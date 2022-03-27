NFL Draft: New Orleans Saints 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft
The Saints resigned Jameis Winston, but could still look at drafting a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft. There are clear holes on their roster, one being wide receiver and the other being left tackle, with the departure of Terron Armstead. With all of these missing pieces, how can the Saints fill their roster in the draft? Here is one potential scenario that could help them make a push for the playoffs.
New Orleans Saints Pick 1 (18): OT Tyler Smith, Tulsa
Tyler Smith’s game is predicated on his power and above-average movement skills. His persistent leg drive into and through contact calls upon his lower body strength to create space in the run game. Once he lands hands on a defender’s frame, Smith controls them with notable grip and core strength.- Scouting Report Blurb on LT Tyler Smith, Tulsa
New Orleans Saints Pick 2 (49): QB Sam Howell, North Carolina
He is very poised in the pocket, hanging in there for a long time. Quickness in the pocket allows him to move laterally and avoid the rush. Howell steps up into the pocket and finds lanes to step up into to get deep balls out from a muddy pocket. - Scouting Report Blurb on QB Sam Howell, North Carolina
New Orleans Saints Pick 3 (98): LB Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati
Beavers has a very long frame with good reach and length at the second level. He shows functional strength in and around the line of scrimmage to be physical with blockers. He has the ability to stack and shed in the box when offensive lineman lead block to the second level. - Scouting Report Blurb on SAM Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati
New Orleans Saints Pick 4 (101): WR Kyle Philips, UCLA
Great route runner with quick feet and knows how to get open. Very smart he understands play concepts and where the holes in the defense will be. He is a quarterback’s best friend because he never quits on a play and will find a way to get his quarterback a target. - Scouting Report Blurb on iWR Kyle Philips, UCLA
New Orleans Saints Pick 5 (120): S JT Woods, Baylor
Long-limbed field-side safety who plays in a primarily two high secondary. Woods is light-footed in a straight line, possessing good speed once he opens his long stride. He uses that speed to cover a lot of space on the backend, giving him very good range and closing speed. - Scouting Report Blurb on FS JT Woods, Baylor
New Orleans Saints Pick 6 (161): RB Zamir White, Georgia
Power back with good size, White is best running north and south behind his pads. Lowering the shoulder in the hole and keeping his legs churning allows him to grind out tough yardage as an inside runner. High tacklers bounce off of him.- Scouting Report Blurb on RB Zamir White, Georgia
New Orleans Saints Pick 7 (237): WR Dai'Jean Dixon, Nicholls State
Dixon shows a knack to attack the blind spot of defenders and uses his hands to swipe those of opponents. His foot speed should allow him to release against stronger competition. After the catch, he is shifty and physical, making defenders miss and not going down easily. - Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Dai'Jean Dixon, Nicholls State
