NFL Draft: Las Vegas Raiders 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

With a new regime in place, the Raiders look to build on their 2021 playoff run starting with a strong draft. Here is a look at what some of their selections could be.

In a season filled with scandal, tragedies and injuries, Derek Carr and the Raiders weathered the storm to a playoff appearance. With the New England way now in the building thanks to the hiring of Head Coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler, a new era has begun. It will be important to get off on the right foot and that starts with the draft.

Las Vegas Raiders 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

With a new regime in place, the Raiders look to build on their 2021 playoff run starting with a strong draft. Here is a look at what some of their selections could be.

Las Vegas Raiders Las Vegas Raiders Full 2022 Mock Draft 1 / 8

Las Vegas Raiders Pick 1 (22): CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

McDuffie always knows where his best source of help is, whether it’s the sideline or the defenders inside of him, and he positions himself properly to take advantage of them.

Scouting Report Blurb on CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Reason For Selection:

Mcduffie is a balanced corner with overall solid traits

Raiders desperately need help at corner

The ability to play man or zone, out wide or in the slot all apply to Mcdduffie

High character guy and a strong pick to start a new tenure in Vegas

Las Vegas Raiders Pick 2 (53): oWR John Metchie III, Alabama

Metchie sells his routes, keeping his head and pads square. He can separate on all three levels from the outside or on the slot, getting in and out of breaks very suddenly.

Scouting Report Blurb on oWR John Metchie III, Alabama

Reason For Selection:

Metchie brings the nuance and route running Josh McDaniels values

His speed is still adequate and will allow for more explosive plays

Opportunity to learn under a veteran QB in Carr

Brings an aggressive Moxy and energy to the receiver room

Las Vegas Raiders Pick 3 (86): RT Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan

Goedeke has notable grip and core strength to sustain blocks. In the run game, the former tight end looks for work, engages well in space, and dominates smaller opponents.

Scouting Report Blurb on RT Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan

Reason For Selection:

Gives the offensive line an identity

Plays with a passion and enthusiasm missed on the current unit

Gives the team the ability to protect optimally

Will add to the run game

Las Vegas Raiders Pick 4 (124): OLB Terrel Bernard, Baylor

Terrel Bernard is an athletic, attacking linebacker who makes flashy plays for the Baylor defense. Bernard often quarterbacks the defense, regularly communicating, pointing and sliding defenders into the right position for their assignment.

Scouting Report Blurb on OLB Terrel Bernard, Baylor

Reason For Selection:

Balanced playstyle with quality positional traits

Adds speed and instincts to the linebacker corps

Can cover In space with smooth lower half

Can round out his game with strength and size development

Las Vegas Raiders Pick 5 (163): 4-3 DE Tyree Johnson, Texas A&M

Some players have a knack for getting after the quarterback, that is the case with Johnson. He displays multiple pass rush moves on film and isn’t limited to just winning with bend or power.

Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Tyree Johnson, Texas A&M

Reason For Selection:

Ideal skillset out of 4-3 defensive end

Strong skillset to pair with Crosby on the other side

Can work in immediately as a situational or sub-package rusher

Shows multiple ways to beat tackles

Las Vegas Raiders Pick 6 (164): OC Dohnovan West, Arizona State

The Arizona State starter has started every game (at left guard, right guard and center) through his two seasons with the Sun Devils. West’s strong on-field performance has been driven by his excellent athleticism.

Scouting Report Blurb on OC Dohnovan West, Arizona State

Reason For Selection:

High character player with plenty of experience

Versatility allows him to play up and down the line

Is a reliable backup with starter upside even early on

Will be a strong competitor and fight for every rep

Las Vegas Raiders Pick 7 (224): DT LaBryan Ray, Alabama

Ray snaps out of his stance, threatening tackles vertically before coming inside with a violent hump or quick swim move. At extension he outreaches blockers consistently, twisting them with his violent hands.

Scouting Report Blurb on DT LaBryan Ray, Alabama

Reason For Selection:

Solid traits that you can work with

Experienced with a high motor

Comes from a top Collegiate program

High floor due to level of coaching received

View the full 2022 NFL Mock Draft-CLICK HERE

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Latest Podcast Episodes