

    Reason For Selection:  

    • Anderson is an athletic linebacker that will fit well in the Chiefs 4-3 scheme
    • Can place the will with his speed and coverage ability 
    • Has the size to take on linemen 
    • Rounds out an exciting and youthful base personnel of linebackers with Bolton and Gay already in place

    Kansas City Chiefs Pick 7 (230): 3-4 OB Christopher Allen, Alabama

    Athletic outside linebacker who is a threat to the outside shoulder of tackles with his get-off and bend from a two-point stance. Allen times the snap very well and uses his hands to keep his frame clean up the arc. 

    Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OB Christopher Allen, Alabama

    Reason for Selection:

    • Allen can transition to a 4-3 end with added size to fit the scheme 
    • His athletic ability and movement skills are strong for the position
    • Could be reliable in sub-packages 

    Kansas City Chiefs Pick 8 (240): RT Luke Tenuta, Virginia Tech

    Unteachable traits are inherently valuable to an athlete’s draft profile. Luke Tenuta’s game is centered around his impressive movement skills and length.

    Scouting Report Blurb on RT Luke Tenuta, Virginia Tech

    Reason For Selection: 

    • At this point in the draft, you are selecting based on traits 
    • Tenuta flourishes here
    • Can provide immediate help as a swing tackle

    Kansas City Chiefs Pick 9 (248): 4-3 DE Jeffrey Gunter, Coastal Carolina

    Gunter possesses above-average ankle flexion, giving him the necessary agility to change directions and turn corners. As a pass rusher, he is best with a quick inside counter, taking advantage of oversetting tackles. 

    Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Jeffrey Gunter, Coastal Carolina

    Reason For Selection: 

    • Gunter fits in immediately 
    • Traits allow him to be a day one special teams contributor
    • Can project into solid rotational piece with better technique 

    Kansas City Chiefs Pick 10 (259): OG Tyrese Robinson, Oklahoma

    Robinson’s mass in his lower half allows him to consistently succeed as a blocker. His anchor holds up exceptionally well in the passing game. 

    Scouting Report Blurb on OG Tyrese Robinson, Oklahoma

    Reason For Selection:  

    • Depth at an all-important position
    • Robinson has sound fundamentals 
    • Comes from a blue blood program
    • Pass set and anchor is strong 

