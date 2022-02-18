NFL Draft: Los Angeles Chargers 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

In the ultra-competitive AFC West, the Chargers have some holes they need to fill in order to be a true contender. With their franchise quarterback and young head coach in place, here is a look at what their draft could mimic.

At times during the 2021 season, the Chargers looked like a force to be reckoned with. The inconsistent play of their offensive line and defense ended up costing them a post-season chance. On the bad side of a "win and get in" scenario in week 18, the Chargers have all the makings of a team primed for a postseason run. But first, they must address some key issues as described in this mock draft.

Los Angeles Chargers 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Los Angeles Chargers Pick 1 (17): DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Davis eats up space on the interior with his strong anchor. Putting on a clinic in how to stack and shed, he takes advantage of his length and upper body power to extend as he pleases.

Reason For Selection:

The Chargers run defense was a huge weakness.

Lack of a true Nose in their 3-4 scheme showed up on film

Davis will bring a dominant 2-gap presence to the D-line

He will accentuate the speed of guys like Derwin James, and Kenneth Murray by keeping them off blocks

Los Angeles Chargers Pick 2 (48): LT Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State

Petit-Frere was deployed as the starting right tackle for the Ohio State Buckeyes’ offense in 2020. The upside for him as a prospect is fairly clear and obvious because of his size, length, and athleticism.

Reason For Selection:

Gives the team two premier tackles

Rookie sensation Rashawn Slater has experience at right tackle, meaning either could transition

Allows better offensive flow and less burden on Herbert

Can add to the zone running and screen scheme to even better utilize running back Austin Ekeler

Los Angeles Chargers Pick 3 (79): CB Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

Outside cornerback who possesses good length. Taylor is deployed in press, off man and a variation of zone coverages. He has above-average speed, allowing him to carry most wideouts vertically.

Reason For Selection:

Provides the team with two young, athletic corners

Outside of Asante Samuel Jr, the corners are aging and lacking overall depth

The secondary was a large part of last years defensive struggles

Taylor could fit within Head Coach Brandon Staley's defensive scheme

Los Angeles Chargers Pick 4 (121): 3-4 OB DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky

Malone shows flashes of getting off the line quick with explosiveness. Fairly good straight-line speed to play in space against read options from the edge position. He showed that he can contort his upper body to find ways to slide through thin gaps at the line of scrimmage.

Reason For Selection:

Athletic edge rusher with room to grow

Will fit as a stand-up edge in Staley's 3-4 scheme

Takes pressure off of Joey Bosa as the team's only true threat

Adds youth and versatility to the defense

Los Angeles Chargers Pick 5 (159): ILB Jesse Luketa, Penn State

Athletes with size, versatility, and movement skills are often coveted come draft day. Jesse Luketa is a big, long linebacker with impressive lateral burst and change of direction ability. He has experience in both an on-ball and off-ball role.

Reason for Selection:

Versatility may be his best trait

Has the body type to be an off-ball or edge linebacker

Showed pass rush ability at Penn State and 2022 Senior Bowl

Allows for more multiplicity amongst the defensive line

Los Angeles Chargers Pick 6 (193): oWR Ty Fryfogle, Indiana

He can play all receiver spots. He has NFL size and length and a great catch radius. A physical receiver who fights for extra yardage. He secures the ball after the catch, death grip with two hands.

Reason For Selection:

Adds another security blanket for Justin Herbert

A physical wide receiver that will work the dirty parts of the field

He will be able to grow his route running under the tutelage of Keenan Allen

Los Angeles Chargers Pick 7 (214): OG Logan Bruss, Wisconsin

The Wisconsin football program seemingly churns out offensive line prospects annually. The Badgers’ next big name is Logan Bruss, a versatile blocker with starting experience at guard and tackle.

Reason For Selection:

The interior offensive line was not a strong suit for the 2021 Chargers

Bruss comes from a blue blood school in terms of offensive linemen

Experience and versatility will allow him to contribute early

Los Angeles Chargers Pick 8 (233): RB CJ Verdell, Oregon

Verdell has excellent patience as a runner. He consistently waits for the hole to open and has the excellent foot quickness to change direction and hit the hole.

Reason For Selection:

Verdell runs well in similar concepts to the Chargers offense

The depth behind Ekeler is not the best

Verdell has soft hands and can be involved in LA's heavy screen game

Los Angeles Chargers Pick 9 (252): TE Grant Calcaterra, SMU

He was used in a multitude of ways for the Mustangs, mainly as an in-line tight end or in the slot. Shows fairly good short-area quickness out of his release. Over the middle, he can be a solid safety valve option underneath

Reason For Selection:

Adds a blocking Tight end to pair with the pass-catching ability of Parham and Cook

Can work the middle of the field

Makes 13 Personnel viable

Los Angeles Chargers Pick 10 (253): oWR Tay Martin, Oklahoma State

Tay Martin embodies the archetype role of a big-framed receiver that could grow into a consistent red-zone weapon. He shows phenomenal body control, often twisting his body mid-air to make acrobatic receptions.

Reason For Selection:

Martin will round out the wide receiver room

The ability to stretch the field makes the offense very hard to defend in spread formations

Will be able to create a 50/50 ball relationship with Herbert

Los Angeles Chargers Pick 11 (255): OG Tyrese Robinson, Oklahoma

Robinson’s mass in his lower half allows him to consistently succeed as a blocker. His anchor holds up exceptionally well in the passing game. He can also move better than expected at his size to make him an able run blocker.

Reason For Selection:

Further helps the interior Depth

Big linemen that can help the team in power scenarios

Has the ability to develop into a solid offensive lineman due to his physical traits.

