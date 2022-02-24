Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

NFL Draft: Las Vegas Raiders 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

With a new regime in place, the Raiders look to build on their 2021 playoff run starting with a strong draft. Here is a look at what some of their selections could be.

In a season filled with scandal, tragedies and injuries, Derek Carr and the Raiders weathered the storm to a playoff appearance. With the New England way now in the building thanks to the hiring of Head Coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler, a new era has begun. It will be important to get off on the right foot and that starts with the draft.

Las Vegas Raiders 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

With a new regime in place, the Raiders look to build on their 2021 playoff run starting with a strong draft. Here is a look at what some of their selections could be.

Las Vegas Raiders

Full 2022 Mock Draft&nbsp;

Las Vegas Raiders

Full 2022 Mock Draft 

1 / 8

Las Vegas Raiders Pick 1 (22): CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

McDuffie always knows where his best source of help is, whether it’s the sideline or the defenders inside of him, and he positions himself properly to take advantage of them.

Scouting Report Blurb on CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Reason For Selection:

  • Mcduffie is a balanced corner with overall solid traits
  • Raiders desperately need help at corner
  • The ability to play man or zone, out wide or in the slot all apply to Mcdduffie
  • High character guy and a strong pick to start a new tenure in Vegas

Las Vegas Raiders Pick 2 (53): oWR John Metchie III, Alabama

Metchie sells his routes, keeping his head and pads square. He can separate on all three levels from the outside or on the slot, getting in and out of breaks very suddenly.

Scouting Report Blurb on oWR John Metchie III, Alabama

Reason For Selection:

  • Metchie brings the nuance and route running Josh McDaniels values
  • His speed is still adequate and will allow for more explosive plays
  • Opportunity to learn under a veteran QB in Carr
  • Brings an aggressive Moxy and energy to the receiver room

Las Vegas Raiders Pick 3 (86): RT Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan

Goedeke has notable grip and core strength to sustain blocks. In the run game, the former tight end looks for work, engages well in space, and dominates smaller opponents.

Scouting Report Blurb on RT Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan

Reason For Selection:

  • Gives the offensive line an identity
  • Plays with a passion and enthusiasm missed on the current unit
  • Gives the team the ability to protect optimally
  • Will add to the run game

Las Vegas Raiders Pick 4 (124): OLB Terrel Bernard, Baylor

Terrel Bernard is an athletic, attacking linebacker who makes flashy plays for the Baylor defense. Bernard often quarterbacks the defense, regularly communicating, pointing and sliding defenders into the right position for their assignment.

Read More

Scouting Report Blurb on OLB Terrel Bernard, Baylor

Reason For Selection:

  • Balanced playstyle with quality positional traits
  • Adds speed and instincts to the linebacker corps
  • Can cover In space with smooth lower half
  • Can round out his game with strength and size development

Las Vegas Raiders Pick 5 (163): 4-3 DE Tyree Johnson, Texas A&M

Some players have a knack for getting after the quarterback, that is the case with Johnson. He displays multiple pass rush moves on film and isn’t limited to just winning with bend or power.

Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Tyree Johnson, Texas A&M

Reason For Selection:

  • Ideal skillset out of 4-3 defensive end
  • Strong skillset to pair with Crosby on the other side
  • Can work in immediately as a situational or sub-package rusher
  • Shows multiple ways to beat tackles

Las Vegas Raiders Pick 6 (164): OC Dohnovan West, Arizona State

The Arizona State starter has started every game (at left guard, right guard and center) through his two seasons with the Sun Devils. West’s strong on-field performance has been driven by his excellent athleticism.

Scouting Report Blurb on OC Dohnovan West, Arizona State

Reason For Selection:

  • High character player with plenty of experience
  • Versatility allows him to play up and down the line
  • Is a reliable backup with starter upside even early on
  • Will be a strong competitor and fight for every rep

Las Vegas Raiders Pick 7 (224): DT LaBryan Ray, Alabama

Ray snaps out of his stance, threatening tackles vertically before coming inside with a violent hump or quick swim move. At extension he outreaches blockers consistently, twisting them with his violent hands.

Scouting Report Blurb on DT LaBryan Ray, Alabama

Reason For Selection:

  • Solid traits that you can work with
  • Experienced with a high motor
  • Comes from a top Collegiate program
  • High floor due to level of coaching received

View the full 2022 NFL Mock Draft-CLICK HERE 

2022 Las Vegas Raiders Mock Draft Class

CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Mcduffie

Scouting Report Blurb on CB Trent McDuffie, Washington 

WR John Metchie III, Alabama

metchie

Scouting Report Blurb on oWR John Metchie III, Alabama 

RT Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan

Goedeke

Scouting Report Blurb on RT Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan 

OLB Terrel Bernard, Baylor

Bernard

Scouting Report Blurb on OLB Terrel Bernard, Baylor 

4-3 DE Tyree Johnson, Texas A&M

Tyree Johnson

Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Tyree Johnson, Texas A&M 

OC Dohnovan West, Arizona State

Dohnovan West

Scouting Report Blurb on OC Dohnovan West, Arizona State 

DT LaBryan Ray, Alabama

LaBryan Ray

Scouting Report Blurb on DT LaBryan Ray, Alabama 

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

Latest Podcast Episodes

raiders
Mocks

NFL Draft: Las Vegas Raiders 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

By Robert Gregson
40 seconds ago
OKHI42T2QFCN5BS5T43IRTTIVY
Latest News

USFL: 52 Former HUB Football Participants Selected In USFL Draft

By The NFL Draft Bible
6 hours ago
1315277019
Mocks

NFL Draft: Los Angeles Rams 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

By Zack Patraw
Feb 23, 2022
GettyImages-1236824883-scaled-e1640115092194-1024x681
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Khalil Shakir, Wide Receiver, Boise State Broncos

By The NFL Draft Bible
Feb 22, 2022
Member Exclusive
George Pickens
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: George Pickens, Wide Receiver, Georgia Bulldogs

By The NFL Draft Bible
Feb 22, 2022
Member Exclusive
USATSI_15385942
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Kyren Williams, Running Back, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

By The NFL Draft Bible
Feb 22, 2022
Member Exclusive
USATSI_15388266
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Matt Corral, Quarterback, Ole Miss Rebels

By The NFL Draft Bible
Feb 22, 2022
Member Exclusive
Treylon Burks
NFL Draft

Ric’s Rankings: 2022 NFL Draft Big Board | Wide Receivers

By Ric Serritella
Feb 22, 2022
Nicholas Petit-Frere
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Why Nicholas Petit-Frere will be Top-10 NFL Left Tackle

By Jack Borowsky
Feb 22, 2022