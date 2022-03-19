NFL Draft: New England Patriots 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

After a return to the playoffs during the 2021-2022 season, the Patriots showed they are back in terms of AFC competitors. Can they take another step this year?

New England Patriots 2022 NFL Mock Draft

After a return to the playoffs during the 2021-2022 season, the Patriots showed they are back in terms of AFC competitors. In order to take the next step and prevent a round one loss similar to the one in Buffalo, New England must take the next step in their team-building process, starting with this mock of their 2022 NFL Draft class.

Great overall athlete with springy explosiveness. Booth is shot out of a cannon, allowing him to break and make up lost ground quickly.- Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

Starting right tackle who has experience playing left tackle. Mitchell is a very good athlete with impressive foot speed which he uses to gain depth and run speed rushers around the pocket.- Scouting Report Blurb on RT Max Mitchell, Louisiana-Lafayette

Alec Pierce is one of the best prospect on the Bearcats’ offense. The big receiver is explosive, boasting lateral burst and straight-line speed.- Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

When he stays square and works his keys McClain has some of the most impressive downhill plays. He has a great skill set to translate as a dime backer.- Scouting Report Blurb on MIKE Zakoby McClain, Auburn

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa is a high-energy player with excellent strength throughout his body. He shows tremendous upper body strength, using grip and rip moves to have his way with offensive linemen.- Scouting Report Blurb on 5T Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Notre Dame

