NFL Draft: Los Angeles Rams 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions! After a tremendous season from Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and company, they will look to build for future Super Bowls. The Rams currently don't own a lot of 2022 NFL Draft picks, but their team is built for sustained success, but hitting on these few picks will be key.

Los Angeles Rams 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Rams are not a team that seem to enjoy picking highly in the draft. With very few picks anywhere near the top of the 2022 NFL Draft, can the Rams continue building towards another Super Bowl? View their mock daft picks below.

Los Angeles Rams Pick 1 (103): OG Cole Strange, Chattanooga

A clear NFL talent at the FCS level, Cole Strange is a smooth and quick mover who can be used creatively in the run game and pass protection. He gets to space on screens and outside run concepts; he also mirrors well both before and after engaging. 

Scouting Report Blurb on OG Cole Strange, Chattanooga 

Reason For Selection:

  • Build-up offensive line
  • Had a strong Senior Bowl
  • Flexible lower half
  • Can create running lanes

Los Angeles Rams Pick 2 (141): 3-4 OB Christopher Allen, Alabama

Able to flatten back to the quarterback with ankle flexion, bending the corner. Does some of his best work in space where he is capable of dropping to the flat or gaining depth backpedaling.

Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OB Christopher Allen, Alabama 

Reason For Selection:

  • Vonn Miller is a UFA
  • Add a versatile pass-rusher
  • Athletic
  • Hot motor

Los Angeles Rams Pick 3 (174): LT Matt Waletzko, North Dakota

Waletzko has your prototypical tall and long build for an offensive tackle. Pre-snap, he shows good flexibility in his knee bend. As a run blocker, he shows extremely good power and leg drive to make good contact at the point of attack and continue his blocking path upfield or seal the gap. 

Scouting Report Blurb on LT Matt Waletzko, North Dakota 

Reason For Selection:

  • Add offensive line depth
  • Future developmental tackle
  • Great power/strength
  • Tremendous length

Los Angeles Rams Pick 4 (209): CB Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh

Outside cornerback who frequently plays bail technique and press coverage in a cover four heavy secondary. Mathis is technically sound in man coverage, taking few false steps.

Scouting Report Blurb on CB Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh 

Reason For Selection:

  • Add cornerback depth
  • Solid technique
  • Great speed
  • Able to redirect receivers
  • Good effort on contested catches

Los Angeles Rams Pick 5 (210): DT LaBryan Ray, Alabama

Long and violent strong side defensive end who lines up all over the line for Alabama. From shaded nose in pass rush packages to over tight ends in base, displaying his good athleticism. 

Scouting Report Blurb on DT LaBryan Ray, Alabama 

Reason For Selection:

  • Add to interior line rotation
  • Strong pass rusher
  • Great athleticism
  • Able to two-gap

Los Angeles Rams Pick 6 (212): RB Isaih Pacheco, Rutgers

Pacheco will check boxes teams look for in an NFL back. He moves well for 215 pounds. As a pass catcher, Pacheco displays very solid hands, making him a threat out of the backfield. His vision as a ball carrier is pretty good, and Pacheco stays patient behind his blockers, waiting for a hole to open up.

Scouting Report Blurb on RB Isaih Pacheco, Rutgers 

Reason For Selection:

  • Sony Michel is a UFA
  • Find a potential compliment to Cam Akers
  • Great size
  • Excellent patience and vision
  • Solid hands

Los Angeles Rams Pick 7 (235): DS Sterling Weatherford, Miami (OH)

Weatherford provides positional versatility between safety and linebacker roles and is an immense competitor. He often plays the slot/overhang/star position and can defend the pass and run. Versus the run, Weatherford is great at taking on blocks versus tight ends, engaging with physicality and displaying strong grip strength to pull cloth and disengage.

Scouting Report Blurb on DS Sterling Weatherford, Miami (OH) 

Reason For Selection:

  • Position versatility
  • Timing snaps
  • Gets backfield penetration
  • Physical throughout routes

Los Angeles Rams Pick 8 (250): 5T Ifeanyi Maijeh, Rutgers

Traits are valued very highly by NFL teams. Ifeanyi Maijeh is an excellent athlete who maximizes his tools with an advanced understanding of leverage. The former Temple standout consistently wins in pad level at the point of engagement. 

Scouting Report Blurb on 5T Ifeanyi Maijeh, Rutgers 

Reason For Selection:

  • Developmental inside defensive lineman
  • Could add depth to defensive line
  • Natural when going from speed to power
  • Great pass rusher
  • High-motor player

