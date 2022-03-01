NFL Draft: Minnesota Vikings 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Minnesota Vikings are entering a new era with a brand new head coach and general manager. Click here to see how they could start the new draft-era this year.

With a new General Manager (Kwesi Adofo-Mensah) and Head Coach (Kevin O'Connell), the Vikings will look to kick off the new era with a bang. There is still plenty of talent left on the roster, but re-constructing it to the new ways of the leadership's liking will be key to future success under the new regime.

Minnesota Vikings 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Works well with inside leverage in man coverage, pushing guys towards the sideline and forcing difficult throws. Very willing in run support. Has a big tackle radius because of the long arms which helps him bring guys down in space. - Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

Reason For Selection:

Need to find a top-tier cornerback

Build youth in the secondary

Great in run defense

Solid length and size

Physical throughout routes

His length and power allow him to extend and gain leverage fairly consistently. Sanders shows a lot of hustle in pursuit to chase guys down from the backside of the play. - Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

Reason For Selection:

Find a strong pass-rusher across from Danielle Hunter

Solid scheme fit if they stay in a 4-3

Strong run defender

Solid in pass rush

His speed also makes him dangerous as a kickoff returner and should translate to other special team roles. Watson uses his hands to get past and stack defensive backs downfield. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Christian Watson, NDSU

Reason For Selection:

Find a better receiving option across from Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen

Thielen isn't getting any younger

Add size to the receiver room

Good size/speed combination

Strong hands

He excels in a zone-blocking scheme and shows plus decisiveness to hit holes when they open. Very good in space when he gets the ball in his hands using his hips, acceleration and feet to make guys miss while maintaining speed. At his best out of the backfield as a receiver. - Scouting Report Blurb on RB James Cook, Georgia

Reason For Selection:

Dual-threat in run and passing game

Dalvin Cook's brother

Later-round depth at running back

Versatile all-around game

Interior defensive lineman who primarily aligns at 3 technique and 4i technique. Johnson has strong, heavy hands, allowing him to knock blockers back when extending. - Scouting Report Blurb on DT Eric Johnson, Missouri State

Reason For Selection:

Add versatility to the interior defensive line

High potential small-school prospect

Add to an average defensive line

Understands and plays the game with nuance in terms of leverage, hand fighting, and coverage rotation. Plays much bigger than his listed size in the run game where he comes up fast and with intention. - Scouting Report Blurb on iCB Jack Jones, Arizona State

Reason For Selection:

Continue to add to the secondary

A twitchy, athletic corner

Physical slot corner

The Virginia Tech tight end routinely lines up in the slot, out wide, in-line, H-back and even in the backfield. What’s more, he returned punts for the Hokies late in the 2020 season. Mitchell is an adequate athlete with solid movement skills. - Scouting Report Blurb on TE James Mitchell, Virginia Tech

Reason For Selection:

Insurance policy for Irv Smith

Big, athletic tight end

Great hands

Solid blocker

Minnesota Vikings Pick 8 (229): QB Cole Kelley, Southeastern Louisiana

Reason For Selection:

Add to the quarterback depth

Late round pick with solid potential

Big arm

Great size

