NFL Draft: Minnesota Vikings 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Minnesota Vikings are entering a new era with a brand new head coach and general manager. Click here to see how they could start the new draft-era this year.

With a new General Manager (Kwesi Adofo-Mensah) and Head Coach (Kevin O'Connell), the Vikings will look to kick off the new era with a bang. There is still plenty of talent left on the roster, but re-constructing it to the new ways of the leadership's liking will be key to future success under the new regime.

Minnesota Vikings 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Minnesota Vikings are entering a new era with a brand new head coach and general manager. View the picks below to see how they could start the new draft-era this year.

Minnesota Vikings Pick 1 (12): oCB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

Works well with inside leverage in man coverage, pushing guys towards the sideline and forcing difficult throws. Very willing in run support. Has a big tackle radius because of the long arms which helps him bring guys down in space. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati 

Reason For Selection:

  • Need to find a top-tier cornerback
  • Build youth in the secondary
  • Great in run defense
  • Solid length and size
  • Physical throughout routes

Minnesota Vikings Pick 2 (46): 4-3 DE Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

His length and power allow him to extend and gain leverage fairly consistently. Sanders shows a lot of hustle in pursuit to chase guys down from the backside of the play. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati 

Reason For Selection:

  • Find a strong pass-rusher across from Danielle Hunter
  • Solid scheme fit if they stay in a 4-3
  • Strong run defender
  • Solid in pass rush

Minnesota Vikings Pick 3 (77): oWR Christian Watson, NDSU

His speed also makes him dangerous as a kickoff returner and should translate to other special team roles. Watson uses his hands to get past and stack defensive backs downfield. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Christian Watson, NDSU 

Reason For Selection:

  • Find a better receiving option across from Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen
  • Thielen isn't getting any younger
  • Add size to the receiver room
  • Good size/speed combination
  • Strong hands

Minnesota Vikings Pick 4 (155): RB James Cook, Georgia

He excels in a zone-blocking scheme and shows plus decisiveness to hit holes when they open. Very good in space when he gets the ball in his hands using his hips, acceleration and feet to make guys miss while maintaining speed. At his best out of the backfield as a receiver. - Scouting Report Blurb on RB James Cook, Georgia 

Reason For Selection:

  • Dual-threat in run and passing game
  • Dalvin Cook's brother
  • Later-round depth at running back
  • Versatile all-around game

Minnesota Vikings Pick 5 (182): DT Eric Johnson, Missouri State

Interior defensive lineman who primarily aligns at 3 technique and 4i technique. Johnson has strong, heavy hands, allowing him to knock blockers back when extending. - Scouting Report Blurb on DT Eric Johnson, Missouri State 

Reason For Selection:

  • Add versatility to the interior defensive line
  • High potential small-school prospect
  • Add to an average defensive line

Minnesota Vikings Pick 6 (190): iCB Jack Jones, Arizona State

Understands and plays the game with nuance in terms of leverage, hand fighting, and coverage rotation. Plays much bigger than his listed size in the run game where he comes up fast and with intention. - Scouting Report Blurb on iCB Jack Jones, Arizona State 

Reason For Selection:

  • Continue to add to the secondary
  • A twitchy, athletic corner
  • Physical slot corner

Minnesota Vikings Pick 7 (206): TE James Mitchell, Virginia Tech

The Virginia Tech tight end routinely lines up in the slot, out wide, in-line, H-back and even in the backfield. What’s more, he returned punts for the Hokies late in the 2020 season. Mitchell is an adequate athlete with solid movement skills. - Scouting Report Blurb on TE James Mitchell, Virginia Tech 

Reason For Selection:

  • Insurance policy for Irv Smith
  • Big, athletic tight end
  • Great hands
  • Solid blocker

Minnesota Vikings Pick 8 (229): QB Cole Kelley, Southeastern Louisiana

Reason For Selection:

  • Add to the quarterback depth
  • Late round pick with solid potential
  • Big arm
  • Great size

