NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Miami Dolphins 2022 NFL Mock Draft 

Under the guidance of first-year head coach Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins look to make their statement in the AFC. The devlomnet and proitection of Tua Taguavolia is a promenint focus of the organziatiom. That focus will be directed towards their 2022 draft class. Here is a look at the latest mock for Miami.

Dolphins Draft

Miami Dolphins Pick 1 (29): LT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

As one could expect because of his sheer size, Faalele is a powerful man who can forcefully move defenders at the line of scrimmage. He has impressive vertical and lateral movement as a run blocker to block in a north/south manner or pull laterally.- Scouting Report Blurb on LT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

Miami Dolphins Pick 2 (50): oWR George Pickens, Georgia

Very competitive receiver in all phases of the game. Pickens possesses impressive length and strong hands to pluck the ball away from his frame. He is not afraid to go over the middle and lays out for passes.- Scouting Report Blurb on oWR George Pickens, Georgia

Miami Dolphins Pick 3 (101): MIKE Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

One player who has heavily contributed to the team’s defensive success since 2020 is Leo Chenal. A well-built linebacker, the 6020 and 261-pound defender moves well for his size.- Scouting Report Blurb on MIKE Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

Miami Dolphins Pick 4 (119): OG Luke Fortner, Kentucky

Fortner has a ton of high level experience in the SEC, accumulating over 2300 snaps in his time at Kentucky. He has been a positive influence on the locker room and was even a team captain in 2021.- Scouting Report Blurb on OG Luke Fortner, Kentucky

Miami Dolphins Pick 5 (123): 3-4 OLB Tyreke Smith, Ohio State

Tyreke Smith has a long frame, suited for playing defensive end. He plays quick at the line of scrimmage with a fast get-off. Smith is an extremely efficient run defender because of his strong hands that he plays with.- Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OLB Tyreke Smith, Ohio State

Miami Dolphins Pick 6 (157): RB Zamir White, Georgia

Power back with good size, White is best running north and south behind his pads. Lowering the shoulder in the hole and keeping his legs churning allows him to grind out tough yardage as an inside runner.- Scouting Report Blurb on RB Zamir White, Georgia

Miami Dolphins Pick 7 (198): oWR Tyquan Thornton, Baylor

Tyquan Thornton displays very good athletic ability with very good burst, speed, body control, and explosiveness. He displays a big catch radius with his long arms and frame. Thornton is a vertical burner that excels on vertical routes.- Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Tyquan Thornton, Baylor

Miami Dolphins Pick 8 (221): 3-4 OLB Christopher Allen, Alabama

Athletic outside linebacker who is a threat to the outside shoulder of tackles with his get-off and bend from a two-point stance. Allen times the snap very well and uses his hands to keep his frame clean up the arc.- Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OLB Christopher Allen, Alabama

Click here to view the entire mock draft 

